Meryl Streep & Don Gummer have been separated for the past six years

Meryl Streep’s first big love was John Cazale, the brilliant character actor in films like The Deer Hunter, The Godfather (1 and 2) and The Conversation. Streep and Cazale were living together when he was diagnosed with cancer, and they were together when he passed away in 1978. That same year, she married Don Gummer. She was heartbroken and on the rebound and I can totally understand why Don Gummer would seem like a safe choice. At the end of September, Meryl and Don celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Except they didn’t really celebrate, because they’ve been separated for six years.

Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, are living separate lives, sources confirmed to Page Six Friday. The Oscar-winning icon, 74, and the feted sculptor, 76, have been separated for more than six years. In an exclusive statement, a spokesperson for the beloved star told us, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.” The news may come as a shock as the actress was seen today at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 rocking her wedding band. However, they were last seen together at the 2018 Oscars. The couple shares four children: singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30, whom they raised at their Connecticut compound in the quiet, historic town of Salisbury. They also have five grandchildren. Their son, Henry, has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker. Mamie has two children with husband Mehar Sethi. Meanwhile, Grace recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, record producer Mark Ronson. As for Louisa, she is best known for her starring role in the HBO show “The Gilded Age.”

[From Page Six]

I’m surprised but not all that shocked. Don always seemed uncomfortable with Hollywood and Meryl’s whole career, and it often felt like he didn’t even want to show up for the Oscars whenever Meryl was nominated. Maybe Meryl was like “you know what, I’d rather go off and be by myself for a while.” Pete Davidson is definitely going to call her.