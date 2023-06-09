Prince William ‘held his first private talks’ with Labour leader Keir Starmer

Prince William did have a public event this week, his first since he and his wife attended a royal wedding in Jordan. He stepped out at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Thursday, where he officially opened up a new cancer center. William and Kate put up such a huge fight about doing these kinds of “bread and butter” events, like opening new hospital wings or cutting ribbons at various store openings. For years, they swore up and down that they could reinvent the wheel and do things their way. And now, William just takes the path of least resistance. But only a few times a month. Apparently, there was something else on Peg’s schedule this week though. From Eden Confidential:
Awkard timing for Prince William, who, I hear, held his first private talks at Kensington Palace on Wednesday with Sir Keir Starmer. The previous day, Prince Harry had breached royal convention at the High Court by making an extraordinary attack on Rishi Sunak’s Government. ‘The timing was pure coincidence,’ a royal source insists.
Interestingly enough, Ephraim Hardcastle (another Mail columnist) claimed that William’s meeting with Keir Starmer is actually scheduled for next week, so maybe William will meet him again? I have no idea. Starmer is the leader of the Labour Party and possibly the next prime minister, whenever the next general election happens. It’s interesting because William is a Tory stooge – his office is full of people who are in and out of Tory governments, and I’ve often gotten the impression that William is the Conservative Party’s useful idiot. I also think it’s funny that these people wail and cry about Harry being “woke” and “political,” meanwhile William is in a rush to prove that HE is political too, Harry! So competitive!
Lastly, William and Kate are now on the schedule for Royal Week in Edinburgh in July. They’ll go up to Scotland on or around July 5th alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. Wimbledon starts on July 3rd, but Kate rarely goes to matches in the first week, so she should be fine.
Outside of the monarch, no other member of that family should be meeting with elected leaders for “private talks”.
This is not what should be happening in an alleged democracy.
Thanks for pointing that out. My understanding is that even the monarch can’t publicly criticize the politics of any party.
It must be frustrating for William to have to keep his mouth shut as a public figure, because it sounds like he’s quite opinionated in his personal life.
This is actually dangerous. Here we have a future king having secret talks with the leaders of the opposition. Harry is the 5th in line and unlikely to become king. He can talk politics all he wants. But here we have a future king, who, just to make it clear, is NOT democratically elected, meddling in politics
Harry also made his comments in a document filed in court which is accessible to the public.
Weirdly, this is just his “first private talk” with Starmer.
Agreed – I’m not sure why more people aren’t complaining about how hugely problematic this is
Yesterday it would be horrible ig Harry “embraced” the Labour leder, and now Willnot has a meeting with him, but that’s ok? Or are they complaining because the heir talks to any other than his tory buddies?
The Marsden Cancer Center is a huge new treatment center, I’d support that myself. If William brings them positive attention and fund raising = good. Much better than traveling and walkabouts.
William should be meeting with actual govt. officials. Learn something William.
Good Luck to educating him on the real issues and needs.
Meeting with elected leaders in private talks is not learning about government but influence peddling.
William can take a poli sci degree and learn about how government works that way like everyone else.
Love the distraction – don’t look at me, look at Harry. Never mind the “timing” and “coincidence” – should it be happening at all?
And note, William who always dresses like a slob is wearing a SUIT, TIE and POLISHED BLACK SHOES……hmmmm…..
You took the words out of my mouth!
Why is Willy wearing a tie and suit? He usually has an open necked shirt for these events, and a jacket and trousers.
He obviously saw how dapper Harry looked.
Harry must be giving William nightmares.
^^ Bingo @Emme! Willy has such a huge complex about everything his brother is and does in the world. It’s always been that way, but it appears to have worsened once Willy could no longer co-op and control Harry, and piggyback on Harry’s ideas. Harry looking so dapper, smart, polished, and pulled together in his court appearances, has got Willy scrambling in order to catch up. Even the casual wear, with jumpers over shirts, trousers, loafers, and no tie, was a look Willy copped from Harry’s pre- and post- wedding day events with Meghan It’s Meg, in fact, who is responsible for crafting, freshening and sharpening up Harry’s sartorial flair, as well as getting his grooming on point. Prior to Meg, and aside from his uniform wardrobe, Harry wore too baggy pants, only blue suits, and his beard and were often scruffy-looking
^^ I meant that Harry’s beard and his hair was a bit scruffy at times, before Meg came into his life. She’s made a difference for him in many ways. The great thing is, Harry recognizes and acknowledges how much his wife means to him. He isn’t timid about giving her credit, nor does it make him feel diminished by treating her with love and respect. He feels empowered by having her in his life.
