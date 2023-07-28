Will Kevin Spacey be able to launch a Hollywood comeback? Probably not.

This week, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of nine sexual assault charges in the UK. The assaults ranged in years, but most of them were from the time period when Spacey was in charge of the Old Vic, a legendary British landmark/theater. Spacey has also been credibly accused of assaulting and raping men and boys in New York, LA and wherever location his movies and TV shows were filming. While Spacey has still not been convicted of a crime, he’s truly faced hundreds of accusations. Everyone knows who he is now, if we can’t prove it in court.

Once the stories came out in 2017, Hollywood cut their ties with him. It was easier for Hollywood to do that with someone like Spacey – while he was on a Netflix show at the time, he wasn’t part of some big franchise and studios (other than Netflix) hadn’t locked him into any big contract. The biggest issue, at the time, was removing him from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and they figured out a way to do that pretty easily. So it was a little bit weird to see, after his acquittal, a few dozen thinkpieces about “will Kevin Spacey be able to make a comeback??” I was surprised to see that Page Six mirrored my own thinking on this issue – no, Hollywood is done with Spacey, but he’ll be able to find work in Europe.

Kevin Spacey may have to stick to working in Europe — as Hollywood isn’t ready to forgive or forget, multiple Tinseltown sources told Page Six. “It’s not a matter of can Kevin work again, but who will work with him?” one producer told Page Six. Asked about Spacey’s career future, one well-placed Hollywood source told Page Six: “Look at all these men accused of sex crimes, from Woody Allen to Roman Polanski, they’re all working in Europe. Woody’s even got his new movie coming up at Venice Film Festival.” “All these men get a clean bill of health in Europe, but it’s harder to come back to Hollywood.” the source added. Two movie insiders cited Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen as an example of making it back after such a harrowing trial. One movie insider told us: “I think Kevin will come back the Johnny Depp way in Europe – I still don’t think people would employ him in Hollywood.”

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I agree? No American studio will hire Spacey and no big-name American actor will work with him. But he’ll find some way to relaunch himself in Europe. Nightmare-casting: Roman Polanski hires Johnny Depp and Kevin Spacey to star in his new film set in a non-extradition country.