Should ‘married-in’ royal wives be allowed to host investitures? Sure, why not.

Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph recently had piece which is shockingly not focused on lying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, the Sussexes do get a mention, because of course Tominey has to scratch that itch, and the reason for the name-check is because Harry and Meghan were supposed to be around for King Charles’s reign, they were supposed to be part of Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy. But H&M are gone, which leaves the monarchy with a bunch of seniors and a couple of lazy 40-somethings. So this is Tominey giving advice to the king: Charles must “deploy the wives of Windsor” to be “a truly modern monarch.” I thought this was going to be about how Camilla, Kate and Sophie need to do more and be seen more, but no, it’s about one very specific thing: how the “married-in” royals need to be allowed to conduct investitures. As is, allowing Kate, Sophie and Camilla to hand out honors like knighthoods and CBEs and OBEs. As it stands now, only “blood royals” can pass out honors.
Despite Princess Anne’s unparalleled work ethic, there is arguably more the royals could do – if only they were allowed. Take Investitures – once described by the late Queen as among the most important of all her royal duties. These are the ceremonies at which those lucky enough to have made it onto the two honours’ lists every year are presented with their various awards. The most well-known honours are knighthoods, damehoods, MBEs, OBEs and CBEs, but there are a whole range of others that are handed out, such as the different classes of the Order of the Bath and the Order of St Michael and St George, and the rankless Order of Merit and the Companions of Honour.
Currently, Investitures are hosted by the King, the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales in line with a long-standing convention that awards and honours should only be presented by a “blood” royal. But with Camilla now Queen, and Kate, the new Princess of Wales, might the King be minded to soup up his slimmed-down monarchy with a bit of girl power? As well as his wife and daughter-in-law, he could also call upon the Duchess of Edinburgh to host the ceremonies, when the member of the Royal family places the decoration on the recipient and congratulates them on their honour.
According to constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor, professor of government at King’s College London, there is no formal rule on who should preside over Investitures. “It’s up to the King – there’s nothing formally written down. It is one of the problems of slimming down the monarchy, that there may not be enough people to do these important jobs. But if the King did want more royals to carry out Investitures, then he could make it happen. It’s all down to his discretion and many would see it as an act of modernisation.”
Prof Bogdanor adds that any changes would have to be supported by public opinion. Christopher Joll, British military historian and author, agrees: “There might be a feeling that if an Investiture was conducted by someone who had married into the family, it wouldn’t be quite the same thing. But actually I think people would be happy to receive honours and awards from any royal with enough seniority. It’s perhaps worth remembering that the King can delegate anybody to act on his behalf which is why you get lord-lieutenants carrying out one-off Investitures – or generals in the field. As the fount of honour, the monarch can decide who can act on his behalf.”
Curiously, although the convention dictates that the Queen and Princess of Wales don’t currently host Investitures, as blood royals, Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could, even though they are “non-working” royals. “This is perhaps one of the problems with the King introducing this relatively new concept of ‘working’ and ‘non-working’ royals,” says Joll. “On one hand, the Yorks could, in theory, carry out an Investiture as blood princesses, but because they are ‘non-working’ royals, they currently don’t.”
[From The Telegraph]
I truly can’t believe she managed to get something like 1000 words out of a one-sentence argument: let the married-in royals host investitures. And, I mean, it’s something that actually should happen. Queen Camilla should stagger around, half in the bag, and try to balance a sword on someone’s shoulder. The photos would be priceless. This is actually something Kate might be good at too, the quickest way to get Kate involved is to allow the York princesses to host an investiture. That’s the real problem – William and Kate don’t want to do it but they don’t want anyone else to do it either. Meanwhile, no one wants to get their MBE from Sophie.
Charles is probably pushing this for Camilla
Keen would be so awkward. Bad speech and guffaws
The way that man loves that woman.
I am seriously confused as to why CamilToe thinks this is an issue? It’s oddly specific: is there a major hold up in receiving royal honors?
As Tessa says, this is something that Charles would seemingly love for Camilla to do (though I simply cannot see him as supportive of Kate or Sophie). And as Selene says, that man loves that woman.
Is CT trying to help Keen out? Is she trying to have KC bestow this power unto Camzilla so CT can order popcorn when the masses protest? I just don’t get it.
Maybe Charles wants it for Camilla, because 1, she looks frail and not very much up to doing public engagements and travel, even domestic can be an issue. He wants to find a way for her to be visible doing something queenly. 2, Peg is this lazy. He has been doing investitures on the reg for years and is probably lagging behind.
What I don’t think is that anyone wants it for Kate or Sophie. As Kaiser said, no one wants to get it from Sophie, and at the moment I am not sure Kate has a long future as a royal.
ML, that’s what I was wondering. Is there some horrible backlog of honors to give out? Is this another dire consequence of Covid? Medically necessary surgeries, criminal trials, and…royal honors, the sad backlogs of a pandemic. 🙄
That was my first thought, that Charles wants to find something meaningful for Camilla to do, but that’s a very bad idea. The British people love their born Royals, they only started loving everybody else after Meghan came in the picture . Camilla looks worn out and she is scared of flying so Charles is brainstorming 😬
swaz, great minds think alike 😛 Charles is brainstorming about finding something for Cam where she can be photographed once a week being queenly in a controlled and comfortable environment. He knows that her health won’t allow much more. I wonder if her boozing is getting worse or she has some other major health issue.
