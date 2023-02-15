Steven Spielberg to Tom Cruise: ‘You saved Hollywood’s ass’

In yesterday’s post about the Oscar nominee luncheon, I was more focused on the fashion of the nominees, and not really paying attention to the dudes. I didn’t even include photos of Tom Cruise, who turned up at the lunch because of Top Gun: Maverick, which has been nominated for Best Picture and several technical awards. Cruise IS Top Gun: Maverick. He put the sequel together, he got the money together, he made sure that it would have a huge theatrical release and he promoted the film like crazy last year. It worked – Maverick is one of the most successful films of all time, and Cruise was able to shake off the pandemic box office blues.
At the Oscar luncheon, everyone (and I mean EVERYONE) wanted some face time with the king of Hollywood. Michelle Yeoh literally pushed Austin Butler aside to get to Tom. Steven Spielberg stopped and gave Tom credit for saving the industry. Tom took selfies with everyone and people were so happy to see him. So… credit to Tom’s team for this incredible turnaround. While Tom has always been popular and respected within the industry, he absolutely had some bad years where he would not have gotten this kind of reception. Going away from LA, not being seen everywhere on the circuit, that’s done wonders for his image too.
Now people want him to do an age-appropriate romantic/action movie with Michelle Yeoh and you know what? I would watch that.
He did not save the industry. He delayed the inevitable. Hollywood is changing. There is nothing they can do to stop it. They are just slowing it down. Streaming and home theatres is happening. A lot of people have learned they prefer watching at home than in a dirty, sticky theatre. And their not going back.
I honestly don’t know what would get me to a theater — ever again.
Robert Phillips, I think Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest directors Hollywood has ever produced, but you are right and he is wrong. Also, nothing could make me like Tom Cruise, no matter what he saves.
I can’t think of anything I would be willing to go to the theatre for. Well certainly not where I live, but in NY, Boston or Chicago you could get me in in a second. But not where I live, in Texas, as we are overrun by red magats running all around, everywhere.
The movies I only went to see even before covid where Fast and Furious, some Marvels and MI. But mostly because of my son, he is old even to go with friends now. I am surprised at myself even Avatar and Wakanda Forever didn’t get me to the theater. I think its finally out of my system.
@Noki I haven’t been since pre-covid and I very nearly went back for Wakanda Forever. Having now watched it on Disney+ I’m (sadly) glad I didn’t.
Exactly. I am perfectly happy to wait for a movie to stream. I haven’t had the desire to go to the movies or to concerts. Too peoply out there.
Much less to see Tom Cruise
Saw magic Mike last weekend, it was so much more fun because of seeing it on the big screen with people I knew and people I didn’t because the theater in my area has parties now to get people to attend so they gave us monopoly money to throw in the air at certain scenes & confetti, you could cheer and scream along with the movie it was the perfect atmosphere for that movie! It was so fun! still no phones or conversations allowed-it was great. They’re getting more creative to get you in the theater
Went to theater three times last year:
1. Dune,
2. Top Gun Maverick,
3. Avatar: Way of Water.
That’s more than I’ve gone in the three prior years.
@ Robert Phillips, I hope that the theaters that are changing their pricing are listening to you. I am hopeful but not optimistic with that greedy theater company.
Eh. I’ve been going to more lately than I have in a decade, but that’s because I learned iPic exists
YES. He delayed the inevitable.
I don’t know WHY Spielberg has such a bee up his ass when it comes to streaming. I get that he’s part of the old guard, but plenty of Hollywood heavyweights older than him have embraced it (for example, Scorsese).
The only thing that would make sense to me regarding Spielberg’s animus of all things streaming, is if he’s the type of boomer who is SUPER resistant to technological advancements, and still can barely use a smartphone, let alone a Roku.
Annalise/Typical Virgo–I think it is a control issue. I suspect streaming services are not nearly in awe of him as the studios are–and they probably insist on a lot of oversight/notes. As well, maybe the movies he wants to make are not what they want to do.
I don’t get it either, I wonder if it’s a bit of gatekeeping of the idea of a “filmmaker”, but I also think he’s just so wealthy and isolated he’s out of touch with the average person’s experience.
Not everyone can afford to go to the theater, especially if they are paying for more than one ticket.
