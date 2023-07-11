King Charles was ‘entirely comfortable’ with President Biden’s warm embrace

The British media, the British government and British monarchy all had to eat humble pie on Monday when President Joe Biden had a day-long stopover in the UK. They had been seething about Irish Joe for months, crying salty tears about Biden’s age, his unwillingness to attend the coronation, his love of Ireland and his prioritization of the EU (over the Brexit shenanigans). But at the end of the day, both Rishi Sunak and King Charles got their photo-ops with Pres. Biden and Biden laid on the Irish charm. The president and the king even appeared to be quite chummy and happy in each other’s company, with Biden putting his arm around Charles a few times. Which led some in the media to clutch their pearls about royal protocols and gauche Americans getting handsy with the king. Interestingly enough, Buckingham Palace was very quick to shut down that conversation.
There was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles’ during their exchange.
However, a Buckingham Palace source confirms King Charles was “entirely comfortable” with Biden touching the monarch on the back. “What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations,” the source says.
The source adds that — despite some claims to the contrary — it was in keeping with the correct protocol that the President, 80, walked in front of the King, 74, during the inspection of the Guard of Honor.
[From People]
Yeah – I don’t think Charles minded. I also don’t think QEII minded it either, especially when it came to Michelle and Barack Obama (she seemed to really enjoy both of them). It’s worth noting, again, that this was not the first time Charles and Joe Biden met – they’ve dealt with each other before, and the palace knows how informal Pres. Biden can be. The photos were actually lovely and did more to further the British-American “special relationship” than a million White House briefings. The king and president are generational peers with a lot in common. Speaking of, that was the point of the New York Times’ coverage, that Biden and Charles have a lot in common. Unfortunately, the Times included something about the two men’s families:
Charles and the president have also faced heightened scrutiny over their complex relationships with their younger sons. Mr. Biden’s adversaries have seized on Hunter Biden’s plea deal on two misdemeanor tax crimes to attack the president. The king’s relationship with Prince Harry has been in the spotlight since Harry and his wife, Meghan, withdrew from royal duties in 2020.
“They need to perform that job of being a father in an often public and glaring light,” Ms. Chernock, the history professor, said.
[From The NY Times]
So we’re putting “a prince marrying a Black woman and prioritizing his new family” in the same category as “Hunter Biden’s long and seedy history of drug abuse and terrible behavior” huh. Not only that, Biden is a much better father than Charles – while Hunter is a disaster, Joe Biden has loved him and supported him unconditionally and tried to get him help throughout his life. Joe Biden knows what it’s like to lose a child – he’s lost two of his children and he adores his sole living son, his sole living daughter and all of his grandchildren. Meanwhile, Charles pulled his son’s security, said nothing as a vicious and bloodthirsty media machine was weaponized against the Sussexes, and Charles evicted his grandchildren from the secure home Harry paid for. I hope Biden and Charles DID talk about Harry. Biden was probably like, “You did what to that redheaded kid? You’ve only seen your grandkids how many times??”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: The President of the United States, Joe Biden shakes hands with King Charles III leave the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III.,Image: 788311612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden laughing in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III.,Image: 788311682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III.,Image: 788311732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III receives US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, Windsor, UK, 10 July 2023.,Image: 788312651, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III receives US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, Windsor, UK, 10 July 2023.,Image: 788312718, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III receives US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, Windsor, UK, 10 July 2023.,Image: 788312740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden laughing in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III.,Image: 788313173, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III receives US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, Windsor, UK, 10 July 2023,Image: 788314471, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III and President of the United States, Joe Biden inspect the Guard of Honour formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III.,Image: 788320953, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during President Biden’s visit to the UK.
Featuring: King Charles III and US President Joe Biden
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during President Biden’s visit to the UK.
Featuring: King Charles III and US President Joe Biden
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III receives US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, Windsor, UK, 10 July 2023.,Image: 788312731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
I believe Chuckles likes any attention he can get from Joe because he might think it makes him look good. Joe is a better father and grandfather and husband and human than Chuckles could ever hope to be.
@susanCollins, OMG look look look, is that Charlie doing a Kate and touching President Bidens ass 😂😂😂Charlie has NOTHING other than the fact that they are both elderly. Charlie is not elected, he doesn’t “govern” the country (only the press), he isn’t a father or grandfather in the truest sence of the word, HE doesn’t know what love is unless it’s self love and camzilla.. He took away his sons security and then leaked his address, he took away his son and his sons family home,, and spent millions of tax payers money celebrating a job he had already had for 7 months. Biden has a full time job, is at the mercy of the press and the electorate and LOVES his family without fear or favour
All I saw was the headline of Charles ticking off some guard. Such Kingly behavior.
