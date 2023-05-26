Princess Kate faced a small republican protest outside her event yesterday

Many have theorized – correctly, I believe – that the Windsors are doing so many “secret” and “unannounced” events these days because they’re terrified of being protested. In the lead-up to the coronation, every single time King Charles stepped outside, Republic staged a protest near his events, and those protests kept getting bigger and louder. Even the so-called “most popular royals,” Prince William and Kate, have gotten heckled by protesters, although it’s nowhere near the level directed at Charles and Camilla. Well, during her events yesterday, the Princess of Wales had to dodge some protesters. By my count, fewer than a dozen people were out, holding signs and yelling. But it’s a significant shift – has Kate ever been protested by republicans while doing solo events?
A protestor couldn’t shake Kate Middleton’s focus during her latest royal duty.
The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday morning, the first of two early childhood-related engagements. As seen in videos shared to Twitter by Richard Palmer of the Daily Express, a lone protestor awaited her arrival at the park across the street. The royal reporter described the sight as a “very small republican protest,” and a police officer could be seen speaking with the woman holding signs reading “#Born Free” and “Monarchy is child abuse.”
Princess Kate didn’t react to the activist as she exited the Foundling Museum after the hour-long visit. The protestor stood with well-wishers and chanted “Born equal,” according to footage from royals reporter Victoria Ward.
Another voice in the crowd intermittently cried “Boo,” though it’s unclear whether the yelling was meant to support or stop the protestor. According to Ward, the activist was not affiliated with Republic, the anti-monarchy group that protested on King Charles’ coronation day.
[From People]
Yeah, I don’t think these were Republic protests either. In fact, we haven’t heard much from Republic since the Chubbly, where cops arrested dozens of people for the crime of carrying yellow signs in public. The signs yesterday weren’t yellow and it appeared to be a simple, organic protest against Kate. They could prepare because Kate’s events yesterday were announced in advance. It’s definitely interesting.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet those with lived experience of the care system, as well as with foster carers and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet those with lived experience of the care system, as well as with foster carers and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, and with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, and with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, and with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Foundling Museum in London and meets people with experience of the care system, foster carers and adoptive parents
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingbom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Foundling Museum in London and meets people with experience of the care system, foster carers and adoptive parents
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingbom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Princess of Wales with Kinship Carers and children during a visit to the Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden, north west London, to meet kinship carers, to hear about their experiences of raising the child of a relative or friend and the vital role they play in raising the next generation. Kinship care is when a child is looked after by their extended family or close friends if they cannot remain with their birth parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales with Kinship Carers and children during a visit to the Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden, north west London, to meet kinship carers, to hear about their experiences of raising the child of a relative or friend and the vital role they play in raising the next generation. Kinship care is when a child is looked after by their extended family or close friends if they cannot remain with their birth parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Good.
Btw did she really need a pink top under a pink suit? And that belt is awful.
Because she’s wearing the jacket open, and it has those darts, it makes it look as if she has two very wonky boobs pointing off in opposite directions! The whole ensemble would have looked better if she had buttoned the jacket. But she didn’t because she wanted to show off that awful belt.
Poor Kitty has no boobs left, the jacket is designed to make it appear as if she HAS them. There is just ribs there where the boobs should be.
The pink top wouldn’t have even looked so bad, it’s that god awful belt.
The belt looks like something from my childhood ‘dress-up’ box.
Just wondering what on Earth made her gawk with her mouth wide open as soon as she’d barely stepped out of the car? That looks so fake. And could someone please burn that hideous belt? I’m afraid we’ll have to see it again some day.
It’s her ‘instant facelift’ in case not all the pictures are photoshopped almost beyond recognition.
I’m with you on the belt.
My gawd, that belt is enough to create a protest against.
She gawks lile that because she’s too vapid to hold a conversation, and the only thing she can do is contort her face to look surprised and like she’s happy and smiling. Also, if the protestor REALLLLY wanted to get waity katey’s attention, they just needed to shout ‘Meghan is more popular’ 😈🤣
Kate’s been having a rough week, hasn’t she? 😀
Not just the monarchy. They had to be protesting that pink suit too. Save the wiglets.
@Jais my question, did she have a pocket full of buttons to throw, just in case 😂😂
Great question @mary pester😂 Clearly, buttons and roses are the new eggs.
@Jais “Save the wiglets” – Seriously I choked on my coffee! 😆 😆 😆
It can’t be seen from the photos but, hardly anyone was there. Given that this appointment was announced and she’s the most “popular” royal, she didn’t draw a very crowd. If it hadn’t been for the protester I doubt anyone would have paid much notice at all.
