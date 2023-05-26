Noel Gallagher has some thoughts about ‘slack-jawed f–kwit’ Matt Healy & The 1975

Noel Gallagher spoke to Spin this week to promote a variety of projects. But the real news is that Noel Gallagher is, as always, spicy as ever. If he’s not criticizing Prince Harry for… beefing with his family, he’s talking sh-t about people within the music industry. Noel’s 55 years old, and he was part of one of the most successful bands of the 1990s and it’s given him a unique perspective on music today and the younger a–holes within the music industry. This Spin interview is making news because Noel destroyed Taylor Swift’s racist boyfriend in just a handful of sentences. That’s right, Noel Gallagher has some thoughts on Matt Healy and The 1975. LMAO. Some highlights from Spin:
SPIN: Did you hear what Matty Healy of the 1975 said about Oasis a few months ago?
Noel Gallagher: Oh, that f-cking slack-jawed f-ckwit. What did he say?
Spin: Among other things, he said, “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”
NG: He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how sh-t his band is and split up.
Spin: Did you hear any of this AI Oasis music that recently popped up?
NG: F–king embarrassing. I just think people clearly have too much time and money on their hands if they’re f–king around with that for a laugh. I mean, who wants to f–king hear Ringo Starr singing “She’s Electric” and Freddie Mercury singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger?” Life’s too short for that sh-t.
Spin: What do you think of AI?
NG: AI will be the final nail in the coffin of music. I’m sure that the major record labels are now working on the technology to copyright it and machines will write music. Why hire a songwriter when you can own a machine to do it? Then Harry Styles can pump out Harry Styles music for the rest of his f–king life.
Spin: Let’s talk soccer. Do you think Manchester City can win the treble? Which, of course, would include knocking off your city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.
NG: It’s f–king on, and those guys [Manchester United] are about as relevant as the 1975.
[From Spin]
“F–king slack-jawed f–kwit” is poetry. THIS is a lyricist at work. And calling The 1975 a sh-t band and saying they should split up – *chef’s kiss*. What did Matt Healy ever do to Noel Gallagher, I wonder? Or do you think it’s just Noel starting sh-t unprovoked? It could be either, but I’d love to know the backstory if there is one.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Matty Healy – lead vocals – The 1975 are an English pop rock band which originally formed in ’02 when several of the band members were in school together. They have recently released their third album “A brief inquiry into online relationships.”,Image: 535149536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dafydd Owen / Avalon
-
-
Matty Healy (Matthew Healy) of The 1975 performs at Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, 24th January 2019.,Image: 535190789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mike Gray / Avalon
-
-
Roskilde, Denmark. July 06th, 2019. The English musician, singer and songwriter Noel Gallagher performs a live concert with his band the High Flying Birds during the Danish music festival Roskilde Festival 2019.,Image: 536595588, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Faelt / Gonzales Photo / Avalon
-
-
Matt Healy of The 1975 performs at Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds, 24th August 2019,Image: 536967489, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mike Gray / Avalon
-
-
Noel Gallagher at the Isle of Wight festival 2019,Image: 563887586, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Brian Jordan / Avalon
-
-
The 1975 – Leeds Festival, Bramham Park. Friday 26th August 2022. Photography by Hannah Meadows for Avalon/RETNA
The 1975
Main Stage East
Friday
9:20 pm
Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn calls The 1975 “one of the most extraordinary things to happen to the festival”
The Manchester band will headline the dual event this weekend, having stepped in at the last minute to replace Rage Against The Machine. Matty Healy and co. first topped the bill at R&L back in 2019.
Photography by Hannah Meadows for Avalon/RETNA.,Image: 716826474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Hannah Meadows Photography / Avalon
-
-
Lead singer Matt Healy of English pop rock band The 1974 headlines the Main Stage East at Reading Festival 2022, Little John’s Farm, Reading, England, UK on Sunday 28 August 2022.,Image: 717247586, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit agency and photographer as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon when publishing., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matthew Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I never thought I’d agree with a POS like Noel Gallagher, but here we are, lol
LOL I always thoroughly enjoy Noel’s grumpiness. Just gonna refer to Healy as “Slack-Jawed F*ckwit” from now on lmaoooooo.
It really is the perfect description for Healy. Let’s hope it catches on! 😆
It truly is masterful.
And so many uses
Let’s not forget the swipe at Harry Styles – that AI could write his music for him and he’s not wrong.
Nope, not in the slightest.
This may already have happened, judging by Harry’s last album.
