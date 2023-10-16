Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole spoke out about the hate she’s getting from Swifties

In recent Taylor Swift posts, I’ve referred to Tay’s fanbase as “the largest investigative body in the world.” Taylor doesn’t even need to do background checks on anyone – her fans do all of the heavy lifting, and they practically have every Taylor-associate’s credit report within 12 hours. The snake fam’s investigative skills are honed by years of researching every Easter egg, every lyrical clue, every social media post, every fashion choice, every paparazzi photo. The bad news is that Travis Kelce has previously dated other women, and the Swifties have taken it upon themselves to scream at all of his exes. While his ex Maya Benberry was being a shady B, his most recent ex Kayla Nicole has literally done nothing to “deserve” all of the ire she’s been getting online. She dated Travis for several years, they fell apart around Christmas 2022, and she’s minded her business since then.

Now that Travis is dating Taylor, the Swifties are sending her messages like “Sorry, sis. You can’t compete with a legend like T-Swift. You’ll be taking the L every time,” and “Taylor Swift would never post anything like this. Why would any man wife this? Ok, nice to look at but you really want this as a wife? Posting like this for all the world to see? I say no thanks.” So late last week, Kayla responded with her own Instagram message:

As speculation continues regarding the nature of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole speaking out about “backlash and embarrassment” she has recently experienced. “It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” the fitness influencer and sports reporter said in a video shared on her verified Instagram Tuesday. “Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” Nicole said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better.” She went on to talk about knowing one’s value, adding, “You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey.” Nicole said she wanted others to know they are not alone. “My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience,” she said. “I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you’re not either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough.” Kelce and Nicole began dating in 2017. In January, Kelce revealed during an interview with The Pivot that he was single again. He denied that he and Nicole broke up over finances, specifically that he refused to help her financially. “I would never say that I was supporting her,” he said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”

Yeah, I don’t get this at all from Taylor’s fans – Travis and Kayla didn’t say anything bad or shady about each other after their split, and she hasn’t said sh-t about Travis OR Taylor in the past month or so. She’s literally just minding her business and doing her own thing, meanwhile Taylor’s psycho fans are hurling invectives at her online. This is such a dark part of Taylor’s fanbase and they consistently go way too far and cross the line. They’ve been doing it for years.