If you’re going to hold up a sign at a kate protest, it ought to be “Wills is a cheater” or “Wills heart Rose.” Dangerous for protester but perfectly peaceful. Would love to see the Mail cover that. Or ignore it!
Have they stopped photoshopping Kate’s face. She’s looking less than fresh these days.
She looks quite puffy and almost lumpy in the face.
Yes I think they have plus they have to be careful they don’t photoshop her beyond recognition given how bad her face has become with all the fillers and botox she gets done. She should just get surgery and be done with it as whats shes currently doing isn’t good.
They’ve stopped photoshopping every part of her. I’ve never seen her hair with so many flyaways and so many wrinkles in her clothes
I think it’s just that the pictures are from regular press photographers and not Kate bringing her own photographer that gives her control over the photoshopping and what images are released. I think she’s probably looking as good as she ever has as she timed her injections, etc for the coronation, but these are just more accurate as to her actual appearance.
Lol, I can imagine the court calendar being blank from now on and the royals just popping up here and there randomly, like a giant game of royal whack-a-mole.
Rough week for a rough looking Waity. I’m still just laughing at this horrid outfit. From the football shoulder pads to the bedazzled belt buckle to the white shoes she was batting .01 🤣🤣🤣🤣
She and the other British royals will probably have a summer of boos and protests. Good.
Let’s hope that the republics increase the number and sizes of the protests too!! They need to be out in numbers and events on a constant basis!
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Are we beginning to see the beginning of the end? I hope so.
Lastly, she looks so out of place on the mat. She sticks out like a sore thumb. Tone deaf and can’t read the room – because they don’t want to.
That belt is SO BAD. But at least we’ve been spared more “nude” shoes!
I think I’d rather the nude shoes than white. White pumps always remind me of 80’s TV shows.
I dunno. I’m kinda loving white pumps rn : The DoS in Dior pumps at Jubilee Service last year and her white (wedding?) pumps at Invictus Opening? Maybe it’s cause I was born late 80’s that I don’t have an 80’s association with them
I think zendaya has worn white pumps before and she looked fresh as hell. Think it’s the wearer and the styling that makes a difference.
The outfit does not fit well and is not figure flattering.
I agree but pink is also definitely not her colour.
I’d be protesting that outfit.
So sorry as I didn’t read all of the comments and posted one similar above.
So did I. We’re all on the same page🙄
Hard faced bitch really .
That’s all I got to say.
Good let the protesting continue for all of them.
Protestor: monarchy is child abuse.
Me: no lies detected.
Good. There should be protestors at all of these events/appearances.
They can try to embargo all their appearances if they want, but that affects crowd size and we know they also want big crowds. So….it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
Kind of makes me wonder who the heck she’s waving to in that one picture. Maybe a jogger passing by?
Crowd size is necessary to a certain extent because just about any celebrity can do the same job (often better). If the royals cannot demonstrate that they are popular (other than by -suspicious- polls), that will come back to haunt them. The optics here are terrible though: that officer looks like he’s going overboard trying to defend Kate’s right “not” to be protested.
For a moment I had a vision of 15 years ago Kate: athletic, happy, pretty, confident, healthy. Imagine if she had stayed a bit closer to who she used to be back then, and how different things might be now. She’s a horrible person given how she treated Meghan and well, just in general, but she was also moulded by the Rota and her own family into a Stepford wife. This doesn’t excuse her behaviour, it’s just sad to me that a woman would voluntarily submit herself to such a dehumanizing process. She’s a shell of a person these days.
Imagine her sitting on that mat wearing jeans, shorter hair, a fuller face, and a genuine smile.
No wonder they loathe Meghan so.
1000 times this. She has no true north. She just tries on everyone else. It is very sad.
Kate in her early years was really nice to look at, and I’m not talking about age. With just a few extra pounds on her, she looked so amazingly athletic and fit and her clothes were always sporty and preppy-cute. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I actually enjoyed her look. And yes, I believe it was much closer to who she really is. Her style is so indicative of her inner self since joining the RF–all over the place, hopping from another person’s look to the next, having zero clue how to be herself.
But then she started imitating what j e c c a Craig wore.
Hillary Mantel called kate a mannequin and puppet from very early on and got attacked for making a relevant critique. In the decade since that comment was made kate has only proven Mantel correct every day.
I still think about Mantel’s comments a lot, too. She made it quite clear it wasn’t about determining the truth about Kate as an individual, but rather considering what the institution and media want her to be. I don’t think there IS much more to Kate than jealousy and clothes, but Mantel wasn’t even concerned with proving that…only how monarchy treats married-in women.
