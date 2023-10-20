Prince William & Kate ‘are cracking under this relentless pressure’ of royal work

Another day, another palace briefing about Prince William and Kate’s rage towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’re just going to keep repeating it for the next ten, twenty years – Will and Kate are big mad at Harry and Meg! The “why” of it changes from week to week, but an old favorite got dusted off: because Harry and Meghan’s exit increased Peg & Buttons’ workload! The added twist here is that Will and Kate are now under so much work pressure (lmao) that they’re turning on each other. Please, it’s been years and I still can’t believe that Team Keen believes this is a winning message.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have “had a huge impact” on Prince William and Kate Middleton when they stepped back from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave The Firm back in 2020 before starting a new life together in America. A source has now said that after their departure, the Prince and Princess of Wales were forced to pick up the “extra workload”.
“Prince William and Kate are feeling incredibly resentful towards Meghan and Harry for leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States. The extra workload that’s been handed to them is huge,” the source said.
They also claimed William and Kate have had to take on “even more responsibility” since Meghan and Harry left. The source said this has had a “huge impact on their marriage and family life”.
“At times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure. With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn’t be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn’t abandoned their royal duties.” the source told Closer magazine.
It’s been reported that William and Kate are also setting their sights on making waves in America, meaning Meghan and Harry could face competition across the pond. The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be in the midst of submitting a trademark application in the United States. PR expert Andy Barr from 10Yetis.co.uk has revealed exclusively to The Mirror that Meghan and Harry would be “jealous” of the connections and opportunities William and Kate would be presented with should they decide to crack America. “I love brand Meghan and Harry but I do think that were Kate and Wills wanting to crack America, as rumoured, they would do so with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals,” he revealed.
“With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn’t be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn’t abandoned their royal duties.” I mean… lmao, what’s crazy is that it’s sort of true. True in the sense that the Sussexit was the beginning of the end for the Wales marriage, and they no longer had the Sussexes as a distraction to paper over their issues. All of which to say, if Harry and Meghan were so vital to the whole operation, maybe the family should have treated them accordingly? Maybe Will and Kate shouldn’t have been abusively racist a–holes? Anyway, I came here for Kate whining about how she’s a Top CEO under relentless pressure, but I leave this piece believing that the press is trying their best to telegraph the fact that all is not well in the Wales marriage.
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, speak to young people as they participate in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid's charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
The Prince of Wales talks to Sam Stables during a visit to the We Are Farming Minds Charity at Kings Pitt Farm
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Sam Stables
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Madley Primary School in Hereford to look at their forest school.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the We Are Farming Minds Charity at Kings Pitt Farm in Hereford.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2023
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to take part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingdom
When: 12 Oct 2023
WHAT WORK??????
90 engagements a year is just to much for the commoner turned Royal. That’s more than one a week the British taxpayer should be ashamed of asking so much when she and her husband take so little. 🤔🙄🤣😂
Exactly, SarahCS! They don’t seem to work very much at all. Or at least, they don’t seem to have much impact with the work they actually do.
“The source said this has had a “huge impact on their marriage and family life”.”
Again, What Work?! They don’t have much of a job and these mental health experts seem to also have difficulty putting in the work their relationship apparently needs.
They would only look more ridiculous than they already do to try and blame H&M for a marriage breakdown if there is one. Its a weak link..but then the bm/cujos and their readership isnt known for common sense/critical reasoning.
WannaBeFarmer, Yes, usually it’s infidelity that causes couples to split, not a happy marriage 🙄
Bear in Mind Kate is passionate about Early Learning and spends so much time telling parents how she wants her kids to be brought up normally like theirs. G,C&andL are not allowed to have dinner with their parents until their nannies have taught them good table manners. George and Louis will be educated at Eton. W&K have sixty staff around to help them, they are driven everywhere in their Rolls Royce or private helicopters. Then they ask each other at some event ‘whose cooking dinner tonight? and what are we having?’ and Kate says maybe she will rustle up a curry whereas their meals come from the Windsor Castle chef. And that’s normal?
Give me strength. What sort of mugs get to believe this crap.
Neither one of them have upped their numbers in any substantial way. And that time they coordinated with other agencies and brought donations to an area (in 2022?) and it was very Sussex like, they said oh well do this every now and then. They’ve never done it again.
I believe they’ve turned on each other, but it’s not because of non stop schedules.
This. Just stop trying to rewrite the very clear facts, British media. Their marriage was briefly “helped” by the common goal of obliterating Meghan, but all of you knew it was the last gasping breath of a dying relationship.
Speaking of rewriting the facts, the BM just can’t seem to make up its mind about which narrative they want to follow. When they want to “punish” the Sussexes for, I don’t know — reasons, they write that the Sussexes “were exiled” to America, but when the BM wants to blame or reproach the Sussexes for leaving then they say that they “stepped back” from royal duties thus hurting the Keens. It’s like a Rorschach test.
If they take as many family vacations as they say, live in the “cramped” Adelaide Cottage together, and only work 3-4/days a week, as they’d like the media to believe, than they have PLENTY of family time together. Way more than literally every other family.
And apparently way more than they want…
The Duke of Gloucester, who is 79, does more engagements than Princess Keen and Queen Sidepiece.
According to latest chart I saw, Duke of Gloucester does more than either W or K, but Camilla does more than Duke of Gloucester.
