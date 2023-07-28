Will Kevin Spacey be able to launch a Hollywood comeback? Probably not.

This week, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of nine sexual assault charges in the UK. The assaults ranged in years, but most of them were from the time period when Spacey was in charge of the Old Vic, a legendary British landmark/theater. Spacey has also been credibly accused of assaulting and raping men and boys in New York, LA and wherever location his movies and TV shows were filming. While Spacey has still not been convicted of a crime, he’s truly faced hundreds of accusations. Everyone knows who he is now, if we can’t prove it in court.

Once the stories came out in 2017, Hollywood cut their ties with him. It was easier for Hollywood to do that with someone like Spacey – while he was on a Netflix show at the time, he wasn’t part of some big franchise and studios (other than Netflix) hadn’t locked him into any big contract. The biggest issue, at the time, was removing him from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and they figured out a way to do that pretty easily. So it was a little bit weird to see, after his acquittal, a few dozen thinkpieces about “will Kevin Spacey be able to make a comeback??” I was surprised to see that Page Six mirrored my own thinking on this issue – no, Hollywood is done with Spacey, but he’ll be able to find work in Europe.

Kevin Spacey may have to stick to working in Europe — as Hollywood isn’t ready to forgive or forget, multiple Tinseltown sources told Page Six.

“It’s not a matter of can Kevin work again, but who will work with him?” one producer told Page Six. Asked about Spacey’s career future, one well-placed Hollywood source told Page Six: “Look at all these men accused of sex crimes, from Woody Allen to Roman Polanski, they’re all working in Europe. Woody’s even got his new movie coming up at Venice Film Festival.”

“All these men get a clean bill of health in Europe, but it’s harder to come back to Hollywood.” the source added.

Two movie insiders cited Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen as an example of making it back after such a harrowing trial. One movie insider told us: “I think Kevin will come back the Johnny Depp way in Europe – I still don’t think people would employ him in Hollywood.”

Yeah, I agree? No American studio will hire Spacey and no big-name American actor will work with him. But he’ll find some way to relaunch himself in Europe. Nightmare-casting: Roman Polanski hires Johnny Depp and Kevin Spacey to star in his new film set in a non-extradition country.

  1. Amy Bee says:
    July 28, 2023 at 11:25 am

    I agree with this too. I’ve seen the British press rally around him after he was acquitted. So he will get work in Europe.

  2. snappyfish says:
    July 28, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Unpopular post alert but I’ve been here for over a decade: I was really sorry to see the Elton John quasi cover for him when he stayed at his home. And while Elton is not responsible for the crimes of another, his “I don’t remember what goes on in my home as it’s so large” testimony had, according to some, gave comfort to the creep. Makes me question Elton’s character.

    As for Spacey, I will never watch anything he was associated with & I was a fan of The Usual Suspects and American Beauty.

  3. Berit nillsen says:
    July 28, 2023 at 11:37 am

    Because the US is the country of morality? You just had a rapist in the oval office. 63 million americans woted for him in 2016. The Europe hate on this site is so strange. Is it all because of the British Royal family?

    • Concern Fae says:
      July 28, 2023 at 11:51 am

      Europe and America just protect different sorts of predators. In the US, it’s men who claim to be religious and uphold the white patriarchal ideals. American evangelicalism has a very strange insistence on forgiving sinners who claim to have found God again, which serves predators very well. Europe seems to be willing to accept wrongdoing in the name of artistic freedom and excellence. I’m only watching from the US, but it does seem to be a pattern. Would be great if both places just didn’t accept wrongdoing to prove their commitment to some higher ideal.

      And Spacey is terrible.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        July 28, 2023 at 12:55 pm

        I agree with this too. Europe excuses predators in the name of “art” while America shrugs in the name of religion and right wing politics.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 28, 2023 at 11:51 am

      I don’t consider the US morally superior to Europe. But I think the backlash is greater here because the film industry is so powerful. And the filmmakers are terrified of anything that hurts the bottom line. If we ever thought we had a monopoly on virtue, Trump destroyed that notion.

    • Amy Bee says:
      July 28, 2023 at 11:52 am

      The evidence shows that these sex offenders have been able to continue to work in Europe. Kaiser is just agreeing with the Page Six piece.

  4. BlueNailsBetty says:
    July 28, 2023 at 11:51 am

    He’ll be back in Hollywood eventually. He’ll start in Europe and in a couple of years he’ll do something small but prestigious in America and then build back from there.

    There are a lot of predators in Hollywood who are thrilled at the outcome of his court case and they want him back. There are millions of idiot Americans who will point to the acquittal as justification for why they should be allowed to watch his projects. See also the “sure he’s a bad person but ART™️ stands on its own and we shouldn’t judge ART™️ by the actions of the actor” fart sniffers.

    So yeah, he’ll be back.

  5. joe dokes says:
    July 28, 2023 at 11:54 am

    Would an insurance company insure a large project that has Kevin Spacey in it?

  6. Bumblebee says:
    July 28, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    Spacey will be back. And Roman and Woody might be making movies in Europe, but do you really think there’s no Hollywood involvement?

  7. Pajalakenora says:
    July 28, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    This makes me sick. I posted previously about how Spacey stalked my friend (heterosexual, married, who together with his wife met Spacey at a reception) in Toronto for weeks, finding and showing up at their home, his office, and restaurants (meaning he was being followed). I am so tired of how there’s a different level of ‘Justice’ for celebrities and the wealthy. Spacey is a very sick man.

  8. Ameerah M says:
    July 28, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    I actually agree with this too. At first when the verdict was announced I was so disgusted I was like “watch Hollywood give him work”. But after I thought about it for awhile I feel like he will be treated very much like JD. He will get work. But no major studio in the US will hire him. And I don’t see any major actors wanting to work with him either. But Europe will welcome him with open arms. They love abusers over there.

