Carole Middleton is ‘upset & deeply disappointed’ that Party Pieces collapsed

I’ve long believed that Carole Middleton has her own communications operation out of Bucklebury. It’s widely assumed that the Middletons have always played the British media’s game, openly briefed friendly journalists and curated their own media contacts. Carole must be sh-tting bricks this week, as it has become very clear that the knives are out for her family. What’s crazy is that up until this week, I’m pretty sure that the newspapers were pulling their punches and trying to avoid reporting on just how badly the Middletons mismanaged their business, Party Pieces. PP collapsed into total insolvency this year, and it was sold off for £180K by the bankruptcy court, basically. The buyer didn’t have to take on any of the Middletons’ debt, so now they still owe creditors more than £2.5 million. The people owed money by the Middletons have been speaking out about how “betrayed” they feel by “the mother of the future queen.” And now Carole – excuse me, “a close friend of Mrs. Middleton” – is calling up her emergency contacts at the Daily Mail. Behold:
Carole Middleton has been left deeply ‘upset’ by the collapse of her mail-order business – but admits she has been ‘naïve’, it was revealed today. The Princess of Wales’s mother has been accused of ‘betrayal’ after Party Pieces went bust, owing £2.6million to creditors already warned it is ‘unlikely’ they will recover their money.
Party Pieces helped send Carole and Michael’s three children to the £42,930-a-year Marlborough College as well as buy a £4.7million manor house in Berkshire. But the business started from their kitchen table has gone to the wall with huge debts.
A close friend of Mrs Middleton told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: ‘Carole is understandably upset and deeply disappointed in this situation. Over the past five months she really has done her best to find a buyer, who not only would take the business forward, but would also honour any outstanding debts. Carole believes in accountability and accepts she had been a little naïve to step back and trust someone else to run the business she had spent decades nurturing and it’s been desperately sad to see the company sold off in this way.’
The friend claims: ‘The truth is Carole had stepped back from the business over three years ago, trusting the day-to-day running to a new management team. Sadly the business took a turn for the worse and by the time she realised, it was just too late.’
However, one of her suppliers told Mr Eden yesterday that Mrs Middleton had been giving personal assurances that debts owed by Party Pieces would be repaid in full earlier this year.
A statement published by administrators earlier this week revealed that Party Pieces owes the taxman £612,685. The company also owes £218,749 to RBS bank for a Coronavirus Business Interruption loan, £456,008 to other creditors and £1.4 million in unsecured loans.
Oh, she’s panicking. What actually happened is that Party Pieces was already struggling financially before the pandemic, and Carole took on some “business partners” and she continued operating PP. Then her business partners abandoned PP this year (which was then hushed up by Carole for months) while Carole tried to “sell” PP with a seven figure “dowry.” Then the bankruptcy court stepped in and sold PP. Carole is now trying to wash her hands of all of this when, really, it was her mismanagement which led to this entire catastrophe. And no, Party Pieces did not “buy a £4.7million manor house in Berkshire.” William bought that home for his in-laws with money from the trust left to him by his mother. Carole should sell Middleton Manor to pay her f–king creditors.
Just FYI – we still haven’t heard anything else about that cannabis grow operation which was raided by police right by the Middletons’ property.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Well maybe had you run it better things would have workout. So sad too bad cry more.
Sure Carole! Everything was rosy and profitable until you naively trusted someone else to manage it. SOMEONE ELSE ran it to the ground, not her of course. So she shouldn’t be held accountable by the creditors. On a serious note, she should just take this beating and hide, and look for a quick exit for her daughter. The BRF obviously sanctioned this, they threw Kate and family to the wolves. Carole can’t turn this ship back now.
LOL, i think the messaging is clear in this case. they havent got a hope of slinking off to california and making some money, they are a financial risk that no one can bank on. I doubt her daughter will have the courage to leave and start her life fresh. I dont think she will have the same support that Harry found when he left.
Oh Carol, you’ve been such a fool,
Passing blame to others
When you are just a tool
You’ve hurt them
Now they’ll make you cry
Wonder how long it’ll be
Before willy says by by
😂😂😂😂😂Can’t get the tune out of my head
Not as upset and disappointed as the people she owes money to, I’ll bet.
It’s interesting that they’re now trying to spin as “it’s not Carole’s fault, she’s just so trusting and naive”, geez oh Pete!
It is super easy for the stellar investigative journalists of the Fail (hihi) to dig up the names of these managers. Let’s ask what they think about taking the blame.
So she’s trying to blame it all on the management team that “took over” 3 years ago. Such bullshit. Unlike her daughter, Carole is a control freak. She knew exactly what was going on. The staff at the Wales’s country home who she bullied for years must be loving this too.
