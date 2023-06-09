“Natalie Portman wore her wedding ring at the French Open this week” links
  • June 09, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Natalie Portman was out at the French Open this week (she went to Coco Gauff’s QF match). Natalie wore her wedding ring but her husband was not with her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Priyanka Chopra wore pigtails to a Bulgari event!! [RCFA]
Lewis Hamilton & Shakira really are happening! [Just Jared]
Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid are still dealing with each other in some way, because they keep “hanging out” in NYC and London. [LaineyGossip]
Yeah, the Taika Waititi backlash is real. [Pajiba]
Would you eat Pizza Hut’s pickle pizza? [Dlisted]
Chris Hemsworth looked good at the Extraction premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
In praise of Never Have I Ever’s portrayals of teen sex & teen weirdness. [Jezebel]
Selena Gomez’s ice cream cone looks good as hell. [Egotastic]
What people did with their game-show winnings. [Buzzfeed]
Jana Duggar “felt worthless” because she wasn’t married. [Starcasm]
SCOTUS made one good decision. [Towleroad]

13 Responses to ““Natalie Portman wore her wedding ring at the French Open this week” links”

  1. terra says:
    June 9, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Natalie does not get dressed up to go out in public, so this is a stage-managed appearance if ever there was one.

    Reply
    • Jackiejacks says:
      June 9, 2023 at 12:50 pm

      Stage managed and sponsored by Dior!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
      How transparent can her and her people managing her etc be with this!?!?

      Reply
  2. Div says:
    June 9, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    Taika is annoying, don’t get me wrong, but film twitter has started taking his stuff wildly out of context, etc.. At this point, it feels like they are ‘looking’ to get mad at Taika over anything.

    And it doesn’t escape me that film twitter’s claws are out for Taika and Lin-Manuel-two men of color-while giving a pass to their favorite yt directors. IF people were looking at it as separating the art from the artist, I could at least understand ‘why’ they get mad at say Taika but give others a pass, but most of the criticism is personal.

    Anyway, film twitter’s weird hate boner for people like Rami Malek, Taika, and LIn-Manuel is pretty off putting imo

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 9, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      I didn’t understand the backlash against his Twitter comment, especially as I agreed with it. I think he is very talented but almost unbearably obnoxious like his character in Free Guy. I don’t care about his personal life, I can avoid that, but I think his work needs to be edited by someone who is not Taika Waititi. I get the technical points about the problems with Love & Thunder but what ruined it for me was Korg. Waititi should not have had more screen time than Christian Bale. Korg is no substitute for Thor’s comic group from the earlier films and definitely not a replacement for Loki. Waititi’s inability to edit that character was too much for me.

      I’ll never understand the backlash against Lin Manuel Miranda. He’s just a sweet, earnest Theater geek.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 9, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      There is still huge support for Roman Polanski (Natalie Portman, also one of the links above, is one of his supporters). And Woody Allen. And Brett Ratner. And Bryan Singer. And many others. Yes, the disparate treatment is real.

      Reply
  3. Isa says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Wearing her ring isn’t surprising. Every article put out mentions she’s sticking by her man.

    Reply
  4. Twin Falls says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    I don’t eat Pizza Hut pizza but I do love pickles and cheese.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Look at her posing that wedding ring! LOL
    Did Dior call and tell her to get out in public, looking OK and fulfill your contract.
    Look like an unbothered, wealthy, movie Star wearing Dior. Do your job!

    Honey, a wedding ring isn’t gonna make him stop cheating.
    Lock a cheater in chains in a cellar and the cheater will find a way to still be a cheater, sooner or later.
    Cheetah!

    Reply
  6. candy says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    Such an obvious brand endorsement seems beneath her.

    Reply
  7. Mrs.Krabappl says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    The last time Natalie Portman appeared to have marriage troubles, she ended up getting pregnant. Maybe there will be another band-aid baby in her future?

    Reply
  8. Sunnyville says:
    June 9, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Ofcourse she did! Celebs like her are all about pride. She doesn’t want to be seen as the one ditched (although this isn’t exactly a good situation either), I have a feeling they’ll quietly separate after few months

    Reply
    • HeyKay says:
      June 9, 2023 at 2:25 pm

      Quietly separate is likely.
      But I’m a crabby old woman, I’d like to see her kick him to the curb, Hard.
      Get Out! Cheetah!
      Somebody hand her a golf club so she can give him the Tiger Woods wife treatment.

      Shakira and her porch witch was so great! 💕💕

      Reply
  9. ML says:
    June 9, 2023 at 2:36 pm

    Shakira hung out with Gisele a few weeks ago in Miami. Messi, formerly of her former husband’s team but much better football/ soccer player, is moving to Miami: his wife publicly supported Shakira. And now she’s (casually) dating a total winner in Lewis Hamilton. She is absolutely thriving!
    I was worried, but I actually love Priyanka’s total look, hair included.
    As for Natalie, her private life sucks, but she’s not hiding.

    Reply