Both Willy, and Harry (pre-Meg), showed no interest in nor astuteness regarding sartorial matters, unlike their great-grandfather, George V, and his brothers, especially the Duke of Windsor, and George, Duke of Kent. Of course, that has changed for Harry tremendously. He’s always polished sartorially these days.
I’ll give William a B for trying, but even William knows that Harry is the STAR 🤣🤣
William has nothing to fear from Starmer as Prime Minister. He’s as right wing as Boris Johnson and in some instances even more so. Put it this way, he’s no Jeremy Corbyn.
He looks so much more at ease on his own than when he is with Kate.
No jazz hands competition when Kate’s not around.
Now we get “having a private dance party in my living room” poses
Why is William meeting with political leaders? Isn’t that “getting involved in politics”? Actually, I get the impression that the Labour leader is Tory light. I had the impression that the last Labour leader was too far left for the country. I believe there was a rather extensive smear campaign against him. I finally caught a few interviews, and he seemed rather reasonable. But Sir Keir Starmer would be more everyone’s “cup of tea” so to speak.
Gonna be interesting how GB News responds to this considering they hate Harry and Meghan for being “woke” and they also don’t like Starmer.
They’ll probably ignore it unless it keeps happening.
Also I agree that William is more Tory but he craves the attention of the audience that Harry and Meghan have.
Probably is their fans are now exclusively right wing racists. They’ll loose a lot of support aligning with people these flag shaggers consider the enemy or “woke.”
Laughing at the pic of him lurching over the small paper crowned children. Looks like he is shouting “You kids get off my lawn!”
Nic919, that was my first reaction, too. Maybe the Cambridge way is injecting themselves into politics for their own good (they’ve done this already of course). I would not expect Will to be talking to Labour, though. And I don’t believe William talks to– he talks AT. Or he shuts up, like when the PM of Jamaica fired him and Kate and they didn’t have diplomatic word or thought. They are used to being catered to and getting their own way from the get go.
He’s talking to Starmer because the polls for the Tories are so awful that Starmer is likely the next PM. Even so William has zero business having private talks. And Charles likely did the same but it is still influence peddling. It is no different than when Rupert Murdoch has talks with elected leaders.
What’s with William and the rolled up sleeves? Is this supposed to be “casual “ Will? He still looks like Mr. Burns checking on the books.
MsIAm, To me, his rolled up sleeves is a crude, hypocritical image of Will rolling up his sleeves to get to work on Great Britain’s problems. He’s WORKing, y’all, and for YOU. His propaganda is for shit, frankly. Queen Elizabeth the 1st was a master propagandist, but Will is too stupid and lazy to look her up. Ass hat, thou art William.
Wow. The CBers here hate William.
This cancer center visit is him doing his job, get out and bring attention to charities and useful businesses doing useful work.
Diana was the gold standard at these to me.
He should be bringing a fat donation check along from his own money, but that is JMO.
Better he does this vs. useless PR galas and awards for himself.
The meeting with Starmer isn’t related to opening a cancer centre. That’s what people are criticizing.
Pssst BULLYAM, this kind of distraction doesn’t work anymore, People SEE YOU NOW, your not Harry, you will never be Harry, so give up and go back to your blue party buddies and talk about how you can avoid paying proper taxes AGAIN
First, good on him for the “bread and butter” opening of a cancer center. More attention and treatment options given to cancer patients will never be a bad thing in my eyes, even if it’s a side effect of self-aggrandizing. It’s fine.
Second, William, you were leading the mob with pitchforks and torches to chase your own brother and sister in law out. You wanted all the attention. Well, congratulations honey, you’ve got it. The good and the bad. Once this trial is over, the media will be back reporting on Harry and Meghan’s lawn and we all know that won’t hold. You can slide in your meeting with a politician for influence peddling this week, and make sure your parents in law are getting some bad press, but that won’t play for long. The media is a fickle creature with an appetite that cannot be satisfied. You should be cheering on your brother, hoping this trial burns the current structure right down to the ground because in the long run it could only benefit you and your children (remember them?). Good luck. You’ll need it.
William is naturally aloof. Someone has told him that the needs to be more engaging like his brother, and so he has started gurning like Kate.
When I see pictures like the top one, him standing and the other folks are sitting, I always wonder what the adults in the room think of William. God I’d love some unadulterated commentary from the British