And Harry= Hunter Biden is a,ridiculous comparison.
It’s a destructive comment.
Yeah the vid of Charles with that guard was weird. Leaky pen levels weird. I think all this talk about protocol with Biden is to cover up how deeply weird that interaction was. What was Charles doing? It looked like he was making a come at me motion towards the guard.
Meanwhile, somewhere in the depths of Adelaide cottage, someone took one look at Biden’s warm hand on the back for the monarch and his two armed, full eye contact hug and screeched with jealousy.
And is Charles partaking in some butt tapping of his own? I’m checking out his arm position with Biden in the next to last photo, and it looks like he’s emulating Kate’s favorite gesture.
Weeelll…6 of the 7 grandchildren.
What do you mean?
Latest MAGA talking point about Hunter Biden. He has another child. The Bidens haven’t met the child so…it’s a gotcha because he has 7 grandkids, not 6. But no one knows what the deal is so they invent reasons why the child isn’t acknowledged.
Hunter has an illegitimate baby that nobody in the Biden family has met or acknowledged and Joe is getting slammed by the right for not taking over his son’s responsibilities to the child
Thank you – I came to say the exact same thing. He acknowledges all of the grandchildren except for Hunter’s child born out of wedlock. Obviously there is or may be more to the story, and I don’t think not having a relationship with that grandchild is a big deal necessarily. That grandchild doesn’t have the last name Biden and it may be totally on the mother, but Biden does indeed have 7 grandchildren despite the many instances where he’s claimed either himself or through his representatives to only have 6.
Here is one article on it:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/08/opinion/hunter-biden-child.html
Yup. They certainly have nothing in common when it comes to love and treatment of family. They are polar opposites in that department.
That top picture where President Biden grasps KC’s upper arm? That’s a power move. Years ago they did this thing where they went through politicians (mostly taller men) who did this. I love that Joe took the upper position with this move.
Interesting. I had to look it up.
There’s the wrist grab handshake. Shake with right hand, and grab the wrist with your left hand. It looks like a double handshake.
And then there’s the upper arm grab. Shake with right hand, and grab the shoulder or upper arm with your left hand.
It’s done a lot by politicians, and is supposed to show unity and/or power. I suspect Biden uses this move a lot.
The hand on the back looks like a power move to me as well. It looks like he’s guiding Charles into his own house.
Charles could learn a lot of things from almost any other human on Earth. But he won’t.
When Americans put on the charm, it is glorious to see. This is why what the gutter press did to Meghan in that country is even more egregious. She was the epitome of charm, graciousness and decency so much better than what they had and have. They will rue the day they mistreated what could have been a deeply effective ambassador for an otherwise mediocre country.
Comparing the life and tragedy of a recovering Hunter Biden to Prince Harry is another long list of sins and biased reporting being committed with regard to an amazing couple who only wanted to serve Queen and country by doing good. Any semblance of decency in reporting on this couple is gone.
Yeah, there’s no comparison in their parenting styles. Joe Biden’s always been there for his children Charles has not.
I mean, he probably was fine with it. All I know is that, ‘…was entirely comfortable. What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection between individuals’ sounds like something a robot who values personal space but didn’t want to be rude would say.
It kinda sounds like what they’d tell Charles to calm him down if he was mad about it.
Lol yeah
Of course he was comfortable, Joe isn’t black so…
Charles is such a bad parent letting his elder son drive the other one out. And pulling security from his second son and family. Charles is a disgrace. Biden never alienated his children that way.
For wanting to maintain the “special relationship” between the US and the UK, the BM is doing its best to damage it. These journalism school rejects really feed into anti American sentiment: slagging Biden for not going to the coronation, slagging Biden for enjoying himself in N. Ireland, cheap shoting Dr. Biden for wearing a fascinator at QE2’s funeral, etc. I sense there are some who apparently think the US is a colony of Britain and POTUS must bend the knee to the Crown. I also think these hacks go after Biden because FLOTUS said in an interview a he read Spare. She didn’t give an opinion one way or the other, but the BM is assuming the First Couple are Team Sussex. Well they shouldn’t be surprised Biden would feel a certain way; the BRF and BM went after Meghan, a US citizen, without just cause. The media coven conveniently forgets Andrew is still wanted for questioning by the FBI for Epstein. Even if Biden can’t stand the Windsors, as POTUS he has to do his job and be professional. Not interfering with DOJ’s investigations of his son and Trump is proof of that. The royals…not so much.