Only if people can choose which royal gives them their award. Like, you’re sending Sophie? Nah, I’ll wait until someone REAL is on duty. It could settle once and for all who is most popular. And that would be a fun war to start.
Yeah, getting it from Sophie is like, you guys just mail it so I don’t have to stagger around in heels all day for 3 mins with SOPHIE.
I wouldn’t be impressed with any married-in royal unless it was Meghan, but that shipped has long sailed.
They would never ever have allowed a biracial woman to hand out their precious honors. I mean they couldn’t stand the sight of her on the balcony, so no way.
My god, Andrew never gives up. He is working so hard on Beatrice’s royal ambitions.
Edo is also working REALLY hard on Bea’s Royal ambitions.
I agree, and he is doing a stellar job in styling her and selecting events. Edo is a shameless climber, but I like them as a socialite and working royal couple.
Which is funny because she (drunkenly?) sliced up someone’s cheek at a party fake honoring a guest with a sword. I think it was Ed Sheeran.
Christopher Joll says this is one of the problem of Charles introducing the relatively new concept of working royals and non-working royals. Nice to see an actual historian recognizing that this is actually a new thing. Seems like it was invented to exile.
Really? How hard is it to hand out a medal or brooch? Charles can’t handle it himself? His mother did it into her 90s. They bow to you, you hand over the box with the medal in it, get photo’d, and that’s it. Jeez.
Two things:
1. The comedy potential here far exceeds any of your little “tradition” quibbles.
2. And it’s not like medals or whatever get stale, just gang ’em up a few times a year and churn ’em through.
Charles does still do it, as does Anne and William. I think Edward does it as well but I’m not 100% on that. I dont think Harry has ever done it. So really they’ve only lost two people in the last couple of years (The Queen and Andrew) who did this, it seems like something that William can very easily do more of, especially since he’s supposedly based in Windsor FT now.
I don’t think the queen did investitures since Covid except maybe that one veteran who was over 100. So it’s been Charles, Anne and William for a while now. (Maybe Edward. I’m not sure if he has). I suppose Charles is now busier as king, but seeing as how William does a fraction of what Charles did as PoW, he could just pick up the slack.
@Nic919 that’s really what so much of this boils down to, isn’t it? In almost all of these stories about how there are no royals left to do XYZ, the answer is almost always “William can just do it since he’s not doing anything else as PoW.” his laziness is becoming more and more obvious. I mean WE’VE known he was lazy for years, but I think its getting harder for the press to act like he’s not lazy, you know?
Translation: I want my reward for all the work I have done trying to prop Kate up and throw Meghan under the bus! My lips are so very tired from kissing all of these broke Middleton bottoms and I want a title for it because I know Kate would give it to me!
Kate couldn’t successfully host a teddy bears picnic.
How do they handle investitures now? Are they one off, whenever they feel like it? Or are they done in batches at particular times of the year?
Are there that many investitures (outside of all the honors they give themselves)? Are C, W and A having trouble keeping up with them all? I would think most people who are into that sort of thing would prefer the actual monarch performing the ceremony.
There’s about 30 per year with approx 60 recipients in each one. For a start thats asking too much from Mumbles – even doing a third of them would push her over the edge.
How is this an actual problem? I think early on in Elizabeth’s reign only she and the Queen Mother did it, and they eventually added Margaret.
Philip was also a great-grandchild of Victoria but he didn’t do it.
Charles’s working/not working thing is stupid AF and short sided but what a weird thing to fixiate on.
I noticed that CT didn’t mention that the Duke of Edinburgh could host investitures along with KCIII, the Princess Royal, and the Prince of Wales. I think they should be able to handle the volume between the four of them. They could also rope in the Duke of Gloucester to do a few.
You can’t let drunken horses do the investitures. My god the manure alone would be a b*tch to get out of the rugs.
Majfybe an Away Day for the cough, working royals, to agree a fair division of labour between the stupendous seven? Cos at the moment CC are still pooped from the Chubbly, Basher is MIA and yet Kate is FORCEd out there in the hot sun running about rugby fields etc., twice a week and now she’s expected to hands out medals as well? Is it fair to ask a 41 year old mum of 3 to double her workload and actually work 2 days a week for 30 weeks with only 22 weeks for annual leave? Do the RF expect our Kate to neglect both her children and piano practice for the sake of gladdening the hearts of the peasants??
Edward, Beatrice and Eugenie all fit the bill. Liar CT making a case for Camilla.
this also highlights the arbitrary designation of working and non-working… So what is more important to Charles… the “blood” thing or the “working” thing.
I could be wrong but I don’t think Prince Philip ever did investitures, born a prince, although “foreign.” I know the Queen, Charles, and Anne did investitures, and William started to before the Queen died, probably to relieve the workload on his grandmother. Andrew and Edward would qualify but they don’t seem to have been put in the rotation. Harry would have done a great job, and credibly, having done things worthy of awards himself. This “working royals” notion is the dumbest designation I’ve ever heard, and applied to some people an oxymoron. They’ve gotten themselves in a corner with their emphasis on “working” and “blood”
royals. And as someone who lives in a Commonwealth country, I have a beef with them handing out anything with the word “empire” in it.
The description of Camilla “staggering around, half in the bag, trying to balance a sword 🗡️ on someone’s shoulder” made me spit out my ☕. You’re in fine firm this morning! 😆