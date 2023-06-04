Just before the coronation, there was a minor, strange rumor going around royalist Twitter about what would happen to Queen Camilla if King Charles passed away before her. The rumor was that Camilla and Charles wanted to change her title to something like “grandmother to a nation” or some such nonsense. Like, I’m sure some people are already thinking about “what happens when X or Y dies,” just as part of a general contingency plan, but the thing is, Charles and Camilla have no way to control their branding once they’re gone. That’s especially true if Camilla survives her second husband. She’ll be lucky if her stepson King William even lets her have this title:
Prince William is set to become King one day and it would lead to his stepmother Camilla being given a new title. Queen Camilla’s roles and titles have been the subject of plenty of uncertainty and debate due to the unfamiliar path that saw her enter the Royal Family.
In the circumstances that Charles were to die before Camilla, it has led to the question of what role she would then have. She would not become the monarch as that is passed down the bloodline and so the Prince of Wales is the heir to the throne. And so her new title would be the Queen Dowager as the widow of the King, which is a title that was first used by Queen Adelaide in 1830.
In recent years the last example where a spouse outlived the monarch was Queen Elizabeth’s late mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who was married to King George Vl and was known as the Queen Mother.
The Queen Mother was actually known as Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, a style she chose herself, even if people just called her “the Queen Mum.” She didn’t want to be called the Dowager Queen whatever, so she wasn’t and her daughter let her choose her own title and style. It will be much different in this hypothetical scenario between Camilla and William. I would be willing to bet that if Charles kicked off tomorrow, Camilla’s dowager title would not involve the title “queen” anywhere. She would probably be the Dowager Consort or something. And William would have Camilla shuffled off to Ray Mill permanently. Anyway, I doubt it will even happen this way. My prediction is that Charles survives his second wife. I know it’s macabre to say that, but it’s just my feeling.
Dowager sidepiece would be very apt 😂
🤣😭🤣🤔🤣
William the Cruel probably will stick her with Dowager Consort, because “consort” is the one word his father didn’t want used.
Haha yes! I kind of love this version of “What if..”
Queen Mary remained Queen after her husband died. I’d expect the same for Camilla.
People liked queen Mary. Charles is the only one that likes the Rottweiler. When he goes she goes.
@GeeGee: Nah I suspect that William will let her keep the title so he will be seen as the bigger person in the eyes of the press just like what Charles did with Archie and Lili’s titles.
Queen Mary was the mother of the monarch, whereas Cam … 😳
Amy Bee: Of course. She will have the queen part in her title. But upon the death of Charles, Kate will automatically become THE Queen because william will automatically be king. So camilla’s title will change in order to make a distinction between her and kate. My guess is that she’ll probably be the dowager queen consort. And there’s not much she can do about it.
@Chloe: There will be no need for there to be a distinction made as was the case with Queen Elizabeth and her mother. It will be Queen Camilla and the Queen.
Luckily for Cruella, KFC will make certain that she lives the rest of her life with the comfort that he sees fit. Burger King has no control over her even if he thinks he does, sans the properties that will be under his control.
Though whatever name she uses, it will certainly not be a well respected name nor carry any amount of authority. Though I do like Consort Dowager as that was what she should have been given instead of the sole Queen title.
It is macabre, but that whole institution is about waiting for someone to die, so whatever. I also have a feeling that KC will survive her, but neither one of them looks good lately. KC has aged very rapidly in the last year, and Cam’s health took a sudden downturn last fall.
Neither of them seem to be in robust good health. I can’t imagine they will be around very long. And, of course, the hate also ages you and eats up your insides!
William is a psychopath and he is obsessed with the Sussexes (especially Meghan and the kids), and the first thing he will do when he becomes king is removing the kids’ titles. I don’t think he cares about Camilla because by then she will be very very old and probably bedridden.
I love the Dowager title. Sounds kind of perfect for Dower QC. I also believe she will die before him. KC has impressive longevity genes. She smokes and drinks quite a bit according to several sources.