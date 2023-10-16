Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole spoke out about the hate she’s getting from Swifties

In recent Taylor Swift posts, I’ve referred to Tay’s fanbase as “the largest investigative body in the world.” Taylor doesn’t even need to do background checks on anyone – her fans do all of the heavy lifting, and they practically have every Taylor-associate’s credit report within 12 hours. The snake fam’s investigative skills are honed by years of researching every Easter egg, every lyrical clue, every social media post, every fashion choice, every paparazzi photo. The bad news is that Travis Kelce has previously dated other women, and the Swifties have taken it upon themselves to scream at all of his exes. While his ex Maya Benberry was being a shady B, his most recent ex Kayla Nicole has literally done nothing to “deserve” all of the ire she’s been getting online. She dated Travis for several years, they fell apart around Christmas 2022, and she’s minded her business since then.
Now that Travis is dating Taylor, the Swifties are sending her messages like “Sorry, sis. You can’t compete with a legend like T-Swift. You’ll be taking the L every time,” and “Taylor Swift would never post anything like this. Why would any man wife this? Ok, nice to look at but you really want this as a wife? Posting like this for all the world to see? I say no thanks.” So late last week, Kayla responded with her own Instagram message:
As speculation continues regarding the nature of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole speaking out about “backlash and embarrassment” she has recently experienced.
“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” the fitness influencer and sports reporter said in a video shared on her verified Instagram Tuesday.
“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” Nicole said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better.”
She went on to talk about knowing one’s value, adding, “You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey.” Nicole said she wanted others to know they are not alone.
“My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience,” she said. “I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you’re not either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough.”
Kelce and Nicole began dating in 2017. In January, Kelce revealed during an interview with The Pivot that he was single again. He denied that he and Nicole broke up over finances, specifically that he refused to help her financially. “I would never say that I was supporting her,” he said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”
Yeah, I don’t get this at all from Taylor’s fans – Travis and Kayla didn’t say anything bad or shady about each other after their split, and she hasn’t said sh-t about Travis OR Taylor in the past month or so. She’s literally just minding her business and doing her own thing, meanwhile Taylor’s psycho fans are hurling invectives at her online. This is such a dark part of Taylor’s fanbase and they consistently go way too far and cross the line. They’ve been doing it for years.
Yeah these fans are the worst part of every fandom. And they really do exist for almost all celebs, although some more widespread than others. I also wish celebs would speak out more letting them know that this type of behavior isn’t ok. I feel like they rarely do though. Maybe Hailey and Selena eventually put out statements but that was after years of toxic fandom shit? Did it even have an impact on their fans’ crazy behavior? I feel like no.
It’s tricky, I feel like people want Taylor to put her toxic fans in their place. They’re even bad to her (ie: Kaylor, etc) as well and she just keeps it moving.
I think getting too involved in fan drama can really backfire and do no good. It can seem like you’re fanning the flames more than trying to control them. I’m not surprised that someone at her level just tries to keep it high level.
I agree, I feel like it would backfire. I do also wonder how much any of these celebs know all the minute detail of what their fandoms are doing. It seems easy to impute knowledge to them but…are they really as involved as we think they are? On the other hand, I still wish that Taylor and other celebs would say something when their fans go too far and it’s getting reported on. Kayla doesn’t deserve this garbage.
As a Swiftie, I do wish that Taylor would say something, but I also think it’s incredibly naive to believe that it would do a damn bit of good. As you pointed out, the “fans” harassing Kayla are often pretty toxic towards Taylor herself as well. Their fandom isn’t so much based on her talent, and has far more to do with seeing her as a proxy for themselves and wanting to control her. They have more in common with garden variety edgelord trolls than they do with her fanbase at large. But that’s actually why i think addressing this and telling these “fans” to knock it off is the right thing to do, even if it causes them to turn on her. They represent such a tiny fraction of her fanbase, that Taylor can absorb that hit.
This lady is fanning the flames…
Agreed that it would do more harm than good. She doesn’t control internet trolls, just like Beyonce doesn’t control a bunch of other humans like bees (they are actually just human beings with talents & money) and acting like it was her that put people up to things would be egotistical & disingenuous. Trolls have their own opinions, thoughts & fingers- they are not commanded by Taylor Swift, lol.
I agree that there is a dark side to this. These TS fans need to calm the F down and back off! It’s really crossing the line. There’s this thing called discernment.
