Tom Brady & Irina Shayk were officially bumping uglies in LA this weekend

Back in June, Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick got married in Sardinia. The wedding reportedly cost close to $13 million, and there were many A-listers there, including Leo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, David Grutman, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and several models, including Irina Shayk. I only heard/read about the wedding because Page Six got a tip that Irina was practically stalking Tom Brady throughout the weekend and she was “throwing herself at him.” Her people made a point of denying that. Well, six weeks later, guess what? Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are happening. They are, how you say, bumping uglies.
There’s a HUGE rollout in TMZ, People Magazine, Page Six and more.
The new summer romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has been brewing for “a few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. Shayk, 37, and Brady, 45, “have been in touch for a few weeks,” according to the insider, who says “there is a spark” between the model and retired NFL star.
The source says Brady invited Shayk to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles,” where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. “They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house” where Brady is staying, the source explains.
“There is an attraction,” according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk “have never been involved romantically before” the summer fling began. Another source tells PEOPLE that the two first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy back in June.
Brady was spotted by paparazzi this weekend cozying up with Shayk in his car after they spent the night together, Page Six and others reported.
The father of three, who has also been linked to Kim Kardashian since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen nine months ago, was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic stop, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce. Shayk was spotted leaving the next morning, before Brady later picked up the Russian model again on Saturday afternoon, Page Six reports.
You can see some of the photos of Tom and Irina’s California weekend here at TMZ. TMZ also reports that Tom and Irina did meet at Joe Nahmad’s wedding last month, and “A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them,” although her rep denies it. LMAO. Irina really doesn’t want to give the impression that she zoned in on Single Tom, targeted him and proceeded to throw herself at him. Hey, it worked! Overall, I’m sort of impressed by how matter-of-fact this is? While Irina and Tom were aiming for a discreet meet-up, they also weren’t jumping into bushes or hiding anything. They’re both single and ready to mingle – it’s not scandalous in the least.
Meanwhile, sources tell TMZ AND Page Six that Gisele Bundchen “is not happy at all” about Tom and Irina’s new romance. One source did tell Page Six that Tom & Irina’s new thing is “helpful to [Bündchen’s] freedom.” I don’t get any of this alleged Gisele angst? Gisele left Tom, Gisele wanted out, Gisele was completely above-board about everything and she explained every part of how she felt in multiple interviews. I get that “model catfights” sell, but please, give Gisele some credit. I doubt she’s worked up over this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Yep Tom got laid. Not surprised by whom because she seems to get around to those in need. Correct me if I’m wrong wasn’t she seen with Kanye after his breakup with Kim?
Correct. Was Gisele and Irina friends to start? Gisele has so many pap pics with her trainer. why would this be scandalous to her? They’re both moving on.
Don’t recall her being around Kanye, my guess is you’re thinking of Julia Fox
No…before Julia, Kanye did indeed date Irina.
I stand corrected. This memory totally got superseded by other craziness, I’m sure.
Maybe I’m projecting here but I don’t necessarily believe Gisele wouldn’t be worked up about it. My ex fiancee (who is also my daughters father and long time best friend (we’re talking 20 years) just told me he has a new girlfriend. Even though after we broke up he tried to get back together twice and I didn’t go with it (because it didn’t work out for a reason, however much we love each other), it still hurts so unbelievably much and feels so much worse than I ever imagined, because what weve built as a super close separated family feels like its over now. The kids involved makes these situations where one person has moved on SO MUCH MORE COMPLEX than just ‘boohoo my ex moved on I’m a bit jealous’.
Yeah defo projecting, sorry, but whatever I stand by it!
Nah, when my ex husband started dating soon after I left him, I saw his girlfriend, who seemed like a nice girl, and all I felt was sorry for her. They’re still together and I have remarried and I still hope, for her sake, that he treats her better than he treated me. I haven’t felt sad about it for a second.
In a similar situation with my ex right now. I broke it off last year and we had been hooking up/ very close since and now he’s moving on with a new relationship and I’m pretty heartbroken * even though yes, i did break it off and he had tried to get back together a couple times – he just had a lot of toxic things going on). It sucks that it hurts so much, but it does really change things now. Anyway I dunno, I’m a dummy haha. I wouldnt blame Giselle for feeling some type of way about it regardless, is what I am saying I guess.
Agreed Dina, that’s kinda what I meant. She may well feel a typa way about it and I wouldn’t blame her – the kids add a whole dimension of pain and overthinking of the situation. Sorry to hear you are also suffering through this at the moment – it f*cking sucks big time and I feel your pain. Big hugs from afar!
I doubt Giselle cares especially since it’s Irina. I’m sure he’ll get laid a few times and get bored of her like every famous guy she goes after.
