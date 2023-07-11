Politico: President Biden yells at his staff & loves an ‘angry interrogation’

The backstory on the “Dark Brandon” thing is always funny to me. “Let’s Go Brandon” was the stupid code MAGAts used in the place of “f–k Joe Biden.” Then those same MAGAts tried to make “Joe Biden is all-powerful and evil” into a thing, only they made him sound ridiculously cool. That was when liberals adopted “Dark Brandon” as a real thing – behind President Biden’s grandfatherly old-fart image was an omniscient badass who always wins and always drinks Nazi tears. Well, Politico is still trying to make “Joe Biden is secretly a bad guy” into a thing and they just make him sound kind of cool? I mean, it’s not cool to yell at people, but mostly it sounds like President Biden has little patience for Washington double-speak and he doesn’t like it when people waste his time. Some highlights from Politico’s “Old yeller: Biden’s private fury.”
Biden yells at idiots: In private, he’s prone to yelling. Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast. The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts. Why it matters: The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream.
Biden’s people want him to be angry in public: Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.
Anger or accountability? Biden aides still talk about how angry he got at Jeff Zients, then the administration’s “COVID czar,” in late 2021 when there was a shortage of testing kits as the Omicron variant spread. (The rage was temporary. Zients is now Biden’s chief of staff.)
Oh, so Biden actually is angry for a reason: Biden’s temper comes in the form of angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums. He’ll grill aides on topics until it’s clear they don’t know the answer to a question — a routine that some see as meticulous and others call “stump the chump” or “stump the dummy.” Being yelled at by the president has become an internal initiation ceremony in this White House, aides say — if Biden doesn’t yell at you, it could be a sign he doesn’t respect you.
Biden hates Washington double-speak: Some administration officials, many of whom went to elite schools, struggle with Biden’s demand to ditch wonky, acronym-filled language and brief him as if they were talking to a close family member who isn’t in the D.C. bubble.
This is hilarious: Connaughton wrote that as a senator, Biden was an “egomaniacal autocrat … determined to manage his staff through fear.” He told of a time during the 2008 presidential campaign when a 23-year-old fundraising staffer got into the car with Biden. “Okay, senator, time to do some fundraising calls,” the aide said. Biden responded by looking at him and snapping: “Get the f**k out of the car.”
First thing – this is white male privilege entirely. A woman couldn’t behave like this and be elected president without all of her staffers running around, crying about how she’s so angry and mean and unladylike. Now, that being said, Politico seems to be categorizing every curse as Biden “yelling” at someone. Biden telling Obama “this is a big f–king deal” isn’t Biden “yelling” or getting “angry.” Biden calling Steve Doocey a “dumb son of a bitch” is Biden speaking his truth, it’s not an angry outburst. Many of these stories are about Biden’s managerial style, which is about cutting out bullsh-t and getting the most information possible in a concise way. This feels like another Dark Brandon moment – they’re trying to make Biden sound like an angry old man, but many people are like “he sounds like a tough-but-fair manager and he gets sh-t done.”
I’ve heard this about him before (as a manager in private). I agree if a woman acted like this, there would be “she’s a b**ch” comments everywhere. Men can get away with it, but I also think it’s not a bad thing to be as president of the US (a no-nonsense sometimes profane straight shooter) regardless of gender. It probably would benefit him to show a bit more of that in public so all the red hats will go “oooooh, he’s tough.”
This is toxic behavior of his. No excuses. No matter what anyone else has or hasn’t done. HE should take accountability and apologize and change.
Politico: Donald Trump Sells Secrets to Other Countries But Loves Puppies
Politico can f!ck off.
Well said! I blocked Politico years ago
girl_ninja: I always love your comments – YES!!!!!! – Politico can definitely f!ck the f!ck off. I’m not forgetting how they undermined Hillary and worked hard to get Trump elected. They’re so full of sh*t. Hillary may not be everything but she would not have stacked the Supreme Court with anti-abortion anti-everything wing nuts.
Hillary was also beloved by her staff, never yelled at them, and had the best performing, efficient staff in Washington. Still waiting for Politico to do a piece on how politicians get better results if they treat staff like human beings. Starring Hillary!
Yes.
No inappropriate touching of his offspring? No stiffing of contractors for over 50 years? No taking health insurance away from his nephew (but, instead, making it available to millions more through the ACA)? Ok. Fine. Four more years.
Right?! The other guy flung ketchup all over the White House walls & had unrecorded meetings with Putin. Spare me the pearl clutching.
Indeed.
Republicans love to make everything about things like this instead of policy and unfortunately quite some Liberals enable them by focusing on this type of stuff instead of on things like unemployment being lower than it has been in decades or all the other good things Biden does.
I can and do cuss like every other word in my personal life. (F, btw)
I am not in favor of cussing at employees or co-workers. Not even for a POTUS.
But, I bet it happens. To every POTUS at some point.
