Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck got cute “J&B” tattoos for Valentine’s Day

Please, I love these two dorks. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated J.Lo’s holiest of days, Valentine’s Day, by getting his-and-hers love tattoos. J.Lo’s tattoo is an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, with “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive. The tattoo, as you can see, is on her ribcage. Is this her first tattoo? It might be? This, of course, is not Ben’s first tattoo. I still think about his dumb phoenix back tattoo and shiver. Ben got a different design but the same general theme for V-Day: two arrows tied together, with “J” and “B.” As I said, they’re dorks. But I love them.

The best part about this tattoo announcement is that J.Lo posted a bunch of never-before-seen photos, some from their reunion/revival and some from the OG Bennifer days. The yacht photos! The photo where Ben is grabbing her ass! There’s a wedding photo in there too I think.

Ben also took Jen out to dinner last night in Los Angeles. He took her to Giorgio Baldi, a favorite celebrity hot-spot. You can see the menu here! Rihanna goes there all the time. Ben and J.Lo love it too. (All of the photos were exclusives for some reason.)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck out for dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/F4WY6JxzYu — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) February 15, 2023