Fanbases in general are way too invested in their faves and doing the most volatile crap online, sometimes even to their idols themselves. Especially pop acts like 1D, Taylor and BTS have such crazy stans, and it irks me that none of the artists themselves ever dare tell their fanbase off, for fear of upsetting them even more or losing a few fans. It’s the right thing to do but basically nobody in the business does it, it’s just all about the bottom line
As a Swiftie, generally no one is speaking about her. There was no overlap, they’d been broken up for some time. There is such a toxic and radical part of the fandom but the idea that it’s everyone or that she condones it is always strange to me.
Hope Kayla is able to tune out the toxic comments and protect herself. A quick look says she has plenty hyping her up as well.
And I find it even more problematic that Swift is not intervening (here and on previous occasions) to tell her fans to back off. That’s uniquely off putting to me. If there are thousands people humiliating some poor woman online, your responsibility is to step in.
This is not a good example of women supporting women. They need to stop.
I think the Swifties think that any black ex will do even though SHE was the one who had the real and long relationship and not a few weeks after a dating show. I thought the Barbz and Beyhive were toxic but boy.
Exactly.
She is absolutely gorgeous I feel bad for her in the words of Malcolm X the most disrespectful woman on the planet is a black woman the most unprotected woman is the black woman. We are seen as less than human Kayla didn’t say anything about Travis or Taylor and yet Taylor Swift fans thinks it ok to abuse her for just for existence because she dated Travis first for years . The only time Taylor told her fans to stand down when she released speak now because she knew John would not have stand for it . Taylor also didn’t lift a finger when her fans went after the young actress in Ginny and Georgia.
*The most disrespected.
I’m sure it was a typo, but as written it enforces the angry black woman stereotype.
I hold none of this against Taylor Swift, but I recall when the far right embraced her as a symbol of purity and “real” American values, and projected their own support for candidates like Donald Trump on to her silence on political issues (when she was just minding her own business and figuring out how and where to use her voice in her early 20s, before doing so).
While she lost many of the most virulent when she supported Democrats and gained her own voice, some of those fans stayed, as “their” idea of Taylor — blonde, white, southern symbol of a America as it “should” be — persisted and they consistently make up the absolute worst of her fandom. They attack other women regularly, stoking rivalries and drama, and they come for women of color in particular (Beyoncé and her fans can tell you a lot about this small group of toxic Taylor fans), selectively comparing these women’s “morality” and appearance, unfavorably, to their bigoted, parasocial perception of Swift as “pure, white, southern Goddess.”
It’s terrible and toxic AF and I am sorry Taylor Swift has to be associated with it, but most sorry for the women, especially women of color, who are victimized by it. It’s absolutely unacceptable.
I’m sorry, but no. Once she “figured out how and where to use her voice” and determined that she did not support that type of politics, she should have condemned it and made it clear not to associate her music, her brand, and her image with it.
There are plenty of musicians who come out vocally against their music being used without permission in political rallies (both left and right, though more so on the right) because they do not want people to think the use of their music means they support and endorse the message.
So if Taylor Swift does not want people who claim to represent her to attack people in what is clearly a racist way, then she should say so.
Exactly.
Her crime is being a black woman minding her own business. . Now these nut cases decided between home room and 1st period to harass her knowing they can get away with it because who’s going to protect her or come to her defense?
Exactly it amazing how much excuses people will make for Taylor Swift it never her fault. Taylor knows her fans harass people on her behalf she doesn’t care she can open her mouth to tell her fans not to harass John Mayer . But stays completely silenced when they are racial abusing Kayla so much for woman supporting woman. Taylor actions have shown over and over she not a real feminist she doesn’t give a damn about other woman. When Beyoncé fans we’re harassing a woman Beyoncé spoken out told her fans to stop it .
This is exactly my longstanding issue with Taylor Swift. When she’s the “victim” in her mind, she has no problem speaking up and marshaling her fan base against whatever slight she perceives. But when her very active fan base turns itself on someone and starts harassing them, she says nothing. Whether she likes it or not, with all her “Easter egg” clues and lyrics about past flames in her songs, she’s trained this rabid faction to seek out those they think have done her wrong. It’s obviously not all Swifties, but it’s a very vocal, very nasty portion of her fans. I’d find it hard to believe her PR team hasn’t been informed that some of the crazier fans have gone after one of Kelce’s exes, especially now with this statement. Would it be so hard for her to release a statement against this kind of harassment and encouraging her fans to be more supportive of other women?