LBJ was fairly vulgar at times IIRC.
Trump has such a history of cheating, lying, rape, on and on. Separates little kids from their parents and puts them in cages, fgs!
No contest Trump is the A**hole. Always.
Well, I think it’s inappropriate for anyone to curse out or curse to anyone, whether publicly or in private. To me, how much more effective would it have been if the report was “Biden said calmly, with a hint of disdain, ‘how do you not know this?’ and his colleague realized they had made a critical error but not being prepared.”
I just don’t think yelling is ever appropriate or effective, no matter who it is speaking or to whom they are speaking. My most intimidating bosses never raised their voices and the softer their voice became, the more someone feared for their job.
Do you know how much time saying “C’mon, give me a f’kin break” saves over keeping calm and hearing people out? If it is balanced with being genuinely appreciative when people do good work, it can be a valid workplace method. When the focus is truly on getting the work done, it’s a truly liberating experience, because there is room to be yourself. It sucks when you fuck up, but you just shake it off and get back to work.
Conflict free, talk everything through bosses and workplaces can be truly toxic and controlling nightmares.
Totally agree. “Conflict free” usually means that there’s a whoooole lot of passive-aggressive shit going on. Cursing is so incredibly cathartic. and more importantly, USEFUL. And it doesn’t necessarily denote an angry or habitually abusive person, nor is it a sign of ignorance as so many people claim. I say that not just as the swearing-est girl you’ll ever meet (I practically use variants of “f–k” as voiced pauses), but as a sweary bitch with a goddamn degree in f—–g Linguistics. So there, lol.
There was actually a study that said smarter people curse more. HA!
“Conflict free” can also mean “very tightly controlled” as in, it’s not ok to express disagreement. I had a “conflict free” relationship that broke down when we actually disagreed on something. It’s not natural.
Translation… President of the United States doesn’t suffer fools, and expects others to know their business.
Oh. the. humanity.
Get the f#@k out of the car is my new catch phrase. OMG. I am picturing Joe Biden not even looking up from his papers or raising his voice as he says this.
Yeah politico is such right wing trash. Everyone in DC swears and much worse than this and they know it.
I first heard of this story yesterday and cringed initially. Yelling at and cursing at staff is such a bad look. *however* it doesn’t sound like temper tantrums, it sounds like he expects competency and doesn’t want people to waste time. Which are not bad things.
I also heard yesterday that the spin for this story was to show that he’s not “sleepy joe” that he can be a firebrand, not just a kindly, elderly uncle. I love that persona so I didn’t really see the point.
UNTIL I read the royal family instagram post about Biden visiting. I watched the video and there was nothing remarkable about it. But every—and I mean EVERY—comment on that post was an American apologizing for the old man president who stole the election and didn’t know where he is, and “thanks for keeping him from wandering off” and “did he ask how the Queen is doing?” I realized that it must be some kind of campaign or bots or something because they all used the same language. It was kind of disturbing, TBH.
So if that’s what the right wing really thinks… go ahead with the cussing take no sh*t angle, i guess. I’d rather have a president that yells at staff to get it right than one who keeps boxes of classified documents to show off like a beanie baby collection. 🤷🏻♀️ At least hes not throwing ketchup at the wall because he can’t join domestic terrorists storming our capitol. There’s that.
Yeah, pretty sure it is a campaign.
They’re trying to distract from all the good things this administration with that smearing.
And some Liberals are not helping because they never focus on all those good things, but get lured into these type of discussions:
“Yes, I know he is old, but…”
Instead, it’s better to say:
“I am very happy with how low unemployment is.”
That’s a great point Flower! I mean seriously I don’t GAF how old he is, he is getting a lot of stuff done that hasn’t been done in decades.
I’m sick of social media being run by pro dictator anti democratic Russian troll farms and bots.
The Daily Wire (Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Jeremy Boreing), the Federalist guys, and TPUSA are behind it. You can tell by the script
Thanks for the names!
The fact that Trump is worse in every dimension does not make this acceptable behavior by Biden. There’s a power difference between a boss and an employee. Yelling and cursing is bad management.
I honestly want confirmation from some source other than a sketchy site like Politico before I believe this. It sounds like some of the hit pieces on “difficult” Meghan, yanno?
Back when I worked as a political staffer in the late 80s, all the presidential campaigns’ staffs hung out at various hotel bars after hours. Biden’s staff loved and respected him immensely. Weirdly, it was Al Gore’s staff who felt terrorized occasionally by his temper and perfectionism.
I’ve heard this about Biden’s staff too, plus he’s been around since his late 20s. If he was a monster we’d all know about it by now.
This is just like that story about the woman the right tried to claim he’d hugged too much that no one could corroborate her story, who then moved to Russia and turns out to be good buddies with that Russian spy who was working for the NRA and Republicans.