Did everyone forget they took the summer off for school break, Kate isn’t traveling to earth flop because of school exams and Will spent two days in NYC mostly in his hotel? The hate glare Kate gave Meghan was enough to sever any interest in being in the UK and Kate went to great lengths to avoid standing next to Meghan on the balcony (I think she fears comparisons) but the final straw was Frogmore.
Too bad “working royals”. The “others” ditched you and you can have it all. Meghan said it on the Netflix series, they offered to move to Canada, still support the royals and let Fred and Gladys, Bill and Kathy have all the press attention. They told H&M no so don’t blame them for their miserable marriage that always looks like they hate each other.
Cutting ribbons…
Exactly!
They get chauffeured or flown to an event every few days, spend a few hours at most doing nothing useful, and get flown or chauffeured home. They have cooks and maids and nannie’s and gardeners for the multiple houses they live in rent-free. How is wilting under the burden of so much privilege a good look???
Huh?! 👀🤪🤮
“… ‘were Kate and Wills wanting to crack America, as rumoured, they would do so with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals,’ revealed Andy Barr of 10Yetis.co.uk”
Who is this Andy Barr and WTF is he going on about?! He ‘revealed,’ eh??! Nope, by the looks of his company’s name and his crazy ravings, this Barr fellow is only trying to gain attention, much like the desperate tabs/ rota/ royal firm, doing and saying anything for clicks, attention, and public engagement. At the top of their list, is constantly employing the Sussexes’ names, images, and their every move, in order to try and make WanK and the remainder Brit royals appear more interesting. STOP PLEASE! Fetch is NOT happening.
I can’t believe that this crap was actually published. Not only have all of these entities lost their minds. They are in a insane asylum, attempting to take the rest of us to La La land, to the wacky world of Oz, & sucked down weird Wonderland’s delusional rabbit hole, with them. 🫠😵💫 NO! NOT!
So, WanK are planning to easily ‘crack America,’ at the same time that their marriage is in the toilet; they were booed at a basketball game in America; chastised for their colonial antics in the Caribbean; and lambasted for their COVID train tour to Scotland. 🤔🫣 How can they ‘crack America,’ when they are “cracking under the pressure” of their lightweight p.r. work fluff? 🙄
Total BS! 🤡 💩 GTFOH!
This one-sided, non-competition needs to be called out for its vileness and its stupidity for once and for all! You WanK, you are the wankers who bullied H&M out of the royal firm. Face your karma, and accept the mess you have made of your own lives.
“Crack America” my ass. They may as well send Horsmilla.
America is too big a nut to be cracked. No one, not even Taylor Swift or someone of her level of popularity, can dominate the entire country. The Sussexes are doing just fine with the endeavors and fans and achievements that they have. Will and Kate already have a small but solid fan base here just be nature of being Prince and Princess. What are they going to do to expand it, throw themselves parades?
They have a job to do in the UK and they’re whinging about how hard THAT is. I don’t know how they expect to win hearts in the minds in the country that (check notes) fought a revolution to get rid of the institution they represent.
Right. ‘Crack America’ is just really funny considering Richard Palmer once called them ‘crackers’ and they enjoy drinking ‘crack babies’. Maybe they all need to lay off the crack. They really need to focus on Commonwealth countries. Not America.
What’s this nonsense about embiggening sp? a trademark application.lol They already have one in the USA for the American Friends of the Royal Foundation of the Douches of Cambridge. All that means is that they are changing the name again.
I’m aghast that the idea of having more responsibility and working more may effect a marriage (sarcasm). It happens to us plebians too. How dareth working more effects them too. There ought to be a law about such nonsense.
Working more for the PoW’s is just very entertaining. They may have to things 4 times a week as opposed to 2 and before Hary came back from serving in the Army, it was very little. Harry was very kind to the workshy Cambridges in SPARE.
Lol SarahCS! I laughed out loud at the phrasing “even more work”.
Well the “UK” work load has increased but seemingly has no issues reaching out to the Canadian Fire Fighters
Prince William thanks Canadian firefighters for their ‘unprecedented work’ during wildfires and urges them to ‘rally together’
Prince William thanked the workers for their ‘crucial’ work
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12654509/prince-william-wildfires-canada.html#comments
What’s funny is that this got zero coverage in canada. Because Canadians don’t give a shit about British royals.
What were they doing before Meghan married Harry? She was never part of that family so why are they acting like everything fell apart for them when she left LOL. These goons are pathetic hahahahaha.
Only this bone lazy pair would call what they do, work. H and M in their short time together in the UK, unintentionally highlighted the narcissistic laziness of W and K, who also manage to take 3 or 4 luxury holidays every year. K spends money on dreadful clothes, mumbles badly and is constantly open mouthed like a maniac about to bite someone. Hollywood might hire her as a horror movie extra, W could be in a zombie movie, with these new careers, they can just be themselves. They have achieved nothing during their time together other than trashing H & M through their irrational jealousy. I guess K’s long term stalking expertise is used regularly to attack. If their marriage fails, its not surprising, who in their right mind would marry their predatory stalker of 10 years plus and expect long term happiness. Lets not forget determined commoner Carole who pimped her children. Narcissists always accept no responsibility for their destructive actions, they are always the victim. The consequences from H and M are that they are showing everyone how to be in the public eye, be loved by many, help others with empathy, make a huge difference in peoples lives and have a happy marriage.
Useless layabouts think two photo ops a month is work.
I’m sure this means when the news finally comes out that they’ve separated….
… it’s the Sussex’s fault.
And the British media will go wild again!
Of course. That was coming pretty much since the Rosebush story came out.
