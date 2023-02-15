Chris Evans posted dozens of photos with Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating for about a year and a half. Chris basically confirmed they were dating as part of his Sexiest Man Alive package for People Magazine last November, and it’s been smooth sailing since then. For New Year’s, Chris posted a cute video compilation where he and Alba were “jump-scaring” each other over 2022. And now this – Chris is publicly claiming Alba once again for Valentine’s Day. He posted all of their coupled-up, loved-up, cute-as-f-ck photos on his Instagram Stories.
I know the Evans fangirls don’t want to hear this, but I think this is the real deal! I think he’s really serious about Alba and they’re very happy together. The age difference is stupid – she’s 25, he’s 41 – but it’s not crazy or creepy (to me). What we can see from the jump-scare video and these photos is that she spends A LOT of time with Chris in Massachusetts too. I would be willing to bet that she’s already quite close to his family and group of Boston bros. Now, do I think he’ll marry her? I don’t know. But this V-Day “gift” was very f–king serious.
PS… He’s a Gemini and she’s a Cancer (updated to correct that). I wouldn’t be able to deal with either of them for more than a week.
Chris Evans being THE boyfriend and posting a whole reel of him and Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day ♥️
alexa play don’t you just hate those people by jennette mccurdy pic.twitter.com/BwlvTj9Ovz
— alias (@itsjustanx) February 14, 2023
The whole thing was cute and they spend a lot of time outdoors. Since social media, he’s never been this open about a woman. And his Stan’s are CRAZY. Like stalker level and are melting down. They have to be like almost an engagement to go this public knowing the reaction. He’s letting people know it’s SERIOUS.
Idc, I love them together!!! They genuinely look so happy and I love that.
I want to see him married with a kid. I want to see photos of the kid with his dog. It seems like Chris might finally be ready for all that. Since he gives me immaturity vibes, I don’t think the age difference is a big deal. Alba is probably the mature one, and they are adorable together.
She looks 12 but saw an interview and she’s actually very mature and self-possessed. However, can’t stop myself thinking, “Daddy and daughter” when I see their pics! He’s way too old for her (judgemental me)! But love is love so good luck to them!
I thought it was a cute compilation. They’re both very pretty people and seem happy. Plus the random photos of his dog mixed in, adorable!
I know it’s hard to date someone when you’re famous, so I hope this doesn’t trigger unhinged fans to do something or be unkind.
Oh they already have—in spades! They plastered flyers all over LA asking her to be canceled. This based on a mistranslation from Portuguese of a post a friend of hers, not her, wrote that was considered racist. Lipstick alley is full on stalker derangement. People are crazy. That’s why I think they laid low for over a year then gradually rolled out. This big declaration is practically screaming an engagement is near. He’s never been so public.
I hope he pays for her security. This is insanity.
That is insane! His fans should back off because that is creepy.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they are already engaged and this is the soft launch. He’s never been this open about his relationships and I think he wants to protect her as much as possible and make things clear to the crazies that she’s here to stay.
I think I remember reading a submission on Deuxmoi recently saying that he was very protective of her and didn’t want her name getting out when she was visiting him on the set of one of his movies and needed a Covid test to be cleared, and was trying to get that done in a way that it wouldn’t.
Kaiser you got the zodiac signs wrong. Chris is a Gemini and SHE’S a Cancer. I know this because I am a Gemini and Chris’ and my birthdays are a week apart (his birthday is June 13th). Yes I know his birthday! I am sad that I can no longer pretend we are wed but I wish him the best. I guess…
They are a Gemini and Cancer? Whoosh, I am honestly surprised they lasted this long then lol. I am a Gemini and dated a cancer and nope. Nope. Nope. I don’t really know anything about these two and wish them the best of luck but those two signs together is a nope for me. Yeah, yeah, I know is more than just about the sun signs but still
I think they are cute too. I felt a smile creep on my face as I watched the story. I happen to think that because she’s an actress and has been in the industry she’s aged in Actor Years. The fan girls are bugging OUT. I don’t know how some of them are not embarrassed.
And she speaks like five languages. Her mom was a translator. She seems pretty worldly. She just looks really young, younger than 25.
She reminds me a lot of how Elliott Page looked, pre-transition. Those very cute, very doll-like, very young features.
