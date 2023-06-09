NYT: Prince Harry’s court fashion reveals ‘a whiff of California, rather than Savile Row’

Vanessa Friedman is the chief fashion critic for the New York Times, and she decided to set her gaze on Prince Harry and his court fashion. Thank god! I’m still not tired of dissecting Harry’s California glow-up. The old version of Harry bought discounted shirts at TK Maxx and wore the same suede shoes with every outfit. California Harry wears Dior suits and beautifully crafted designer shoes, with a high polish. The Duchess of Sussex is a former actress and model, plus I think Meghan just has a good eye, a good baseline aesthetic, and her style has rubbed off on Harry. He puts care into how he presents himself, how he dresses for the occasion. It was nice of Vanessa Friedman to notice:

Now, thanks to his two days of testimony in London’s High Court in the phone hacking trial against the Mirror Newspaper Group, there is one more Harry: the serious private citizen, girded to fight for the right of all against the untoward intrusions of the British tabloid press.

It is the first time a royal has testified in court since 1891, and his appearance can reframe not just what that looks like for history, but also what Harry represents. After all, there are no cameras in the courtroom, so the entrance imagery is what the world sees even before they read reports about what is said (if they read reports about what is said). It is the basis on which new public opinion is formed.

This Harry wears neatly tailored single-breasted dark suits — deep navy on Tuesday, dark gray on Wednesday, shaded to convey the somber nature of the situation (also not Dior, according to the brand — at least not “to our knowledge,” a Dior spokeswoman said). Skinny ties in single shades just hint at his royal status: a purple so dark it was almost black, a light silver. Pure white shirts with slightly shrunken collars and black shoes shined to a high gloss.

His silhouette, like his ties, is narrow with just a whiff of California, rather than Savile Row, in the line. There is very little to distract from his words, save for the occasional flash of a rope bracelet when he waves at the watching public.

“The entire ensemble is ‘spare’ of detail,” said Joseph Rosenfeld, an image consultant for executives in New York and Silicon Valley, nodding to Harry’s former identity as the spare. The effect is traditional enough to be respectful without seeming hidebound, Mr. Rosenfeld said. “The man knows, whether he likes it or not, that many eyes are upon him.”

The effect is of someone somber and entirely unruffled, though also, thanks to his scruffy beard — the one Harry once described as a “shield” from anxiety — himself…He more closely resembles a successful businessman (one who works somewhere other than the family “firm”) than a royal, which also makes him more relatable.

It’s hard to imagine that he just randomly pulled the look from his wardrobe, given the strategic way his wife, for one, has clearly considered the couple’s image-making and its effects since their relationship began. Rather, for this purpose, Harry is clad in the supersuit of courtroom attire. Up, up and away with the phone hacking, the abuse of power, the irresponsibility. He’s an avenger of a different kind, and this is his endgame.

[From The New York Times]

I appreciate this, and it’s interesting that she got Dior to go on record about how these don’t look like their suits. I would imagine that the suits are probably from an American designer – she’s right that these don’t look like the Savile Row suits Harry’s father prefers. What’s also great is that Harry wears the f–k out of clothes. Even when he wore cheap sh-t, he still looked good, maybe like a rumpled bad boy with fluffy hair. Look at him now that he has the money and time to put together a modern civilian uniform.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

25 Responses to “NYT: Prince Harry’s court fashion reveals ‘a whiff of California, rather than Savile Row’”

  1. equality says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:25 am

    “Scruffy beard”?

    Reply
  2. Beverley says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Yep. Harry looks like an entire snack, California Dreamin’ style! 😎

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:30 am

    He looks like he means business. Like he’s someone in the room where it happens. Sophisticated, clean cut, sharp, professional.

    Just gotta say: Meghan really carried that family for a while, didn’t she. Financially, stylistically, likely even emotionally. Harry’s glow-up in every way came through her.

    Reply
  4. BizzatchExtrordinaire says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:32 am

    All I can say is…the b*tch looked FINE, baby. Good Lord a’mighty, FINE AS HELL. Whew…!