Not everyone lives near a decent theater- i’m in the Northeast, I need to travel at least 30 minutes to find a decent one, the local one is a shithole and I’m shocked it’s still open.
Not everyone is physically able or comfortable going out of their home to a theater.
Not everyone has time to devote several hours to go out to a movie.
Also Tom Cruise is a high up in an abusive cult, who abandoned his own child. Spare me the “Tom saved it!” drivel.
Sorry, but I will always prefer seeing a movie on the big screen. It’s not just the theater, it’s the theater experience–the audience, the sound, the group laughter, the group tears. I hope that experience never changes. What Tom Cruise proved is that if a movie is good enough, people will go to a theater to see it. LOL! I think the ‘universally’ installed recliners help make the theater experience as home like as possible. 🙂
I went to the theater to see “Top gun: Maverick” when it was released. Tom was smart in tacking a short video prior to the start of the film thanking everyone, on behalf of the entire film crew, for coming out to see the film in a theater, and expressed how grateful they all were for it.
Not thrilled throwing toilet paper in your living room while watching Rocky Horror?
Tom Cruise’s movies are reliably good and entertaining. If I am to get myself to a theatre nowadays, I feel like I need some degree of assurance that the movie will be worth the hassle.
Hollywood needs to remember its advantage is large screens and communal experiences. Not surprisingly it took a spectacle to get people out of the house.
I am still dumbfounded at turning your back on your child because of Xhenu!!?? But its really strange if it means so much to them how do they justify friends and associations with people that are not scientologists?
Ditto.
Such a despicable bunch.
Noki—Because Scientologists see everyone as *potential recruits.*
Unless Cruise starts saving people from Scientology I refuse to spend a cent that might benefit him and his true mission….which isn’t film making.
I totally agree with you Felicity Fox. I have always had an aversion to Tom Cruise, I find him actually physically repugnant. I keep expecting him to flip up his face, and expose a facsimile of a human being. I watched Top Gun Maverick only because it was streaming, and I had to keep my eyes averted from all the sycophantic angles that TC was filmed from…all in service to his so-called “film star” persona. He is eerily ahuman, if there is such a word. I wouldn’t cross the street to water him if he was on fire. I did enjoy Val Kilmer’s cameo though, and thought that was well incorporated. As the bard would say..Tom Cruise, much ado about nothing.
I didn’t see the movie in the theater, and don’t want one more streaming service. That said, the ONLY thing that would make me watch it is to see Jon Ham in a navy uniform. That man ALWAYS has my attention!
He’s not Suri’s biological father so it wasn’t hard for him.
I hoped the lack of pics of him yesterday was a conscious choice. He’s managed to push scientology out of the conversations that happen about him and rebrand himself as the movie guy who does the stunts. How long since he saw his daughter?
I have no interest in seeing movies that he is in anymore. I’m voting with my ££.
How long since he’s seen Dave? If authorities ever go looking for the subpoena dodger, Tom is the first person they should contact, because I bet he knows where that loon is hiding.
How long since he’s seen Shelly? At least we know Suri is safe, and probably far better off mentally/emotionally without him. His “good friend” Shelly was last seen as a brainwashed prisoner at Gold Base several years ago. Bet Tom knows where she is.
Tom isn’t just a member of Scientology, he’s the BFF of Scientology’s leader. He knows where the bodies are buried. Literally and figuratively.
But as long as he keeps making them money, Hollywood doesn’t care.
Exactly what Tom Cruise needs, another boost to his already-gargantuan ego. Not. Apparently even Miscavige thinks Tom is an idiot, behind his back of course. Of course, they desperately need the man’s money to save that cesspit of a “religion.”
I think with most people preferring to watch movies at home, theaters are going to have to become like opera houses & concert houses now: special places that people go to not simply for entertainment but for ritual, for a fun or fancy night out. I just went to a symphony hall and although the music itself was only 1h 15min, they had an intermission where people got their wine & beer, and most folks were dressed up. People want to feel like it’s a special night! So I think that’s where movie theaters are going to have to go to survive. Which I think they are already doing — the swanky sweets and what- not.
PS: Went recently to see a movie and it was a full 30 MINUTES of ads & previews!!! So ridiculous!!! That alone will keep me out of movie theaters. 10 minutes max of ads/previews, I say!
