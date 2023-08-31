People: What happens if Queen Camilla survives King Charles?

As I’ve said before, this part of the summer is traditionally the “silly season” of royal gossip. The Windsors decamp to Scotland and they’re barely seen for two months. Basically, there’s a whole lotta nothing happening for the new king and queen. Which explains the increasingly macabre headlines about King Charles and his consort. It’s very clear that replacing beloved QEII with two unpleasant septuagenarians has left many people feeling quite apathetic about the monarchy. Which is why there’s a steady stream of reporting about what happens when King Charles dies, what happens when Camilla dies, and what William will do “as king.” Back in June, there were reporters already talking about what Camilla’s title would be if she outlives Charles. Now People Mag is getting in on the same speculation with: “What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s teams likely prepared for every situation — including what would happen if the monarch dies first. Though the King has longevity in his genes — his father Prince Philip died at age 99 in 2021, just two months before his 100th birthday, and his mother Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last September — the entire line of succession will shift when he dies someday. Prince William would immediately accede as monarch, and Kate Middleton is expected to be known as Queen or Queen Consort.

The ripple would continue to Queen Camilla, whose technical title would be the Queen Dowager, the Daily Mirror reported.

According to the outlet, the royal title was first used by Queen Adelaide, who survived her husband, King William IV. King William died in 1837, and his wife lived for another 12 years. All the couple’s children died in infancy, and the crown passed to William’s niece Queen Victoria.

If she were to become a widow, Queen Camilla would likely be free to take on the next chapter however she felt was best. She might privately retire to Ray Mill House, her home in the countryside, or continue her charity work with key causes like health, literacy, the arts and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.

[From People]

First of all, I still say that Charles will survive Camilla, but it’s absolutely clear from this incessant death-talk that the palace is failing to disclose some health issues for one or both of them. I suspect it’s Camilla – her people are making it clear that she doesn’t want to travel anymore, plus she’s been disappearing for weeks at a time, only to reappear and stagger around like she’s either drunk or heavily medicated. Now, if Camilla does survive her husband? Well, the Dowager Queen isn’t doing jacksh-t. She’s going to Ray Mill and she won’t hang around, trying to be some beloved elder stateswoman. Please. Besides, Camilla will be lucky if King William doesn’t demand that she be thrown into a funeral pyre too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “People: What happens if Queen Camilla survives King Charles?”

  1. JM says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Why statistically would a lifelong heavy smoker and drinker survive their healthier spouse? Why does this feel like Chuck moaning “if I died what would you do??” like a toddler?

    Reply
    • Apple says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:27 am

      I was thinking the opposite. Camilla put this out to get people to care about her. Camilla is a jerk so I take the “no travel” statement as ” you can invite chuck without her”.

      This almost reads as a declaration. I WILL BE THE QUEEN DOWAGER. I assume Ms middleton wants that role.

      Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:32 am

      She’d better pray she goes first because willy will not be kind to her when he takes what’s left of that salty little throne. BTW, I’ll say again, thank the universe, Meg and Harry are free, woooohooo.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        August 31, 2023 at 12:02 pm

        Ha! Willy Boy will change the locks on everything! Buh-bye Camz!

      • SarahCS says:
        August 31, 2023 at 12:37 pm

        That was my first reaction just to the headline. They may have found a common enemy in H&M but there is no love lost and once Charles goes he’ll be coming for her. Which should be entertaining as Cams is as cunning as they come and William couldn’t plan his way out of a paper bag. He’ll have the ‘power’ but will be utterly useless at wielding it.

      • BQM says:
        August 31, 2023 at 2:13 pm

        We’ll see how much cam takes with her. Now I don’t think it’ll happen BUT Charles can leave her a lot.

        This includes the jewelry that was the Queen’s personally including the George VI necklace and Nizam of Hyderabad necklace since they don’t fall under the state property rule. Balmoral and Sandringham and the attached estates are also his personal property as are smaller ones like Birkhall. And his personal fortune.

        Do I see this occurring? No. For a variety of reasons. (Though pre death bequests and trusts? Absolutely.) But William better not count his chickens until the will is read.

      • Concern Fae says:
        August 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm

        I can totally see Charles giving her lifetime rights in a lot of things, AKA William doesn’t get his hands on some things and places he was expecting until after Camilla is gone.

  2. Andy Dufresne says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Bahahahaha that photo of Camilla with the horse’s ears above!

