Nicholl: The Windsors believe ‘this is not going to end well’ for Prince Harry

Katie Nicholl returned to Vanity Fair this week to give an exclusive on Prince Harry’s appearances in a London court, in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers. Nicholl has few, if any, sources in the Sussexes’ camp, but she’s proven time and time again that she has excellent sources in Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. Which makes the VF exclusive kind of interesting – the quotes she has about Harry’s ballsy campaign to change the way the British press operates are all basically repurposed from what Harry has said himself. The added flavor comes from the fact that King Charles and Prince William are clearly monitoring the progression of Harry’s many lawsuits and they’re scared sh-tless. Some highlights:
What Harry hopes to achieve: According to a source close to Harry, the prince feels his lawsuit is “not about seeking payouts or public apologies but about changing the way the tabloid press operates….Harry will stop at nothing. He believes he was hacked and that he has every reason to believe this was the case, given that the Mirror has admitted to historic phone hacking [in other cases]. In his eyes everything leads back to phone hacking.”
How Charles & William feel: Given the high-profile nature of the case and the personal nature of questioning, King Charles and Prince William were both said to be wary about Harry giving evidence. It is understood that Harry’s father had previously advised him not to take on the tabloids but Harry was intent on having his day in court.
Ominous: The fact that he has pursued the case is said to be another factor dividing Prince Harry from his family. “The family believes this is not going to end well,” one source said.
Harry didn’t see his father or brother: Harry’s relationship with his father and brother remains strained and he has not seen them during his fleeting trip to the UK. Harry is expected to leave for California Wednesday evening.
Embarrassing his trash family: The case risks embarrassing the royal family as private information has been revealed about other family members in Harry’s case against News Group Newspapers (NGN). Court documents in April revealed that his brother, Prince William, had accepted “a very large sum of money”—thought to be about 1 million British pounds—from Rupert Murdoch’s NGN after he was a victim of phone hacking.
Worth it: At times he appeared exasperated and even overwhelmed as he endured hours of questioning, but sources close to Harry say it is worth it to the prince, who has said it is his life’s mission to change the media landscape. On Wednesday, he admitted that he was taking legal action “as a way to stop the abuse, intrusion, and hate that was coming towards me and my wife.” A day earlier, he singled out TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan, who Harry claims has subjected him and his wife, Meghan Markle, to a barrage of abuse and harassment. “Harry is a man on a mission, and he wants to see change,” says a second source who knows him well.
[From Vanity Fair]
At this point, I just read everything as a threat. Honestly, it feels like the British media and the Windsors are on the same page about that too: they want actual harm to come to Prince Harry, they WANT things to “not end well” for him. Of course, they also just want Harry’s many lawsuits to end badly, as in: they want Harry to lose all of his lawsuits. William and Charles want to continue on with the arrangements they already have with the press. They like the status quo. The status quo has gotten them here, to this moment, where the Windsors and the British press can all live in a contented bubble of delusion of their own importance and significance. They all believe that if they simply repeat a thing enough times – “Harry is wrong, Harry is miserable, Harry would love to come back” – then it will become a fact.
Just want to say this: this man is so courageous.
He is going up against media (which has a lot of shady people behind them) and the BRF.
Most people in his situation would have just nodded, did what he was told and remained a sycophant hanging out at the periphery of things as more heirs were being born.
He certainly is and I respect him so much.
The BRF’s survival utterly depends on the gutter press and that’s why they’re so annoyed Harry is trying to take them down, in this regard Harry is really threatening their existence.
In the UK no news from the Royals would ever reach the population if those articles were not purposely leaked as ‘scandals’ or fake exclusives to the press.
It is baffling.
In the 1990s, at least they all seemed fair game.
They all got called out. Now it’s skewed and looking very shady.
Would like to add that Charles Spencer is really supporting him. Seems he also got revenge bad press after calling out the media after Diana passed away. He is not just saying things himself, but also retweeting pro-Harry tweets. Glad Harry has at least one relative in his corner.
@flower this is what I don’t understand. What does the press get out of not reporting ever on the main royals? They do t get anything as far as I can see. Even reporting minor scandals or missteps by Will and Kate would get them more clicks but not bring down the whole thing.
Agree – Harry’s got more balls than a ball pit at a soft play centre!
Lol, how do you people even come up with these things? 😀
idk what they expected him to do? they kind of led him down this path. i think the Windsors know they cannot battle the tabloids…the RF is just too interesting for them to not poke and write about, so they leak and strike deals to boost certain members. Harry no longer has any of their protection (not that M&H had it before). Harry wants fairness and transparency in a world that too many ppl love to click on gossip rags for fun…he’s brave but i don’t think these attacks will diminish in any way. and his family certainly won’t lift a finger to help bc this takes the heat off of them.
