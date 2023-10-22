King Willem-Alexander & Queen Maxima were protested in Cape Town, South Africa

Here are more photos of The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during their three-day tour of South Africa. Maxima’s final look was not great – she had been wearing bold colors and well-coordinated ensembles, and then for a visit to the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, she looked like she was wearing a dress meant for a teenager. The puffy, stiff skirt is so bad, although the color – a vibrant pink-peach shade – is lovely.
Perhaps the vibe was off because earlier in the day, the king and queen visited the Slave Lodge Museum in Cape Town and there was a big protest. Going from the photos, it feels like their arrival at the museum went smoothly, they went through the museum and posed for photos, then as they were exiting the museum, all hell broke loose.
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country’s 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were leaving the Slave Lodge building in central Cape Town when a small group of protesters representing South Africa’s First Nations groups — the earliest inhabitants of the region around Cape Town — surrounded the royal couple and shouted slogans about Dutch colonizers stealing land from their ancestors.
The king and queen were put into a car by security personnel and quickly driven away as some of the protesters, who were wearing traditional animal-skin dress, jostled with police.
The Dutch colonized the southwestern part of South Africa in 1652 through the Dutch East India trading company. They controlled the Dutch Cape Colony for more than 150 years before British occupation. Modern-day South Africa still reflects that complicated Dutch history, most notably in the Afrikaans language, which is derived from Dutch and is widely spoken as an official language of the country, including by First Nations descendants.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima made no speeches during their visit to the Slave Lodge but spent time walking through rooms where slaves were kept under Dutch colonial rule. The Slave Lodge was built in 1679, making it one of the oldest buildings in Cape Town. It was used to keep slaves — men, women and children — until 1811. Slavery in South Africa was abolished by the English colonizers in 1834.
I’m including a video of the king and queen’s exit, a video which has been widely circulated on social media. There’s been a lot of focus on the fact that Willem-Alexander got into the car before his wife, but my analysis of the video is that the security people probably followed the original plan, which was that the king should get into the car on the left side. Maxima was being guided to the other side, and you can also see that Maxima almost looks like she wants to stop and speak to the protesters. As for the substance of the protest… while Willem-Alexander apologized for his country’s history in the slave trade and the violent oppression in South Africa, he’s stopped short of offering anything more than words, no restitution or reparations. This was also his first trip ever to the continent of Africa since he became king. So… I was wrong! I thought Willem-Alexander and Maxima were showing the British royals how to tour, but they f–ked it up too.
🇿🇦🇳🇱#BREAKING: Dutch Royals accosted during Cape Town visit
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima battle their way to their car after an angry crowd gathered near the Slave Lodge museum in #CapeTown, where the Royal pair were on a visit.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/HToL3uPgXX
— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) October 20, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
These royal families and European leaders should expect more of this on their visits to former colonized parts of the globe.
I was thinking the exact same thing.
Why are they meeting with yt SAs instead of the majority? These museums steal African artifacts then have yt ppl pretend to be experts.
Another flop tour lol
I agree with you. Most people in the former colonies have shed any sense of deference to royalty and are speaking out and want answers. Visiting royals need to be prepared to propose concrete programs and solutions if they want to continue to tour.
Silver lining for the British royals, though. Perhaps William won’t want to claim Africa for himself after all?
This should be a warning for Chuckles that people in Africa are not going to be welcoming to any royals. I hope if he does decide to go that he is greeted thusly.
I thought Africa was William’s?!!lol
Oh. My. God. I cannot believe they visited South Africa and it wasn’t to highlight the … OMG!!! Their country decimated South Africa and the repercussions of that are still very very real in the structure of that nation. Omg.
I was confused why they visited and then was like awwww that king looks like a happy gnome. That’s fun!
The DUTCH east India trading company. Jesus Christ. Fascinating how the past 50+ years it’s only been the East India trading company with the focus – in history classes in America anyway – being on the tea trade.
I knew it was the Dutch east India company somewhere in the recesses of my mind. But I did not make the connection. Jesus. Christ.
I’m incredibly horrified that they showed up smiling and happy. I cannot believe that they didn’t go their with the sole focus on being apologizing for the wrongs of their countries past and promises to attempt to make amends to with full chest saying – there isn’t enough money in the world to come close to making right the lives we destroyed. But we will be opening and funding schools in xyz – starting in the places hardest hit by the capture and enslavement of South Africans and the announcement of the requirement that all Dutch children learn about the true history of their country and with a copy cat museum similar to the one they visited being constructed.