Vanessa
I agree 100%. When Taylor’s fans are heaping racial abuse on an innocent woman, and Taylor could potentially put a stop to it?? NOT doing anything is just as bad as what her fans are doing. And so what if they turn on Taylor? She has FAR more resources to combat these types of people than Kayla does. And so what if they stop buying her albums? Taylor ain’t broke. She could not make another album or not go on another tour for the rest of her life, and be just fine, money wise. Frankly, I don’t know how she sleeps at night, possibly knowing what is being done to Kayla.
“Evil wins when good (wo)men do naught.”
Taylor’s fans were fine with her dating known racist Matt Healey and made every excuse for it in the book. Do you think any of these Swifties would support her calling out some of her racist fans from attacking and actual BW ?
Never forget that doing nothing is a choice. Taylor chooses to let her fans run amok as it serves her in some way. The minute it becomes a detriment to her, she will say something. As for this “relationship” I still think it is all PR, Kelce is helping quiet down the Healy nonsense.
Cait C
Whether or not the crazy Swifties would support Taylor if she called out the racist ones, shouldn’t even be a factor for Taylor, when deciding this.
To me, it’s VERY cut and dried; the racist Swifties who have been menacing an innocent WOC online, are TERRIBLE people. And NO ONE, especially celebrities, should pander to terrible people, just for the sake of a few extra dollars in one’s pocket. If that bit of money, that I highly doubt Taylor needs, as well as having a ready-made arsenal of keyboard warriors, willing to do her bidding 24/7, is more important to her than standing up to racism, then Taylor is a weak, pathetic person. I hope that her fans who are POC in particular, are taking notice of Taylor’s apathy regarding the Kayla situation. She doesn’t deserve to have them as fans
@ Cait C. That doesn’t mean she shouldn’t say anything.
Trust she won’t say anything. Taylor rode the Kanye hate train till the wheels fell off after he interrupted her at the VMA’s . And knew very well what tropes she was feeding into.I think we all know what time Taylor is on. She’ll have her photo taken with Zendeya , Ice Spice or some other blackish female celebrities to seem non-racist. In all this I have lost all respect for Travis Kelce at least the Edward Cullen actor and Prince Harry spoke up about the racist abuse .
Literally Taylor doing something as tiny as commenting a heart under her post would call off most of her dogs. The fact she doesn’t do this is a choice.
And whatever, it’s her choice, but there’s no denying it sits alongside a number of other choices she’s made in the past which form a pattern to say the least.
I disagree. We have lots and lots of examples of celebrities intervening to try and calm the most rabid parts of their fan base and, especially when that part is rooted in hate (not just defending the star) it does little and can cause other issues. See Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, et. al.
Taylor Swift can even have dinner and hit the red carpet with Beyoncé and that ugly part of the fandom will go harder over the next 24 hours. It’s the same as when Meghan and Harry do anything good or get good press, the hateful ones will twist it into something bad and, if they can’t that, it will be twisted into something conspiratorial that their fave was “forced” to do with imaginary secret “tells” they see as signs to keep going.
Sometimes the most painful, but obvious option is to reach out privately (if appropriate) to the aggrieved party, show silent but public solidarity when possible (a well placed pap walk or public meal, if the other person WANTS that), and 100% refuse to engage with the hate, who desperately want attention, even negative attention, from their fave.
It’s not easy and I do not think conclusions can be drawn from the silence of this or any woman, politician, entertainer, or public figure who refuses to engage. They may not always be making the right decision in hindsight, but it’s a valid decision for them.
Linden
But it doesn’t appear that Taylor is even TRYING to get her fans to stop, and the likelihood that it won’t be effective is simply not a good enough reason for Taylor to sit back and let her fans be racist terrorists to an innocent woman.
While I don’t doubt that Kayla has been getting harassed from swifties, am I the one who thought that Kayla’s statement was actually directed more at black people-particularly black men?
She talks about being called a “traitor” for falling in love and that people are saying she deserves the backlash. I’ve seen some black men call her a traitor for dating a white man. They say that getting dumped for Taylor was karma(even though she and Travis broke up a while before he met Taylor).
Kayla also talks about not feeling protected by her community, which is something a lot of black women speak about. I got the sense that her open letter was about intra-racial dynamics, rather than Taylor Swift fans. I suppose the two are not mutually exclusive, though, since there are black Swifties.
