Royal.uk claims the Sussexes are ‘continuing to honour their duty to The King’

One of my favorite things of the past four years is the Windsors’ slowly realizing that they should have said “yes please” to Prince Harry and Meghan’s offer to be half-in the institution. In 2020, the Windsors told the Sussexes to sink or swim, wrongly believing that Harry would come crawling back to them, broke and divorced. They never predicted that the Sussexes would thrive and continue to outshine the royal Saltines from thousands of miles away. So, funny story – the Sussex Squad recently looked at Harry and Meghan’s pages on Royal.uk and they noticed something weird:

The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The King and Diana, Princess of Wales. He spent ten years working in the Armed Forces, ending operational duties in 2015. During his service, he conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the British Army. As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

***

The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to the Monarch, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.

The Duchess’s official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

[From Harry’s page and Meghan’s page on Royal.uk]

“They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.” Since when? It’s almost as if, four years later, the Windsors are like “hey, Harry and Meghan are part-time royals, they’re HALF-IN, remember???” That being said, I don’t actually think this is brand-new? Royal.uk has been going through updates for months, including the well-documented “removal of the HRHs” for Harry and Meghan. This reminds me of when Meghan went to two of Beyonce’s concerts and she was seen with Jeff Bezos, Ted Sarandos and getting her photo taken with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, photos taken by Beyonce’s in-house photographer. All of a sudden, it was “HRH The Duchess of Sussex, daughter-in-law of King Charles, went to a Beyonce’s concert!” It’s 2023 and the Windsors are desperate for the Sussexes’ clout. They’re like “no, really, Meghan still comes to visit us too!”

53 Responses to “Royal.uk claims the Sussexes are ‘continuing to honour their duty to The King’”

  1. Persephone says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:26 am

    LOL Who’d a thunk it? The BaRF clout chasing on the very people they persecuted and rejected…
    I. AM. CACKLING!!!

    Reply
  2. Ash says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:26 am

    After the way they’ve abused her they’d be lucky to ever see her face again.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Lol, there’s that old American saying, “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

    Reply
  4. kirk says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Kinda hard to continue “balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages,” when Chuck DaTird kicked you out of the house you paid for, and took away all your royal patronages. Sounds like colonizey courtiers are trying to mirror words expressed on sussexroyal.com 4 1/2 years ago that pertained only to dead Betty.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Wow the leftovers are really the clout chasers and they know who has the clout and it’s not them lol. They really are trying to attach their rickety broken down clout chasing carriage to these two. Maybe you should have backed them instead of the lazy couple.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      October 16, 2023 at 12:16 pm

      My question is why did it take them four years?! Even with the pandemic, it was obvious by the way every effort the Sussexes made during lock down was breathlessly covered by the media that the public cared about Harry and Meghan. Good Lord, they even had Ring camera footage of Harry and Meghan dropping off supplies to people who couldn’t move around Los Angeles! People were CHOOSING TO WATCH DOORBELL CAM FOOTAGE.

      Four.Years. Revel in your ability to read the room in a timely manner, Saltines.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        October 16, 2023 at 12:44 pm

        @Christine. I think it took four years because they thought they would fail and then when they didn’t fail but succeeded exponentially they tried to break them with evil make believe stories and that hasn’t worked either so now they will TRY to attach themselves to them one way or another.

      • Debbie says:
        October 16, 2023 at 6:18 pm

        Well, just the way they wrote about Harry’s military record (tour of duty this, his service that, British Army etc.) they went on and on shamelessly listing what Harry did without once mentioning how they later removed his military patronages and played games with his military uniform. These people are beyond pathetic.

    • Wannabefarmer says:
      October 16, 2023 at 12:21 pm

      …rickety broken down clout chasing carriage…

      ROTFL!

      Reply
  6. Taytanish says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:29 am

    This made me ROTFALOL, 🤣🤣🤣 clout chasers have got to clout chase even if they are the kings and queens of the UK, LOL. The Windsors are ba$tards..

