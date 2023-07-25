Nick Cannon filled a studio with 3,000 roses for Abby De La Rosa

Recently I’ve started re-watching Gilmore Girls for the billionth time as a coping mechanism for stress (I don’t think I’m the only person who does this). There’s an episode of the show where a character demands to be proposed to with “a thousand yellow daisies” and then their boyfriend follows through on her request. But the scene has always bothered me because it’s so obviously more than one thousand daisies, it looks like at least double that! It’s so over-the-top it takes you out of the emotions of the scene. Now I feel vindicated because this past Friday, Nick Cannon festooned his studio with 3,000 roses for one of his partners, Abby De Le Rosa. She co-hosts the radio show The Daily Cannon with him and they share three children together. Nick went all out just because–it wasn’t an anniversary or her birthday. Abby was touched by the gesture. And it’s definitely comparable to the Gilmore Girls scene in terms of being over-the-top.
Nick Cannon is showering Abby De La Rosa with love.
The Masked Singer host, 42, brought romance to the workplace — and the mother of three of his 12 children to happy tears — with an extravagant surprise.
On Friday, De La Rosa, 32, walked onto the studio set of Cannon’s radio show The Daily Cannon, which she co-hosts, to find it covered in 3,000 red roses.
“Stop,” she said in a clip of the episode shared on Instagram. “What the heck?”
“You’re joking right now,” the DJ said as co-host Mason Moussette described the romantic scene for the listeners, saying, “There are red roses literally everywhere in this studio.”
De La Rosa then planted a kiss on the father of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, and called the gesture “insane.”
“I’m really emotional right now,” she said fighting tears. “I’m just so grateful.”
People’s coverage also includes some things Abby said on the podcast Lovers and Friends last year. She said she knows “in her heart of hearts” that Cannon is not “her forever person” and that she envisions being in a monogamous relationship at some point. She also said that she’s happy with how things are now. That’s interesting to me. I’ve talked at length about all the ways I think Nick’s family situation are less than ideal for his kids and for the moms. He’s allowed to have multiple partners but doesn’t want his partners to have the same freedom. His child-support arrangements are seemingly ad-hoc at best and he may withhold that support if his partners aren’t faithful to him. However, Abby seems comfortable with it and if she really is happy, I’m happy for her. As for me, I’m always suspicious of grand gestures that come out of nowhere. I usually assume they are compensating for someone’s secret doubts or indiscretions, but I had a stepdad who bought my mom red roses every time he had messed up. Red roses in my house were an outright admission of guilt, like a scarlet letter. (They thought I couldn’t pick up on it, but kids usually read subtext like it’s the headline.) For what it’s worth, I don’t think that’s what’s happening with Abby and Nick at all–I think he genuinely likes the “grand gesture” and she comes across surprised and happy.
I don’t believe for a second that this kind of lifestyle can bring happiness to anyone who isn’t already a total mess.
Selling Sunset is my guilty pleasure and it’s really interesting to hear about this situation from Bri Tiesi. She keeps on being defensive about it, yet she admits to being completely blindsided by Nick’s latest baby (with Abby, I think) She found out about it on social media, so Nick didn’t bother to tell Bri about expecting another baby for the entire pregnancy. I got the impression that he focuses on one woman for longer stretches of time and recently it’s been Abby.
Correction: Bri probably found out about the birth from SM, not the pregnancy, but still.
I think it’s sad. It’s so much easier for him to blow a bunch of stupid money on flowers in some grand, empty gesture than it is to be a committed partner day in and day out – changing the diapers, sitting up with the baby with the fever, washing the cereal bowls, etc. She’s admitted she wants a monogamous partner and he spends his money on an empty gesture that gives him publicity. You couldn’t pay me to sign up for her life.
I think you hit the nail on the head with your comment: It’s so much easier for him to blow a bunch of stupid money on flowers in some grand, empty gesture than it is to be a committed partner day in and day out. THIS. It takes a mature person to be committed and be there everyday through the good and bad. Nick is all about the high he gets from making a woman gush with these over the top gestures – that’s his drug.
This is so true! I recently had a chat with a work friend who’s a few years younger than me (late 20s) but is seeing a man in his 50s. She was telling me how he’s not “ready for a relationship just now”, but every time they spend time together, he makes it the most amazing time ever, i.e. they only see each other every 3-4 months for a long weekend. Each time he whisks her away to a fancy hotel, spa, city trip and showers her with flowers and gifts. Then radio silence with an occasional text in between. And I was trying to explain how this isn’t a relationship; this is just someone who wants the company of a fun, beautiful, younger woman when he needs a holiday. He’s never made an effort to be there for her or spend time with their families/friends. She keeps thinking that eventually, he’ll want to settle down once they “get to know each other”, and he “trusts her completely” because he’s been burned before by his ex-wife. There is no talking sense to people sometimes!
