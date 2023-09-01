Amal Clooney wore a blush, lingerie-style Dior to the DVF Awards in Venice

George and Amal Clooney arrived in Venice a few days ago, and at first I thought they were in town for the film festival. While they might do some festival stuff, they were actually in town because Amal got an award. Amal was honored last night at the DVF Awards, which were held this year adjacent to the film festival. Amal was recognized for her legal work, especially with refugees and survivors of war crimes.
Amal and George both pulled out their Italian glamour for the night. Amal was bronzed up like I’ve never seen before, and she did a real “look” with big hair, highlights and a lingerie-style dress. I haven’t seen an ID on this dress at all – considering she was receiving an award from Diane Von Furstenberg’s foundation, one would think that Amal would wear DVF? But this doesn’t look like DVF and no one is identifying it as such. I think the dress is supposed to be a pale blush, but it’s always tricky when olive-skinned people try to wear these light nudes and blush tones. In some photos, she looks sort of washed out. Update: it’s Dior, my bad!
George and Amal are about to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. Remember their Venice wedding? That was so much fun, and they sort of did it as a “royal wedding, Italian-style.” Did you think it would last? I’m not surprised that it lasted, but I am surprised by how it’s played out over the past nine years. They’ve been much quieter than I expected.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
oh I really like that dress, it looks good on her, but I can’t tell what color it is, in every picture its a different color, lol. and I like her hair like that for this event, the kind of messy but done semi-updo with the highlights around her face. She looks different to me in her face but maybe that’s just the bronzer and the highlights in her hair.
Anyway, 9 years, congrats to them, they’ve definitely become part of the old school low key hollywood guard. Like they know how to promote their projects and they know the value of a good pap stroll and the like but they dont live their lives in the public the way I had expected.
I see the difference in her face, too, but I can’t nail down one thing. Perhaps just time/hair color change. She’s so pretty!
She seems to have some new … assets?
Subtle rhinoplasty and lip filler? Disguised by the softer makeup and hair colour, which is very pretty.
I want to like her, the thirstyness gets in my way🙁
I agree with @Dilettante—Amal’s nose appears shorter, and chin perhaps more square, as someone below noted. Both she and George look extraordinarily beautiful, and…shall we say, refreshed?
She is wearing SO much makeup and it’s very different to what she normally wears…but the tan, the contouring, the lighter hair…this is similar to what some were saying in the comments of the Jennifer Love Hewitt article the other day: are they all to distract from some surgical procedures?
She looks amazing either way. Her hair is so gorgeous!!!
I love her hair and make-up here — it’s a little 60’s, very pretty. She looks softer than usual and just lovely from the neck up. But that dress is awful. It reminds me of a cheap 80s prom/mall dress. And he looks dapper.
Agree with you. Amal usually wears a bold red lipstick, and her makeup is much softer today. It suits her, I think. Also, I don’t think she looks “washed out,” but I don’t care for that dress either.
The softer hair look is great for her.
I liked her look. I especially like the earrings that she was wearing. I think they remain more quiet because she does have a job that she is very involved in plus two children.
The waist detail makes this look like a wedding dress for your third marriage, maybe this one on a beach 🤷♀️
Normally she is so sophisticated, I’m very surprised she chose this. Otherwise, she and George look fantastic.
I did a double-tak – looks like my late hubby with that facial hair! I think I’m oh looks much softer here and she looks better for it.
I agree with @pinkosaurus and lol at third wedding!
They look fantastic and happy. I hope I am reading it right because they are my facourite celeb couple and I’m an Amal fan girl. That said, this is by far not my favourite look on her. The dress is blah and I don’t like the highlights. But she is a risk- taker which is fun for us, so go Amal.
This dress screamed second (or third) wedding to me as well. It’s a bit feminine and fru fru for getting a serious award and she usually is very good about picking appropriate dress.
I’ve always found her formal wear a bit odd. She’s always dressed pretty well for work events but in glamour she’s always kind of looked like the blowsy aunt that holidays on the Riviera and starts the cocktails at 11am.
I love the frosted highlights in her hair. She looks relaxed and gorgeous.
I think George was the groomzilla there but once they got that over with they turned relatively low key.