Same, Kitten! Glad to hear his delightfully grumpy ass still slinging insults all over the place in 2023.
Noel has always been the genius behind Oasis. He has no filter (which I find so amusing) and knows the music scene in the UK. He Doesn’t need a personal beef call out something he thinks is shite.
Totally, thats my favorite thing – he has no singular beefs, he just dgaf about offending people he doesn’t like. Always entertaining!
I hadn’t heard of this guy before Taylor took up with him and now I’m reading about him in multiple posts a day. It’s clear what he’s getting out of the relationship, but I have no idea what she is. He looks like Panic! At The Disco after a weeklong bender.
I think this is going to hit Harry Mealy right in the feels. I’m sure he thinks he is a musical artiste and a legit respected musical genius calls him a fuckwit and puts him in the same disparaging conversation as Harry Styles. Couldn’t happen to a better pretentious racist POS.
She’s getting love bombed probably
She’s getting her fix, lol, like an addict. A hit of that sweet new relationship limerence, lots of public attention, writing material for years. Plus some greasy controversial p een. It’s perfect for her.
Noel is the original real life Roy Kent.
Matty Healy is a wannabe Nick Cave 😂
OMG OLIVIA!!! I have just spat my coffee all over my iPad!!!
Brava!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
OMG YES 😂😂😂
Ahahahahahaha he absolutely is. I’m dying!
“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up,” Healy continued. “They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up, headline Glastonbury.”
God DAMN. I mean, if you’re gonna come for Gallagher like that……
And at least Oasis can headline Glastonbury.
Just sayin.
Just sayin’ indeed! Lol
If you go for a Gallagher then expect serious burn in return.
Noel calling someone else a slack-jawed fuckwit is like that pointing Spider-Man meme. Game recognizes game.
I’m probably An Old at this point but I have no idea what the 1975 sound like or what songs they’ve released. All gossip page stuff. To me, Matty Healy is a UK nepo baby with a big gob.
Omg I didn’t know he was a nepo baby too. Just add that to the hot dog water soaked stale cigarette of a person he is. Way to pick a real winner, Taylor.
I had no idea who Matt Healy was before the past two weeks and thats just from headlines on here (I dont really follow Taylor Swift gossip) so I have no context for this….but I still find it kind of hilarious.
All you need to know is that Matt Healy is racist, sexist, and anti-somatic . He made fun of a woman for being Asian and says he enjoys watching torture porn were black women get S.A and much more.
What an absolutely sorry excuse of good air wasted on this repulsive excrement. How is Healy able to still be an active musician with these abhorrent traits??
Noel preemptively has sh*t to say about any musical act.
Bringing up feuding brothers, you’d think Noel would have some sympathy with Harry about that! The Gallaghers had quite a rough childhood, so my theory is that a lot of their fights are based on those experiences. You can’t just get over those things unless you really work on yourself, and the Gallaghers are too busy trying to perform to work on themselves. Sigh.
I would question any form of empathy from Noel as suspect. It’s simply not in his DNA, unfortunately.
Lol, that’s so true! His enmity is at least honest.
HAHAHAHHAHAHA
Noel is a a f-ckwit himself but it’s always funny when f-ckwits collide. In this case I am rooting for Noel.
I hadn’t heard of Healy, nor got why people don’t like him being with Taylor but wow. He has such an unpleasant non-face. Quite apart from the stuff that comes out of it.
The 1974 are basically a mid pop-rock band with a lead singer who thinks he’s in a punk band.
Most of their fans are young girls -nothing wrong with that but MH clearly has a complex about not being taken serious enough by a male audience and ramps up his cliched rock star persona because he’s soooooo edgy.
He’s also weirdly jealous of Harry styles and keep attacking him. The funny thing is Harry will barely acknowledge him.
Both Noel and Liam are still creative, talented and far bigger stars then this MH fella will ever be.
Fans are eager for Oasis to reunite, I know I am.
Matt Healey, who?
He’ll be forever known from here on out as “That guy who dated Taylor Swift”
Gotta love those Gallagher Bros, they just continue to sh*t talk whoever they want to. 😁
Noel is right about AI and the music biz too.
@ Hey Kay, he is right about AI and how it will eventually evolve to weed out artists, to a point. But AI should concern all of us due to its capabilities.
A woman, whose daughter was on a ski trip received a phone call with her daughter expressing fear and crying as she was being held for ransom. They demanded 1 Mil and had she not been with a group of friends she would have ended up paying the ransom. The callers were able to gain 3 seconds of her daughter’s voice to create the ransom call. Just 3 seconds was all that was needed.