I think it’s more likely she gets bored of them.
I am in the process of separating right now. I am sure I will have an extremely hard time when he moves on, despite my insisting on the separation. He cheated, it didn’t work out with the other woman, but I am sure the first thing on his priority list is finding someone to sleep with. I strongly suspect the first person he finds who is semi sane and moderately attractive, he will end up serious with. And I think that is going to sting. But it is what it is.
I think it would be harder for me if the press was REPORTING on it and speculating on how I feel. As you can see, others have said their ex moving on did NOT bother them. I think it could go either way for Giselle. But I also suspect that the publicity would be part of the issue if it did bug her.
Tom Brady should, technically, be smoking hot, but when I look at him all I think is that the lights are on, but everyone is gone out for the evening. I am sure TB is devastated by this news.
HAHAHA. This is a great way to describe how I feel about him, because same. In theory he should be attractive to me, tall, athletic, great smile, but I’m drier than the Sahara when I see him.
I’m all for it. She’s age appropriate, power dynamic appropriate, and everyone here is single. Good for them both.
Yes, came here to say exactly this.
Like Eurydice, I also came to say the same thing as Molly. I admit to being slightly surprised at first (it would not have surprised me to see him with someone younger), but this fits. As to Gisele, I think as long as she’s okay with Irina snd her children, she’s going to be supportive (like with BM and J).
YES. Single, successful and not 20 years old. I love this for Tom.
This reads like high school gossip. ‘They spent the night together (giggles)’. But given what we heard about him ‘shopping’ for a new girlfriend I’m not surprised. His PR seems to be run by a teenage boy.
Otherwise good luck to them, I’m slightly surprised that he’s not with someone a lot younger and less powerful that Irina but he was with Gisele for all those years so doesn’t have a problem with that and has chosen not to rebound with someone totally different.
Overall I would like to thank the PR folk and TMZ for giving us some nice harmless summer gossip.
Weren’t there rumors that Kim K was trying to date him? So…does Irina go after Kim’s ex’s (don’t forget she briefly dated Kanye), or did Kim plant the Tom rumor to get back at Irina for dating her ex? Something is going on there, methinks.
I think you’re on to something here- PMK has loooong tentacles- she could easily slip some innuendo to someone.
That was PMK trying to get attention for Kim and both are somewhere having a cry that their plans failed. Lol
LOL I was thinking the same thing. Kim and PMK tried so hard to make Kim and Tom happen, but he squashed those rumors immediately. The fact he’s dating Irina is probably bruising Kim’s ego. Irina was the first woman Kanye dated after the divorce too. I guess Irina is a good rebound lol?
I called bullshit on that RIGHT AWAY. She’s not his type AT ALL and that story had PMK written all over it.
Never got his appeal but i guess fame and money warps that – he looks like a Ken, pretty on the outside but nothing going on inside.
There’s actually a lot going on inside, it’s just not sexy or glamorous or super interesting to people who aren’t into sports. Inside, he’s still an athlete who loves competition, so he’s investing in sports teams and collaborating with other athletes.
Hmm, trying to imagine Tom strumming a guitar singing “Push” by Matchbox 20 on a beach by a campfire and failing miserably at it.
Good luck to them I guess. Irina is a Putin apologist and Tom is Trump boy (though he’s seemed to step far, far back from Agent Orange) so this is a perfect coupling. And I doubt Gisele is jealous, though she may care the person her former husband brings around her children and that’s it.
I think Gisele might be more concerned about how kids will be affected by thus relationship, rather than being jealous of another woman in Tom’s life
If Tom and Irina are hooking up, good for them. I think Gisele may be a little bothered by it but I doubt she’s crying buckets over him. I was reading another article on People mag about this hookup and it proceeded with how all these models were competing for Tom’s attention and, ultimately, Irina won him at the end. Seriously? Not just any woman…MODELS were throwing themselves at a man who takes bad selfies of himself in his underwear. His PR is competing with Brad Pitt’s team on who best can inflate their client’s ego.
I admit he’s handsome but when he opens his mouth to speak, you can see the cobwebs in his head. Pretty to look at, not much else.
Kim k was never “linked” to him, that was her people desperately trying to link their names together in the press so that in the future, sentences like the one in this article “previously linked to Kim k” are written, which elevates her profile.
He issued multiples denials that he even spoke to her and her people wouldn’t let up.
Please don’t give her manipulative ways and respect by saying they were linked.
It’s the Kardashian way. They link themselves to people they have zero relationship with just to keep in the gossip cycles. This is how they keep themselves relevant. They are desperate and thirsty.
There’s something about him that reminds me of Herman Munster. I hope Irina is a huge football fan because that’s pretty much all Brady can talk about.