That’s like bare minimum. Holy hell.
(Minor detail, but there was both a Dutch East India trading co. and an English – later, British – East India trading co., they tend to drop the “English” or “British” when talking about it in US history classes )
There was a Swedish East India trading company as well.
@Lili: and French EITC and Danish EITC & Belgian EITC (specifically, Ostend).
This you wrote is a total rye opener! Thank you I didn’t know it was DUCH east indies trading company 🥺
What’s the point of these stupid royal tours? Do they really think the people they screwed and enslaved are gonna be happy to see them. They are so out of touch. Also, her dress is ugly.
Agreed. If there were no plans other than to tour wearing designer clothing, ill-fitting shoes and smiles–don’t bother going to these countries you robbed blind of their people, land, and natural resources. Many multiple generations have had their heritages, land and languages stolen (see Canada as an example). For god’s sake, you enslaved these people! Did you think touring a museum would be enough? Apologies only make the person(s) saying sorry feel better, btw!
I haven’t been following the tour other than these posts, but it seems like most of the photo ops aside from the one with President Ramaphosa have been with white people. I’m not surprised that they’re getting protested. At a minimum after offering an apology, the Dutch monarchy could have set up a scholarship program to bring young South Africans to study in the Netherlands or some kind of targeted cash transfer program in the most marginalized communities.
I have followed it and they met with several people who were black.
They went to the slavery museum, which is where protests happened.
There are also Dutch scholarship programs specifically for South African students.
If I’m not mistaken, I think what @Barcelona, @MoxyLady007 and others are saying is, in acknowledgement of the fact that one cannot fully undo the horrors and atrocities of the past, they should do something tangible like offering actual reparations. In the absence of a full and meaningful plan for reparations, then at least smaller measures can be implemented like schools and scholarships. For you to just say “Well, they’ve already got a scholarship” like that, when it may have been years ago, implies that such a small measure is enough for enslaving people, killing those who tried to escape, stealing their resources and land for over 100 years. If they already have a scholarship, then surely it can be expanded in terms of the ages of students eligible, or the funding can be increased. I think that’s what some people are suggesting.
Good.
It’s long past time every “royal” house was demanded to make solid reparations.
After all, these are just made up titles that never meant anything, other than a means to pass in generational wealth & privilege. There is no such thing as a “king”, etc.
Enough already, to all of them.
That visit to Kenya by Charles just got a lot more interesting.
LOL
The history of direct oppression and violence from the British gov is certainly much more recent in Kenya, within the lifetime of many.
Including Charles himself.
I will be shocked if he goes through with his trip to Kenya.
On a serious note, I completely agree with everyone that royal families should expect more of these protests – and good for the people showing their displeasure.
On a very superficial level, void of any deep thought since it’s early Sunday as I sip my first cup of coffee, I love QM’s fashion sense. Those shoes are gorgeous and love her hat.
Right… it’s not like they’ve extended healthcare or social security or fully funded education to their colonies. They usually show up and appear to be flaunting their wealth amidst poverty with nothing to give those people other than a spotlight on some necessary org born of their history of violence against those people!
Look. I’m Dutch and I think Willem-Alexander and maxima are sympathetic people. They’re smart, they work hard and they’re truly doing their best, in what can only be described as a very complex situation.
But the monarchy is an outdated concept that needs to be abolished asap. It’s insane to think that in the year of our lord Beyoncé 2023 we still have a king and queen representing a former colonist nation visiting a former colony. I have no problem with w-a and max, but I do despise the outdated institution they represent.
I even wonder if they have any resources available to them to offer restitution and reparations. Having no idea how the Dutch monarchy functions, it seems likely that it would be up to the current government to make such a decision. But I’m not here to offer excuses for any royals. They all need to go. And as long as formerly colonized people are not compensated, this will continue to happen whenever royals visit.
Perfect example to me of white privilege The Dutch from my understanding of history were primarily responsible for enabling apartheid. The nerve of those folks, coming with smiles and expecting accolades.
I was born in SA and I do not agree that the Dutch enabled apartheid. They may not be without fault for what befell indigenous population of the Western Cape and the people shipped there as slaves, but Apartheid was enabled by the British. The Dutch lost the Cape Colony to the British in 1797 at the Battle of Muizenberg. From 1797 to 1961 the British ruled South Africa.
