Princess Kate faced a small republican protest outside her event yesterday

Many have theorized – correctly, I believe – that the Windsors are doing so many “secret” and “unannounced” events these days because they’re terrified of being protested. In the lead-up to the coronation, every single time King Charles stepped outside, Republic staged a protest near his events, and those protests kept getting bigger and louder. Even the so-called “most popular royals,” Prince William and Kate, have gotten heckled by protesters, although it’s nowhere near the level directed at Charles and Camilla. Well, during her events yesterday, the Princess of Wales had to dodge some protesters. By my count, fewer than a dozen people were out, holding signs and yelling. But it’s a significant shift – has Kate ever been protested by republicans while doing solo events?

A protestor couldn’t shake Kate Middleton’s focus during her latest royal duty. The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday morning, the first of two early childhood-related engagements. As seen in videos shared to Twitter by Richard Palmer of the Daily Express, a lone protestor awaited her arrival at the park across the street. The royal reporter described the sight as a “very small republican protest,” and a police officer could be seen speaking with the woman holding signs reading “#Born Free” and “Monarchy is child abuse.” Princess Kate didn’t react to the activist as she exited the Foundling Museum after the hour-long visit. The protestor stood with well-wishers and chanted “Born equal,” according to footage from royals reporter Victoria Ward. Another voice in the crowd intermittently cried “Boo,” though it’s unclear whether the yelling was meant to support or stop the protestor. According to Ward, the activist was not affiliated with Republic, the anti-monarchy group that protested on King Charles’ coronation day.

[From People]

Yeah, I don’t think these were Republic protests either. In fact, we haven’t heard much from Republic since the Chubbly, where cops arrested dozens of people for the crime of carrying yellow signs in public. The signs yesterday weren’t yellow and it appeared to be a simple, organic protest against Kate. They could prepare because Kate’s events yesterday were announced in advance. It’s definitely interesting.

There’s a very small republican demonstration as the princess arrives…. pic.twitter.com/geH4Pk7H8q — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 25, 2023