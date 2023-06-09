Noel Gallagher on The 1975: ‘I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock’

Noel Gallagher loves to talk and he has many unpleasant opinions about celebrities, royals and pop stars of the day. Noel is currently promoting his new album, which has him giving interviews to various music publications. Journalists must love interviewing him because – say what you want about him – the man gives a great and memorable quote. Recently, he was asked about Matt Healy and the 1975, and he called Healy a “slack-jawed f–kwit.” So of course the next person who interviewed Noel had to ask him about Healy and the 1975 again. Once again, Noel is just giving away these quotes for free:

Noel Gallagher has once again taken a brief respite from clashing with his brother to poke fun at another target: The 1975. Gallagher has been making the rounds in support of his new album Council Skies, and interviewers have focused in on quotes by the 1975’s Matty Healy saying that Oasis should just “grow up… Get back together, stop messing around.” In a conversation with NME published Saturday — the day after Council Skies’ release — Gallagher doubled down on his hatred of the 1975. “Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to f–king start a band in the first place,” Gallagher said of the current rock scene. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalized. You’ve either got to be rock, or that f–king [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some f–king sh-t.” Gallagher continued, “I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this sh-t?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f–king sh-t’. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.” Liam Gallagher, perhaps the more outspoken brother, has surprisingly taken a more subdued response to Healy’s remarks: When asked by a Twitter follower, “Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like children… what do you think?,” Liam responded simply, “It’s our time to waste who made [Healy] the boss of time.”

[From Rolling Stone]

What’s funnier? “I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock” or “who made Healy the boss of time?” I actually think Liam might have won this, just for pure laugh-out-loud humor. But Noel wins for his utter contempt for the actual band and their music. I actually think Noel is right about this in a narrow sense – The 1975 is a pop band more than anything else, they’re not really “rock.” But what do I know, I’ve only heard their (completely forgettable) music a few times.