The stories trying to discredit the NYC pap chase abruptly stopped. So abruptly that something happened to stop them in their tracks. I think that bodes well.
it stopped bc Harry’s case started. this is way more interesting. that story ran it’s interest course…it’s way more clickbaity to write about the “thicko” prince in court. how many stories did they run bc he was one day “late” to his court case?
They stopped at least a week before he started this current appearance.
you might be right that there seems to be a 4-5 days or so where they didn’t harp on the chase story 24/7, and rehashed bs, but then end of last week they started immediately on the fact Harry was due to testify and listing all their lawsuits. i think the chase story died down bc there was nothing new to write about…they interviewed police, bystanders, friends, the mayor, anyone and everyone, even paparazzi (ffs..) and there was no footage to show. there wasn’t anything new to write to clickbait.
“Harry is expected to leave for California Wednesday evening.”
And how would they know that if they weren’t gathering illegal information?
That said, of course they are going to say things will end badly. They hope for Harry, but fear it will be for them. It’s opening a can of worms that could expose more than just hacking of celebrities.
@Snuffles, you’d be surprised where people get their info and who does the talking. And it’s not only inner circle people who are approached. For instance, my extended family used to spy on me through my finance people
They know he is leaving because his testimony is complete and he’s made it clear he’s not safe in the UK. The hacking scandal came it light years ago and all sorts of settlements have been paid, Harry is simply seeking his day in court that his family denied him when he was younger.
Hm. I think William and Charles are interested because they don’t know how this is going to go…and if Harry succeeds in cowing the British Press, that could end up freeing Charles and William a little from their grip. The BP holds so much over them and the quid pro quo with the BP and briefing on each other’s palaces to avoid your own negative press that the BM seems to be publishing now anyway, has got to be exhausting. I think they don’t think he will win but hoping he will for their own selfish reasons. They’re not willing to fight for themselves but are super okay with lessers fighting on their behalf. Kings, indeed.
“They all believe that if they simply repeat a thing enough times – “Harry is wrong, Harry is miserable, Harry would love to come back” – then it will become a fact.”
Because they haven’t learned that beating the drum of “Harry is a thicko” didn’t make it true (as present experience is very much showing).
And if, God forbid, TPTB want to arrange that this ends badly for Harry, Meghan, or their littles the way it did for Diana, TPTB need to remember that there are 400 more pages of Spare 2.0 and Harry is a warrior. If they try any funny business, they’ll be lighting the fuse that blows it all up.
I am sure they don’t think it will end well, they already put the dominos in play – the first car chase has happened.
Harry has been targeted since birth and his friends and lovers have been targeted since he was a teen. He could play the game but he chose to stand up for himself and his own family. How short sighted are the royals. He is trying to save George and the latest generation from the same trauma. Yet they are not joining him on the same side.
The royal family is trash. Cowardly, vicious trash. Harry is the hero in this tale. They are too stupid and deluded to know it, but they are the villains. Depends who writes the history books, but here and now, we know the truth. It reminds me of the American Westerns of one good man against a mob and the town folk who won’t help him, like the great High Noon (with Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly). The good man stands alone and wins. May it be so in good Prince Harry’s case.
Early on, when Harry and family were in the process of moving to Montecito, someone said something very wise: “It takes a lot of power to break with the British royal family, power that Diana did not have.”
What power, outside of financial power, did they mean? I think it was cultural power, the power to greatly influence others, the power of another country behind you. And this is all power that Meghan absolutely has, with Tyler Perry, with Oprah, with her strong relationships and friendships and established cultural capital in the acting world.
They thought Harry was marrying a “nothing” – she was her own powerful princess, and rescued him. That’s why this won’t end “badly.” That’s wishful thinking from a group that can’t stand up against the powers of Hollywood without some intense, uncomfortable scrutiny.
Diana could have moved to another country and been supported. She was tied to the UK because of Harry and William and the RF having power over her children.
Grit, I think, and imagination. Grit to pursue a plan and the imagination to see past the palaces in the first place.
So true. Diana had plenty of fighting spirit but the RF had her children as hostages and they’d have forced her to leave her beloved boys behind if she’d tried to get away from the UK. She bravely gave up her chance of freedom to stay as close as she could to them.
That family better hope it all ends well for Harry. If it doesn’t, they’re screwed. The public will know who to blame.
This is what keeps circling around in my head as I read this post. It better end well for Harry, for the Windsors’ sake.
I’m certain that it won’t end well.. for the royal family not for Harry . Harry has nothing to lose (except for legal fees perhaps). He doesn’t want money or faux praise pieces from the tabloids. He wants vindication. And he gets that without the judge’s ruling: the whole world witness the manipulations and the unlawful methods these people used. The big loosers are William and Charles because they are exposed.
@First Comment Came here to say this!! They’re projecting again. BRF massively concerned it’s not to end well for THEM.
This whole article could have just been lifted from Harry’s book, his interviews and court statement lol. Even the part about the how the Windsors feel Harry already told us.
