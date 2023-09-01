Amal Clooney wore a blush, lingerie-style Dior to the DVF Awards in Venice

George and Amal Clooney arrived in Venice a few days ago, and at first I thought they were in town for the film festival. While they might do some festival stuff, they were actually in town because Amal got an award. Amal was honored last night at the DVF Awards, which were held this year adjacent to the film festival. Amal was recognized for her legal work, especially with refugees and survivors of war crimes.

Amal and George both pulled out their Italian glamour for the night. Amal was bronzed up like I’ve never seen before, and she did a real “look” with big hair, highlights and a lingerie-style dress. I haven’t seen an ID on this dress at all – considering she was receiving an award from Diane Von Furstenberg’s foundation, one would think that Amal would wear DVF? But this doesn’t look like DVF and no one is identifying it as such. I think the dress is supposed to be a pale blush, but it’s always tricky when olive-skinned people try to wear these light nudes and blush tones. In some photos, she looks sort of washed out. Update: it’s Dior, my bad!

George and Amal are about to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. Remember their Venice wedding? That was so much fun, and they sort of did it as a “royal wedding, Italian-style.” Did you think it would last? I’m not surprised that it lasted, but I am surprised by how it’s played out over the past nine years. They’ve been much quieter than I expected.