Prince William ‘held his first private talks’ with Labour leader Keir Starmer

Prince William did have a public event this week, his first since he and his wife attended a royal wedding in Jordan. He stepped out at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Thursday, where he officially opened up a new cancer center. William and Kate put up such a huge fight about doing these kinds of “bread and butter” events, like opening new hospital wings or cutting ribbons at various store openings. For years, they swore up and down that they could reinvent the wheel and do things their way. And now, William just takes the path of least resistance. But only a few times a month. Apparently, there was something else on Peg’s schedule this week though. From Eden Confidential:

Awkard timing for Prince William, who, I hear, held his first private talks at Kensington Palace on Wednesday with Sir Keir Starmer. The previous day, Prince Harry had breached royal convention at the High Court by making an extraordinary attack on Rishi Sunak’s Government. ‘The timing was pure coincidence,’ a royal source insists.

[From The Daily Mail]

Interestingly enough, Ephraim Hardcastle (another Mail columnist) claimed that William’s meeting with Keir Starmer is actually scheduled for next week, so maybe William will meet him again? I have no idea. Starmer is the leader of the Labour Party and possibly the next prime minister, whenever the next general election happens. It’s interesting because William is a Tory stooge – his office is full of people who are in and out of Tory governments, and I’ve often gotten the impression that William is the Conservative Party’s useful idiot. I also think it’s funny that these people wail and cry about Harry being “woke” and “political,” meanwhile William is in a rush to prove that HE is political too, Harry! So competitive!

Lastly, William and Kate are now on the schedule for Royal Week in Edinburgh in July. They’ll go up to Scotland on or around July 5th alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. Wimbledon starts on July 3rd, but Kate rarely goes to matches in the first week, so she should be fine.