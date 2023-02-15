What’s up with Brad Pitt’s mid-life crisis pants & bucket hat of existential dread?

These photos of Brad Pitt have been making the rounds this week, for obvious reasons. He looks like a walking mid-life crisis. Y’all know I can’t stand Brad Pitt anymore and I 100% believe and support Angelina Jolie… but that being said, I don’t think this ensemble is his. Brad and George Clooney have been in New York filming Wolves for the better part of six weeks. There are apparently a lot of exterior shots in Wolves. The photo agency Backgrid noted, with these photos, that Clooney and Pitt were “rehearsing a scene.” I think this is Pitt’s costume. At least that’s what I hope – it’s just too absurd to think that a 59-year-old man is dressing like he’s in a Jamiroquai music video in 2001. If he truly owns that fluffy bucket hat…well…

Meanwhile, Pitt made the short-list of the “highest paid entertainers of 2022,” according to Fox Business. They claim he made $100 million in 2022, because of his salaries for Babylon (which bombed), Bullet Train and The Lost City (in which he had a glorified cameo). He also sold his production company Plan B in late 2022, which I suspect is where the bulk of this “$100 million” figure comes from. It’s weird that Fox Business doesn’t note Pitt’s many side hustles though – I think he’s still with Brioni, right? He’s also De’Longhi’s Global Ambassador. And I guess no one wants to figure out what’s going on with his half of Chateau Miraval, that money pit. Anyway, it’s curious that he made this list considering it really wasn’t his best “career” year.

59 Responses to “What’s up with Brad Pitt’s mid-life crisis pants & bucket hat of existential dread?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:19 am

    He’s so grimy. What a messy ass old man.

  2. mia girl says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:27 am

    “…it’s just too absurd to think that a 59-year-old man is dressing like he’s in a Jamiroquai music video in 2001.”

    I practically spit out my coffee 😂😂

  3. Emmi says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:32 am

    I watched Seven over the weekend and came away thinking I need to re-watch a lot of Morgan Freeman movies, the man is just pure charisma. Also, wtf happened to Brad Pitt? He used to be IT. When was the last time he delivered an acclaimed performance though? I He sure works a lot but every decent performance of his is at least 15 years old.

    Sidenote: Why is Clooney wearing dad jeans?

    • CourtneyB says:
      February 15, 2023 at 7:46 am

      Well, he won the Oscar a couple years ago for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      • Emmi says:
        February 15, 2023 at 8:01 am

        I watched that, it wasn’t a super memorable performance. I honestly can’t take these awards seriously.

    • Missjo says:
      February 15, 2023 at 8:31 am

      I’d say he’s back to smoking weed like he breathes air again

    • Frippery says:
      February 15, 2023 at 11:30 am

      Emmi, it might not be his deepest or most memorable role but Morgan Freeman in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is just a joy to watch. That’s the movie I always think of when I hear his name.

      • AnneL says:
        February 15, 2023 at 7:58 pm

        That movie is a total guilty pleasure for me. I still like it. Alan Rickman as Prince John is fantastic.

        I’ve had a thing for Robin Hood since I was a kid. I remember watching the Disney animated version, in which he and Marian are foxes, and thinking he was charming. That’s right, I fell for a cartoon fox!

    • Seriously... says:
      February 15, 2023 at 5:16 pm

      Morgan Freeman just escaped the #metoo cleanout and think he probably paid out a lot of women. So disappointed as he seemed like one of the good guys and is definitely an excellent actor.

      Agree that Brad Pitt seems to be having a MLC but dressing badly and inappropriately is better than drowning in drugs or other addictions or buying a lot of cars.

  4. Jm says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Looks like something Kanye would wear

  5. Still In My Robe says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:43 am

    At 59, he’s six to eight years shy of retirement age here in the U.S. His “midlife” happened almost 20 years ago. This is his “moving to Boca and getting a golf cart” outfit, complete with beige tennis shoes.

  6. Jen says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:47 am

    I think Lewis Hamilton when I see this outfit….however he’s 38. I still thought Brad Pitt looked good in The Lost City.

    Reply
    • Eating Popcorn says:
      February 15, 2023 at 8:30 am

      I just wrote the same thing below… Pitt is making a movie about F1. However, he will NEVER be Lewis.

    • LadyE says:
      February 15, 2023 at 9:19 am

      I thought he did a good job in Lost City. But, I think that is due to Sandra Bullock who seems to really bring out the charm and silly in her co-stars.

  7. Chaine says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:52 am

    That sweater says “a bear tried to eat me, but I escaped”

  8. Emily says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Only one man can pull that look off, and it’s Chris Pine.

    Brad needs to go away.

    • TwinFalls says:
      February 15, 2023 at 9:22 am

      More Chris Pine.

    • Lens says:
      February 15, 2023 at 10:45 am

      I dunno this movie is right in my wheelhouse. I am looking forward to it but not because of Brad. I was surprised (and bummed) he sold plan B. They were just about the only production company where if you knew they were behind something it would probably be good. I just don’t think the French company that bought them will be equal at all. That said? He is selling assets right and left so maybe he’s getting ready to finally divide money with Angie. We can hope.

  9. Eating Popcorn says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:29 am

    He’s working on a movie about Formula 1, clearly, he thinks he is Lewis Hamilton. (I object to this thinking as NO ONE, especially, Brad, is as awesome as Lewis.)

  10. albalilium says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Hair transplant maybe?