    The monarchy’s future looks very bleak anyway. This stops with Charles I think. No matter the number of puff pieces out there, I agree that people have now become apathetic.

    Reply
  3. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:49 am

    I had a completely different take. I thought this was Ma Middleton and Kate’s “gentle reminder “ of who gets to call the shots once Charles dies, so Camilla better be careful of how she briefs against them now.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:03 am

      Oh but Camilla will still have all her carefully cultivated friends in the media dropping “truth bombs” about WanK when and if that happens.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      Not so sure, I couldn’t help but notice they said Kate would be titled Queen or Queen Consort. If Katie Keen or her mom were calling the shots, there would be zero suggestion that KK would be titled QC.

      Reply
  4. kelleybelle says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:51 am

    All I get from this is gross. She is gross and an assault on the senses in the morning without some coffee in you first.

    Reply
    • Peanut Butter says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:24 am

      I’m pretty coffeed up, and my senses still feel assaulted by the unpleasant, over-entitled Cam and Chuck 😂🤢

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:51 am

    I’m sure charles has Camilla set up very nicely in the event he predeceases her.

    And I think she’ll just go into the country – Ray Mill or wherever – I mean hell, Charles could leave her Sandringham along with enough money to support it – and just live the rest of her life in relative privacy and quiet.

    Reply
    • Emme says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:26 am

      She’ll be bounced like a rubber ball asap if Charles dies first….

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 31, 2023 at 10:51 am

        I mean, she’ll be bounced out of public life but she will be fine. No way is Charles going to leave her with nothing. I mean hell he could leave her everything if he was feeling some kind of way about it. Nothing says he has to leave all his personal property to William besides inheritance taxes.

      • Deering24 says:
        August 31, 2023 at 3:32 pm

        It’s a good bet she’s locked down her future fortune already. Always planning ahead, this one…

  6. Duch says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:52 am

    As a history buff it’s interesting to me that, after nearly 1000 years of royal history, that the first time Queen Dowager was used was in the 1830s. My brain can get stuck on this useless arcania that’s for sure.

    Which is what our current period of news will be for people 200 years from now too. Ah well

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:11 am

      I found that interesting too. i wonder if part of the reason for it was that William was followed by Victoria, a queen regnant.

      did anyone ever call Queen Mary the dowager Queen?

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        August 31, 2023 at 10:34 am

        She should have been Queen Mother but I don’t think I’ve ever heard he referred to that way, like Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was. I think she was just Queen Mary.

      • Decowell says:
        August 31, 2023 at 5:35 pm

        @lanne, I believe “Queen Mother” was created or put back into use for Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon to differentiate her from her daughter QEII.

  7. Susan Collins says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Who cares what Horsilla will do if Chuckles dies first. I’m sure she will continue to soak her liver in gin and stumble out and about when she wants. Wishing and hoping for a quick end to the monarchy but won’t hold my breath.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:13 am

      I think something may actually be up with Camilla. There have been a number of occasions where I have seen her on TV and she has been obviously suffering from quite significant tremors – head nodding and shaking involuntarily. I’m no doctor but that generally isn’t a good sign. Combined with the absences Kaiser notes above and some noticeable weight loss post QE II’s death – I’d say it’s perfectly possible that she could pre-decease Charles. He comes across as a lot more robust and active than her.

      Reply
  8. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:53 am

    “… or continue her charity work with key causes like health, literacy, the arts and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.”

    LOL, okay, People ragazine, simmer down there. Camilla ain’t doing squat if Charles dies first. She’ll live out her days being completely and utterly useless…just because she can.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:13 am

      She already is. She always has been. Never worked a day in her life yet still looks worse than the Cryptkeeper. Ugly as sin, inside and out.

      Reply
  9. Lau says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Maybe she’ll declare herself empress or something just to have a good laugh.

    Reply
  10. Harper says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Isn’t Cams basically retired to Ray Mill now anyway even though Chuck’s still here? She doesn’t even stay in the big house with him at Balmoral. Anyway, Cams is for sure writing a juicy tell-all as soon as Chuck kicks it with Dame Judi Dench narrating the audio book.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 31, 2023 at 2:01 pm

      I hope not. She would just be slamming Diana and harry and Meghan. I think she would have to sign an agreement not to write a tell all. However senior totals can select.someone to wrote a posthumous authorized biography.

