Noel Gallagher has some thoughts about ‘slack-jawed f–kwit’ Matt Healy & The 1975

Noel Gallagher spoke to Spin this week to promote a variety of projects. But the real news is that Noel Gallagher is, as always, spicy as ever. If he’s not criticizing Prince Harry for… beefing with his family, he’s talking sh-t about people within the music industry. Noel’s 55 years old, and he was part of one of the most successful bands of the 1990s and it’s given him a unique perspective on music today and the younger a–holes within the music industry. This Spin interview is making news because Noel destroyed Taylor Swift’s racist boyfriend in just a handful of sentences. That’s right, Noel Gallagher has some thoughts on Matt Healy and The 1975. LMAO. Some highlights from Spin:

SPIN: Did you hear what Matty Healy of the 1975 said about Oasis a few months ago?

Noel Gallagher: Oh, that f-cking slack-jawed f-ckwit. What did he say?

Spin: Among other things, he said, “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

NG: He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how sh-t his band is and split up.

Spin: Did you hear any of this AI Oasis music that recently popped up?

NG: F–king embarrassing. I just think people clearly have too much time and money on their hands if they’re f–king around with that for a laugh. I mean, who wants to f–king hear Ringo Starr singing “She’s Electric” and Freddie Mercury singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger?” Life’s too short for that sh-t.

Spin: What do you think of AI?

NG: AI will be the final nail in the coffin of music. I’m sure that the major record labels are now working on the technology to copyright it and machines will write music. Why hire a songwriter when you can own a machine to do it? Then Harry Styles can pump out Harry Styles music for the rest of his f–king life.

Spin: Let’s talk soccer. Do you think Manchester City can win the treble? Which, of course, would include knocking off your city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

NG: It’s f–king on, and those guys [Manchester United] are about as relevant as the 1975.