In the US, bankruptcy, taxes must be paid back if not immediately then through a payment plan. Uncle Sam gets its money first before any other creditors. The court would issue a lien on any accounts or property of the parties. Not sure what rule is in the UK. A llc may protect personal assets but the company would still have to pay taxes to the govt under US law.
I agree. These grifters may be able to stiff the creditors but stiffing the government won’t be as easy.
No she’s only upset and disappointed that the press are reporting on it and in typical Middleton fashion is blaming others for her mis management.
Am dying for a reporter to do a deeper dive into the Middleton finances as there is no way on gods green earth that PP funded their lifestyle – even with all the debt its still doesn’t explain it.
Years ago, I read an article about the Middleton being billionaires from their very successful business. Oh, the spins in the British media!!
I thought her and mike stepped back in 2019 as the owners but that they remained majority shareholders? So is it on her to pay back creditors? Im confused
Carole feeling deeply “upset” sort of has the same sound as “thoughts and prayers,” no? Clearly she (and her husband—is he not involved too?) has the means to pay back her creditors via her real estate, which would be the honorable thing to do. Actions speak louder than words and all that.
That said, a lot of royal and royal-adjacent people are involved in shady financial business. My guess is that right now the spotlight is on the Middletons, rightly so, but there should be a deep dive on how the lot of them access money.
Well well well. This part – “one of her suppliers told Mr Eden yesterday that Mrs Middleton had been giving personal assurances that debts owed by Party Pieces would be repaid in full earlier this year.”
Richard Eden is really all in on this story, isn’t he? I’ve always thought of him as one of William’s go-tos, which makes this……interesting. These stories are getting printed either bc William is allowing it, or he can’t stop it (i.e. a shot of the family eating lunch at a pub isn’t going to cut it this time.)
Eden has a combination of malice and sycophancy. He was the one who wrote about the Rural Rivals.
He knows how to wheedle the Royals and hangers-on for stories – and when to stick the knife in.
Oh Carol(e), you and Kkkhate in danger, gurl!
Oh no, I guess I can’t go buy this stuff at my local NJ Shop Rite anymore…LOL.
The sad part is the investors will lose all their money, and the MIddletons will keep living the high life, in their mansion, showing up to all kinds of events in fancy clothes, etc.
She should have sold the business in 2019 or so once James Middleton’s cake and marshmallow businesses had collapsed and he was settled in a serious relationship with his now-wife who has her own career. She had no reason to keep it going beyond supporting his ventures.
Why on earth would she think any buyer would want to take on debt that was more than the business was even worth?
“A close friend of Ms. Middleton” – SchmarolE Schmiddleton
And yeah, as soon as they stepped away from daily operations, things began to tank. Mmmhmm.
Upset and deeply disappointed? Any normal person would feel humiliated and would be wracking their brains to see how they could pay off their creditors so these people don’t go under too. Advice…sell the bloody house, pay off what you owe and still have a couple of million pounds to buy a smaller but significantly grand new home. Simple really. If the Middletons are bankrupt they won’t be able to keep that Manor House anyway. “You cut your coat according to your cloth” as the saying goes. Living beyond your means will always catch up with you. A normal person would be devastated by bankruptcy not “deeply disappointed” and would be ashamed to hold their head up, not prance off to a foreign royal’s wedding as if they didn’t have a care in the world.
Yet Meghan and her mother’s side of the family got the “straight out of” headlines.
Let’s pause a moment.
Andrew, Fergie, Mike the in law on reality shows, Sam and Tom Markle, and now the Middletons.
But write all those stories about H & M destroying the monarchy.
So I thought the company was valued at £40 million? How did they come up with that or was it all b.s. ? Was it just the mailing lists? Because the inventory was just imported paper goods. Unless William and George were considered company assets. Seems like the whole thing was a sham. Why didn’t the “gold standard “ advisors at the palace catch this?
I’m annoyed that press continue to make it seem that Party Pieces allowed the Middle-averages to send the kids to private school and afford the Buckleberry spread. The Middletons were living in a small home and really didn’t have much.
Somehow via a trust (?) the kids private school was paid for. The Middletons only moved into their manor AFTER Kate was serious w/William. Seems William’s money combined with the Middle-averages selling pap shots of Kate helped pay for this estate.
Finally, if someone said Party Pieces was a way for sketchy Uncle to hide and traffic money, I won’t argue you.
Probably an unpopular opinion but why doesn’t her daughter and son-in-law bail her out? They are beyond rich. It’ all so stupid.