She is gorgeous, so pretty much always looks good, but I can’t stand this style of dress. They always look vaguely cheap to me. Maybe it’s rooted in memories of mid ’80s mall prom dresses that were always cheap lace over cheap fabric underneath. Whatever, I got a strong bias against that type of dress.
Amal’s dress looks like rumpled sweatshirt material with lace on it, like some bad Kohl’s misses-size, clearance rack near the near the mumsy-looking separates.
Didn’t have George Clooney, happily married man, on my bingo card.
Neither did I, but I love their dynamic (from what we can see anyway). It looked like they didn’t set out as an overly passionate couple with much chemistry. More like they really love and respect each other, and like spending time together. They def both love being part of this respected power couple. I’m curious if other Celebitchies get the same vibe from them.
George did his own version of Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah’s couch at an awards show shortly after they were married.
I’m not surprised. Warren Beatty 2.0
Exactly! Agreed!
I bought a dress for family photos in that color but I was worried about it washing me out. It arrived yesterday and it seems ok but I am going to have to keep up a tan until the photos.
They are a glamorous couple and both look great. George has always been well liked by his peers and I’m happy he’s happy
Amal looks gorgeous! They look like they’re having a great time!
She looks gorgeous. And that color with the highlight work very well together. George looks gorgeous in his signature all black too. They both look happy and in love. I love that for them.
I’m blown away by this look, the bronzed and the makeup is amazing, the hair is stunning… and I’m even down with the dress.
I had no idea I was going to get down with this dress, but the styling is elevating it.
Amal looks beautiful as always, the dress is sad though. I’m not into these lingerie-style clothes in the slightest, they’re always so cheap looking. It’s a shame because she usually dresses so chic. The colour is totally wrong too, especially for a big event focused (partly) on her – would have been better to see her in a bright colour.
I agree! It’s a softer look for her and I love it!
She looks good here but TBH she generally looks good and am a fan of her style.
I’m glad she’s moved on from her penchant for the too-short minis she liked around the time of the wedding. There were horrible pics of string bean legs & her nearly-exposed hooha in an OdlR dress, standing at the top of the boat ladder with anyone around her who glanced up getting too-revealing views of her nether parts. It was gross & tasteless.
It’s a softer more romantic look for her. She looks good in just about anything.
She looks good but George should have stayed home. After happily working with women abuser and child strangler he’s got no business attending these type of awards.
What??
She’s talking about George’s upcoming new show he has been filming with Brad Pitt (his airplane domestic violence with Angelina and the kids)
They both look fantastic. I love her earrings.
Edit: How does she not have deformed feet from all her frequent high heel wearing?
I’ve been wearing high heels for decades and zero deformed feet. Survived the 80s/90s with 4 1/2 high heels, 2000’s/2010’s with 3 3/4 – 4 inches heels, 2020’s I’ve embraced the 2 3/4 – 3 1/2 inch and kitten heels. You get used to them, flats are uncomfortable to walk in. Key is wearing the proper size and quality shoe for your foot. That rarely involves the high end “designer” label shoes.
What a stunning lady! I prefer her with all dark hair but that’s just me – it’s nice to change it up sometimes and she looks fantastic. I love the earrings.
I have a friend that looks like a blend of Amal and Cher. So gorgeous (she doesn’t know it). Sometimes she is talking to me and I can’t stop staring at those fabulous features. She is tall and thin too. Every time I see Amal I think of her.
She looks great.
She looks spectacular. Everything about this look is perfection, IMO.
Its her nose and jaw. Nose is refined more. Jaw is more square and less pointy. Very suble. Hair change, softer makeup and diff dress style combined make it hard to tell. She had a bird beak nose with a slight bump at top. She looks less ethnic now. Great work
Still gorg.
Yep, I see some subtle work too. Her face has definitely changed. Maybe the tan & highlights were meant to distract from the slight new refinement of her features.
It’s hard to tell what’s going on under the contouring. I think she looks great though! She definitely deserves the award, most importantly.
Looks like she’s been at the purple potatoes as well
She does look model-beautiful, but what kind of message are we sending by praising her post-marriage thinness and loss of ethnic features as an accomplishment? She’s not in an industry where those are job requirements. Also for anyone thinking of rhinoplasty on ethnic features that’s a frequent source of rhinoplasty regret
What does ‘ethnic’ even mean? If you mean middle e/arab features then just say that.