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Well, they see how much they are kicking ass and mixing with high powered people in government, military and celebrities. They want to be associated with all of that success.

    Time will tell if they reverse course with the security ban.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:31 am

    I did not know about Meghan’s other titles: Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel. I saw a tweet showing the time stamp on the site read 2021. So this may not be new. Regardless, they are the most interesting, glamorous royals who are actually game changers. They don’t just talk it, they walk it and THAT is the problem on the other side of the pond…Will and Kate don’t do shit.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 16, 2023 at 10:51 am

      It has to have been updated since 2021 because it lists the King, not QEII.

      Reply
      • BQM says:
        October 16, 2023 at 1:39 pm

        I think she meant the Sussex’s page not the entire site. But the Sussexes have been updated as it refers to Prince Archie of Sussex and more.

  9. QuiteContrary says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:33 am

    That word “‘balancing’ … I do not think it means what you think it means.”

    Meghan has wiped the salt from her Aquazzura shoes, and has moved on.

    Reply
  10. Lili says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:35 am

    is this how they concede to messing up with out actually publicly acknowledging they messed up? at this point harry and Meghan are the face of the royal family without any of the benefits. this is still abuse in my book.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:42 am

    The Royal Family IT team was so intent on deleting from Harry and Meghan’s titles on the website that they forgot to revise the rest of the content. Incompetent. The bios should have been changes the minute they got word Harry and Meghan were not coming to be working royals. It’s interesting that the British press didn’t pick on this when they were reporting about the HRHs being deleted from the website.

    Reply
  12. Vanessa says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:43 am

    How the mighty have fallen once upon a time the Sussex’s were called irrelevant not important Now that Harry and Meghan has been seen with heavy hitters . They are suddenly part time royals now they kids are titled they worked on behalf on the king . The Royal family needs the Sussex’s to shine maybe they should have called off their attack dogs treated Meghan and Harry and their children like human being .

    Reply
  13. Lady D says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Well this was an unexpected laugh this morning. Didn’t we all predict this would happen a few years ago?
    The RF is never going to leave the Sussex’s alone.

    Reply
  14. Laura D says:
    October 16, 2023 at 10:52 am

    I honestly thought this was a ‘parody’ account when I saw this yesterday. I wonder why they’ve done this. Is this really the start of peace breaking out between the king and his youngest son? Has the penny finally dropped that outside the BP bubble that ostracising your DIL and ignoring your grandchildren really isn’t a good look. I wonder how William feels about this? He can’t be too happy that KCIII has allowed Archie and Lili’s titles to be acknowledged on the official website.

    I really don’t know what to make of this at all. KCIII has made a point of avoiding Harry every time Harry’s visited the UK. He has allowed the MSM to run countless stories about how H&M should have their titles removed. Yet here we are looking at the royal website acknowledging not only Harry’s titles but, those of Meghan and the children. It’s all very strange.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      October 16, 2023 at 6:40 pm

      This is not the start of any period of peace or anything from the Windsors. This latest bit of nonsense should be viewed in the same vein as the other performative stances the Windsors take: “Let’s rhetorically attach ourselves to the Sussexes (for obvious reasons, but mostly because it’s so tiring trying to follow them and copy their actions), but we have no intention of aligning our actions with our words. It’s much easier to just co-opt their work and say that it’s done ‘to honor their duty to the king.'”

      Reply
  15. tamsin says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:00 am

    I notice that only Harry and Meghan were never referred to by HRH and they didn’t bother giving Meghan a real biography. Harry seems to have a full bio, though, so they are still disrespecting the bi-racial American married in. The write-up also made a point of listing Meghan’s three titles without ever referring to her as HRH. Mind you, Harry didn’t get HRH either. And if they’re doing their duty to the Crown, how come they have no security, no home, and no HRH? And they never get invited to The Firm’s Christmas party.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 16, 2023 at 11:07 am

      The Royal Family webteam deleted the HRH titles at least two months ago.

