Prince Harry apparently stayed at Frogmore Cottage for three nights this week

Following Prince Harry’s “brief” appearance at his father’s coronation last month, the Telegraph reported that Harry stopped by Buckingham Palace for a few minutes before heading off to Heathrow. There was speculation about why he would have bothered, and one of my favorite theories was that he was dropping off the keys to Frogmore Cottage and picking up a seven-figure check, a check reimbursing the Sussexes for the money they spent renovating that dilapidated shack. Harry’s 28-hour coronation stop-over was supposedly his “last time” at Frogmore Cottage, because his father evicted the Sussexes out of spite following the publication of Spare. Weirdly, the Telegraph now claims that Harry stayed at Frogmore this week while he was in England to testify against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Hm.

The Duke of Sussex was due to arrive back home in California on Thursday night after staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, The Telegraph understands. The Duke, 38, spent three nights in the UK as he returned to give evidence in his High Court phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). But he followed what has become standard practice by swiftly dashing back to the US, opting not to extend his stay any longer than necessary. The Duke is not believed to have seen his father, the King, or his brother, the Prince of Wales, during his brief visit. Accompanied only by his security team, he stayed at his Windsor home for what is likely to be the last time. The King evicted the Duke and Duchess from the property at the beginning of the year, just days after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. The couple were given until early summer to vacate but are not thought to be planning to return to the UK in the coming weeks. The Duke left the court shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, waving to onlookers as he was driven away in a black Range Rover. He is understood to have boarded a flight back home on Thursday afternoon, keen to get back to his family “as quickly as possible”. The Duke made a similar dash back home after the Coronation last month, when he headed straight to the airport from Westminster Abbey, via a quick vehicle change, having spent just 28 hours in the country. On that occasion, he was determined to kiss his son, Prince Archie, goodnight on his fourth birthday, which happened to fall on the same day.

I saw some tweets from royalists about how “sad” it was that Harry was staying alone in Frogmore Cottage while, just a short distance away, William was with his family at Adelaide Cottage. First of all, if you honestly believe William has been staying at Adelaide Cottage this whole time, I have a bridge to sell you. But I do find it interesting that Harry possibly stayed at Frogmore… it’s curious. I wonder if the British press has no idea where he was staying so they’re just assuming it was Frogmore? And why the f–k would Harry stick around Windsor endlessly when his garbage family has made it perfectly clear that they have a violent, twisted hatred for him? Also: “which happened to fall on the same day” – they still make it sound like the Sussexes *chose* to schedule Archie’s birthday on that day, when Charles decided to beef with a literal child about who was more important.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes also got a name-check in the Telegraph’s story about the upcoming Trooping the Colour, which is happening on June 17th. The Sussexes will not be in attendance. They haven’t been invited. But it will be twisted into “how dare they not come back for Trooping, where they would have been snubbed and thrown off the balcony!”