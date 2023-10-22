Irina Shayk & Tom Brady are done, they ‘fizzled out’ a while ago, by the sound of it

Irina Shayk reportedly threw herself at Tom Brady when they were both guests at a June wedding of a mutual friend. By July, they were bumpin’ uglies in LA, with Irina flying out to spend a weekend with him. Over the next month-and-a-half, they would travel to see each other, and they even spent a weekend in London at one point. Irina’s people sounded excited about the romance, and sources told People that Tom is her “dream guy” and she loves dating him. Well, we’ve heard very little about Tom and Irina for the past six weeks or so. I was really rooting for them, but they could not survive the summer of splits.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are no more … calling it quits on their brief, but super attractive romance. Sources connected to the former pair tell TMZ the two eventually “fizzled out” after some time together, no drama or scandal … it just came to an end. The signs have been on the wall recently that things were likely over … as each has spent a lot of time in separate cities. Earlier this week, Tom was spotted in Miami and Irina was in New York. Obviously, it’s a quick flight … but the fact we haven’t seen them together is a telling sign. It was back in July and August when things really heated up between the two — she spent the night at his place in Los Angeles, got affectionate in his car and even took a trip overseas … spotted coming out of the same London hotel. Some started to wonder if Irina had gotten back together with her ex, Bradley Cooper, early last month when she posted a pic of him on social media. At the time, sources told us Irina and Tom were still together … and don’t forget, she’s got a kid with Cooper, so they maintain a level of friendship.

[From TMZ]

Now Bradley Cooper is with Gigi Hadid, which felt like a “reaction” to Irina and Tom. Basically, I still kind of wonder if Irina would simply prefer to just get back with B-Cooper and have a second child with him. That is her dream. But yeah, it probably won’t happen anytime soon. As for Tom and Irina… I kind of like the way they conducted that, keeping it simple and straight-forward. I wonder why they fell apart? It could be that it simply took too much effort. I don’t think Tom likes to make an effort.