@NN This. All day, this. Thank you. for those who are wondering what’s wrong with saying ‘ethnic’? You are basically saying “white” features are the norm and anything outside of that is not the norm. Whether you feel that way or not, that’s what you are saying.
“She looks less ethnic now. Great work”
Uh, can we normalize ‘ethnic’ as part of being beautiful and not treat it as a beauty problem? Wtf, what century are we in?
I for one think it’s too damn bad that we think women in the public eye ought to be ‘plastic surgifying’ away any hint of variety or diversity out of their faces. Amal has always been stunning
What a beautiful couple. I love that dress. I have no idea why people call it cheap. It is stunning. George looks in pain in some of the photos which makes me sad for him. Doesn’t he have back issues? Love them.
They are in love. I heard Amal speak once and I immediately understood what George found in her. She shines. And he’s imho the best among his generation HW dudes, never arrogant, always well spoken, intelligent, doing interesting projects, choosing to lead a quiet, relatively secluded life.
I’m fascinated by Amal. How does she maintain Hollywood glamour while doing serious work in global human rights?
Help… lots of help.
And glamour with the best makeup, hair, clothes, stylists available.
Still, she makes wise choices.
But help helps…
Also re the difference: the hair, makeup, and color/style choices are a little more Real Housewives/Kim K than her usual dark hair, strong lip thing. Nice for a change, but hope she doesn’t stay there
She doesn’t. She has a history of defending dictators and abusers.
^^ True. I don’t understand why her work defending some of the worst politicians & plutocrats is routinely ignored. Clearly, her skills are for sale to high bidders.
Can you direct me to a source for that? I did a quick google and only see generally positive things about her. I don’t think much of Clooney, who is a misogynist dbag that always acted liked he’d never marry again because there’s no woman good enough for him, and when he finally did marry again, I suspect it was following a global search for the most perfect woman for his own image and ego. But his image and ego are very liberal. Amal clearly gets her own benefit from being married to a man I would consider beneath her, but I don’t see him being married to someone who isn’t genuinely on the side of human rights. I’m certainly open to having my mind changed on that point, though.
I think she looks nice. I thought they would make it because George seems like the type to really be sure of something before taking the leap. They have turned out to be more low key than I initially anticipated. But good on them. George comes across as proud of his wife in interviews I have seen, so that is good.
How does that woman look as drop-dead gorgeous as she did when they first met?!? It’s insane. Beautiful, fit, kind, intelligent and successful??? I’m crawling back into my Cheeto-filled hole right now.
I like the way she does glamour, she’s all in.
I think this is one of her better looks. I never got the Amal buzz. George looks really good and fit here too.
She is giving me shades of Rose Hanbury here with this makeup? Expect a call from KP for tea!
Congrats to Amal and her arm candy husband, whoever he is. She deserves to be celebrated for her work.
I love this couple so hard…she looks like a well loved woman and he looks twitterpated. <3
Just noticed those beautiful earrings. With my short and stumpy neck, those earrings would be half way down my chest.
I’m sorry but she looks completely different! Is it just me? Apart from the picture where they are looking back at the camera I’d be convinced she was a different woman.
I think she got a small boob job too. May have felt she needed an overhaul after twins.
She looks lovely from the neck up. The dress is pretty blah but it at least it looks comfortable.
I’ve always liked these two. And they do seem the real deal, which everyone was skeptical of at the time
I wouldn’t have recognised her in these photos if he wasn’t there though. Definitely looks different and it’s not contouring
She looks stunning, but she’s definitely had some work done. She could pass for Anne Hathaway in one of those pics – or maybe Anne Hathaway’s mother, considering their ages.
@Kaye:
They are literally less than 5 years apart in age.
Amal – born Feb 1978
Anne – born Nov 1982
Amal could be Anne’s older sister, but never her mother. Except, I guess, in Hollywood …
By Amal‘s standards this look is shockingly cheap and unflattering. The highlights, the make-up and the dress make her look like anyone and no one.
Good heavens, they’re both so utterly gorgeous. ♥
Could this woman BE any more gorgeous?! She always looks incredible and her hair is always to die for.