“Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci made their red-carpet couple debut” links

At first glance, and without reading, I thought that was Marie Osmond.
That line about Gwyneth is SO vintage Gwyneth 😂
Wait are Christians not supposed to celebrate Halloween? Like is it actually against their religion? Christians are the majority where I live and almost every house gives out candy or has Halloween decorations. I had a friend that was Jehovah’s Witness when I was a kid and I know she did not celebrate Halloween, but other than that almost every kid I knew (regardless of religion) went out to get candy in a costume. We even did Halloween festivities at my public school…mind you we also had “Bible story hour” at my PUBLIC school lol…not sure how they got away with that though.
@me, there is a faction of Christians who are pretty hardcore and Hillsong (where Hailey and Justin attend) is a MAJOR conservative base. It’s rooted deeply in southern baptist dogma and many southern baptists are firmly anti-Halloween.
Halloween is actually a Catholic holiday adapted from paganism and is evolved from All Hallows Eve. Many Christians – specifically southern baptists – are of the opinion that Catholicism is not Christianity. They are incorrect. But then again they’re incorrect about a lot of things. 🤣
Oh that’s interesting. Is Justin Bieber really that much of a hardcore Christian? I mean he smokes weed, drinks, had pre-marital sex. Or has he been “re-born” lol? Anyways, thanks for the info !
The Biebers haven’t been Hillsong members for awhile now.
@ME/ @Sass- Hallowen is the celebration of death. I don’t know who n their right minds would want to celebrate death .
Majority of the public don’t even bother to ask about its origins and they get carried away / sucked into the noise just to appear to be part of the crowd.
@ jemmy
We celebrate the commercial side of Halloween, not celebrating death at all. Just like plenty celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus and don’t even think about Jesus’s Birthday. Same with the Easter Bunny and Easter. If you don’t want to celebrate Halloween, that is your right and I respect that.
@ jemmy
celebrate death? the origin is the celebration of the harvest at the end of summer, kinda anti-death, you know, food. even the connection to all saints day is not the celebration of death. dressing up is about not being mistaken for a ghost. nothing about halloween has ever been a “celebration” of death.
@ameerah thank you for the update! I don’t really keep up with them because I don’t care for him, but I have former neighbors who are a very involved part of the mega church community (like running departments level) and have done corporate retreats at Hillsong to learn from them – they might not be involved now but Hillsong is still obsessed and as such many of the congregants are super fans of his music. Just something I’ve seen with my own eyes. It’s kind of funny.
@Jemmy I was raised Catholic and I did my college studies in historical archaeology with an emphasis on belief systems and the anthropology of death and you are incorrect. That’s really all the energy I have for you today.
I was one of those unfortunate children raised in a non-denominational Christian home in the 90s when the satanic panic was the rage. We didn’t celebrate Halloween (except to dress in Bible costumes and go to church – my brother won for his burning bush costume) as well as no secular music, dancing, and so on. We also couldn’t watch certain tv/movies bc of demonic symbolism (Smurf’s, He-man, Harry Potter). I have many more stores and am more than a little scarred. Needless to say that I go all out for Halloween now with my kids and have one of the biggest yard displays on the block!
The Smurfs? You’ll have to explain that one to me lol.
Anything having magic or magical powers was considered evil so Gargamel or whoever in the Smurfs had magic made it bad 🤷🏻♀️ I had a very restrictive childhood (which made me a very rebellious young adult)
I saw this in the small town I lived in in Georgia ten-ish years ago; heard some of that from my co-workers, too.
I also grew up in a church like this and wasn’t allowed to celebrate Halloween. Funny enough, I now have the opposite experience: I don’t celebrate Halloween at all and have no interest in it. I have nothing against it, but because I have no fond memories of the holiday, it’s basically not a part of my personal/family culture.
Monica and Tim, cute couple!
Monica is a lovely woman, just not in this dress.
They look happy !
That Sweeney movie looks like something that could be on the Hallmark Channel…so…😬
Gaga actually looks bloated more than anything. Even her body. I know she suffers from Fibromyalgia sot it could be medications.
What?! She has lost a ton of weight.
She just looks like Miley Cyrus, so…same surgeon and same make-up artist maybe.
I’m hoping it’s from the steroids she has to take, swelling in the face is a common side effect. She’s so young, and absolutely did not need any work done!
I used to like Monica for shallow reasons (she is a very beautiful woman) — but then it turned out she is a Roman Polanski supporter, and now I can’t stand her.
He’s an ugly-looking man. And I never got his obsession with Johnny Depp, considering Johnny can’t act.
Yikes, Gaga’s looking like Miley Cyrus.
Wow, he looks terrible. Mr non white people don’t fit my aesthetic. He said some really dumb things a few years ago. Don’t care for him anymore.
I didn’t even recognize him, he looks really different to me.
@Jemmy, Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of the dead. It’s commercialized in the states and increasingly in Mexico. It’s a sacred and holy time in remembrance of those loved ones who have passed. Visiting the cemetery, prayers, cleaning and decorating the graves with flowers and the favorite dishes of loved ones. It comes at Halloween but runs longer.
Can we talk about Gaga’s security guard, please? Lol
Hotttt
I don’t know either Glen or Sydney, but my goodness–that monotone of hers shows lack of any interest in anyone, including herself!
I need to understand the draw of Tim Burton.
He casts his friends and lovers in movies.
Me too, Tanisha. He has been a head scratcher, for me, my entire life. I just don’t get the appeal, at all. Creativity only goes so far.
Good gravy, those secrets people are keeping from their families are no joke. Some of them are a cry for help!