The trousers are too tight in the thighs for her to easily or gracefully sit on the floor. Looks like Charlotte glued fake pearls onto a belt buckle as a Mother’s Day craft project.
Barbie called. She wants her outfit back Kate.
This is what comes with the job she chased down a prince for 10 years. Kids don’t like her. Animals don’t like her. Now adults are making it clear they don’t like her. A fawning British press can only do so much, especially when the memes go viral on Twitter.
That belt looks like a 6 year old designed a Chanel costume for high fashion Barbie and decided to bedazzle some fake pearls on it. The pink under pink is overkill. The pants are ill fitting – way too long at the crotch and those weird flaps on the jacket are distracting. The crazy thing is, I love the color. Pink goes with her coloring. A few minor changes and this outfit could have gone from horrid to winner. Her stylist hates her.
They have stopped photoshopping her. She’s doing events alone. Protests at her events. Her husband is… in the wind. I think one of the reasons Normal Bill is so livid about Harry spilling the beans in Spare is the plan was to throw Kate under the bus for Sussexit and any and all bullying Meghan experienced. When Harry revealed William has always been the bully and the abuser it threw a huge monkey wrench in that plan.They are back to the drawing board and giving this a little time, but I think since the press parrots whatever talking points the RF has and repeats them 5000 times until the public believes them, they can just go ahead with the old narrative that she’s the villain. Watch how fast the “she never puts a wrong foot forth while teaching us a masterclass in keeping her hair straight” narrative takes a dramatic turn.
Wouldn’t it be glorious – all that scheming by Kate and Carole to get the Crown and she doesn’t get her prize? Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock.
For all the talk about Meghan refusing to attend the con-a-nation for fears of being booed, she and Harry have never been protested or jeered at by the public. The BaRF thought they would be spared when their media buddies were pushing for the public to turn on the Sussexes. Be careful what you wish for. 😂🤭
There was one guy who yelled something at Meghan like “you wrecked the royal family!” or some such nonsense just as they were leaving the award ceremony in NY. One guy. And he was likely a plant from the tabloids. I think the Republic protests are going to start escalating.
He’s been identified as Jae Donnelly, a Daily Mail plant who was also the same guy who yelled at her at the Ripple of Hope Award in December so he was not a protester but a tabloid hack deliberately sent to disrupt her events.
I heard a rumor that the same day Kate was photographed wearing her never-before-seen belt, there were reports of shrieking howls of blind rage coming from behind palace walls – believed to be the Prince of Pegging himself shouting, “Blast! Where are my @!#?&! special beads?!!”
Coincidence?
It’s interesting that the campaigners are choosing Keen. I wonder if it’s because they’ll gain more traction ?
This wasn’t republic, they are regrouping following the arrests and the next plan is for Edinburgh then London again but off the top of my head I can’t remember the dates. I know trooping the colour is coming up…
Anyway, whoever they were I’m thankful for them.
I think we NOW KNOW why Kate keeps wearing the WORST hairpieces…seriously I am an AFFICINADO of traditional wigs/lacefront wigs/half-wigs/hair clip-ins/Weaves/Phony Ponys…I ❤️ them…but WHEREVA Kate is getting that hair to EMULATE Meghan’s full/thick tresses…is a WHOLE 🌎 OF NO! Before the wiglets were JUST to make her hair look full…now they’re going for fullness & length…and I just…WANNA HOLLER 😜 And wearing that…ahem…STATEMENT BELT…which dosen’t cover the top of her pants…is just…..WHY LAWD…WHY!!!
That forehead looks completely immobile. I mean Nicole Kidman levels of frozen. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen a divot on someone’s neck like that on someone Kate’s age. Her extreme thinness is prematurely aging her.
She actually looked great right after Louis was born and she was a little heavier.
And I said this before when she wore the pink dress at the flower show—switch up your eye shadow. The color she is wearing looks totally wrong for a spring look. It takes more than just wearing pink lipstick to make a seasonal change. Book a makeup session with the color genius Pat McGrath or any competent makeup artist.
Kate has been trending all yesterday and not really for good reasons. There’s always going to be people who like her like the BP but imo her PR this week was pretty negative. Photos and videos of children distant and unenthusiastic and their PR about diversity failed . Many People have caught on and asking what has she done in her life that made an impact to the world.
“Princess Kate” needs a makeover desperately! First, give her a sandwich and a milkshake! If she gets any thinner she will look like a postage stamp! The hair has to go! It’s time for a haircut! She’s getting mangy looking! Poor thing! She needs to be hospitalized for her eating disorders! As for Wills, he hasn’t touched her in years.