      Reply
      • tamsin says:
        October 16, 2023 at 5:18 pm

        They can’t have it both ways. Either they no longer represent the monarch in any capacity, or they “working royals” and only working royals get to be HRH’s apparently. They can’t try to hitch themselves to some of the Sussex shine and at the same time deprive them of security or a home, which all other “working” royals get. But all that would assume that the courtiers and royal family are competent, professional people and organization.

  16. Saucy&Sassy says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:02 am

    This is beyond strange when you think about the fact that H&M were evicted from their home in the UK. I guess all of those stories about the two of them moving were true, since they had to move everything out of the UK.

    Reply
  17. Lala11_7 says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:04 am

    It’s official…Harry & Meghan…Y’ALL WON❣️❣️❣️

    😪🥰😬😎☹️❤️

    Reply
  18. Flamingo says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:19 am

    They say the best revenge is a successful life. So for that, they have won over and over. Happy, kids, happy family. Good for them!

    Reply
  19. Feebee says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:21 am

    While not worth the fuss, it would still be funny for their lawyers to send the Firm a letter about the ‘inaccuracies’ shall we say… or at least the misconception the pages as written gives out.

    Reply
  20. Giddy says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:23 am

    Oooooo, they want to identify with Harry and Meghan so badly! Does this mean that the kick you in the face days are done? Will KC suddenly announce that he hopes H&M will visit soon, that he looks forward to meeting his other grandchildren, and that of course they will have all the security that they deserve? Will Harry be begged to please take on some royal patronages? On quiet evenings does KC ever read glowing reports of H&M, and then gaze at his gin soaked wife, and reflect on his lazy heir,and the even lazier Kate? Does KC actually have regrets over his treatment of his younger son? It certainly looks like he wants some of that Sussex-Shine.

    Reply
    • LRB says:
      October 16, 2023 at 1:43 pm

      Personally I think they need to give H&M Commonwealth responsibilities – such as the Commonwealth University… clearly W&K can’t or won’t travel, and I think H&M could have meaningful visits without the nonsense surrounding the ‘royal tour’ .
      Her Late Majesty was very poorly advised if she was even able to make decisions. They lost such an asset, and the half in half out has worked before, albeit not with someone so high up the pecking order.

      Reply
  21. JJ says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I think that Beyonce concert, Invictus and the countless photos taken of them being in league with some of the most powerful and/or wealthiest people in the world are making them suddenly “split their time between North America and the UK” and “doing their duty to the king”. Who Charles? Umm…sir? Did you not just evict them from their UK home for no good reason earlier this year? How can they split time when you kicked them out of their only UK home?

    Reply
  22. Cel2495 says:
    October 16, 2023 at 11:59 am

    Best revange is your. 💰 and the Montecito royals are and left no crumbs.

    Sad cause even then they get no response from Meghan or Harry 😂

    Reply
  23. Wannabefarmer says:
    October 16, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    For thinking people, this is the WEIRDEST thing ever. Everyone knows, charley is not speaking to his son, has never (as far we know) met his last grandchild, would probably not recognize them if he saw them without their parents (to be fair, this might be true of all of his blood grandchildren). He pretends this son and his family does not exist so how can they be working on his behalf? How exactly are they splitting their time, they have no home in the UK? This reminds me of students plagiarizing -cutting and pasting someone else’s work but ignoring or not catching the problem with the contexts. It means such students are just not smart enough to cheat. To just change one word, when the entire context and reality has changed? Again, I ask, do these people not realize how utterly dumb they look? Either someone is wholly inept at their jobs, incompetent, or their gaslighting game is truly weak. Geez. Come on.

    Reply
  24. Wellyaknow says:
    October 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    What a self own. This is kinda of a diss to Will and Kate. All the outings, wigs, look boards, earthshot bs, travel, global statesmen, spreading their wings, keen for America stuff didn’t change anything. They always do it after the h&m success and it makes them look much worse in comparison. It will only get worse with time. They missed their moment years and years ago. Forever in Harry’s shadow and I love it.