The Dutch did establish a colony in 1652 but it was initially only a supply post for their ships on their way to the far east. The Dutch East India company decimated both what is today the Western Cape and Indonesian Islands. They imprisoned the Indonesian rulers and shipped them off as slaves to what was then the Cape Colony. They also nearly wiped out the indigenous population of the Western Cape.
The Dutch were fairly ambivalent regarding racial mixing . Dutch soldiers stationed there often married slave women and were able to purchase their freedom. They would often also marry indigenous women. That would explain population group called the Cape Colored who make up the majority of the population in the Western Cape
It was a Dutch immigrant, (Hendrik Verwoerd) who was the first apartheid prime minister, but his rise to power was aided and abetted by the British. The British royal family even did a major Royal tour of South Africa in in 1947.
I married a Dutch dude and live in the NLs. My expat (American) perspective is that 1. Monarchies are expensive and unnecessary, 2. The Dutch one is somewhat better in general than the British one: they’ve done a better job of realizing their culpability HOWEVER we’ve gotten to the point (and past the point of apologizing and researching), so 3. It’s time to take active steps in the form of compensation.
I will say that WA and Maxíma at least met with several SA to talk about the past—I don’t see KC or PW doing that anytime soon—and the protesters have now brought attention to the fact that it’s time to take the next step. Do not continue to listen and apologize. Do something to compensate the descendants.
I get the feeling from the things they were able to do personally (starting a research into the family’s personal connection to the slave trade, decommissioning a carriage with colonial history) that the king and queen would be more than happy to go further, but as they are bound by the constitution they are hardly ever allowed to voice their real opinion or do what they would really want to do. And our government wants do very, very little.
I like Wax and Max, but the protestors are 100% right. Glad to see it.
I didn’t understand the criticism of Willem for getting into the car before Maxima. Clearly, in a situation like that, he should be doing exactly and whatever his security team are telling him to do.
I completely agree that they should do more to make it right. They may not have the authority to approve reparations without the government or even lobby the government for reparations, but they could fund interships, scholarships and even academic research positions out of their personal wealth.
@pinkosarus
It’s more than a question of doing what his security tells him to do. Sure, their job and #1 priority is to protect him; HIS job and #1 priority is…..er…..SHOULD BE to protect his wife.
So after security gets him into the car first, HE should demand of them to get his wife into the car immediately after he did, ON THE SAME SIDE of the car that he entered from. He should’ve slid his entitled arse over and make space for her….not left her out there in the hands of others.
If its unprecedented and undignified ( roll eyes here) for his royal personage to slide his royal arse over, its because they were caught in an unprecedented situation. For which his fallible security should bear some responsibility.
Me, either. Unchivalrous as it may look, he is the king (and the “blood royal”) here and he couldn’t have argued with his security detail if he tried.
And it’s not like she was left to fend for herself, she had a set of security people surrounding on the way to the other side. I agree, though, perhaps just getting both into the nearest door would have been better. I would assume there will be an after-action review & that perhaps they’ll change their tactics in the future.
Agreed. If there is anyone on the planet royals everywhere listen to, it’s their security team.
I find it hilarious that we are in the middle of supporting our rugby team (which is know for pulling us together) yet we still found time to let these royals know we haven’t forgotten or forgiven their atrocities.
Max is max, strong personality with an abundance of confidence. She probably thought she could address the situation. I have seen her speak over her husband before. They are no strangers to attacks (they and the family). WA parent wedding caused a riot. There was a mass killing at a Queens Day celebration years ago and Amalia moved home from college due to threats. Not a life I’d like to lead – easy to forgo the jewel vault and couture.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_attack_on_the_Dutch_royal_family#:~:text=The%20attack%20took%20place%20on,Koninginnedag%20(or%20Queen's%20Day).&text=The%20driver%20deliberately%20drove%20through,the%20attacker%2C%20and%20ten%20injuries.
F–king it up would be to dress up in conquering colonial garb and ride around inspecting “their troops.”
Or flinching & pulling back at a black person’s touch.
Or expecting to be carried when your legs worked well enough.
This has the British royals worried I bet. My guess is that the Wales will never set foot on the continent of Africa ever again (unless they privately vacation at a white owned game park to shoot endangered species )
I could be mistaken but I was under the impression that Kate never set a foot in Africa.
Could someone please confirm?
William proposed to Catherine in November, 2010 while on a trip to Kenya.
Actually, Will said he proposed to Kate on a private visit to Kenya. So Kate has been to Africa.