  11. Lucy2 says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Lol Jamiroquai- accurate.
    Miraval must really be floundering if he sold his company and listed his big estate in Los Angeles. Someone is looking for cash!

  12. Sabatier6 says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:09 am

    Never seen an old man become soo creepy and thirsty attention seeker as Brad Pitt. He sure is doing everything to attract publicity just to deflect attention away from his domestic abuse of Angelina Jolie and their children. Just sickening seeing how much fawning has getting .

  13. Mslove says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:09 am

    This movie is gonna bomb, Brad Pitt can’t act anymore. Did anyone see his appearance during the super bowl? Yikes. It was bad.

  14. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:13 am

    I liked him in World War Z 🤷
    My own personal opinion is that like Tom Cruise he would be better off sticking to action and sci-fi movies

    • Lady D says:
      February 15, 2023 at 12:01 pm

      Only BP movie I’ve ever seen, although I watched 20 minutes of 7. Not a fan of G. Paltrow. I liked WWZ also.

      • MerlinsMom1018 says:
        February 15, 2023 at 1:50 pm

        @Lady D

        12 Monkeys was ok as well but I wouldn’t watch it again
        MerlinsDad liked Ad As tra but I fell asleep during it

    • AnneL says:
      February 15, 2023 at 7:59 pm

      Tom Cruise was pretty good in “Jerry Maguire.” Also in “Tropic Thunder.” It was a small part and he’s barely recognizable, but he was quite funny.

  15. K.Tate says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:16 am

    His acting consists of chewing on or eating something while trying to “play it cool”. I don’t want to see anything else from him or his mean face ever again.

  16. LUCKSTER says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:39 am

    I’m 99% certain I saw him wearing those pants in another photo, and he was wearing them with a different top, so I don’t think it was for the movie. Would not surprise me if this is just him, thinking he’s hip.

  17. lemons8 says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:43 am

    “Hello, fellow youths!”

  18. Deanne says:
    February 15, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Bleach! He’s become the poster boy for aging repulsively.

  19. ojulia says:
    February 15, 2023 at 10:30 am

    My theory is that that man doesn’t know who he is without a girlfriend/wife. In every major relationship he’s been in, one can find pictures of him dressing like (or even matching the hairstyles of) his partner. He’s just a vacant shell of a person.

  20. art maven says:
    February 15, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Looks comfy.

  21. Frippery says:
    February 15, 2023 at 11:34 am

    How to say this?

    I know people have very dark moments. I know addiction is a motherfucker. If he would just express some small amount of regret or act like he’s even a little bit sorry for his actions, like, just *once*….

    • Lady D says:
      February 15, 2023 at 12:04 pm

      I think as long as he keeps making other people tons of money, he will always be propped up and prevented from hitting bottom. Right now he doesn’t need to make any amends, and when he does decide to? It will probably be too late for him.

  22. Sabatier6 says:
    February 15, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    @LADYD he’s not made anyone any money

  23. Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
    February 15, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    Brads hat is called a cloche. Cloches haven’t been fashionable since the 1930s. Brad seems to be going for a hipster-esque look, but he clearly is making the amateur mistake of equating vintage with hipster. They are NOT interchangable.

    Anyway Brad looks like an absolute tool and I’d bet that none of his friends are trying to be seen with him in public, esp in what appears to be a torn sweater, velour pajama pants and an old lady hat, ALL in a color that VERY few people can wear from head to toe and Brad is NOT one of those people. What a clown.

    I bet all his exes are like “I cannot BELIEVE I had sex with him.”

  24. Torttu says:
    February 15, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    A Himalayan Yeti catcher-outfit

  25. Elsa says:
    February 15, 2023 at 2:33 pm

    It looks comfy.

  26. Ann says:
    February 15, 2023 at 3:31 pm

    Is this outfit for filming or are they just hanging out? Either way it makes me sweat (not in a good way) just looking at it.

  27. TeamMeg says:
    February 15, 2023 at 4:17 pm

    Haha I googled Jamiroquai and this pic came up which I thought was Brad. https://clubs1.net/2018/05/16/jamiroquai-play-24-hours-le-mans/

  28. Mauve says:
    February 15, 2023 at 7:13 pm

    I sincerely suspect, and have for years, that Brad Pitt has Asperger’s, or what is more commonly known as I guess, level one of the autism spectrum disorder. I just feel like his unique fashion style really displays that and he’s of the age where he does not care anymore.

  29. AnneL says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm

    I’ve never gotten the appeal of Brad Pitt, not even when he was young and arguably super hot. I liked him in “A River Runs Through It,” probably because he was just perfect for the role. But he was hardly the best thing about the movie, just one of the things that made it work. The movie would have been just as good with another actor who was talented and fit the role.

    I think he always just struck me as kind of dumb. Now I know he’s also a douchebag.

  30. j.ferber says:
    February 15, 2023 at 8:10 pm

    Please use this picture of him with this insanely inappropriate fur hat in ALL future posts on him. Please?

  31. ej says:
    February 15, 2023 at 10:22 pm

    What in the broke down Skims hell is this??

  32. Agreatreckoning says:
    February 16, 2023 at 12:26 am

    A complete f*cking @sshole dressed like a lamb in a film called Wolves. GMAFB If he’s outed as a wolf in the movie that might be true to real life. Wolf in sheep’s clothing? It seems a bit unfair to real wolves.

    The pity Pitt tour continues.