Sounds like he’s gonna win..will the press change? Idk yet but this might be a catalyst for something big or small.
If he keeps repeating it enough maybe the British public will finally absorb what he’s saying and see through the invisible contract between the press and royals
Why will it not end well? Are they scheming to finish him off Diana style? Wouldn’t put it past them.
@susanCollins, I wondered that as well. But they are sht scared of what will be released if they don’t continue the codependency game. The brf are so tightly in bed with the press you can’t even Shake the duvet. You can bet the moments Harry leaves this toxic little island,, horse face and her rider will suddenly start appearing in public again, and we will get a few extra barbie and BULLYAM joint visits. Harry has more guts than any of them, but one thing that should be worrying the press and the Royal muppet show, is the popularity of Harry this week, just cheers and “go get them Harry. So Charlie boy and Prince pouty, Harry has ALREADY WON because the PUBLIC BELIEVE HIM
By most accounts, it went very well for Harry in court. Most say it’s a win for him either way. So how then can they believe it won’t end well unless they’re talking about something else entirely? Chilling.
Katie doesn’t really say anything that we didn’t know already.
Charles looks ridiculous in clowning outfit. I feel sorry for George. If Charles did not want this to happen he would have been protective of harry.and Meghan and their children.
Not going to end well? Both the media and BRF are actively taking steps to make a catastrophe happen (or at least to bring them back to heel through triggering mental issues), yet they want to step back and make it seem that they’re just innocent bystanders sadly commenting on something out of their control. It’s the evilest form of concern trolling.
The Firm is scared bc they may have violated laws against distribution of Harry’s medical and other private information when he was a minor. That could invite criminal charges. Maybe the Firm can prove Charles approved the leaks against Harry. Maybe KP, BP or Clarence House hired a pi to get Meghan’s social security info which is protected as private information under US law and violates her privacy rights as a US citizen. The Firm should be afraid.
In Royal Opposite Land, I think they are really saying they are afraid it will end well for Harry with a decisive ruling against The Mirror Group. Burger King was hacked just like Harry but he took the easy way out and pocketed a secret payment that he was hoping no one would find out about. Whereas if Harry publicly stands up in court and wins, the narrative will be the spare was the hero and the heir to the throne was the secretive, sniveling weakling. Everyone can see this ending coming where, once again, Harry outperforms Burger King.
Yes! And everyone can see what happened, regardless of the outcome. Which is going to be good! 🍿
Aw, poor Will and Charles might be embarrassed by accepting money and favors from the tabloid owners who have harrassed other people to the point of suicide and mental breakdown.
Katie Nichol like most of the British Media is a proven liar, “Archie’s room walls have will lavender infused paint.”
Regurgitating tabloid nonsense.
Derangers are also going on about Charles taking the children away. I doubt Charles would want to raise children when he is pushing 75. Such ridiculous stories out there
Tessa, let’s add Katie stating Doria was being kitted out with an in-law apartment in England. She went into lavish details about this imaginary luxurious abode. The tabloids throw out outlandish stories and mainstream media never fact checks the falsehoods. The same lie grows legs with more details added for content. There doesn’t appear to be a demand for journalistic credibility any more especially when it comes to the Sussexes in the race for monetary clicks.
I’ve never understood that threat. In what world is taking children away from their loving parents seen as a “suitable” punishment, what on earth gives them the right? Is anyone meant to see something like that as anything except cruel and awful?
Charles didn’t raise his own children. He clearly doesn’t want anything to do with his mixed race grandchildren. Meanwhile Harry is out there protecting the next generation—not just his own kids but Peg’s as well. It will be interesting as they get older what their relationship with Harry will be when they are old enough to think for themselves. Especially Charlotte who is smart enough to know where this is all headed for her.
I really like how Twitter keeps replaying piers stomping out of the studio after the weather reporter defends Meghan. More of piers scenes to come
If William didn’t want to be embarrassed about taking a payout, he shouldn’t have taken it. SIMPLE MATH.
Talk about David and Goliath. The entire weight of royal historical tradition, plus the weight of 21st century media have combined to squash one person and his wife.
The tabloids are only valuable to the RF as long as they are able to influence peoples beliefs. So regardless the official outcome, this “currency” took definitely a hit. Now I am thinking – one should establish some kind of quality certificate for proven news – that would be the end for all of it, don’t you think?
This sounds like an open, public threat. Sounds like Charles the Cruel has some plans for his “darling boy”. He plans to send him (and Meghan and the youngsters) to join Diana.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
They are hoping it won’t turn out well for Harry but they should be very worried how it turns out for them.
Win or lose Prince Harry has established plenty of facts regrading the press and monarchy that should make people pause and reflect.
The threats are sick: Things won’t end well for Harry or if you will, for the Sussexes. Harry is welcome back, in the BRF and in England, only without Meghan. Harry and Meghan will live to regret the decisions they make regarding Archie and Lili. There are vile, awful people behind publishing those sick threats