Damn, she was willing to go that far to get the ring, huh? That does it, he’ll never get it back from her now.
The private location was basically property owned by Jecca’s family so kate did not have to rough it in a tent. Also the proposal story was eerily similar to one of William’s friends from a few months before and so there may not have been a proposal in Kenya. There were a few odd comments during the engagement interview that made it seem like the proposal happened elsewhere, likely Scotland.
It’s more than likely William just stole a proposal story because it’s not like he put effort into anything, including the choice of ring. A lot of this got wiped from the older royal forums but nota might recall more than me.
When you see videos like that it does rather bring into focus how out-dated the idea of royalty is in the 21st century. You can see them becoming smaller and smaller as they decide not to do these tours and humiliate themselves further. But it will come at a cost as they isolate.
It’s also clear why William is trying so hard in America – he only wants to go where he can get star treatment.
William seems to forget we’re a former colony too and many of us do not have warm, fuzzy feelings for royalty.
In this day and age it’s not surprising that the European royal families do not have the influence they used to have.
I think W wanting to “crack” the US is because of HMs growing influence stateside which also reflects around the world.
The world knows royalty is code for murderous thugs
Love the dress. A full skirt is a nice change up and a taller woman like her can make it work. Also love her use of bold colors. They don’t overwhelm her total look.
I think the dress is lovely too.
I was wondering if something like this would happen. I don’t see why South Africans would benefit from a visit from royalty after such a violent history caused by colonizers. Just… why? Don’t.
Remind me the purpose of royal tours again?
I’m surprised they even came… most people did not know they were coming till we saw photos if them with the President so they were lucky because the protesters were going to be more… How do you say sorry for separating South Africans according to the language they speak, force them from their ancestral land, steal their wealth and when Mandela comes into power you ensure most of the banks, reserve bank and resources are depleted and think sorry will be enough… Afrikaaners will forever be hated till they do right
I am genuinely aghast they visited without unveiling official ways in which the Dutch are committed to learning their true past and ways in which they intend to continue the education in their nation and the ways in which they are going to work towards making South Africa’s future better than it’s deeply colonized past.
Announcing a Dutch day of remembrance of the stolen with the construction of a sister museum would be a basic ass start.
I seem to recall that Dutch Afrikaners relied on their religion to support their odious behavior toward the original inhabitants of that land.
If you aren’t coming to speak about reparations and put in programmes to mend the desolation of underdevelopment and over exploitation as a royal, you can stay home.
Monarchy really needs to be abolished.
Just popped in to add, “or to return stolen jewels” to your very good list.
When royalty or ruling country come to visit you run to them. You want them to see you because you have been told they can help. After so many years and traveling to their countries you see they are garbage. So,… some may still go for fun or in the hopes of a newly created charity. But the majority of the people have lost faith in outsiders and some insiders. We now know they are just as stupid as everyone else.
When they visit places and nothing changed the con job was exposed. I think that’s why prince Philip of england would point things out. It actually did help them. I’m sure when he called that man skin and bones the staff started feeding them more.
IF ROYALTY DOESNT WANT TO BE BOOED DO SOMETHING. It’s really as easy as making an existing charity serve its purpose. China is winning simply by building roads. It’s said in Haiti a great deal of their problems would vanish with infrastructure/road planning.
I could be mistaken but I was under the impression that Kate never set a foot in Africa.
Could someone please confirm?
I thought this as well. A poster above mentioned Will’s proposal to Kate in Kenya, but some people believe that Will copied that proposal from his friend. The press has never mentioned Kate going to an African country before, so I’m inclined to believe that she hasn’t.
Kenya is gearing up for Chucky, they’re protesting that the British Army never repaired the damaged they did a few years ago.
The Mau Mau Uprising was in 1952 through 1960, hope some of the decedents turn up to welcome Chucky and Cowmilla.
The proposal happening in Kenya is the official story given during the interview. Did it really happen? Hard to say. Harry in Spare seemed to confirm that William was in Kenya around the same time as him and never mentioned the proposal, so that does make things odd.
William reiterated the story in a speech about Africa a couple years ago as well. So it’s the story he’s sticking to.
Not sure why you mentioned Haïti, Macky.
The problem with infrastructure in Haïti is the same problem with Haïti in general and it’s called CORRUPTION.
I remember, I believe it was in 1979 when the new road was opened from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes. It turned out to be 1/3 narrower than planned because the money went into Baby Doc’s and probably others’ pockets.
