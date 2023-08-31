People: What happens if Queen Camilla survives King Charles?

As I’ve said before, this part of the summer is traditionally the “silly season” of royal gossip. The Windsors decamp to Scotland and they’re barely seen for two months. Basically, there’s a whole lotta nothing happening for the new king and queen. Which explains the increasingly macabre headlines about King Charles and his consort. It’s very clear that replacing beloved QEII with two unpleasant septuagenarians has left many people feeling quite apathetic about the monarchy. Which is why there’s a steady stream of reporting about what happens when King Charles dies, what happens when Camilla dies, and what William will do “as king.” Back in June, there were reporters already talking about what Camilla’s title would be if she outlives Charles. Now People Mag is getting in on the same speculation with: “What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s teams likely prepared for every situation — including what would happen if the monarch dies first. Though the King has longevity in his genes — his father Prince Philip died at age 99 in 2021, just two months before his 100th birthday, and his mother Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last September — the entire line of succession will shift when he dies someday. Prince William would immediately accede as monarch, and Kate Middleton is expected to be known as Queen or Queen Consort. The ripple would continue to Queen Camilla, whose technical title would be the Queen Dowager, the Daily Mirror reported. According to the outlet, the royal title was first used by Queen Adelaide, who survived her husband, King William IV. King William died in 1837, and his wife lived for another 12 years. All the couple’s children died in infancy, and the crown passed to William’s niece Queen Victoria. If she were to become a widow, Queen Camilla would likely be free to take on the next chapter however she felt was best. She might privately retire to Ray Mill House, her home in the countryside, or continue her charity work with key causes like health, literacy, the arts and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.

[From People]

First of all, I still say that Charles will survive Camilla, but it’s absolutely clear from this incessant death-talk that the palace is failing to disclose some health issues for one or both of them. I suspect it’s Camilla – her people are making it clear that she doesn’t want to travel anymore, plus she’s been disappearing for weeks at a time, only to reappear and stagger around like she’s either drunk or heavily medicated. Now, if Camilla does survive her husband? Well, the Dowager Queen isn’t doing jacksh-t. She’s going to Ray Mill and she won’t hang around, trying to be some beloved elder stateswoman. Please. Besides, Camilla will be lucky if King William doesn’t demand that she be thrown into a funeral pyre too.