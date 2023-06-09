“Natalie Portman wore her wedding ring at the French Open this week” links

Natalie Portman was out at the French Open this week (she went to Coco Gauff’s QF match). Natalie wore her wedding ring but her husband was not with her. [Go Fug Yourself]

Priyanka Chopra wore pigtails to a Bulgari event!! [RCFA]

Lewis Hamilton & Shakira really are happening! [Just Jared]

Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid are still dealing with each other in some way, because they keep “hanging out” in NYC and London. [LaineyGossip]

Yeah, the Taika Waititi backlash is real. [Pajiba]

Would you eat Pizza Hut’s pickle pizza? [Dlisted]

Chris Hemsworth looked good at the Extraction premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]

In praise of Never Have I Ever’s portrayals of teen sex & teen weirdness. [Jezebel]

Selena Gomez’s ice cream cone looks good as hell. [Egotastic]

What people did with their game-show winnings. [Buzzfeed]

Jana Duggar “felt worthless” because she wasn’t married. [Starcasm]

SCOTUS made one good decision. [Towleroad]