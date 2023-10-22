Irina Shayk & Tom Brady are done, they ‘fizzled out’ a while ago, by the sound of it

Irina Shayk reportedly threw herself at Tom Brady when they were both guests at a June wedding of a mutual friend. By July, they were bumpin’ uglies in LA, with Irina flying out to spend a weekend with him. Over the next month-and-a-half, they would travel to see each other, and they even spent a weekend in London at one point. Irina’s people sounded excited about the romance, and sources told People that Tom is her “dream guy” and she loves dating him. Well, we’ve heard very little about Tom and Irina for the past six weeks or so. I was really rooting for them, but they could not survive the summer of splits.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are no more … calling it quits on their brief, but super attractive romance. Sources connected to the former pair tell TMZ the two eventually “fizzled out” after some time together, no drama or scandal … it just came to an end. The signs have been on the wall recently that things were likely over … as each has spent a lot of time in separate cities.

Earlier this week, Tom was spotted in Miami and Irina was in New York. Obviously, it’s a quick flight … but the fact we haven’t seen them together is a telling sign.

It was back in July and August when things really heated up between the two — she spent the night at his place in Los Angeles, got affectionate in his car and even took a trip overseas … spotted coming out of the same London hotel.

Some started to wonder if Irina had gotten back together with her ex, Bradley Cooper, early last month when she posted a pic of him on social media. At the time, sources told us Irina and Tom were still together … and don’t forget, she’s got a kid with Cooper, so they maintain a level of friendship.

[From TMZ]

Now Bradley Cooper is with Gigi Hadid, which felt like a “reaction” to Irina and Tom. Basically, I still kind of wonder if Irina would simply prefer to just get back with B-Cooper and have a second child with him. That is her dream. But yeah, it probably won’t happen anytime soon. As for Tom and Irina… I kind of like the way they conducted that, keeping it simple and straight-forward. I wonder why they fell apart? It could be that it simply took too much effort. I don’t think Tom likes to make an effort.

19 Responses to “Irina Shayk & Tom Brady are done, they ‘fizzled out’ a while ago, by the sound of it”

  1. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    October 22, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Not to be cruel but Tom doesn’t strike me as a very intelligent man, after his weird diet and football career what would one talk about with him?

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      October 22, 2023 at 8:23 am

      Sometimes the truth is cruel.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      October 22, 2023 at 8:46 am

      I’ve watched quite a few interviews with Irina. I don’t find her terribly interesting. All she talks about is fashion, etc. She’s very
      business-minded regarding her career. He’s into branding and getting lucrative deals more so than ever post-football. So they have that in common.

      Also, they have raising kids to talk about. In my opinion, they were probably a pretty good match except for the distance and both having children to raise in different states as far as co-parenting with their exes.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      October 22, 2023 at 10:51 am

      I don’t know. I spoke to him for a bit at a fundraiser and he seemed intelligent to me – we didn’t talk about football or his diet, just about the charity itself and travel and he asked about my work.

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      October 22, 2023 at 5:08 pm

      To be a quarterback you have to be intelligent

      Reply
  2. Normades says:
    October 22, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Meh. They hit it and quit it. I doubt there was any deep emotional connection.

    Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    October 22, 2023 at 8:43 am

    I think Tom wants someone who is as famous if not more famous than he is. He may date B-list but I think he will want a long-term relationship with someone who is A list and still willing to deal with his nonsense. Maybe Gigi Hadid next? She might want a stable husband and a few more kids. By all accounts, he’s a good dad when not completely checked out for football season.

    Reply
  4. Libra says:
    October 22, 2023 at 9:07 am

    I think he wants another Giselle, a woman who does all the heavy lifting while he just goes on his merry way playing big boy games with zero responsibility.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 22, 2023 at 1:34 pm

      A year ago he didn’t seem to want to lose Gisele and get divorced. It wouldn’t surprise me if part of him still wants the original Gisele back.

      Reply
  5. Mi says:
    October 22, 2023 at 9:20 am

    Why would “Irina’s people” claim he was her “dream guy” and then go kayaking topless with her ex? It sounds more like “his people” thought she was desperate and that he was more important to her than he actually was… (cause he is so sexy and irresistable to all females, you know?)

    Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    October 22, 2023 at 9:24 am

    For these two, I have to think, flying around the world to hook up in various cities has got to be draining after a while. No matter what their PR was trying to sell, I don’t think there was any deep connection between the two. If it’s just about sex, must easier to find hook-ups closer to where you live — there are models, actors, and sports figures where they both live. Just saying.

    Reply
  7. Kittenmom says:
    October 22, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Ugh just when you think you’re safe from ever seeing Brady’s underwear selfie again 🤢

    Reply
  8. Kirstenj says:
    October 22, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    That photo of Tom says to me: “every male selfie is a cry for help”

    Reply
  9. Fabiola says:
    October 22, 2023 at 5:10 pm

    I don’t think any guy takes Irina seriously. She’s a PR girlfriend.

    Reply
  10. WTF says:
    October 22, 2023 at 5:51 pm

    Is there no code among super-models? Giselle’s sloppy seconds are it huh?
    (just kidding, kind of)

    Reply