I think we all have seen the writing on the wall for that scenario. The gaslighting and hate campaign has become ridiculously predictable.
In the beginning, it was only Meghan and Harry. They are gaslighting the entire planet at this point, based on their news cycle.
The Wails have disappeared because of their kids’ school break, so until they pop their heads up again, it’s going to be an endless stream of why every single thing is Harry and Meghan’s fault, so the idiots who still think they are remotely important don’t notice they are out of the public eye. Again.
Exactly this. It’s setting the stage to blame their marriage breakdown on the Sussexes.
These two are relentless in their campaign to blame everything in their lives on H & M. It feels like if Kate stubbed a toe or got a paper cut, they would want to blame H & M for it somehow. It’s insane.
Meghan is the reason behind those bandaged fingers, you know she is!! (sarcasm, folks).
They left 4 yrs ago and Meghan was only a working royal for about 18 months but clearly the Windsor family intends to blame every negative thing that happens to them for the next 100 yrs on the fact Harry and Meghan moved to America and started their own business.
This particular blame game is especially ridiculous since the Wales were looking frigid and unhappy before Harry met Meghan and were noticeably irritated that the recently married Sussexes clearly adored each other and made their frigid marriage more noticeable.
It does seem like a way to start to get that news out there and use M&H as a buffer to their own wrongdoings. As usual.
Exactly what I think ! William ´s PR is writing the « it’s sussex fault » narrative!
And there it is… the beginning of the divorce rollout.
Yep, and I am shooketh. I know we’ve seen some writing in the wall, but some of us here (myself included) never though William would give up the perfect marriage story. Should’ve known that little shit would blame in on Harry and Meghan since he is spineless.
Yep…divorce/formal separation rollout. Maybe part of Kkkhate ‘s settlement is that they agree to blame this on Meghan to leave her and her family alone in the press/public
There was an article yesterday that Kate is “temporarily stepping down “ from her royal duties because she’s overwhelmed and it was even reported on our local radio station. I was also surprised. I believed they’re mostly separated but I never thought they would actually formally separate/divorce. But now I think that Wills is getting her out of the spotlight so the public isn’t as upset when the actual news comes out.
I think we might see this after Earthshot. Her absence from Singapore is deafening, especially when you would think the RF would jump at the chance to rival H&M’s whirlwind visit to Düsseldorf & NYC. And I don’t believe for one minute that Keen would wilfully stay at home. This woman is deranged with her obsession of Meghan.
she’s taking time away from royal duties/ would keep duties at a minimum as her children will be away from school for the mid term break
Maybe Kate has health issues (physical or mental)? But since the royal family likes to hide any health issues to pretend they are genetically superior, they could never admit it.
Or, maybe she’s taking a break to have more work done and let it settle, before being seen in public? The timing would be correct, as she will undoubtedly want to look refreshed for her big-time Christmas concerts, now that Christmas is all about her.
Right now the Christmas Carol concert still seems to be happening so I don’t think anything will be said until after that. And they have the Christmas walk which would be awkward.
My best guess is this is done during the summer holidays next year. Then they will be out of sight for months.
So this week is was Marie Claire UK and Closer magazine laying out the Wales’ fights and marital dismay and blaming two causes–George’s schooling and royal work stress caused by the Sussexes leaving. Those two media outlets seem relatively low on the totem pole but Closer does seem to have a big Euro audience.
I imagine the rota who feel they deserve some kind of loyalty from the Wales’ camp for propping them up while destroying Meghan–Camilla Tominey, Roya Nikkhah, Tom Sykes, Richard Eden, Dick Kay, Valentine Low–now absolutely have to be angling to be the one with the first scoop straight from Burger King’s mouth about the split. Meanwhile, former split-scoop-frontrunner Dan Wooten finds himself exiled right when it is all about to blow up.
@Harper I think the news is starting in the lower tier tabloids first and then will start making its way to more “legitimate” avenues like the DF, Express, and then it’ll go through the Telegraph and then the Times. They’ve been selling the perfect family for so long, they just come out swinging with a separation announcement.
@JT I agree. It’s fascinating to watch, isn’t it? We have 2.5 weeks before the EarthShot ceremony on Nov. 7. We’ll see how much more tea is released via the lower tier tabs until then. Questions will be raised at EarthShot about Kate, despite Willie wanting his solo spotlight. He’ll want that week to be focused on his amazing saving the planet skills, but that news cycle will be SHORT. The rota is going to be getting restless after that.
@JT The Sussex stepping down and being the cause of their marital strain was also in the Express yesterday. The article appears to be written like the Marie Claire article.
Honestly, If William wanted to be cold AF, he’d drop separation news right before the earthshot prize. That would actually really get the awards some attention.
You are not wrong, Jais!
This is the second or third story recently that referenced current trouble in their marriage.
I didn’t think Normal Bill would give up his “happily married middle class (lol)” persona, or that Khate would allow a divorce without a huge fuss, but things are definitely afoot. Maybe they’ll announce a formal separation and no divorce, or maybe Normal Bill is ready for that hot single dad lifestyle, or maybe everything has taken a toll on Khate and she’s like “eff being queen.”
@Harper Keenshot and then Christmas afterwards will be interesting. If William can pull off somewhat of a successful trip, then I think it’ll be full steam ahead for a separation. This trip is Pegs testing the waters as a solo “statesman.” @Juliana That was fast. I guess the Daily Fail is next then, although I think the RF would be better off blaming Kate’s unpreparedness and her parents’ grifting on the breakdown of the marriage rather than H&M.
