Prince William & Kate ‘are cracking under this relentless pressure’ of royal work

Another day, another palace briefing about Prince William and Kate’s rage towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’re just going to keep repeating it for the next ten, twenty years – Will and Kate are big mad at Harry and Meg! The “why” of it changes from week to week, but an old favorite got dusted off: because Harry and Meghan’s exit increased Peg & Buttons’ workload! The added twist here is that Will and Kate are now under so much work pressure (lmao) that they’re turning on each other. Please, it’s been years and I still can’t believe that Team Keen believes this is a winning message.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have “had a huge impact” on Prince William and Kate Middleton when they stepped back from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave The Firm back in 2020 before starting a new life together in America. A source has now said that after their departure, the Prince and Princess of Wales were forced to pick up the “extra workload”. “Prince William and Kate are feeling incredibly resentful towards Meghan and Harry for leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States. The extra workload that’s been handed to them is huge,” the source said. They also claimed William and Kate have had to take on “even more responsibility” since Meghan and Harry left. The source said this has had a “huge impact on their marriage and family life”. “At times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure. With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn’t be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn’t abandoned their royal duties.” the source told Closer magazine. It’s been reported that William and Kate are also setting their sights on making waves in America, meaning Meghan and Harry could face competition across the pond. The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be in the midst of submitting a trademark application in the United States. PR expert Andy Barr from 10Yetis.co.uk has revealed exclusively to The Mirror that Meghan and Harry would be “jealous” of the connections and opportunities William and Kate would be presented with should they decide to crack America. “I love brand Meghan and Harry but I do think that were Kate and Wills wanting to crack America, as rumoured, they would do so with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals,” he revealed.

“With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn’t be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn’t abandoned their royal duties.” I mean… lmao, what’s crazy is that it’s sort of true. True in the sense that the Sussexit was the beginning of the end for the Wales marriage, and they no longer had the Sussexes as a distraction to paper over their issues. All of which to say, if Harry and Meghan were so vital to the whole operation, maybe the family should have treated them accordingly? Maybe Will and Kate shouldn’t have been abusively racist a–holes? Anyway, I came here for Kate whining about how she’s a Top CEO under relentless pressure, but I leave this piece believing that the press is trying their best to telegraph the fact that all is not well in the Wales marriage.