Yeah I think this is right. All the commentary on Twitter is from a subset black men. They went after her when she started dating Travis, she’s talked about dealing with nasty comments anytime she posted a picture with Travis. The viral tweets before she posted her video were all from Black Twitter, debating whether Taylor was an upgrade or downgrade. Those men who considered her a traitor seemed to react with glee, as if Kayla had got her comeuppance
She was actually talking about all of it. From BOTH groups.
Thank you, Ameerah. She’s talking about all the abuse. From Black men to Swifties. All of them are being abusive to her. For no damn reason other than TSwift and Kelce are doing whatever for however long this thing will go on.
She was talking to both. I’ve only see the swiftes being very nasty to someone they know nothing about. Black men & swift fans both getting her confused with the other woman. I told one man, Travis has dated more than one black women. I know some of them can’t fathom some one loving black women because they deem us unworthy of love.
This dark side of Taylor’s fanbase is very vocal, loud and nasty. The way that they’ve gone after Kayla and other black women like Antonia Gentry is disgusting. Taylor attacking Netfilx because of a line in the Ginny & Georgia show put me off of her. (I was never really into her though) She knows how her vicious her fans can be and she will talk shit every now and then and it really f!cks people up. I really think she should address this shit.
💯 agree @leathefrench. As a black woman, her response hit me deeply. I want to hug her. She doesn’t have Taylor’s money so the idea that she can shield herself or ignore the comments is ludicrous. Taylor doesn’t have to say much but she should say something. Her fan base should worry about how they are being seen and how they are affecting Taylor’s image.
But do you REALLY think it’s having any effect on Taylor Swift’s image? I mean, this is just a small sample, but on this website alone there were many people jumping through hoops to distance TS from this matter, and to claim that she knows nothing about what’s going on and that she bore no responsibility whatsoever. Some even said that her silence was good because if she said anything, either to condemn the trolling and online abuse, or in support of this woman, it wouldn’t do any good (I guess they can see into the future at things that didn’t happen). Taylor Swift knows that she is, and will be, well protected and that her image is safe.
Avid fan base of mostly white, mostly young, women take it upon themselves to abuse a Black woman who dated a well-known and well-regarded white guy — who’s now dating their idol. Hmmmmm, now where have I seen that before…. Same old, same old. It would be nice if Taylor would make some kind of statement. If she could publicly support Sophie Turner, she could at least try to call off her fanatics attacking Kayla. It’s not as if she doesn’t know, right?
Exactly.
It’s exactly this. Even if she doesn’t make a statement directly – she understands the visuals. She was so quick to be seen with Sophie and helping her out, getting her an apartment, etc after the Jonas divorce – and she can’t do anything to be seen with this woman, who has been minding her own business since the Kaylor spectacle started?
Is she only showing support for Sophie because it helps her get back at Joe Jonas for that phone call breakup, or is it just easier to help out a white woman in distress?
She’s been friends with Sophie for a number of years now and she reconciled with JJ. Clearly she’s closer to Sophie and helping her through the Jonas pr stunts.
I don’t know anything about Kayla but she’s getting a lot of support on insta.
I know these are TS ‘fans’ but I wonder about Travis too. He could ask TS to say something or he could speak out himself?
.
This just seems like the online world. Like Wails ‘fans’ hating H and M. Are they truly fans or just hateful trolls? We’ve talked endlessly about bullying lies about M printed in the g-damn media for years with nothing said by the royals. We should apply the same standard. You can’t refute everything, obviously, but she could tell those fans to lay off.
Between this and the thinly veiled racist tweets about Beyonce this is why so many folks have issues with Swifties – including myself. They have a very large, loud and racist streak. And I’m sure that folks will reply “Not all Swifties”. Maybe not – but if you consider yourself a Swiftie you should make a point of calling this behavior out with the fanbase.
Say it again. Many will be quick to say “Not all Swifties’” but will magically lose their voice when it comes to calling out the racism. Don’t want to be seen as racist…but damn sure never to be identified as anti-racist. So convenient!
I am glad to see you covering the racist hate that Kayla Nicole has been receiving. It’s been crazy and disgusting to see but wholly unsurprising.
Even if KN had said something, any racism would be an unnecessary response but that she hasn’t said anything makes it even worse.
TBH, I’m disappointed that Travis hasn’t said anything about the racist attacks since the split doesn’t seem to be acrimonious plus they do share custody of their dogs.
Also, I appreciate seeing the people on here speaking about Kayla and what she’s going through via cyberbullying instead of solely making this situation about defending Taylor. 💯 Too many folks ignore misogynoir but are quick to defend white women.