He might just like cute, low key, laid back over sexpot? Idk. I think dating 20s when you’re 40s is not great, at all, but whatever. Good luck to ’em!
She’s very confident and worldly in her interview (one that I saw). It’s not just the languages but access to different worldviews as a result of being able to speak so many. She looks 12 but seems very mature but they still look odd together, like he’s her dad.
Just adding she looks like Elliot Page X Allison Lohman X Alicia Vikander.
Dude in his 40s, his light switches on, he finds a pretty woman in her mid-20s who can still easily have a couple of kids … sure. I would roll my eyes but I’m so bored.
I have nothing against these people but they’re like oatmeal.
I hope they are both happy, a good relationship can definitely make our lives better
– but am i the only one who sees the pictures and thinks, oh, a man who is close with his young-adult daughter, that is so sweet?
She looks super young. If you told me she’s barely 20, I would believe it.
She could easily pass for 15 in some photos. It’s crazy how young she looks. But she is 25, not 15 so I am trying to not be a jerk about it. It would be different if he always dated woman that looked like teens, but that isn’t the case.
“but am i the only one who sees the pictures and thinks, oh, a man who is close with his young-adult daughter, that is so sweet?”
no. no, you’re not the only one. I know they’re both adults, yadda yadda…and they DO look happy, so that’s good. but the age difference is a little much for me. When he was graduating HS, she was still in diapers (or close to that). so, yeah, a little creepy for me. but hey, it works for THEM, they’re happy, so…carry on.
I have to admit that Chris looks great for his age, and they don’t look mismatched. Unlike Dane Cook and his super young fiancé, (exes) Zack Braff and Florence Pugh, and present day Leo with any of this gfs. Doesn’t make it less creepy but it’s certainly easier on the eyes.
I thought the same thing. He looks great, she looks great. Dodger looks great. They’re all seemingly happy, healthy and fit.
they look super happy. I would not be at all surprised if they were engaged.
Dodger pics always make me happy!! 🐕Best to the three of them!
I used to say that age didn’t matter as long as you were in the same stage of life (ie- ready to get married, have kids, retire, whatever) but she is really young. And now I have lived long enough to see my friends have to adjust their 30s and 40s lifestyles to fit their much older partners and I am happy that I dont have that. Mazel Tov.
I saw a colleague deal with this. At first, the age difference was not a big deal. I think she was 45 and he was almost 60 when they got together? But he wasn’t particularly healthy, and as he got older he just wanted to be home 24/7, and she was still wanting to do all the things they used to do, travel, socialize, golf etc. He eventually got very sick and passed away. She loved him til the end, but it was obv that she was blindsided by how their relationship changed and the age gap mattered more later. Now she is a widow in retirement and she will be fine, but this is not what she envisioned for herself. (Their situation might not be typical though, he didn’t take care of himself, had he been more fit things might have been less of a struggle)
Dodger has to be top ten of the all time cutest celebrity dogs. I love him.
I don’t know anything about Alba, hope she is as lovely as the photos are!
They look very happy together and I wish them the best.
I don’t see Dodger in these photos.
I’m here for Dodger. 👍
He’s in the montage though!
Thanks Abbey. Had to go back to see Dodger. 👍
IDK, they look happy. Dodger looks happy with each of them.
Geez that is a lot of photos in that montage, maybe they are married?
There are about 4-5 photos of dodger, the real attraction, in the montage. There’s an especially great one of him in the forefront and Alba in the back.
I’m the same age as Chris and cannot imagine dating a 25yo. But I also think celebrity sort of stunts your maturity to around the age you became famous, so maybe that’s ok for him. He does seem really into her and way more public about this relationship than any other he’s had. It certainly seems like she might be the one.
Despite the age gap kind of making me roll my eyes, the clips he posted were relatable and cute, esp the video game one. I cannot count the number of times I have super failed at Mario or Mario kart.
When he is 80 she will be only 64. The age difference might not be a big deal now but look into the future.
On the other hand though, I would rather have 30-40 years with the love of my life than 60 years with someone I just settled for.
There’s a part of me that wants to root for them since they both look pretty cute together. Chris looks very good for his age so it’s not like Zach/Florence Pugh situation where you feel disturbed while looking at their pics together lol.
