Federal prosecutors announce new indictments for Donald Trump’s MAL staff

Throughout the day on Thursday, political reporters and Trump-crime-watchers were buzzing about a possible and inevitable new indictment coming down for Donald Trump. The buzz was that Jack Smith, the Department of Justice’s special counsel, had convened a grand jury and the grand jury was ready to hand out a slew of new indictments for Trump and his people, all around the January 6th insurrection. Trump’s lawyers even met with prosecutors in the special counsel’s office about those possible indictments yesterday. Then, at the end of the business day, the special counsel’s office did something else entirely: they revealed a “superseding indictment” in the case about Trump’s stolen classified documents.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday added major accusations to an indictment charging former President Donald J. Trump with mishandling classified documents after he left office, presenting evidence that he told the property manager of Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, that he wanted security camera footage there to be deleted. The new accusations were revealed in a superseding indictment that named the property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, as a new defendant in the case. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Miami on Monday.
The original indictment filed last month in the Southern District of Florida accused Mr. Trump of violating the Espionage Act by illegally holding on to 31 classified documents containing national defense information after he left office. It also charged Mr. Trump and Walt Nauta, one of his personal aides, with a conspiracy to obstruct the government’s repeated attempts to reclaim the classified material.
The revised indictment added three serious charges against Mr. Trump: attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence”; inducing someone else to do so; and a new count under the Espionage Act related to a classified national security document that he showed to visitors at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
Prosecutors under Mr. Smith had been investigating Mr. De Oliveira for months, concerned, among other things, by his communications with an information technology expert at Mar-a-Lago, Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the surveillance camera footage at the property.
That footage was central to Mr. Smith’s investigation into whether Mr. Nauta, at Mr. Trump’s request, had moved boxes in and out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago to avoid complying with a federal subpoena for all classified documents in the former president’s possession. Many of those movements were caught on the surveillance camera footage.
In case this is too in-the-weeds for you, just know that the special counsel’s office – as in, high-level federal prosecutors – have an open-and-shut case against Trump for violating the Espionage Act in dozens of ways, and not only that, they have substantial evidence of Trump’s childish attempts to cover up his crimes. The basic gist is that Trump ordered Carlos De Oliveira to go to Yuscil Taveras and ask him/order him to delete the footage of the stolen classified documents being moved. If “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” was a superseding federal indictment.
Also: I’m guessing that the January 6th-insurrection indictment will probably come today or early next week. Would they do it as a Friday news dump? It would be funny.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Karma thy name is Jack Smith and he is coming hard for trump. Someone has been spilling everything Jack needs. Someone who doesn’t want to go down with the ship. Love to see it happen.
Sounds like a wiretap. We know De Olivieria isn’t cooperating but know what exactly what was said in phone calls.
Go get ’em, Jack!
Jack Smith slamming indictments on Mango Mussolini right and left — a deliciously satisfying version of whack-a-mole and I am here for it all. *chef’s kiss*
Popcorn 🍿 ready! It’s a bit early for Person of the Year, but I nominate Jack Smith.
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
Yes!!! Time Magazine had better give Mr. Smith his due as he deserves every bit of credit and celebratory applause and praise!!!!
BRAVO Mr. Smith!!! 👏👏👏👏👏
I was hoping J6 would drop sooner, but seems like Friday afternoon is when they like to announce.
His cult base loves him and I fear this will only make him even more of a martyr in their eyes.
I was wondering the same thing about the J6 indictments being announced today. I’ve got my fingers crossed.
Caught on his own paranoia surveillance tapes. Ah, the delicious irony.
LOL! It’s just perfection.
Who could’ve guessed that waiving around Iran war plans saying “This is confidential. Look at it” could be a problem? (All of us) Nice to see that incident finally indicted.
The dude is complaining about having to go to “sensitive facilities” to work on classified docs with his lawyers. Wants to do it at his FL/NJ golf clubs. That’s repeating the crime (!!) wtf dude.
I was talking to some in laws yesterday, pre new indictment, and they were lamenting that trump’s the only republicans with a chance of winning. And they find him amusing, too bad he lost, too bad there’s no one to take over for him. They acknowledged all my points about him, and knew people who had worked for him and hated him. And, they were also concerned that he’d win and be in prison. It was so strange, but very white. I didn’t realize the jokes about white peoples not seasoning their food were based in reality until I met my in laws.
Anyway, J6 indictments are coming, I’m hoping they include sedition charges so he can’t actually threaten us through the general election. Jack Smith is who we thought Mueller was.
“Jack Smith is who we thought Mueller was.”
Can the church say amen!
💗💗💗
Also, what blew my mind was they thought trump was healthier and more with it mentally than Biden. I was so dumbfounded by that.
The other thing I learned was they like that Trump didn’t change just because he became the most powerful person in the world. It was similar to how I feel about Martha Stewart, the difference being she would just make cutting remarks about foreign leaders vs trying to start gd wwiii. Omg I’m stopping. Anyway. Processing all that.
Republicans are a protected class here in the U.S. It’s hard for me to be hopeful.
Thrilled to see that Trump will be having yet another dreadful week knowing he’s facing serious prison time.
And this is definitely a strong signal to other Trump loyalists–cooperate or go down on his sinking ship. My guess is Jack Smith has his eyes on Bedminster next.
A bunch of barricades were put up around the courthouse in Georgia too, where they suspect he will be indicted as well.
His lawyers have just mountains of work to do, and know they won’t get paid! Gotta love it.
Yes!! The irony in all of his stealing to the extreme of NOT paying for his legal representation!! I was giddy for days that he couldn’t secure any of the big guns for his defense team in Florida!!! No one, NO ONE wants HIM as a client!!!
Drumpf will be getting the legal representation that he deserves!! Enjoy the charges and may you spend the rest of your life in Federal prison!!
I love the first pic! He went from orange to brown makeup! Always got that giant pie hole open ready to stick his own foot right in. He channels Jaba the Hut on that golf cart. This is who MAGA worships and thinks walks on water. How idiotic (or downright racist) does one have to be to vote for this man?
I am still waiting on you Georgia…