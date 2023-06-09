Noel Gallagher on The 1975: ‘I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock’

Noel Gallagher loves to talk and he has many unpleasant opinions about celebrities, royals and pop stars of the day. Noel is currently promoting his new album, which has him giving interviews to various music publications. Journalists must love interviewing him because – say what you want about him – the man gives a great and memorable quote. Recently, he was asked about Matt Healy and the 1975, and he called Healy a “slack-jawed f–kwit.” So of course the next person who interviewed Noel had to ask him about Healy and the 1975 again. Once again, Noel is just giving away these quotes for free:
Noel Gallagher has once again taken a brief respite from clashing with his brother to poke fun at another target: The 1975. Gallagher has been making the rounds in support of his new album Council Skies, and interviewers have focused in on quotes by the 1975’s Matty Healy saying that Oasis should just “grow up… Get back together, stop messing around.” In a conversation with NME published Saturday — the day after Council Skies’ release — Gallagher doubled down on his hatred of the 1975.
“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to f–king start a band in the first place,” Gallagher said of the current rock scene. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalized. You’ve either got to be rock, or that f–king [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some f–king sh-t.”
Gallagher continued, “I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this sh-t?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f–king sh-t’. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”
Liam Gallagher, perhaps the more outspoken brother, has surprisingly taken a more subdued response to Healy’s remarks: When asked by a Twitter follower, “Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like children… what do you think?,” Liam responded simply, “It’s our time to waste who made [Healy] the boss of time.”
What’s funnier? “I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f–king rock” or “who made Healy the boss of time?” I actually think Liam might have won this, just for pure laugh-out-loud humor. But Noel wins for his utter contempt for the actual band and their music. I actually think Noel is right about this in a narrow sense – The 1975 is a pop band more than anything else, they’re not really “rock.” But what do I know, I’ve only heard their (completely forgettable) music a few times.
I never heard of Matt or that band before I came to this website. Will not check out their music either and removed Taylor from my playlists for the moment as well.
Hope she will try to redeem herself a little, but am disappointed.
Same – and it’s messing with me as a 45ish adult. Am I just out of the loop or are they a super niche indie band that was trying to go mainstream? Are they played on top 40 radio? All this started and everyone else seemed to say HIM?! When I was saying WHO?
Hahah, thanks. Despite being a millenial on the older side of the millenials scale, I still follow charts a bit in several countries. Never heard of them though, so I don’t think they’re that famous?
But maybe I’m wrong 😀
Never heard of them here in the UK either, Flowerlake. Tone fair, Matt is a nepo baby and now I’m sure I am not minimally interested in listening to his music ever.
AlpineWitch, I love how you put that: “I am not minimally interested in listening to his music ever.”
Didn’t know he was a nepo baby either.
Where Oasis really that relevant that they are still being interviewed and people started bands because of them?? Maybe it’s a British thing, because the only song I know is Wonderwall, which wasn’t even their own but a cover
?? Wonderwall is their own song; it was written by Noel.
I do remember thinking it was a cover because some band was doing a retro version of it when Wonderwall was also on the charts.
So I thought the retro version was the original one at first 😀 (hey, I was a kid)
EDIT< I think this is it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTfZshkNZRw
They were very relevant for a period in the 1990s. I’m not British, but Wonderwall was huge on the European mainland too.
Don’t look back in anger was pretty back too.
Apart from that, I mostly know them from their arguments with each other and I think Robbie Williams.
Wonderwall isn’t a cover, Noel Gallagher wrote it, though it’s hugely derivative as is most of his stuff.
Oasis were a massive moment in time for the UK and Liam in particular can still give good quotes. I just think a lot of music journos continue to cover them in a bid to reclaim their youth.
Oasis was relevant not just in the UK but for any music fan in the ’90s. If Healy feels bright enough to comment on the Gallaghers and their music, and they are still around and making music why shouldn’t they respond?
I can’t wait until we don’t have to look at Matty’s gums ever again
Talk yo shit miserable ass Noel. Cook that trash ass racist. Hahahaha!
You go Noel. Never has a nice word for anyone, but in this case he’s right.
On a minor note, his haircut is amazing. I’d like to meet his barber.
Great pic game, as always! That Healy dude always looks the opposite of sexy in your chosen pics—sniveling.
I think they’re still relevant not because of their music, but because they talk shit like ballers, not rock stars.
I actually looked up The 1975 this week on YouTube and I have to agree with Noel; they’re not rock at all. Adult pop? Is that a genre?
I liked “Somebody Else”, but mentally I can’t align Healy’s soft, light voice with his douchebag persona.
I’m just enjoying the shitshow here- I’ll listen to Noel Gallagher run his mouth any day.
Dude is the ultimate “get off my lawn” grumpy Brit rock star. There are so many like Damon Albarn from Blur but to my knowledge Liam isn’t a full on Brexit wanker like Morissey or Johnny Rotten so I will enjoy his grumpy gen x shade.
Oops, I thought this was Liam. Surprised he’s being the more subdued one. But response is equally as salty lol