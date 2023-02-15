Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck got cute “J&B” tattoos for Valentine’s Day

Please, I love these two dorks. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated J.Lo’s holiest of days, Valentine’s Day, by getting his-and-hers love tattoos. J.Lo’s tattoo is an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, with “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive. The tattoo, as you can see, is on her ribcage. Is this her first tattoo? It might be? This, of course, is not Ben’s first tattoo. I still think about his dumb phoenix back tattoo and shiver. Ben got a different design but the same general theme for V-Day: two arrows tied together, with “J” and “B.” As I said, they’re dorks. But I love them.
The best part about this tattoo announcement is that J.Lo posted a bunch of never-before-seen photos, some from their reunion/revival and some from the OG Bennifer days. The yacht photos! The photo where Ben is grabbing her ass! There’s a wedding photo in there too I think.
Ben also took Jen out to dinner last night in Los Angeles. He took her to Giorgio Baldi, a favorite celebrity hot-spot. You can see the menu here! Rihanna goes there all the time. Ben and J.Lo love it too. (All of the photos were exclusives for some reason.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Well, it can always be lasered off after the divorce
Except isn’t J&B also whiskey? lol
That was my exact thought when I saw Ben’s tat. “Oh, I could use it for my love of whiskey.” Win, win for him.
Kaiser, as I know that you are the Goddess of Perfect Photography Choice, I wish this one had been labeled as a warning to some “exposure may lead to headaches and/or nausea”. My stomach would certainly thank you.
God these two are so thirsty. If only it were 2003 again.
You would think they would try to avoid overexposure after how it went down the first time but no
Unfortunately, hers will be more difficult to remove. Red and green is the most difficult to fade.
Famous last words from Pete Davidson.
It’s cute but also bad omen at the same time.
Yes, the beginning of the end. Too bad, because I wish them well.
I kept rolling my eyes until I saw one from days past. They should have stayed together. If it’s meant to be it will stick. I’m hoping it does.
Me too,I wish them well. And Ben had his tattoo a year ago when they reunited, he did some photoshoot a year ago where you can see it ( he is in a pool with dogs…) and for her, I am shocked,Jlo always said she never will have tattoos and here she is, having Ben and their kids tattoo on her rib cage(it hurts!!)… Love will make you do crazy stuff
Seriously, if there were ever two human beings made for each other, it’s these two lovebirds, they’re just IT for each other, god I love them!
The fact he got it under his arm, right next to his arm pit says everything about what he thinks of her. This is a bad omen… He’s already had to cover up an ex with a dolphin tattoo, wonder what this one will be covered up with?
He got that tattoo over a year ago so she’s just doing the reveal now. The 5 stars are for their kids I think
Yup,he got it right after they got back together and I also think that the 5 stars represent the kids: Jlo goes hard
Yikes! I don’t know if the tattoo curse is real, but I haven’t wanted to test it. No fool like older ones, I guess.
Exactly! Same to you and the other commenters above re: “omens” and relationships. Sounds good at the time – aka “our love is permanent…woo!” but later, oops.
Naturally Jen has her initial first. 😀 lol
Whatever with these 2, I still say the marriage goes down in flames in less than 2 years.
Ben, after that terrible back tattoo, should you be getting more? No. No you should not.
Btw, Marc Anthony and his new much younger bride of less than a month announcing they are expecting a child. His 7th. Argh!
Hahaha…probably for the best if it’s read as JB instead of BJ. Imagine!?
Same, but different: I didn’t get the astrological sign for “Cancer” as it easily looks like 69. That’s all you’d hear!! “Why do you have 69 tattooed on you? Why do you have a BJ tattoo in your armpit?!”
I love these two together 😆
I get serious Princess Charlene vibes from him – he always looks miserable nowadays, even when he has a hand on Jlows ass! And even through the sunglasses.
@fabulous Welp! That was from July 2021! their first big publicity tour so damn.Twitter was funny about this last night. Her tat is from everybody’s 2010 Pinterest tat inspo file apparently. It’s also a bad omen and I’m surprised because it seems jennifer would believe in omens, tarot readings, etc. It certainly is for Ben- he covered up a flame’s name in his hip with a dolphin and maybe a bigger one on his back from the Jen garner era (the only thing that makes that make sense). I wonder if paps were rude enough to ask.her what she thinks of her twin’s new baby brother/sister? I hope they get to see it someday.
‘Please, I love 💕 these two dorks’
Same.
& I love that Jlo waited to get a tattoo
Same for me, too!
No judgements here. Their bodies. Their lives.
Life is short. Live YOUR best life.
Same. I’m loving it and I really hope it works out for them.
Actually he got that tattoo when they got back together. You can see it in this photo spread for Entertainment Weekly https://ew.com/movies/ben-affleck-cover-story-tender-bar-matt-damon/
How embarrassing.
God some of you really want them to crash and burn again. Just enjoy the fairy tale for f’s sake. They are dorky and in love. We need more of that in the world – we have enough cynicism and negativity. I wish them well and hope they prove the naysayers wrong.❤
Right? How miserable can some people be?
Love it! This is my favorite kind of gossip. And it’s sweet that she made sure to include all 5 kids in it. It’s more of a family tattoo.
JLo doesn’t get enough credit for raising her kids basically as the only parent. Marc Anthony certainly doesn’t seem to be involved in the twin’s life, they didn’t even attend his wedding
Something happened obviously when she took them from Miami to LA – suddenly it changed. (Maybe) he wasn’t happy with her relocating. After all she was full on gushing about him on social media for Father’s Day earlier and when she went to DR for her latest movie she said they were with him. And her tattoo -It’s hard for me to read but I kinda see her name no one else’s -maybe Ben?- but no kids).
Why does it feel like JLo is getting the blame again? The kids spent a week with their father in summer 2021. When he wanted to see them, he made it happen. He can fly to LA, or have them fly to Miami, but he doesn’t. He did find the time to go to Disneyland with his then new fiance.
The tattoo has 5 shapes (stars maybe?), 2 coming from her side and 3 from his. Those are the children.
Nika,Lens is a Garner fan who is stuck on Ben and his relationships. Everybody who knows a little about Jlo knows that she is raising those kids since the divorce with their dad, when they were 3.Marc has 7 days in a MONTH as custody:he has never been an involved dad . He has 6-7 kids with 3-4 different women and has always been a deadbeat..and now his wife is pregnant…
Nika, I’m just saying that things seemed to change when she suddenly moved to LA in 2021 because her Father’s Day posts in years past were absolutely gushing about Marc, this year it was very obvious as she didn’t mention him at all or even fathers in general. So I figured something drastic must have happened. I didn’t know he saw them for a week in 2021 as he isn’t all over the media and I’m sure there are two sides to that story as well as times we don’t know about.
Those tattoos are hideous. I’m sick of her abs and endless gym body shots. And he is like a sleepwalking wooden puppet. Just waiting for the vow renewal now.
Huh, I feel like it’s way more romantic he went to the Grammys with her than got this tattoo.
In my experience, grand gestures are easily performed and easily erased. Whereas consistent gestures of love and kindness – going to therapy so you can be your best self, cooking dinner, checking in with on the kids’ mental and emotional health, planning a weekly date night – make me gush way more than a tattoo or a hand on my butt. But I guess that stuff I mentioned isn’t easily shared in a picture perfect montage on insta. I’m also not a Leo so I don’t get putting it all out there on social media like this. If you’re in love isn’t that enough? But then again what do I know?!? Cheer to them!
JL could get branded with Ben’s initials, but if Ben wants to cheat he will! ( with or without matching tattoos)
These 2 need to quit broadcasting their love & just chill already!!!!