Last night I saw on 11th Hour that the “whistleblower” who blew up Hunter’s life has been charged with being a foreign operative! Want to guess where from?
“Egomaniacal autocrat” lol that sounds like a stretch. The vibe I’m getting is “suffers no fools.” This is a man who has been working publicly for decades. I think we all have a decent sense of his rhetorical style and I see no surprises here.
Kinda sounds like he’s demanding excellence of the people who are being paid to be the best in their fields… Personally, I don’t see a problem in that. And sorry to the haters, but being able to ask those questions of so-called experts would indicate that Biden is more than competent at 80-years-old.
Politico is about as right-wing as you can get, I stopped reading it several years ago because their commentary is at best slanted and at worst mendacious.
Politico reminds me of the right wing royal rota. They minimized the horrendous treasonous shit mango Mussolini did in a daily basis but Biden saying F off is something like a capital offence to them.
I don’t think someone like Jen Psaki would have worked for Biden had he been that awful.
There’s a difference between yelling and cursing. I drop a lot of F-Bombs myself, though I usually don’t direct them at people. They’re more for emphasis. I know that Biden’s Secret Service detail liked him and I’ve never heard any rumors about staff feeling abused. But sure, I can imagine he can be tough on them.
I agree there is a double standard here and a woman couldn’t get away with it. He’s an 80 year old white man who has been in a position of political power for 50 years. He’s going to act from a place of privilege sometimes. But overall I think he’s a decent man and I’ll take him over the alternative, 1000 times over.
I was a lawyer. I worked under people who were bad managers, both male and female. One woman in particular pretty much led me to leave my first job after a year. She didn’t curse or yell, but she was unreasonably demanding, a terrible teacher who constantly demeaned me. There’s more than one way to be a lousy boss.
As a Brit I can only give my interpretation of this as being that Biden expects people to be able to do their jobs, and if they aren’t doing them properly he gets mad, and so he should, it’s the tax payers dollar that funds their pay packets! Sometimes shouting and maybe the odd swear word is the only thing people understand. Joe is doing his job and expects those around him to do the same! Hey I even swore at Harry when I was in uniform and he’s a Prince, mind you when he turned round and I saw who it was, I turned red enough to match my beret and we both burst out laughing
OK, we NEED this story about swearing at Harry! Pretty please?
I have a friend who served at the same time and met him twice (in uniform). He told me he was really warm, a mensch – and that on the second meeting, remembered him from before.
Biden is at a time in history and an age where he has to get as much done as he can as efficiently as possible and in a timely manner. The only thing that Charles and Biden have in common is that they both came to their roles very late in life. Biden as president has some real power. Charles exercises control by being conniving and petty. It seems that Biden is a good husband, father, grandfather, friend and ally. Charles appears to be none of those. Whom does Charles love? I think Charles has spent his entire life looking out for his own self-preservation. His “love” for Camilla in my books is more of an obsession necessary to his own well-being. Whatever good traits in Charles seem to have been stunted. Furthermore, the BM does not make the royals look good by going on about this not “touching” the monarch as though they were some sacred thing. I imagine the UK is rather difficult to deal with at the moment. They don’t seem to have a stable government and they certainly don’t seem to have their act together in their post-Brexit world.
Just me? Or does this all sound incredibly mild? Why are you talking to the president on topics unprepared? Why is a young kid talking to Joe like he’s slow? Like, ‘Ok grandpa, time for your Metamucil’. I read that one in a patronizing voice, I would have told him to f- off too!
It’s not just you.
Politico is just grasping at straws. They are so desperate to “both sides” Biden and Trump, but there are no scandals they can hit Biden with.
He’s been in politics 50 years. There is nothing they can dig up about him that isn’t already known, and honestly, he seems like a very decent man.
I’m sure that is truly galling to muckrakers like Politico (they’re owned by a rightwing German tabloid publisher Bild).
It consistently amazes me how the media describes President Biden in unnuanced hyperbolic terms.
He is described as either a doddering old man or aggressively hot tempered.
I think the Politico story is at exaggerated or altogether false.
Omg, nothing to see here. Nobody gets to be president with bedtime stories and hugs. And the double-standard that a woman isn’t supposed to behave that way is WHY we haven’t had a woman president yet – she’ll be torn apart for being a “bitch” before she can get there.
That being said, he has a very job and shoulders a lot of responsibilities. I’d be surprised if he DIDN’T yell at times. It actually say a lot that THAT’S what Politico has as far as character assassination, because (much like the Hunter Biden tears and planting cocaine in the WH) they really don’t have a lot to go on so they have to invent it.
Still waters run deep. I like Biden, but he has always given me the vibes of someone with a hot temper kept placated under a façade of aloofness and agreeability. Tom Hanks too, I think.
This does not surprise me. Wasn’t there a story about how Joe, upon entering a room and finding that trump had put the tv on some 24 hour golf channel, exclaimed “what a f*cking ass****.” I found it hilarious.