    Reply
  25. SisterSister says:
    October 16, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    This text on the RF website is not recently updated. It’s been there since 2020, when it was announced that H&M were leaving. Most of it comes straight from the Sandringham Agreement statement with QEII. So when it came to changing this part, some Squaddies were wrong.

    In fact, the most recent adjustments on H&M RFpages are those regarding the kid’s titles when Lilibet was christened, and the monarch’s name change from The Queen to The King.

    But honestly, the BP staff are just too lazy to update the actual H&M situation since H&M left, which means: no patronages, no actual royal duties to the monarch (other than attending two funerals, one jubelee and one coronation), no UK home, no UK security) – and regarding what really happened after their proposed Sandringham Summit deal to work part-time was rejected.

    And,… perhaps some people at Charles’ court are ‘smart’ enough to leave the ‘…their royal duties and dividing their time between Britain and Norton America’ on the website, just in case that situation ever occures (hoping Harry for Harry to return, maybe part time, lol).

    Reply
  26. Eliora says:
    October 16, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    This is both hilarious and pathetic. The BRF really has no shame.

    I will NEVER say that Meghan [and Harry] should have stayed in the UK and put up with the abuse and toxicity that is the UK press.

    That said, it is extremely commendable that even with all that harassment, she was ready and willing to stay on and continue as a working royal (part-time) from the safety and security of a home in Canada (a CW nation). It truly was an elegant solution that would have worked for all. It goes without saying (because so many agree) that the biggest fumble in recent RF history is them outright rejecting the Sussexes’ offer of compromise. How incredibly spiteful and shortsighted of the RF. Now that they have allowed years of lies, vitriol and relentless abuse of Meghan and her family, how can the RF ever hope for a reconciliation? Not sure they can, but ynk because family will always surprise you, and the RF is Meghan and Harry’s family, not mine. I hope whatever choices H&M make in the future, it is to their benefit (from a mental health perspective).

    Reply
  27. Krista says:
    October 16, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Even though they no home, and aren’t welcome to stay with family in the UK. Does Chuck finally see the writing on the wall? Doubtful. Someone to,d him this looks less hostile.

    Reply
  28. MsIam says:
    October 16, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    Of course the Left-behinds want to co-opt the Sussexes work. They are trying to link Meghan’s advocacy work on mental health and the internet to Keen, claiming their “shared purpose”. The Sussexes have been working with families behind the scenes for over a year and we are hopefully seeing just the beginning of what they will do moving forward. The Unroyals hope no one has been paying attention to what they’ve done to the Sussexes and that the Sussexes continue to be treated horribly

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      October 16, 2023 at 2:14 pm

      Exactly. Everything the Sussexes are independently doing is on their own behalf and those of their charities and organizations, not the RF’s. I find this attempt at blurring the lines with the Sussexes’ projects and linking them to the royals to be very ominous, as if they never left and are still doing their “duty to the king” and these are his own patronages they represent. That’s now what the royals want out there since Harry and Meghan have made a success of their independent lives. Too bad, so sad. This lowlife king doesn’t even want to reconcile with them nor even see his own son. I hope Harry has his lawyers addressing this matter tout sweet and take all references in this attempt at co-opting off that website.

      Reply
  29. vpd4 says:
    October 16, 2023 at 2:30 pm

    These fu**kers have no shame. All of them.

    Reply
  30. Well Wisher says:
    October 16, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    “Can’t beat them, join them ( The Sussexes are boss)……..

    Or

    Clarification due to recent leaks??

    Either way….
    So what??

    Reply
  31. Izzy says:
    October 16, 2023 at 4:56 pm

    LMAO NO THEY ARE NOT. Literally nothing they do now is in service to the crown. Theirs is a n even greater service now. The rest of the RF are grifters who only serve themselves.

    Reply
  32. AC says:
    October 16, 2023 at 9:01 pm

    They have an entitlement of ownership and claim to both HM and their children even though they were horribly treated. The firm didn’t realize how successful HM would become outside the UK, and living well in the US. Just like a narcissistic personality they will never ever be able to admit they were wrong for letting HM go – who clearly are the best assets to the BRF.

    Reply