Sorry but W&K will NEVER divorce! Kate and her family have done the work and their reward is the titles. Honestly, divorce was out when Harry left. She’s getting that crown come hell or high water!
What Kate & her mother want and what they get may be two very different things.
If I were a paparazzi, I’d be in Singapore and on #WillyWanker like white on rice, cause I have a feeling he’s going to take his girlfriend on the down low for a nice romantic vacay & pics of W with a woman will be worth almost as much as pics of Meghan & the kids
I can’t see a divorce either. Solely because KM and her debtor mother will have dug in and refused to cooperate, threatening letting all the skeletons out of the cupboard if W tries to proceed unilaterally.
W will also be being leant on by BP and the UK Establishment to keep KM centre stage, as ‘who else is there among the working royals’.
No one would be shocked if it was revealed William cheated. It is not the bombshell some people think it is because they would just say he’s like his father.
Kate doesn’t have any leverage here.
I’d have to see it to believe it. You don’t just shake off a woman who wasted 10 years of her life doing nothing but stalking you and following you around to get a ring. The Keens may sideline Kate temporarily in order to reorganize the way they carry on their duties separately (as was reported weeks ago) but he can’t get rid of his clinging vine that easily. I still say that Kate ain’t going nowhere at anytime soon.
So they can’t handle their workload at home, but want to expand to “work” in another country? Name any other “firm” in the world that would put out that kind of PR. Amazing how royals in other countries can handle it with fewer “working” royals. It doesn’t make them seem like top monarch material either. If you are the actual heir to be the head of a company, shouldn’t you expect the burden to fall on you?
We will go insane trying to apply logic to anything these two say or do, LOL
Your last sentence makes me think of all the articles that came out when the Sussexes first left about how much Pegs was depending on Harry to help him with his reign and needed a wingman and couldn’t manage without Harry etc. And now the Sussexes were the glue holding together the Wales marriage? Do the RRs and palace sources not see how utterly incompetent they’re making Pegs out to be?
It also makes me think there’s something seriously wrong with Pegs if he can’t do anything without Harry (as either the workhorse or the scapegoat). Can’t wait for the RRs to start hinting about that!
William was going to be the face of the monarchy, while Harry would be the de facto King. William would f*ck off like he always has while Harry did the actual work. That’s how it’s always been. It’s why Harry was the one doing all of the royal tours, all of the royal engagements, and picking up patronages that Liz or Phil couldn’t do when he retired.
Isn’t that what Party Pieces did? Failing at home so opened up some sections at ShopRite in the US? W&K are clearly not capable of learning from example.
YES!!!!
No matter that Rite Aid is now filing for bankruptcy. Birds of a feather, and whatnot.
Soft launch of their divorce, probably. And when it happens, Meghan and Harry can be to blame somehow.
I saw this coming ages ago. It’s all Meghan’s fault we split up. If they have too much to do, like the End of Homelessness, Bringing Peace to the Middle East, Early Years and being a neuroscience expert…… and now ‘Crack America’…. Well no wonder they’re overworked.
Uh oh things are not well with the Wales. Must blame Sussexes for their shitty marriage and forcing them to do their jobs. They say they are doing more work but where? They are not going to be able to take America from Harry because we don’t want them!! Something is up for these idiots to be running around with their heads cut off trying to spout this nonsense.
If they are overwhelmed with the royal workin Britain, why on earth they want to come to the US? They want to compete with Harry and Meghan, that will be one sided competition.
I think they are getting ready to make it official. They’ve been separated for awhile, IMO, but this feels like prep work for a formal separation.
As for America, they have no hope in hell. Americans will absolutely not embrace some out of touch royal d-bag over one of their own. It’s just not going to happen. Even Americans that hate Megs will not want these morons because they are foreign. They have nothing to offer.
Honestly, I think the root of all their discontent is Harry and Meg’s work ethic and charisma. If they were lazy and willing to just fade back, there would not have been any issues. I mean, the RF would still have been casually racist, but they would sort of carve a spot and just trot them out when they needed a scapegoat. But it would have been softer, a little like Andrew.
But H&M dared to be popular. And effective. And well-connected. Every one-off project Meg launched was orders of magnitude more successful than Kate’s multi-year projects. Harry has actual institutions that he started (Invictus, Sentebale) and are successful, globally recognized and impactful. Baldy can’t even give money away successfully.
The root of their discontent is the Sussexes succeeding and thriving outside of the monarchy, Harry not crawling back to beg them, the Sussexes status on the world stage right now, vs while they were still under monarchy. The BRF now know for a fact that they are really the nothing burgers, they are the clout chasers, the Sussexes are the clout. William coming to NY is meh for a lot of people, the Sussexes coming to NY is worldwide news. WanK feel and that and it hurts to know that WanK can never measure up to the Sussexes.
The updating of the Royal website to misleadingly claim the Sussexes are supporting country and king was not an error, the BRF know who is famous and it ain’t any of the left over royals.
LaraK, they have lots of resentments towards Harry and Meghan. I agree a big part is the natural charisma of Sussex Family AND how impactful they were in their royal work. The things Harry and Meghan do, they do with passion and commitment. That means those things succeed.
@Larak “Americans will absolutely not embrace some out of touch royal d-bag over one of their own.”
Herein lies Willnot’s hatred of his SIL- IMO , he’s aways wanted the adulation from America and thought it was a given .This may also be one of the reason he did not want Harry to marry M- it opened up the possibility of a lot of that adulation now being directed at M. Add to the mix the H and MM’s charisma and the constant comparison now meant that THE FK who should have /enjoy having the pre eminence to people’s affection is now playing second fiddle.
