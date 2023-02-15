What’s up with Brad Pitt’s mid-life crisis pants & bucket hat of existential dread?

These photos of Brad Pitt have been making the rounds this week, for obvious reasons. He looks like a walking mid-life crisis. Y’all know I can’t stand Brad Pitt anymore and I 100% believe and support Angelina Jolie… but that being said, I don’t think this ensemble is his. Brad and George Clooney have been in New York filming Wolves for the better part of six weeks. There are apparently a lot of exterior shots in Wolves. The photo agency Backgrid noted, with these photos, that Clooney and Pitt were “rehearsing a scene.” I think this is Pitt’s costume. At least that’s what I hope – it’s just too absurd to think that a 59-year-old man is dressing like he’s in a Jamiroquai music video in 2001. If he truly owns that fluffy bucket hat…well…
Meanwhile, Pitt made the short-list of the “highest paid entertainers of 2022,” according to Fox Business. They claim he made $100 million in 2022, because of his salaries for Babylon (which bombed), Bullet Train and The Lost City (in which he had a glorified cameo). He also sold his production company Plan B in late 2022, which I suspect is where the bulk of this “$100 million” figure comes from. It’s weird that Fox Business doesn’t note Pitt’s many side hustles though – I think he’s still with Brioni, right? He’s also De’Longhi’s Global Ambassador. And I guess no one wants to figure out what’s going on with his half of Chateau Miraval, that money pit. Anyway, it’s curious that he made this list considering it really wasn’t his best “career” year.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney are on the set of "Wolves" rehearsing a scene in the borough of Queens.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, George Clooney
New York, NY – Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney are on the set of “Wolves” rehearsing a scene in the borough of Queens.
BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2023
He’s so grimy. What a messy ass old man.
and creepy
Was he one of the dancers at rihanna’s halftime show?
Bucket hat is just a way of hiding the new injections
“…it’s just too absurd to think that a 59-year-old man is dressing like he’s in a Jamiroquai music video in 2001.”
I practically spit out my coffee 😂😂
That comment got me too. 😂🤣 Even funnier because I randomly thought about and Googled Jamiroqai the other day.
Same. Nailed it
Me too! Kaiser is in top form with this post, from bucket hat of existential dread on down 😂
I came here to say the same thing and give Kaiser props for this brilliantly hilarious article!
I’ve been enjoying the Virtual Insanity earworm! lol! he does look like a (very tall) JK from 2001.
I watched Seven over the weekend and came away thinking I need to re-watch a lot of Morgan Freeman movies, the man is just pure charisma. Also, wtf happened to Brad Pitt? He used to be IT. When was the last time he delivered an acclaimed performance though? I He sure works a lot but every decent performance of his is at least 15 years old.
Sidenote: Why is Clooney wearing dad jeans?
Well, he won the Oscar a couple years ago for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
I watched that, it wasn’t a super memorable performance. I honestly can’t take these awards seriously.
I’d say he’s back to smoking weed like he breathes air again
Emmi, it might not be his deepest or most memorable role but Morgan Freeman in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is just a joy to watch. That’s the movie I always think of when I hear his name.
That movie is a total guilty pleasure for me. I still like it. Alan Rickman as Prince John is fantastic.
I’ve had a thing for Robin Hood since I was a kid. I remember watching the Disney animated version, in which he and Marian are foxes, and thinking he was charming. That’s right, I fell for a cartoon fox!
Morgan Freeman just escaped the #metoo cleanout and think he probably paid out a lot of women. So disappointed as he seemed like one of the good guys and is definitely an excellent actor.
Agree that Brad Pitt seems to be having a MLC but dressing badly and inappropriately is better than drowning in drugs or other addictions or buying a lot of cars.
Looks like something Kanye would wear
At 59, he’s six to eight years shy of retirement age here in the U.S. His “midlife” happened almost 20 years ago. This is his “moving to Boca and getting a golf cart” outfit, complete with beige tennis shoes.
I think Lewis Hamilton when I see this outfit….however he’s 38. I still thought Brad Pitt looked good in The Lost City.
I just wrote the same thing below… Pitt is making a movie about F1. However, he will NEVER be Lewis.
I thought he did a good job in Lost City. But, I think that is due to Sandra Bullock who seems to really bring out the charm and silly in her co-stars.
That sweater says “a bear tried to eat me, but I escaped”
I’d actually wear that sweater and look better lol.
Only one man can pull that look off, and it’s Chris Pine.
Brad needs to go away.
More Chris Pine.
I dunno this movie is right in my wheelhouse. I am looking forward to it but not because of Brad. I was surprised (and bummed) he sold plan B. They were just about the only production company where if you knew they were behind something it would probably be good. I just don’t think the French company that bought them will be equal at all. That said? He is selling assets right and left so maybe he’s getting ready to finally divide money with Angie. We can hope.
