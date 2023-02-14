Who had the best ensemble at the 2023 Oscar nominee luncheon?

Here are some photos from Monday’s Oscar nominee luncheon, always one of the highlights of the awards season. The vibes were good, judging from the photos and the tweets from the entertainment journalists. Tom Cruise was there as producer of Top Gun: Maverick, and he was the surprise hit of the luncheon – everyone wanted to take photos with him, and he wanted to talk to everyone, especially the Everything Everywhere team and Steven Spielberg. Ana de Armas wasn’t there, neither was Andrea Riseborough. They’re both working on various productions, maybe they couldn’t get the time off. Barry Keoghan also skipped.
Some fashion notes: Angela Bassett’s striped suit is Moschino; Cate Blanchett’s ensemble is Lanvin, Michelle Yeoh wore Chanel, Hong Chau (pictured with Brendan Fraser) wore Dries Van Noten, Stephanie Hsu wore Thom Browne and Michelle Williams wore a Self-Portrait denim look. There’s no real dress code for the luncheon, as you can tell. Some people turn up in cocktail dresses, some people turn up in jeans.
The menu for the luncheon was pretty simple: the first course was a fancy salad, the second course was “king oyster mushroom scallops, wild mushroom risotto, roasted Brussels sprouts, baby carrots and pea tendrils.” Dessert was opera cake, ganache and berries.
At the luncheon, AMPAS president Janet Yang addressed last year’s controversy, the Slap – Yang said that the Academy’s response was inadequate and “We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis we must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward.” Yeah – the Academy’s response was utter dogsh-t and I doubt much has changed. Yang also gave the nominees a lecture about not going over their 45-second time limit for speeches.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Pictured: Cate Blanchett
Pictured: Cate Blanchett
Pictured: Brian Tyree Henry
Pictured: Brian Tyree Henry
Pictured: Angela Bassett
Pictured: Angela Bassett
Pictured: Brendan Fraser
Pictured: Brendan Fraser
Pictured: Michelle Williams
Pictured: Michelle Williams
Pictured: Colin Farrell
Pictured: Colin Farrell
Pictured: Michelle Yeoh
Pictured: Michelle Yeoh
Pictured: Stephanie Hsu
Pictured: Stephanie Hsu
Michelle Yeoh in Chanel easily for the win. Hong Chau’s dress was interesting, better if the black part was ripped off.
They also served Brad Pitt’s champagne at the luncheon. Someone posted a pic of the menu. So disgusting. Besides that I don’t hate anything anyone wore. I like getting to see a little variation/personal style on display.
Those 3 suits on Angela, Cate, and Michelle are all fabulous!
I liked all except Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Williams.
With Hsu’s dress I’d prefer something else than a blouse with a bow-tie and that white lacy bit falling out from under the short dress… It looks too busy, the whole thing, and the blouse doesn’t seem to fit well.
Williams is just tragic all over.
Stripes over kill on Angela. She could have gone without the jacket or had a white blouse instead.
It’s a bit Beetlejuice for me, and I usually love Angela’s looks.
Cate, Michelle Yeoh, and Colin Farrell are my faves from this batch!
The stripes are too wide. Maybe if the stripes were smaller it would look better.
Michelle Yeoh 🖤🤍🖤 I love that outfit! She looks amazing
Michelle Williams *could* have looked cute – that style is on brand for her, but the big gold buttons are giving me the ick. Cute shoes tho
Cate Blanchett nice suit but black shoes a bit harsh and the colour a bit too much baby poop for her fair colouring. Also did she really need long coat over a suit 🤷🏻♀️
Angela Bassett looks stunning. Love her playfulness. She looks like she is having fun with fashion and I’m totally here for it. I wish I could pull a ‘fit off with that kind of pizzazz
I think all of them look cute in their outfits but the lady in the palazzo pants looks effortless chic. The dishes they served at the luncheon sound delicious.