I also believe that Willnot/ RF thinks as long as H remains married to M, this would be the case hence the prolonged campaign to break up the marriage and to publicly destroy M such that she has no voice.
One thing they didn’t factor in all of their peevishness is that the age of deference is long dead and really need to play by a new set of rules namely kindness + honesty. Wilnot would have been in a much better place if only he wasnt nasty to his brother.
I hope for his sake, eats the humble pie, apologise to H+M, work together ,become a greater force for good.
@Taytanish, they absolutely thought Harry would either divorce Meghan (and leave Archie with her) and stay in the UK. When that didn’t happen, they were SURE the Sussex’s were going to fail miserably without being part of the firm, and that Harry would divorce Meghan (and leave Archie with her) and come back to the UK with his tail between his legs.
The fact that none of that happened, that H&M are THRIVING, and that Harry is so in love with Meghan and radiantly happy with his family (and to be free of the firm) has turned Bill into Gollum. He’s obsessed with H&M and their success. It’s really ridiculous and obvious.
@Larak “Americans will absolutely not embrace some out of touch royal d-bag over one of their own.”
Herein lies Willnot’s hatred of his SIL- IMO , he’s aways wanted the adulation from America and thought it was a given .This may also be one of the reason he did not want Harry to marry M- it opened up the possibility of a lot of that adulation now being directed at M. Add to the mix the H and MM’s charisma and the constant comparison now meant that THE FK who should have /enjoy having the pre eminence to people’s affection is now playing second fiddle.
I also believe that Willnot/ RF thinks as long as H remains married to M, this would be the case hence the prolonged campaign to break up the marriage and to publicly destroy M such that she has no voice.
One thing they didn’t factor in all of their peevishness is that the age of deference is long dead and really need to play by a new set of rules namely kindness + honesty. Wilnot would have been in a much better place if only he wasnt nasty to his brother.
I hope for his sake, eats the humble pie, apologise to H+M, work together ,become a greater force for good.
As for his marriage to K, that’s a complex one – at the time, it seemed he married the right woman. With the advent of M, it seems he should have married a go getter like M , SOMEONE WHO IS able to support him
They’re even going to try to blame the Waleses’ breakup on the Sussexes? That’s hilarious.
it’s such great deflection. that marriage is in trouble, and the two of them are getting their meghan and harry ducks in a row.
I still don’t understand their supposed need to “crack America.” America left y’all’s monarchy behind 250 years ago, you can’t crack us. Worry about your own people so they don’t do you like our ancestors did yours.
It’s about two things: 1. money – the UK upper classes have been after all of that sweet new American money since before the Revolutionary War, through dollar brides, two World Wars they couldn’t win without us, rebuilding after the wars, etc. and are still chasing it while trying to pretend they are superior for their class system/”manners”/titles/land/fancy clothes; and 2. fame – the US media props up celebrities worldwide and the royals under Phillip figured out that you can’t maintain worldwide adulation with a diminished monarchy without US PR help, which is why you saw things like Princess Margaret touring the US and Will and Kate touring California and meeting celebrities on camera after their marriage. For all of the trash talk about Americans and Meghan being too American, the institution is well aware of how important US support is. And so is the rest of the UK establishment, frankly, since all Europeans are famous for hating Americans due to snobbery while loving their money and post-Brexit, the UK needs US help so much it could almost become a colony of the United States.
As the grandfather said on “Black-ish,” I wish I could say “yes” but I can’t say “no.”
Mmm this makes me worried the UK tabs are going to try to blame Harry and Meghan for any divorce. I actually don’t think Will would take this angle if he and Kate did divorce, I think he’d want the blame on Kate not H&M. But I could see Kate’s people actually using this to “explain” why the marriage fell apart.
It’s going to be scapegoats all round when it finally does land.
Meanwhile H&M will keep doing their thing and living a great life in the sun with their kids.
If the Keens try to put the blame on H&M for their failed marriage, I hope the Sussexes push back. They probably won’t because they’re too gracious, but if it was me I would would definitely ask to excluded from this narrative. I would even drop some subtle Crygate tea on why Kate was bitter towards Meg because her own marriage was falling apart.
I don’t know @JT. Personally, if the Sussexes are blamed for the WanK’s splitting would be funny and indicative of the bs in the BM/BRF. See, that would be a fun headline game. What nonsensical headlines would the BM put out?
SPITTSVILLE, HARRY & MEGHAN LEFT THE ROYAL FAMILY (ALMOST) 4 YEARS AGO. iT GREATLY HAD AND IMPACT ON WILL & KATE’S MARRIAGE. HOW DARE THE SUSSEXES DO THIS TO THEM! Then they’ll go on for every minor grievance ever.
H&M&A&L, will all be napping, peacefully, underneath a tree and minding their own business.
What were they expecting? They chased out 2 popular working members of the family. The fact that they genuinely thought they would get their way, abusing H&M while working them to death while W&K kept all the money, worked very little and could keep their kids away from the spotlight was foolish. Something had to give.
Harry and Meghan have been blamed for everything else (they did not “abandon their royal duties”). So now they’re being set up to take the fall for the failure of the Wales marriage. It figures that they would do that, but it’s pretty despicable. This whole article made my head 🤯.
Harry and Meghan also offered to work part time, they were making fun of the offer. I bet it was William in my opinion who rejected their offer. Now will & Kate just have to work harder and stay away from the US if they can’t even handle their current work in Britain.