As a former teenage Oasis fan, I’m very aware that one does not need to *start* shit with either Gallagher in order to be on the receiving end of it. That said, the comment from Swealy referenced by the interviewer (“You could be in the coolest band ever but you’re too busy fighting with your brother.”) would be enough to do it.
Noel is the dictionary definition of arrogant prick, but here he ain’t wrong.
They’re BOTH Tw-ts…☹️it’s just that one of them has music 🎶 that I’ve listened to for almost 40 years & the other has music I will NEVA listen too….so there’s THAT!
Noel and Liam are oddly entertaining, I’m always here for them lol
I think it’s interesting that the American press is calling him “Matty” Healy. I wonder if that’s Taylor’s team pushing a diminutive to rebrand him? Or when people do a Google search they don’t automatically find out he’s a piece of shit.
I think that it’s very likely that TS’s people are trying to rebrand him. Though once he is done using TS, he will be gone in a second. I think for him it’s all for publicity, as for TS it’s not.
No, it’s his name. Even his Wiki says Matty. No one had ever called him him “Matt” before the current conversation…
I’m pretty sure I’ve heard his mum refer to him as Matty in the past. She’s an obnoxious loud mouth so I try not to listen to her too much!
They are both loud mouthed arrogant Manchester born Brits who provide colourful commentary and think they’re wittier than they actually are.
The difference is the oasis boys were really working class lads whereas Healy is a Nepo baby. He has always wanted the same male audience and respect as oasis and has always rebelled against the teeny bopper fans that actually do make up his audience. He acts like he’s fronting the sex pistols.
Also oasis has songs that, love it or hate it, the whole world can sing along to. Has there been a song like Wonderwall since? I’ve heard lots of 1975 songs and there’s not one that’s even remotely as unique or catchy.
Matty wishes the 1975 was Oasis. Because they’re both from Manchester, I think Matt gets asked about them a lot or brings them up — he 💯 wants the comparison.
Too bad 1975 sounds exactly like a Bleachers cover band.
Noel is a prick – he has always been a prick, he will never not be a prick.
I don’t care about Mat Healy at all; I’m just saying, Prick’s gonna Prick.
Does Matt Healy purposely dress like Agent Smith?
The fact that they threw Mancheste United in the mix and he said they would be as irrelevant as The 1975 is HILARIOUS.
This reminds me of the whole MGK/Eminem feud, in that it seems like Matty Healy called out Oasis specifically to get them to pay attention to him. I highly doubt that Noel Gallagher would waste his time on this guy/his band if he hadn’t brought it up first.
I can picture MH reading this article and thinking, “Noel Gallagher knows who I am!” all while clutching his Oasis albums.
I admit, I knew literally nothing about Matt Healy until a couple of days ago. So yes, I agree with Noel on his sentiments but Noel is also a constantly constipated angry old bloke. He doesn’t seem like he’d be fun at parties. I say this as someone who idolized Oasis in the 90s. I don’t know why. Noel was as angry a man then as he is now.
I finally bothered myself to check out a few 1975 tunes and holy hell they suck. Plus the bland teenybopper music combined with Healy’s try hard edgy persona is an hilarious mix.
I’m seeing a bunch of yeah but Noel is a an arse too comments. Well that may or may not be true but the difference is Gallagher can write a song.
Liam had some thoughts about the slack-jawed f**kwit in February. Also brilliant
https://twitter.com/liamgallagher/status/1622569562104381441?s=46&t=Ly2d8bO3yPEL05ZVD6JIdA
You can always rely on the brothers to savage everyone, including each other. Of course he is right on Matt Healy.
It never occurred to me to hear Freddie Mercury sing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and now I’ve never wanted anything more.
Noel is, as always, being himself and calling it like it is, with a little sauce. He has spent enough time with slack jawed f***wits to know them.
But is it also possible both brothers are themselves slack-jawed f-ck-wits and they know whereof they speak?
Kudos 🥂
As for his take on AI, dunno. Remember listening to song I liked on Sirius and wondering about it because I’ve never liked Drake’s misogynistic spiel. Must be influence of The Weeknd methinks. Ha! Fool me.
I just think “Slack-Jawed F*ckwit” is perfect for that twerp Healy. What makes it even better is that it’s obvious he really wishes he was Noel Gallagher.
“What did Matt Healy ever do to Noel Gallagher, I wonder?” Does it matter? He’s just as much of an ass and none of what he’s talking about deserves “teams.”