But the thing is that Chris started following a lot of 20 something year old ladies since 2018/2019 and I believe that’s how Alba landed on his radar. There’s very something very icky about a guy who sets out to find woman half his age. I can’t say yay! he has found the one finally!!! cause for all I know it could be a liking em’ young thing for him.
That’s really icky.
Kind of cynical too. Sounds like he was looking for someone in their best child-bearing years or wasn’t old enough to be a challenge to his leadership in the relationship.
This is my problem with the situation too. He was intentionally looking for someone super young. One of his insane fan girls figured out that he started following her in 2019. And that some of there photos were from 2020. So 3-4 years. And that makes her 21ish when they started dating and that feels gross..
I had to google to see if Gemini and cancer are a good match (they are). Although I know it’s not just sun signs that matter – there is moon, rising sun, all the other houses to align. I would say Most (not all!) guys in their early forties look to mid twenties for a match because that’s how they feel. And not just perpetually Peter Pan actors – regular bachelors and second marriage ready divorced men. She’s not dragging previous children or a first marriage into the mix, because, you know, that would be a bummer.
Gemini and Cancer are a sweet combo and yeah we don’t know all of their sign particulars but at least on paper this seems like a pairing that will last.
Eh, I like Chris Evans and I think they look really sweet together. I think I’m okay with this because Chris doesn’t have a pattern of consistently dating much-younger women like Leo does. And sometimes I think we jump on the age differences a little too much. My dad was 30 and my mom was 21 when they married. They spent the rest of their life glued together, happily raising my brother and I, building a life and growing old together. My dad passed away 3 weeks ago after 58 years together. In present time, people here and on Reddit would be coming for his throat, accusing him of being a groomer. The truth is, my dad always had a helpless quality to him and my mom was the one who always held everyone together. I just hope Chris and Alba are good to each other!
He seems like a nice guy and I wish them the best. But I have to point out that their age difference isn’t much off from Pugh/Braff, even considering start of dating. So why is 1 dragged through the media and the other is “I love Chris Evans and I hope he is happy”? I find big age differences weird (I dated an older guy when I was younger, thought it was fine then, now I’m like – ok, that was so weird. Not wrong. Weird) Anyway, they looks happy, so I hope it works out. Love, too, is weird lol
I think it all depends on the overall likability, public dating history and attractiveness of the older guy in relationship. Chris Evans is known for his good looks and charisma and has no public history of dating younger women. Zach is totally opposite of that. And the fact that he actually resembles Florence’s real father didn’t help the matter at all. I’ve seen Flo stans who hate Braff, low key ship her with Chris Pine who is only 5 younger than Braff. There is no information about how close Chris Pine & Florence are in IRL but he is hot and they look good together, that’s enough for the general public.
These photos are all really cute. They seem to be happy, in love and content with a more quiet life outside of their respective careers. The age gap doesn’t bother me as she’s 25 and he doesn’t have a history of dating significantly younger women. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they get married. And it’s nice to see one of the “internet boyfriends” not let what their rabid fangirls say and do get to them and post his partner. Good for them!
She looks a lot younger than her age. So to me it comes off as big bro and little sis or even dad and daughter. 👁️👄👁️
If women can have gender reassignment surgery, join the military, run for office, etc at a certain age they can definitely make the decision to date a hot, famous, rich guy. I don’t see the problem?!
It’s nice and all, I guess. I just want Dodger to be happy.
A quote did come to me though when I first glimpsed some of these oh-so-happy together pics.
It comes from a book I read way back in the 90s called Erotic Faith by Robert M. Polhemus. It’s about literature and art and the quote comes from the chapter about Charlotte Bronte’s Villette, a novel WITHOUT a happy ending.
This is the line:
“Some lucky people do not know the deadly unfairness and sorrow in life…and telling them would do no good.”
These are two very lucky people. Very lucky.
She really looks like his daughter. Her petite frame bolsters this view. It’s like, “Look, my baby just came home from college!” I’ve lost a lot of respect for this Chris. My new favorite Chris is now Chris PIne. At least Pine doesn’t pull creepy shit like this and he’s also very handsome. I like how Pine distanced himself from all the madness off the set of Don’t Worry, Darling. That was some master PR coup.