“Drew Barrymore is bringing back her talk show during the strike” links

I am disappointed in Drew and would love to know what CBS offered her to cross the line. She spent decades as a working actor within the union. None of these choices are easy but a strike is a strike. She should stand in solidarity with her union family.
I’m surprised by Drew bringing the talk show back and how can it comply with SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike rules? She turned down hosting gigs in support of the writers strike so this seems so out of left field.
Unless she going to be interviewing SAG-AFTRA and WGA members and giving them a larger platform to speak on their grievances it just make her look like a scab.
Unfortunately its doubtful she would be interviewing strikers. Audience members were removed from today’s taping for wearing WGA strike pins.
She probably got a fat check from CBS.
This is really unfortunate. If she starts to bend others will too.
The Buzzfeed article reminds me of that SNL sketch where that one character is always one-upping everything that anyone says. I need more caffeine and am not explaining this well, but hopefully those of you who’ve seen it over the years will know what I’m talking about. It’s actually one of SNL’s funnier bits.
Lorelei, I haven’t seen the sketches, but I think I know what you mean. It’s when you had a rotten day and your friend’s rotten day includes a car accident, cancer, and a house fire on top. For me it’s that one-upping combined with a sort of stereotypical “MIL” comment like “Oh this time the bathroom IS really clean. Good job!”
That the youths call this “ICE” is weird to me though.
I know what SNL sketch you’re talking about ! It is hilarous !
I’ll have see if I can find the sketch. I’ve certainly experienced ICE. One time I had a friend (now ex) over for dinner with her husband. It was a lavish dinner, I cooked up a storm, and with champagne. They nitpicked everything and asked for items not on the menu, like exotic after dinner drinks, and made suggestions as to how I could do better next time. Needless to say, there has never been a next time.
Hahaha the Kristen Wig character Penelope.
Yes, Penelope! And she smooths down this one strand of hair repeatedly and ends her one-upping by trailing off with “yeah, so….”
Yes it was Kristen Wiig!
This is super disappointing. Even if she goes the route of no writers (talk show hosts did this the last time around), how is this not breaking rules since SAG is on strike also?
The thing is, even going no-writers, there’s still going to need to be some scripting (I don’t know how her show works, but any openings, jokes, I would guess interview questions, etc. if applicable) – so even if it’s just her and the other producers doing that writing/drafting, they are scabs because they are filling in for the striking writers in that capacity.
Can she have ChatGPT mock up some sad tired rehashing of jokes?
If she did get ChatGPT to do it, when protections/guidelines around AI are one of the biggest things the WGA is asking for, she would be even worse than a regular scab.
What I don’t like about the Drew Barrymore-writer situation is the potential Jimmy Fallon connection. Last week JF was in the news for being volatile with staff. I Wiki’ed him. His wife is Nancy Juvonen, and she just happens to be DB’s best friend and her business partner. JF was one of the first talk show hosts to stop paying the writers back in May/ June. Drew is known as a sweetheart, but starting up her show doesn’t feel right; it’s like when someone dumps their boyfriend and then she finds out that her bedt friend got with her ex situation. Drew might be doing something 100% legal, but it just feels morally off.
She really might want rethink this decision, people gave her a pass on her Metoo comment about being too scrappy for men like HW to try something with her.🙄 She dose not want to be called out and things she said and done in the past to be brought up.
I have a huge soft spot for Drew but I don’t like this at all and feel like it goes against everything she presents about herself to the public.
Agree. There’s just no way to spin this one; it’s wrong. And I love Drew.
It’s just not a good look for Drew, especially after removing audience members wearing WGA strike pins. I hope the check was worth it.
Paddington, I didn’t know what you were talking about, do I looked it up: https://www.thewrap.com/drew-barrymore-show-fans-kicked-out-wga-strike/
In other articles it sounds like there’s really careful language being used about not using “WGA” writers for her show. Drew Barrymore is a scab.
Drew is a SCAB!!
Period.
The people over at Drews show are kicking peoples out because they put on buttons that were given to them out side her show not know they were SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike support buttons.
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT82opxFL/
So clearly Drew was full of it when she claimed she complying to SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike rules.
I support the primary issues the actors and writers are taking on (AI, streaming, etc.). But I also wonder, how does the extended strike affect others in the industry who are not part of the actors’ or writers’ unions? For example, people who do sound work, or electrical work, or costumes, or make-up, or editing, or . . . the hundreds of other people I see during the end credits of a movie or tv show. At some point, other people will need (not “want”) to earn a living again, so do they continue to support a different union’s strike, at the cost of their own careers and ability to support their families? Is the answer to have all employees in the same union? But their interests might differ. I don’t have an answer, just thinking out loud here.
It IS really tough, but fortunately people have stayed united so far. The streamers count on there being cracks and inside fighting.
Why don’t these wealthy famous people use their connections to actually help actors, writers and crew? Why are they so unimaginative? Organize a simple dinner in your fabulous garden, invite people over and really talk about stuff, like how people are surviving this and how to stay united. Pay the camera people and the caterer and other crew people. Then post it, YouTube or whatever. Or shoot a table reading of an indie movie. Or have a talent show, famous people showing off their strange skills.
I actually cannot stand studio talk shows, it’s just promotion and vanity.
This is where we need labor lawyers to chime in. Generally employers aren’t supposed to discriminate against striking employees, which also means they cannot favor non-striking employees, I think? I don’t know if this would apply to crew-members who are in a different union, but would giving free money to some employees (the ones not striking), but NOT giving it to the striking employees count as discrimination? In other words, if I want to give “free” money (i.e., money for not working) to costumers while the actors strike, but NOT give free money to the striking actors, is that legal? Maybe the answer is yes, it’s legal — but that’s why I’m asking, because I don’t KNOW the answer is yes, I do know law is complicated and I can’t play armchair lawyer.
What is she thinking. #scab