In order to retrieve wheelchairs, crutches, clothes, whatever from the post office, I had not only to pay but have a fixer. And everything was like that for as long as I remember.
Haïti, which I love is a country corrupted to the core. It will take more than the Chinese and their roads to change this. Moreover, the road I mentioned was built thanks to money from Canada, the USA, France, the international community. They weren’t disinterested, nor are the Chinese.
💔
I’m half South African and while I despise the colonisation of my mother land, the level of governmental corruption outweighs these insignificant visits. I totally back these protests but wish people directed this anger towards the people that are causing direct harm.
This is why I winced when I saw on here that they were in South Africa, I’m surprised it took this long for there to be a protest against them visiting tbh (setting aside that outside of this website, I don’t think local papers are talking about them at all)
Even if their focus had been some form of reparation for their role, there was always going to be some form of backlash. Given the impact on the country, I’m surprised THEY’RE surprised. Do they not know their own history?
I think in some ways, this visit going tits up is necessary, apologising is one thing but willing to show your face and take your licks is another.
This is why the other royals (and the US) aren’t saying sorry: “sorry“ isn’t going to cut it.
—Can’t wait until they visit the East Indies!
Oh, the Dutch were absolutely brutal in what is now Indonesia, particularly after WWII when it became clear they were going to lose that colony.
Really amazes me how these monarchs are living off of generational wealth pillaged from these countries and have the nerve to go back there expecting accolades from the very people who are living in poverty because their natural resources were stolen while they were held in bondage. This is an example of white privilege
Bravo.
Ditto.
Harry would never. W-A could have scooted over at least.
Anyway I hope the monarchy gets abolished a left party just voted to put abolishment of the monarchy in their program. I usee to like them, but they flaunted covid rules repeatedly and he’s getting yet another raise whilst pretending to care about the pooor.
Compare and contrast this to the rapturous welcome Harry and Meghan got in South Africa. I am rather shocked this went down in a way. Wax and Max are nobody’s heat score, like they aren’t big deal royals and no one really cares that much about them either way., but I guess the days of royal houses being able to do royal tours is now long gone.
I do wonder, however, if Harry and Meghan were still royals if they would be able to do tours without any drama. It’s interesting that after their departure from royal life, that royal tours as a whole seemed to be seen as problematic.
Interesting thought regarding M&H’s departure and vocal protest during royal “tours”. I hope it is “we see you.”
Royals should stay in their own country unless they are travelling with their governments on trade deals, working with the UN, or on behalf of a charity in which they have personal involvement, but they should quit travelling as heads of state of countries they previously plundered or colonized. Why do they think they will be welcomed? If monarchies are to survive, they can and need to survive in their own country only. The century has turned, and monarchies really have no place anymore. They can’t even be a force for stability since they have no direct power. And to exercise only indirect power really has a down side because actions that don’t see the light of day seldom can be trusted.
They were on a knowledge mission with universities and the minister of education to explore how to work together on improving education in both countries…..
Max looks great. I don’t agree with the writer of this article.
William is probably sitting at home enjoying this After all, “Africa” is his and they didn’t get his permission first. Becausehe’s that entitled and navel grazing.
The dress Max wore with the flats, at first glance I saw red slashes, like disembowelment and thought how season appropriate (big fan of Spooky Season here) on second glance I saw the actual pattern and it’s nice. I appreciate her wearing flats most of all, as a person who, try as she might, can NOT walk in anything higher than an inch heel.
The BEST thing that European Royal Families can do for their colonized countries filled with POC…Is to stay TF away…if they do good works for the countries…cool…if they don’t…that’s SOP 😠…either way…they shouold STAY AWAY…those folks have been through ENOUGH!
If Maxima is wearing a dress more suited to a teenager, she does have three teenage daughters that might raid her closet.
I think it may be helpful to note that this was a state visit, meaning that they were visiting as head of state for the Netherlands at the invitation of the South African head of state. These visits are meant to promote diplomatic relations between both countries. This is not a case like Will and Kate visiting Commonwealth countries to receive the people’s adoration of their head of state.
As far as state visits go, this one was a bit low-key. Instead of a white-tie state dinner with tiaras, the South African president hosted a daytime luncheon. I can’t remember where, but I did see comments from a protestor that they were unhappy that their group was left out of the planning for the state visit and that their history was ignored to focus on the history of apartheid. So the host government probably bears some responsibility for why this protest took place.