I went to a theatre where they served dinner and drinks like a restaurant. That was fun and I’d do that again.
There are a couple of “art house” theatres near me and I really enjoy them. They are smaller. Serve good food and great cocktails. Some with table service in the theatre and others where you can eat/drink before or after.
I don’t know about that. Kids love the movies but hate getting dressed up. Perhaps it will be fancy night out for parents + kid movies.
I agree with a lot in this post.
Yes, Cruise did all the heavy work on Maverick. It was a good movie in a lot of ways.
I watched it on Paramount+ streaming.
He did kind of revamp himself by going to UK, toned down his crazy in public, and this was his big return to HW.
Maverick brought tons of people back into theaters, made huge money.
I’m not ever going back to a movie theater. And I used to go regularly.
But the multi-plex grubbiness, others who can’t stop talking, eating or constantly getting up during the movie, plus the overly loud sound gives me a head ache. Add in the cost w/snacks = no.
I will say Tom Cruise has made some good movies, he can act, his work ethic is remarkable BUT his CoS and what is known of his private life disgusts me.
It still surprises me that when he is on a “good” day, my first reaction is “Ooh, Tom Cruise!” followed by “Oh, yeah. Awful person”
I’m 61, I can still see him as his younger self, heart throb/giant movie star. I think many of us his age still do.
Cruise might still be one of the big power players in HW, especially behind the scenes. He has worked with so many top stars and directors. Spielberg publicly fawning over him is a fairly big deal IMO.
Preach.
This is one of those “can I separate the art from the artist” moments for me. Because let’s be honest — Tommy Boy makes entertaining movies ( I adore the MI franchise, weirdly), and his work ethic is unparalleled. I’m also fully supportive of the way he chewed his crew for not following COVID protocols and fully disrespecting everyone else’s health and livelihood.
BUT. He is complicit and supportive of an abusive cult.
So… I mean, the best I can do is say I don’t go to the theater anyway, so it’s not like my opinion means anything. I’m not paying him squat.
The last movie I saw in a theater was Avengers End Game in 2019. I thought about Maverick, and I really wanted to see Wakanda Forever on the big screen, but just couldn’t do it. The theaters are cesspools, I’m still leery of covid, and quite frankly, I’m always worried about an active shooter these days, as I live in a heavily MAGA area. I still go back and forth about Avatar, because if ever a movie was made for the big screen, it’s that one. I don’t know, though. It feels like there are more cons than pros about seeing movies in person these days.
Tom Cruise is forever ruined for me because of his alliance with Scientology.
Having gone down the rabbit hole several years ago, watching HBO’s Going Clear (based on Lawrence Wright’s book), and reading a plethora of information about this dangerous cult, I refuse to watch anything with Cruise in it, even Maverick. Even though I love Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, nope, sorry. The man who rejects his own daughter in the name of a cult is unworthy of anything.
This is exactly how I feel.
Having read that Cruise has benefited from the labor of Sea Org members being paid almost nothing and being sentenced to hard labor for supposed misdeeds, I cannot stand the sight of him. So no, I won’t watch any movie he’s in. He’s a disgusting human being. And I’m embarrassed for the celebs sucking up to him.
Precisely!! Hearing what happened to Leah Remini after she questioned about Miscavige’s wife not being at Tom Cruise’s wedding – just GROSS!! I am happy people like Remini have spoken up about this horrible cult and the ramifications to people’s lives when they leave. Tom turns a blind eye to all of it, including his own daughter. You couldn’t PAY me to watch one of his movies now.
I feel about him as I feel about Woody Allen. Don’t care to see another film either of them made.
The best thing I did theater-wise, was to purchase a decent projector and a popcorn machine. Now I can project a movie on the big screen (a white wall) in my own living room (bonus points for good speakers), pop some fresh popcorn, pour some dairy-free butter (Miyoko’s for the win) all over the popcorn, grab a cold soda from the fridge, and enjoy on my cozy couch in pajamas, pause when I want or need, and enjoy with my dogs (who love popcorn and rom-coms). It’s wonderful and doesn’t cost me $150 per movie.
That sounds fabulous! And I am addicted to Miyoko’s oat milk butter!
This sounds like perfection.
And agreed with everyone else upthread: The writing is on the wall. Very soon, going out to the cinema will be a specialty thing, like going to the opera. You can’t turn back the tide.
Michelle Y. is so great. I would enjoy seeing her in a movie with Cruise.
She would be the lead. 💕
I dislike him as a person so I don’t think he deserves to be her co-star.
I would watch it tho.
Could she possibly trip him or slam him into a wall? I’d pay extra for that. 😀
she just has the most amazing presence, would watch her in anything as well.
Gross. The entertainment business/Hollywood is a lost cause. This man is openly part of a dangerous cult and because he helped get an action movie to stratospheric levels he’s a good guy? Whatever.
To me he’s like Pitt. And of course look at how they celebrate him.
LOL. Yep, and someone like Olivia Wilde has the townspeople lighting their torches because… she dumped Jason S.? Dated Harry S.? Maybe disrespected Miss Flo? Still not certain, but yeah. Wealthy white dudes can just slide by — unless they rape women on a massive scale.
I still haven’t seen that movie and probably won’t watch. I don’t see any movies coming down the pike that would get me to sit in a theatre and pay those ridiculous prices.
Is Tom Cruise still a scientologist because if he is he should not be getting type of reception in Hollywood.
Yes he is he’s at the top of the Cult he has been even called David Miscavige it right hand man there are many stories about Tom taking over when Miscavige is gone.
Cruise is still very much part of Scientology – so yes, this kind of reception is disgusting to me.
Then again, think about all the people who turned a blind eye to the knowledge/rumors of Harvey Weinstein???
Father Time has not been kind to Cruise.
Geez, the man is 60+. He’s allowed to age.
Tom looks better like this. I’m certain a few years ago he was using botox or getting a facelift. I’d rather see him like this than continuing to mess with his face.
I think his face looks good, the skin is good and he is not overdone, maybe a bit too orangey.
He was getting pretty decent cosmetic work done for a while there, he was obviously doing something but still looked liked himself.
I really noticed in this post’s photos, he seems to have stopped, or it just caught up with him. He still looks good and younger than his years, too bad he’s such a terrible person..
The Daily Mail has video of Spielberg talking with Cruise, telling him he saved HW ass. The guy standing slightly next to them is so openly eavesdropping he damn near snaps his neck to get closer to them. He is almost drooling at being so close to Cruise and SS.
Spielberg grabs Cruise in a bear hug and they are speaking into each others ears to hear their conversation.
Austin Butler, Elvis star, is smiling from ear to ear as he gets close enough to speak to Cruise.
Cruise is in his element here, this must be what he lives for. He is working that room like a politican.
The celebs at this gathering realize Cruise is still a Power player.
IMO, it is all Cruise has. His personal life is an absolute sh*tstorm.
How as a young actor he worked with Newman, Dustin H., Jack, Spielberg, truly gifted stars and yet he ruins his life with CoS. Can’t understand it at all.
we don’t know anything about his personal life — after Katie Holmes pulled that stealth escape TC basically went dark on the personal side — he is a ghost when he isn’t promoting something.
I meant his involvement in CoS as his personal life is a sh*tstorm.
I don’t give a dang about any actors romantic life.
I want to be pulled into a film as an escape from my daily life.
His movies generally do that. I bought MI Fallout w/Cruise and Henry Cavill just for the fight scenes, at full price on Amazon streaming.
Also, I will happily sit thru anything Keanu Reeves puts out.
Keanu Forever. Even Keanus voice relaxes me. 👍
“Going away from LA, not being seen everywhere on the circuit, that’s done wonders for his image too.”
A lot of “stars” should take notes from his strategy, seriously.
Some movies need to be seen on a big screen – TC was right about that with Maverick.
Avatar, Wakanda Forever — also much better on the big screeen.
I will shell out dollars for certain releases just because that experience can’t be duplicated in my living room — but MOST movies I am going to wait and watch at home. It is so much cheaper to buy them even if you don’t want to wait than it is to hit the theaters — that and I can pause to pee.
I didn’t see Maverick in the theatre, but wish I had. It’s a good movie and credit is going to Cruise for refusing the simultaneous theatrical/digital release. That movie probably did get people back into the theatre. I’ve been 3 times since COVID and I still prefer seeing movies in the theatre for the most part. The theatres near me at least are super nice. We watched Maverick in our basement on an 86″ TV and said “Gosh, we should have seen this in the theatre!” I know Cruise is weird, but I have never been able to fully dislike him.
Nothing beats success. And Cruise knows how to orchestrate every detail of his behaviour when acting in a public capacity, using exuberant friendliness and body language to the fullest, like a picture-perfect successful and powerful manager. I can’t stop shaking my head watching all these ppl fawning over him but then again, nothing – not even being co-head of a cruel cult – beats success.
Pulplove, agreed.
Very well said.
Cruise makes successful movies, that almost print money including overseas. Didn’t Maverick make over $1Billion worldwide in theaters?
I do think he really had the correct idea on insisting Maverick be in theaters as a first run.
He might be one of the only stars with that level of power.
Top Gun was huge, Maverick is a rare sequel that was as good as the original.
I fully agree with Steven Spielberg. Regardless of his religious views (does it really matter in this context?) he has done so much for the survival of movies on the big screen. And no, I don’t believe it’s the end of theaters yet. Well done to him, I and many others regard him as an absolute hero.
😄😄😄
I’ll always wonder what CoS and Miscavige have on him.
Same with John Travolta…
CoS’s auditing files delve into everything, including sexual preferences. There are no secrets. They have everything on him. Some ex-CoS said DM was grossed out by how perverted TC was or something.
HW is insecure and all about the numbers so they will compromise as long as it’s not rape like Polanski or pedophilia like Woody Allen. Yes, TC’s religious beliefs cross the line (they condone child slavery (Sea Org), etc., but reluctantly credit him with picking films that people pay to see and going 1000% to get a production up to standard. See Thandie Newton’s comments on him being an abusive prick to get her acting to what he thought was the necessary level. He lives and breathes (tentpole) movies but he can act. I remember the whole controversy with them casting him as Lestat for Interview w a Vampire and he ended up delivering and think Anne Rice ate her words and gave him credit for it after the film came out.
Where’s Shelly? 😒
But will Spielberg and Cruise ever work together again? 😉 Tom trying to recruit him for Scientology is what split them up in the first place.
I would absolutely love to return to seeing movies regularly in the theatre. The problem is they no longer make the type of movies I want to see. And if they do, they’re only in theatres for a few days.
I have loved almost every movie Tom Cruise has been in. He has whatever it is and it works. HOWEVER, I don’t like him personally because of his cult. I have very little desire to go to the movie theatre anymore but I am planning to see the new Indian Jones movie this summer. And I did go to Maverick. I used to LOVE going to the movie theatre. Now the theatre near me only serves Pepsi and I’m like. Nope.
I agree with you on TC’s movies; he makes tentpoles and (very occasionally now) dramas that people want to see. I’m a SF fan and he chooses good scripts and ensures the production and cast are quality, though I’m not a fan of the MI films. He goes over and beyond in every film but is pretty offputting in his personal life.
There’s a lot of garbage out there. Used to be a huge film buff but the quality has declined as quantity as increase and I don’t watch anything anymore. It’s books only for me. I hadn’t seen any films in a while and took advantage of free streaming trials from Netflix and Amazon and couldn’t believe how bad some of the films were (Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, etc). I will catch the Indiana Jones one and TC’s sequel to Edge of Tomorrow with Emily Blunt however.
Remember back wen Tom was mysteriously saving kids and maybe even an adult or two from weird accidents? Did anyone ever go back and check to see if they were Xenu plants?
Cruise is a good actor and no doubt a hard worker. He is one of the last Movie Stars. I’ve liked a lot of his movies, particularly “Risky Business” and “Jerry Maguire.”
But his religion is an abusive cult and I can’t get that out of my head. Don’t get me wrong, I got it out long enough to watch and enjoy “Top Gun: Maverick,” at home on my couch. But I can’t with Tom Cruise as a person. Maybe he’s not bad, but he’s definitely brainwashed.
A good friend’s sister lost years of her life to Scientology. She and her husband were more or less kept captive (certainly in the cult’s thrall) and used for labor. Cruise lending his name to that s**t? I can’t with that.
TC has talent that is outstanding however I can’t set apart the artist and art in this case. I have a hard time watching his works now that I know what happens with in his religion. Its a shame that he is a part of something that is hurting people.