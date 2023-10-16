Royal.uk claims the Sussexes are ‘continuing to honour their duty to The King’

One of my favorite things of the past four years is the Windsors’ slowly realizing that they should have said “yes please” to Prince Harry and Meghan’s offer to be half-in the institution. In 2020, the Windsors told the Sussexes to sink or swim, wrongly believing that Harry would come crawling back to them, broke and divorced. They never predicted that the Sussexes would thrive and continue to outshine the royal Saltines from thousands of miles away. So, funny story – the Sussex Squad recently looked at Harry and Meghan’s pages on Royal.uk and they noticed something weird:

The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The King and Diana, Princess of Wales. He spent ten years working in the Armed Forces, ending operational duties in 2015. During his service, he conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the British Army. As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. *** The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to the Monarch, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. The Duchess’s official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

[From Harry’s page and Meghan’s page on Royal.uk]

“They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.” Since when? It’s almost as if, four years later, the Windsors are like “hey, Harry and Meghan are part-time royals, they’re HALF-IN, remember???” That being said, I don’t actually think this is brand-new? Royal.uk has been going through updates for months, including the well-documented “removal of the HRHs” for Harry and Meghan. This reminds me of when Meghan went to two of Beyonce’s concerts and she was seen with Jeff Bezos, Ted Sarandos and getting her photo taken with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, photos taken by Beyonce’s in-house photographer. All of a sudden, it was “HRH The Duchess of Sussex, daughter-in-law of King Charles, went to a Beyonce’s concert!” It’s 2023 and the Windsors are desperate for the Sussexes’ clout. They’re like “no, really, Meghan still comes to visit us too!”