Had no idea they still owned dogs together. And he says nothing to defend his former gf? Trash.
I’ve been following Kayla for several years. They have two adorable dogs that she’ll post in her stories from time to time. They’re named Chauncey and Rambo.
There was some weird drama for a while where he took the dogs when they initially broke up but I’ve seen them both in her stories in the last 6 months or so from time to time so I guess they worked something out, which is good cause she big times loves those dogs.
Doesn’t surprise me. Many Swifties are tween/teen girls.
Can you imagine being so investrd in a one sided para social relationship that you identify as another woman’s name?! CRINGE
This is exactly why I can’t be bothered to really care one way or another about this relationship and whether it lasts. It’s really sick what Kayla has endured, and she’s done NOTHING to anyone. Put yourself in Kayla’s shoes. I can’t imagine how much it hurts to be minding your own business and trying to live your life and have to see all the pap pics and praise swirling around how “cute” and “perfect” the fans and media (not to mention the gleeful NFL exes who are profiting) are saying Taylor and Travis are, and then have to see that racist and demeaning sh*t being said about you with none of the major parties involved saying a word in your defense. It can’t feel good for her to see Brittney Mahomes, who was a close friend of hers while Kayla and Travis were together (she was in her damn WEDDING), kiki-ing it up with Taylor in the box suite right next to mama Kelce. I don’t know if there were ever any pap pics out there of Kayla hanging with Travis’ mom — maybe mom didn’t think she was “the right fit” for her boy? I wouldn’t be surprised. Anyway, this all hits home for me, esp as a black woman married to someone white. I take it personally and I truly feel for all Kayla is going through.
Omg the dog whistle of Taylor and Travis being the most cutest perfect couple ever people obsessing over them .
yeah, i’m probably one of the few people on here whose known about kayla since before all this. i’ve followed her for years, always thought she seemed real cool, and i liked her and travis when they were a couple, i always thought they would go the distance (for those who don’t know: after the breakup, she insinuated that it was because she was ready to settle down but he wasn’t, but there didn’t seem to be any drama there).
it’s a shame she’s getting harassed, but sadly quite predictable.
it’s not her fault at all, and neither is it travis’ nor taylor’s tbh. we need to remember that there’s scores of people online with nothing better to do, miserable with their own lives, so they form parasocial relationships with celebs who don’t even know they exist to fill their boring days. it’s a minority of people on the internet, and a smaller minority still in broader society (and, it’s not just taylor’s fanbase, btw, there are others, too).
it’s just a sad feature of modern society.
sigh…
There have always been vile, rabid racists among the Swifties. Taylor knows this and has NEVER shut it down. Her silence gives tactic approval to her fans attacking and harassing Black women. It’s the age-old story about being a feminist…but never supporting non-white women.
Is Taylor responsible for her fans? No, not really.
But she has built much of her career and reputation on being a petty person who can’t let anything go and tears people down who she thinks have wronged her in anyway. So is it really a surprise that many swifties think that’s cool?
Reading through the comments, I’m realizing one of the things Taylor doesn’t seem to have that Beyoncé does is known proxies who can shut down the fandom without having to speak about something herself. Her mother has a larger social media presence herself and can signal when B is unhappy. I know there’s a friend who will post and we get an “ooh, Beyoncé’s not happy.” Not really a member of either fandom, just curious about how these communities work. Taylor doesn’t seem to have that. It all flows directly from Taylor. As I said, not really a Swiftie, but I’ve got enough of them in my timeline that I think I would have noticed it.
As to the terrible fans, the term for it seems to be anti-fans. A toxic cohort who met as fans, but something happened they didn’t care for and now they bond online over their disappointment with their idol. It’s incredibly toxic and can spin off into delusional fantasies. Benedict Cumberbatch allegedly faking his marriage and hiring actors to play his children being the most infamous.
Swifties are one giant mean girl.
She seems like a cool beautiful person, doing her thing and moving on. It seems like Swifts fans are really insecure about her when she’s in a relationship because she’s quite fickle and for all we know, this can just be just another rebound. Also, she doesn’t seem like his usual type and the Becky claws come out. Let Taylor do her thing and the relationship do what it needs to do without dragging Kelce’s exes into it because Taylor probably has a lot more baggage than he does. Can’t see Swift being a football wife but hey, Giselle did it for a long time so who knows.
This too shall pass. In other words, these two will be over in a few. One guess who will cut the string.