I think it was William too. He wanted Meghan gone and Harry under his control again. Wm didn’t want them having the freedom to do big successful things like Invictus Games, Sentebale, the Together Cookbook without him being allowed to steal the money and control the projects.
I also think it was William. Remember part of the Sussex offer was to not have to deal with the rota anymore, and William would have wanted to have kept them both under his control AND under the control of the rota.
Every single bit of this.
It’s been over three years and they still haven’t gotten over the Sussexes leaving the Cult ..
It’s quite pathetic really .
LMAO that America would accept them more than Harry and Meghan. I needed that laugh this morning.
Right?! Plus if they’re so overwhelmed since the Sussexes left, why would they want to extend themselves into a country that has no ties to the UK or Commonwealth. It makes no sense.
This. They’re overwhelmed with work and yet they want to take over America. It makes no sense.
the bit that got me was how “jealous” harry and meghan would be. that’s playground talk and just proves how ungrown willam and kate are; deeply embarrassing. they are so ignorant of their lack of charisma, as well.
Even if it’s just the mindset of the ‘reporters’ who write this stuff, I would be so embarrassed they said something like this about me.
Reading “with far greater ease… than their power couple rivals” was the laugh I needed. Thanks. I’m starting a new job soon and going through all the feelings with leaving the old and starting the new. But, jeez nothing like the stress faced by these workaholics. Lol
Lol x2 – how can they do anything with “greater ease” when they’re already so overworked?
Not sure how any PR “expert” worth their salt could see stale pale Wails as competition to the glamorous Sussex team
So my first response when I read the headline of ‘relentless pressure of royal work’ was 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 These two are the laziest of lazies. They work when they want (not often) and can’t even be arsed to mingle with the other European royals (if even invited).
But my second response after reading the blurb is, oh boy, these two really are headed for splitsville. And, as per usual, the Sussexes will be the scapegoat. The writing is on the wall with this piece.
My third thought is I wonder if this is why Gopher-Wiglet McButtons hasn’t been allowed to wear any tiaras or royal jewels since Chuckles took over. They don’t want any more jewels disappearing into the Midds family pockets as Wiglet is forced out of the family.
They are not working more. They’re barely working at all. This is ridiculous. I suppose Kate is working on her piano exercises in preparation for this year’s Christmas concert, but other than that…
She had to fly all the way to France, TWICE, to watch rugby with old farts. TWICE.
Harry&Meghan OFFERED half in half out but the BRF said no.
Also they haven’t done a day of real work in their lives
lol if they had let the sussexes work like they wanted to, it wouldve been ok but they were so jealous of the winning couple they had to stop their shine. Now that they’re not working royals anymore – well they still WORK and the salties never figured out that they’d have to work more to pick up the leftover work, but also to COMPETE everytime the sussex would
come out with new stuff. LOL fools are fooled. This is the rolling out of the problems in the marriage and also the start of the thought that they come back half in half out, after the charlie’s speach the other day about not being hasty towards each other. All their own doing.
Except there is no ‘leftover work’. We’ve been told several times over the years that each couple, each royal, sets their own schedule, creates their own ‘workload’–outside of the usual whole family events like trooping & Christmas churchgoing (cannot BELIEVE that is counted as work!).
Even worst if that is true. So lazy. It’s the worst flaw for a public figure, there to SERVICE, paid by public funds.
I don’t know, this looks more like a preemptive strike against “work-shy” W&K. I have a feeling they’re going to go on an 8-week Christmas break or something, so need to prepare the ground a little bit…
Kate would not miss a chance to have her annual Christmas Carol show..,they’ll go away for a while, put on a show and everything will be forgotten by the tabloids. It’s rinsed and repeat every year.
Then it will be time for Kate’s annual “Keening Season” to begin.
And I guess the Sussex’s suggestion of “Half in -half out” … wouldn’t have saved the Wales marriage either.
It’s absolutely bonkers that the narrative that the Sussexes wanted ALL OUT from the get go was not pushed on them by the Regent – Charles and the Queen’s viper courtiers is gaslighting extraordinaire…
Another thing to blame Meghan for! Just divorce and roll out a new War of the Waleses or your new lives already.
I dont get why they just wont recruit those eager beavers Princess Beatrice and her hubby. They seem like the perfect solution,they will never outshine the Wales and will accept anything to be working royals.
Exactly. I need to blame the so call “irrelevant” H&M for the workload when there are quite a few royals William’s to help out. They could out Sophie and Ed more and I definitely believe that Bea and aero would be more than willing to take on some royal duties. Why does everything hinge on H&M? And if it’s does hinge on H&M why keep smearing them? Where are all of those so called olive branches?
So there’s two possibilities imo:
1. W&K have conscious uncoupling style split. No rancor or drama. Sussexit is used to explain that work pressures drove them apart. The split is just “it’s all too much for their family” and it’s neither W’s or K’s fault it’s over. H&M are blamed.
2. W&K have war of the Wales part 2. It gets nasty and Sussexit is blamed on Kate, and she is painted as the manipulative shrew who ruined Diana’s boys’ relationship. It gets ugly and H&M are painted as “seeing through” Kate, and the divorce is used to try to reunite Diana’s boys now that Will has seen the light.
I know which one is more likely to me, and it ain’t number 1.
This story is just a lame attempt to justify laziness.
The fun thing to consider about the nuclear option is if Kate decides to”tell all.” The Middletons are already in bad favor with the RF, their connection would be broken and they need money. There would be a lot of offers for Kate to tell her story and I can see Carole urging her to accept one.
