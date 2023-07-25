Tom Brady & Irina Shayk were officially bumping uglies in LA this weekend

Back in June, Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick got married in Sardinia. The wedding reportedly cost close to $13 million, and there were many A-listers there, including Leo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, David Grutman, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and several models, including Irina Shayk. I only heard/read about the wedding because Page Six got a tip that Irina was practically stalking Tom Brady throughout the weekend and she was “throwing herself at him.” Her people made a point of denying that. Well, six weeks later, guess what? Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are happening. They are, how you say, bumping uglies.

There’s a HUGE rollout in TMZ, People Magazine, Page Six and more.

The new summer romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has been brewing for “a few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. Shayk, 37, and Brady, 45, “have been in touch for a few weeks,” according to the insider, who says “there is a spark” between the model and retired NFL star. The source says Brady invited Shayk to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles,” where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. “They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house” where Brady is staying, the source explains. “There is an attraction,” according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk “have never been involved romantically before” the summer fling began. Another source tells PEOPLE that the two first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy back in June. Brady was spotted by paparazzi this weekend cozying up with Shayk in his car after they spent the night together, Page Six and others reported. The father of three, who has also been linked to Kim Kardashian since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen nine months ago, was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic stop, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce. Shayk was spotted leaving the next morning, before Brady later picked up the Russian model again on Saturday afternoon, Page Six reports.

You can see some of the photos of Tom and Irina’s California weekend here at TMZ. TMZ also reports that Tom and Irina did meet at Joe Nahmad’s wedding last month, and “A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them,” although her rep denies it. LMAO. Irina really doesn’t want to give the impression that she zoned in on Single Tom, targeted him and proceeded to throw herself at him. Hey, it worked! Overall, I’m sort of impressed by how matter-of-fact this is? While Irina and Tom were aiming for a discreet meet-up, they also weren’t jumping into bushes or hiding anything. They’re both single and ready to mingle – it’s not scandalous in the least.

Meanwhile, sources tell TMZ AND Page Six that Gisele Bundchen “is not happy at all” about Tom and Irina’s new romance. One source did tell Page Six that Tom & Irina’s new thing is “helpful to [Bündchen’s] freedom.” I don’t get any of this alleged Gisele angst? Gisele left Tom, Gisele wanted out, Gisele was completely above-board about everything and she explained every part of how she felt in multiple interviews. I get that “model catfights” sell, but please, give Gisele some credit. I doubt she’s worked up over this.