A weekend every 3-4 months?
That dude is married.
@Lucy2 for sure. Or at least in a long-term relationship with expectations of monogamy.
@ Lucy 2, that was my thought as well!!
@ Penguin, gently tell your friend that she is going to wait forever because if he hasn’t decided where the relationship is going by now, she should cut her losses. Otherwise, she will be hearing this same excuse and by year 5, she will wake up having invested those years on someone who will never commit. (Or could be already married.)
Believe me I’ve tried. But to no avail. I also was convinced he was married, but no, just divorced 2 years prior. She swears it’s over and then gets roped back in again. Recently we were on a business trip (we work for the same company) and she said she couldn’t make dinner one night and lo and behold the guy was in town and “desperately wanted to see her”. I mean really!
No amount of flowers can coverup the smell of the BS he is trying to sell to a woman.
Sounds like a behavioral pattern that supports criteria for a narcissistic sociopath.
Guess who’s gonna be really p$%&ed off at this, the rest of his 27 baby mammas
Yup! And it won’t be pretty!!
He did this for the podcast and the attention. Nick wants to be seen as a romantic, great guy. Nothing about him seems genuine.
Exactly. Big grand gesture posted to social media, picked up by the gossip columns, that’s what he wants. Not actual love and care and commitment.
Being the head concubine for a dude in 2023 is not anything to aspire to. I hope she finds someone to love her and take care of her when Nick cuts her off.
There must be another baby or two on the way
Or his desire for her to grant him another Zillion.
Who TF comes up with these names?? What a narcissist NC is.
The names are her responsibility too. Zillion Heir? WTF. Whit this rate of Nick throwing money at the window and yet keeping on having more kids, little Zillion will not inherit shit. Zion Mixolydian sounds like a diabetes drug. And who names their daughter Beautiful??
I just can’t with these names! Imagine having to introduce yourself, “Hi, I’m Beautiful.” WHAT?
Nothing says romance like the community sperm bank filling a studio with roses after fathering a bunch of kids from a dozen different women. I hope Zillion Heir and all the other whack ass names are paying attention to what not to do later in life.
These women. I can’t. They are beautiful, intelligent, talented women. Agreeing to share this troll with his Walmart Halitosis face. I just want to shake women like this. For those of you saying they are agreeing to it there’s a power imbalance and he controls the money. They are too young to understand they are wasting their youth on a trash can. They will look back on this and regret it. They could have spent this time with someone else emotionally capable of being there daily, or even better, they could go at it alone.
The bar is so low an insect couldn’t limbo under it.
Yes, the bar is low. A long time ago, when I was a young, beautiful, talented, intelligent Black (yes, this is relevant, I promise) woman, a white friend of mine encouraged me to widen my perspective and search online for “emotionally capable”, interesting, financially independent men. I was single, in a new-to-me city with few supports, and tired of the stresses of “going it alone” with a new job and elderly family members who needed attention and care. I looked at two highly recommended sites, and came away feeling quite miserable. Very few men — of any race or ethnic background— were open to connecting with Black women. And that’s before trying to meld my challenging-to-some demographics and personality into the mix.
My point is that while I have no idea what options “these women” have, I recognize that “going it alone” can be difficult to do, and challenging in other ways, especially when you want or have kids. “Emotionally capable” men may or not be available — or even interested.
I have no idea whether or not the women in Nick Cannon’s harem are happy with their choices. I imagine, though, that each one of them has at some point looked at her options, thought about their hopes and their compromises, and made decisions that they thought would meet at least some of their wishes for a sustainable life. So, yes, there are power imbalances, and exponentially complex issues that likely go along with being in a very public relationship that doesn’t meet the standards that most of us might want — but for all the criticisms that I’ve read here, few of you have really addressed the very real possibility that the healthy, secure, committed relationships that these women have apparently eschewed simply might not be available.
And: Yes, I read the Drake post too.
I agree, except for them being too young to know better. I don’t think any of these women are that young. I couldn’t name any of them other than Bri and now Abby, but I think they are at least mid to late 20s, no? With Bri I have the impression that she is a clout chaser who makes it her career to befriend rich or famous people and tries to bank on those connections later.
My first thought when I read the headline: I wonder how much 3,000 roses = child support payments.
She will soon be the mother of 4 of his 13 children……….
Classic love bomb. Get out!
Um, just want to say as someone living not that far from where roses are grown in greenhouses… this is terrible from an environmental standpoint as well.
A simple bouquet and actually being a partner (love, time, effort) is a million times better than advertising that you sent someone 3,000 flowers.