Eurydice! Are you a witch?
This is exactly what the Middletons will do, since the Windsors have clearly left them to dangle in the breeze.
They are in a catch 22. Didn’t save the Middletons when their company went into bankruptcy, because you wanted them to get the bad press? Huh.
What Will Kitty Do?
Kate, Midds, uncle Gary, Matthews family will not go nuclear on the Windsors. Too much of their sh!t has been covered up by the Windsors and the tabloids due to the royal connection.
Maybe. I think the nuclear will come from Will and “Kate’s story” would be “more sad than angry.” I don’t see her vomiting a lot of secrets necessarily, but taking advantage of offers.
I’m still on the fence on whether or not they’ll divorce but boy is this all this starting to look more and more like a slow drip divorce rollout…..basically announcing they’ll be doing engagements more separately, more emphasis on william’s “hotness”, articles about their fights and every couple has its “up’s and downs”, Katie not going to earth shot and now this….
It’s raining and chilly here today. And it is all Harry and Meghan’s fault.
It’s night time here at the moment, that must be H&M fault too. 😉
I had leg cramps all night long. Must’ve been H&M pulling my legs.
Literally cut my finger this morning. Must be Harry and Meghan’s fault🙄
I ran out of bread this morning. H and M fault!
I haven’t gotten any accolades or attention today. Thanks a lot, Harry and Meghan.
We ordered lunch out today. They said 25 minutes. I arrived in 30 minutes. It still wasn’t ready. Pretty sure it’s Meghan’s fault.
The lack of foresight is something else. They wanted Harry and Meghan gone, they got it, and now are mad they are expected to do more? They wanted the spotlight to themselves, to do what exactly? The lack of logic is laughable. The sussexes leaving is the first time either have them have experenced consquences for their actions in their entire life.
Yes! For the first time in their worthles lives W an K are living with the consequences of their actions. I mean, who knew that if you relentlessly bully someone, they avoid you like the proverbial plague?
Sooooo the PR rollout they’re going with is because my brother and his family moved away, my wife and I are now having marital problems?
But we love each other so much, and the little cottage we pretend to live in, and though we throw pillows at each other in rage we obviously show affection don’t you see these super staged photo ops!?
I can’t believe how the RF has survived this long with only 4 brain cells.
this part! so absolutely awful and yet still held up as better than. *biggest eyeroll*
Generous of you to assume that all four brain cells even work.
I think they do, but only one at a time
ha! they fire sequentially, like pistons!
Let’s be real. The only pressure they are cracking under is the pressure of trying to measure up in any way to H&M. The facade of we’re just as good as them but better will never ever work. They need to give it up and do what they always should have done, say how inspiring H&M are, how much they admire them. The end. You win now because you are real and humble. Doesn’t quite play into the fake religion and them being annointed by God because of their innate superiority though does it. Oh well. Help us deconstruct the monarchy, W&K? Lol We can tackle ending racism and homelessness now…
How is it that QEII and Philip were doing more work probably every week well into their 90s, as these 2 shiftless whiners can be bothered to do in a particularly “productive” month?
So he IS unfit to be king.
Also this is definitely them trying to lay the groundwork for blaming the separation and divorce on the Sussexes. But if that’s really the case (NARRATOR’S VOICE: It is not), then Willy Wanker will have to stay single because it’s not like the stress or workload will decrease, so wouldn’t second marriage suffer similar strain? Guess they didn’t notice the corner they were backing themselves into with this lame excuse.
I’m also struck because the offer of Harry and Meghan to stay half in, still completely controlled by the monarchy was so incredibly generous. The peace of mind and happiness they were willing to sacrifice to play this part for them in a construct that THEY (the royal family) desperately NEED to continue as the royal family…. it’s astounding. And they were denied and insulted in every way. To now be able to control their own lives, their own finances, their own career and business decisions. It’s so very valuable and incredible that they were kind enough to consider the plight of Will and Kate and their children to give up so much of their personal freedom to be there for them participating. And what would have been the benefit for H&M? They were willing to do all that to have a chance to still do good in the world when and where the royal family said was ok and that was still enough for them. It’s amazing. Truly there will be history books written for a very long time about this entire situation.
The offer was made for the Queen
Oh very true. So what do you think, even then was it the idea to only do so while she was still alive? That could very well be…
this is definitely the divorce rollout. I know we’ve gone back and forth for a few years now, but the past month or so has just so clearly been a rollout, I’m kind of aghast they don’t just announce a separation and get it over with. The repeated stories of them throwing pillows at each other in arguments, William is a hunk, Kate’s not going to Singapore, the fight over Eton, and now this?
I think we all figured that Sussexit would play a role in their divorce, I thought Kate would be blamed for it (she still might be) but here at least we’re being told clearly that their marriage is suffering as a result of their increased workload which is H&M’s fault. I think we’ll hear that Kate can’t handle the increased pressure, its all Meghan’s fault for not doing all the work and taking all the abuse, and then we’ll hear they’re separating/divorced.
and I mean I think everyone is laughing at their “increased workload.” What increased workload?
And shouldnt they be working more than everyone else anyway? William is the heir, he gets the duchy money – he’s SUPPOSED to be doing the most work besides the monarch.
Well, we also heard about how H&M don’t care about W&K’s mental health – which sounds like there’s a mental health issue somebody should care about. Whatever the excuse, it will be another royal spouse who can’t handle the pressure.