He’s working on a movie about Formula 1, clearly, he thinks he is Lewis Hamilton. (I object to this thinking as NO ONE, especially, Brad, is as awesome as Lewis.)
Lewis sure eats a lot of crap from his fellow countrymen. I hope he leaves the UK once his racing career is done. Another British treasure driven out by the press.
Well, we know that there tend to be some racists over on Isle de Salty…
Hair transplant maybe?
Lol Jamiroquai- accurate.
Miraval must really be floundering if he sold his company and listed his big estate in Los Angeles. Someone is looking for cash!
Agree. Apt description. Now the outfit would be ok on someone younger but the shoes are wrong.
Never seen an old man become soo creepy and thirsty attention seeker as Brad Pitt. He sure is doing everything to attract publicity just to deflect attention away from his domestic abuse of Angelina Jolie and their children. Just sickening seeing how much fawning has getting .
This movie is gonna bomb, Brad Pitt can’t act anymore. Did anyone see his appearance during the super bowl? Yikes. It was bad.
I liked him in World War Z 🤷
My own personal opinion is that like Tom Cruise he would be better off sticking to action and sci-fi movies
Only BP movie I’ve ever seen, although I watched 20 minutes of 7. Not a fan of G. Paltrow. I liked WWZ also.
@Lady D
12 Monkeys was ok as well but I wouldn’t watch it again
MerlinsDad liked Ad As tra but I fell asleep during it
Tom Cruise was pretty good in “Jerry Maguire.” Also in “Tropic Thunder.” It was a small part and he’s barely recognizable, but he was quite funny.
His acting consists of chewing on or eating something while trying to “play it cool”. I don’t want to see anything else from him or his mean face ever again.
I’m 99% certain I saw him wearing those pants in another photo, and he was wearing them with a different top, so I don’t think it was for the movie. Would not surprise me if this is just him, thinking he’s hip.
“Hello, fellow youths!”
Bleach! He’s become the poster boy for aging repulsively.
I meant to write blech not bleach, but bleach applies. He looks so dirty all of the time now.
My theory is that that man doesn’t know who he is without a girlfriend/wife. In every major relationship he’s been in, one can find pictures of him dressing like (or even matching the hairstyles of) his partner. He’s just a vacant shell of a person.
Looks comfy.
How to say this?
I know people have very dark moments. I know addiction is a motherfucker. If he would just express some small amount of regret or act like he’s even a little bit sorry for his actions, like, just *once*….
I think as long as he keeps making other people tons of money, he will always be propped up and prevented from hitting bottom. Right now he doesn’t need to make any amends, and when he does decide to? It will probably be too late for him.
@LADYD he’s not made anyone any money
Brads hat is called a cloche. Cloches haven’t been fashionable since the 1930s. Brad seems to be going for a hipster-esque look, but he clearly is making the amateur mistake of equating vintage with hipster. They are NOT interchangable.
Anyway Brad looks like an absolute tool and I’d bet that none of his friends are trying to be seen with him in public, esp in what appears to be a torn sweater, velour pajama pants and an old lady hat, ALL in a color that VERY few people can wear from head to toe and Brad is NOT one of those people. What a clown.
I bet all his exes are like “I cannot BELIEVE I had sex with him.”
A Himalayan Yeti catcher-outfit
It looks comfy.
Yup, for sitting on the couch, under my blankie that is covered in the word “f**k””.
Is this outfit for filming or are they just hanging out? Either way it makes me sweat (not in a good way) just looking at it.
Haha I googled Jamiroquai and this pic came up which I thought was Brad. https://clubs1.net/2018/05/16/jamiroquai-play-24-hours-le-mans/
I sincerely suspect, and have for years, that Brad Pitt has Asperger’s, or what is more commonly known as I guess, level one of the autism spectrum disorder. I just feel like his unique fashion style really displays that and he’s of the age where he does not care anymore.
I’ve never gotten the appeal of Brad Pitt, not even when he was young and arguably super hot. I liked him in “A River Runs Through It,” probably because he was just perfect for the role. But he was hardly the best thing about the movie, just one of the things that made it work. The movie would have been just as good with another actor who was talented and fit the role.
I think he always just struck me as kind of dumb. Now I know he’s also a douchebag.
Please use this picture of him with this insanely inappropriate fur hat in ALL future posts on him. Please?
What in the broke down Skims hell is this??
A complete f*cking @sshole dressed like a lamb in a film called Wolves. GMAFB If he’s outed as a wolf in the movie that might be true to real life. Wolf in sheep’s clothing? It seems a bit unfair to real wolves.
The pity Pitt tour continues.