    Reply
  5. Steph says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Umm, he looks good. And seems to enjoy looking good. He has been looking like he’s on a new fun adventure when he dresses up.

    Did y’all see his lawyers get ups? They were sooo British. 😆😆😆

    Reply
  6. Cassie says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Harry is looking mighty fine from head to toe .

    Reply
  7. Afken says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:40 am

    It’s ironic that this is seen as California style, yea it’s a slimmer silhouette and he has skinner ties too. But the suits are actually look to be Paul Smith: a British designer. I don’t even think American suits are particularly skinny?? What I think they actually mean is that he is wearing suits that are associated with the working middle classes as opposed to the aristocracy and royalty. It’s a class shift (also ironic) as opposed to a shift across the pond.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 9, 2023 at 8:48 am

      Afken, I agree with you. I don’t doubt that Meghan helped with Harry’s glow-up, but there are a lot of Londoners with decent style! Harry just didn’t have access to those clothes.

      Reply
    • NJGR says:
      June 9, 2023 at 8:53 am

      @afken Doesn’t seem especially American to me either – although I could be mistaken.
      I don’t know a ton about men’s suits, but it seems to me that, here in the US, it would be pretty surprising to see a suit like this worn by anyone other than a stylish, fairly young man.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      June 9, 2023 at 9:05 am

      It is Paul Smith, someone identified it by a dart or pleat, that is style.

      Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Well that’s what happened when you move to California. He looks good. He looks healthy and most of all the man looks happy. California seems to suit him.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:44 am

    I love that the NYT contacted Dior about whether Harry was wearing his suits.

    this article cracked me up but also…..its true. Harry looked great this week going into court – he projected an image of power but not arrogance; he looked confident and sure of himself and his cause.

    I LOVED the line about how he is an avenger and this is his endgame. Our ginger avenger!!

    Reply
  10. swaz says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Harry looks soo good 😊. He’s a delight to see 😍

    Reply
  11. acha says:
    June 9, 2023 at 8:56 am

    Hot.

    Reply
  12. Honey says:
    June 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

    Someone on Tweeter named the fashion house / brand of his suits. I’ve forgotten, but it was mentioned that he wears that brand often and that you can tell by the dart or darting. I hope that makes sense to people who know about constructing suits.

    Harry’s suits have always looked mid-level to shambolic to me. As a matter of fact, I’ve always been a member of the crowd that hollers “can someone buy that man a new suit.”

    Reply
  13. Snuffles says:
    June 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

    I’ve been watching lots of videos on “Stealth Wealth” and “Quiet Luxury” style. I think Meghan and Harry embody quiet luxury.

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      June 9, 2023 at 9:13 am

      I have to say I didn’t not have Prince Harry and gwyneth Paltrow serving court Fashion on my 2023 bingo card

      Reply
  14. Flower says:
    June 9, 2023 at 9:02 am

    Dior aka the height of French couture = California ?

    I’ve seen this sort of behavior before. People get mad when the scapegoat escapes and they’re all forced to confront their dysfunction.

    Reply
  15. UNCDancer says:
    June 9, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Freedom, confidence and purpose can do wonders. Harry has all three in bucketfuls. He looked great and entirely himself. But shallow observation in 3…2…1: I want Harry to get a hair transplant or go completely clean shaven. I don’t want to see him lose his hair and go the way of his brother. LA has great cosmetic surgeons … take advantage, my man.

    Reply
    • Lili says:
      June 9, 2023 at 9:15 am

      Hopefully when this is done, and he wins all his cases. he can find away to get the trauma out of his system, and Meghan can give him head massages with rosemary oil hopefully his hair will grow back.

      Reply
      • UNCDancer says:
        June 9, 2023 at 9:22 am

        Yes, to all the wins and spousal massage but it’s going to take more than rosemary oil! Genetic pattern baldness takes minoxidil and lasers. Ask me how I know. 🙂

  16. L4Frimaire says:
    June 9, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Someone mentioned in a tweet that they think his suit is Paul Smith, a British brand. He definitely looks much better than before, especially with the shoes. He looks very well out together and stylish.

    Reply