      Reply
  11. MaryContrary says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:06 am

    She’s old, in poor health, never had a job or every charitable interests until she had to as his wife and is loathed by William. She of course will retire to her country house with every need met and will never be seen in a ceremonial capacity again.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:40 am

      Yes, it’s a stupid question. In the best of cases, once Charles dies and William becomes King, Camilla becomes irrelevant. If she was beloved in the family, then William would let her keep hanging around, but as you say, he loathes her, so she’ll just fade away.

      Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:13 am

    “Besides, Camilla will be lucky if King William doesn’t demand that she be thrown into a funeral pyre too.” Coffee spit out moment of the morning!

    Reply
  13. Murphy says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:13 am

    One way ticket back to Ray-Mill, that’s what.

    Reply
  14. Tarte au Citron says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:31 am

    It was more sticky when there were two widowed dowager Queens when QE2 ascended the throne back in the 1950s. Cam will retire and call her favourite media puppets for a gin-soaked gossip. She will be just fine. 🙂

    Reply
  15. Selene says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:31 am

    I know it’s morbid to even think about it, but if Camilla dies first, Charles will die quickly after. He’s too entrenched, too obsessed to survive without her. If it’s the opposite, she’ll be fine.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:36 am

      This is the right answer. He can’t survive without her, she doesn’t give a toss about him except as a sugar daddy. Her entire family, including ex hubby and extendeds has come up socially, financially and otherwise on Charles’ back.

      Reply
    • CC says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:56 am

      To die of a broken heart, wouldn’t Charles need to have one first?

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 31, 2023 at 10:57 am

      Charles could remarry someone younger. He has had many women friends throughout his life. He does get flirty with women sometimes.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        August 31, 2023 at 11:31 am

        Unlikely, it’s got nothing to do with attraction, it’s familiarity, secrets, knowing how far to trust someone. Charles isn’t going to want to go through all that again.

      • Tessa says:
        August 31, 2023 at 12:05 pm

        Philip of course had his companion. Charles could make a similar arrangement

  16. Hannah says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:32 am

    I have zero doubt that Charles has made more than adequate provision for Camilla ito of finances. She is set for life. Because, if nothing else, Charles has made it abundantly clear that the only 2 people he gives AF about are himself and herself

    I think William will do everything and I do mean everything to ensure that she is denied any kind of honourific, incl the antiquated Queen Dowager title and that she is pretty much confined to Raymill and not allowed access to any crown properties. She’ll be lucky to get the AK47 treatment. William will do his best to completely erase her

    Reply
  17. GoldenMom says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Here to say the choice of picture is EPIC!!

    The jokes write themselves with these jackasses.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:17 am

      Quite simple if Charlie pops his clogs first, before the days long funeral takes place camzilla will grab everything that’s not nailed down and ship it back to Ray Mill. Once it’s all there she and Andrew (her not really ex husband) will sit drinking gin, counting their spoils and deciding which of their kids will get what. I wonder when the press are going to wake up and take a proper look at their arrangement. Camzilla went to a spa (cough) before the clowning, and Mr ex camzilla was Mia at the same time. In fact, every time camzilla disappears back to raymill, Andrew is not seen in public! In fact one of the last times both camzilla and Andrew appeared in public, they were both with Charlie at the races, yuk, yuk, yuk, mingers et trios

      Reply
      • GoldenMom says:
        August 31, 2023 at 1:06 pm

        C’mon….I just ate breakfast! That whole situation is NOT good for a settled stomach.

  18. EasternViolet says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:16 am

    My read on this ghoulish article is that BP is just revealing the succession plans to the public, so that they are already familiar by the time it happens. And I think its also to make people care about her… as evidence is probably pointing to the contrary — thus the intended title.

    This sort of thing happened with the quid pro quo of Charles not standing in the way of QEII paying hush money for Paedo Andy in return for Queen Consort language (because, after they were married, we were told she would only be Princess Consort).

    Reply
  19. Lili says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:19 am

    My take is she most likely will. E sent packing and all charles provisions for her will be revoked unless it’s out of his personal monies

    Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    August 31, 2023 at 12:04 pm

    What will happen? I will probably toast the occasion with Jameson’s.

    I will do this when either of them shuffles off their mortal coil (there, Charles, I quoted Shakespeare just for you).

    Reply
  21. Louise says:
    August 31, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    This is a bit mean. She could be ill. It could be Parkinsons,.

    Reply
  22. Carrot says:
    August 31, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    Ugh, ugh. The picture of Camilla trying to pet the horse with the ears pinned and the handler has such a tight grip, ugh! Even beginner children know better

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment