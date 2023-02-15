Steven Spielberg to Tom Cruise: ‘You saved Hollywood’s ass’

In yesterday’s post about the Oscar nominee luncheon, I was more focused on the fashion of the nominees, and not really paying attention to the dudes. I didn’t even include photos of Tom Cruise, who turned up at the lunch because of Top Gun: Maverick, which has been nominated for Best Picture and several technical awards. Cruise IS Top Gun: Maverick. He put the sequel together, he got the money together, he made sure that it would have a huge theatrical release and he promoted the film like crazy last year. It worked – Maverick is one of the most successful films of all time, and Cruise was able to shake off the pandemic box office blues.

At the Oscar luncheon, everyone (and I mean EVERYONE) wanted some face time with the king of Hollywood. Michelle Yeoh literally pushed Austin Butler aside to get to Tom. Steven Spielberg stopped and gave Tom credit for saving the industry. Tom took selfies with everyone and people were so happy to see him. So… credit to Tom’s team for this incredible turnaround. While Tom has always been popular and respected within the industry, he absolutely had some bad years where he would not have gotten this kind of reception. Going away from LA, not being seen everywhere on the circuit, that’s done wonders for his image too.

Now people want him to do an age-appropriate romantic/action movie with Michelle Yeoh and you know what? I would watch that.

the baddest woman you know giggling and twirling her hair pic.twitter.com/N8AC4d4zRk — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023

steven spielberg telling tom cruise to his face, “you saved hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” i have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023