Like @Rapunzel said above, I think there are two options here – and I think one of them is the mental health aspect. Kate’s mental health is suffering, she’s stepping back, she just wants to raise her children out of the spotlight, etc. I think that’s the mutual separation story; I think if she fights they’re going to blame her for Sussexit and that will be the nuclear option.
When that story came out, I commented about how it was interesting that W&K’s mental health being an issue was even put out there. I wonder about Khate’s mental and physical health sometimes, so that comment in that story really stood out to me. It might be used as an excuse for any separation/divorce, but I don’t think it’s an outright lie to say she might be going through things.
Most of this is a rehash of the Tatler CEO article except for the mention that it is impacting their marriage. It’s been three years so that’s a weak excuse. This is definitely part of the rollout.
Also, Charles and Camilla had a reception to thank the staff who worked during the funeral with Anne and Sophie present, but no W or K. It’s really bad that the heir and the hair couldn’t be bothered to show up for this.
As others have mentioned, they haven’t increased their engagement numbers since H and M left and in fact both have their top engagement year even before Meghan was officially in the family. So the work excuse is bs.
Something is brewing.
The heir and the hair! 🤣🤣🤣
So in my (PR) mind, they want/need to show how well they function individually and get everyone used to Wills the Stud and K the stabilizing mother force some more before they announce that they “quietly” separated in 2023.
Hellooooooo consequences.
Shouldn’t have driven the hard workers away.
Reap what you sow.
Their workload hasn’t really changed but I do believe that there is pressure on them to do more since Harry and Meghan have left. As Kaiser said if they didn’t want to do more they should’ve treated Harry and Meghan better. They wanted Meghan to leave but they thought Harry would stay. Harry leaving with Meghan is why William and Kate are so angry and it’s why the Palace and the press are still holding out hope that Harry will return to the UK and Royal duties.
It’s not Wanks workload that is killing them, it’s that the quality of their “work” is so obviously lacking in substance, professionalism, and execution compared to H&M’s projects. They can’t compete! Their bigotry and jealousy (and more than a little lust on William’s part) drove H&M out of the UK and on to a bigger and better world stage where they are thriving. KKKate and Willy are completely outmatched, despite their desperate attempts to copy everything H&M does. They lack the imagination, brainpower, charisma and compassion to do real service that matters; everything Wank does is performative, and half-assed. That worked before H&M, but it won’t work now because people has seen H&M in action and they have set the bar way too high.
Also, it’s too late for the RF to try to ride on H&M coattails by pretending that everything they are doing today is in support of the monarchy. The BM and RF were too public in their condemnation, rejection and abuse of the couple for anyone to believe that bullshit now. Harry is demonstrating that he means what he said: He wants an apology from the RF to his wife for all of the racist, vicious, rhetoric they broadcast via the media; weaponizing social media and UK public sentiment against her. And Will and KKKate should be the first in line!
H&M are free, financially independent, in love and living their dreams. They don’t need Charles or Will and the rest of the snobs. They won’t be going back to the RF.
Maybe the increased workload (lol) contributed to Keen’s finger injury. Perhaps Peg can blame his marital problems for being a lazy lump.
This is all RECYCLED CRAP!
😅🥰😁😄😁😅🤣😂
I think this is new: “ At times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure. “. Sounds like the beginning g of the end publicly.
@Kaiser, the William and Kate wedding was the beginning of the end of the William and Kate marriage. W&K are two people in a failed business arrangement that never should have happened.
I think William was done with Kate with the second pregnancy. Heir and spare. Harry meeting Meghan in summer 2016 put a pin in the W&K separation/divorce. That’s another reason Bill is Incandescent about Sussex Family.
Looking back at clips of their wedding and then comparing to every other recent royal wedding, it’s really obvious that William isn’t acting like a groom full of joy to be getting married.
I generally agree with the timing that things got really bad after Charlotte was born. The Verbier trip was after that and also that trip to Poland where we have the photos of kate giving daggers to William.
My take on it is that things were bad after Charlotte was born; when Louis was born Kate looked super happy – I really think she thought that Louis was going to fix everything in their marriage. He didn’t (because that’s not how it works), and so the marriage disintegrated again. Or maybe not “again,” it just never got better even though Kate thought it would.
He didn’t even help her into the carriage with her dress, veil, shoes, rocking vehicle, etc.
I think William talked himself into proposing to her and then by the time the wedding came about he was back to feeling complete ennui about everything but it was too late and he just had to put in his time before he could get out of it. I think Kate had CarolE telling her Willie would be all in once he had a secure family life of his own like the Middletons, but the seeds of discontent were really too deep with him.
Louis was indeed the glue baby who failed to stick them back together again.
@Nic919, it’s funny you should mention the lack of warmth from William on his wedding day because I was just thinking about that after comparing the BRF to the other European royals in the other thread. The comparisons are so stark that it goes so far beyond British reservedness. When Fred married Mary, he barely held it together as she walked down the aisle towards him, he was so close to tears. When William Alexander married Maxima, he looked at her with so much love and adoration, he was practically melting like a bowl of ice cream. When Daniel married Victoria of Sweden, he openly wiped tears from his face and made the most romantic groom’s speech ever. And Harry, well, we all saw the way Harry looked at Meghan–like he’d won the greatest prize on earth.
All of those couples had/have genuine love and affection for each other, and that is the true difference between WanK and them. For William, it about settling for the last woman standing because no one else wanted him, and for Kate it was about climbing the ranks of aristocracy and grabbing the crown. It’s never been about love. I never thought they’d ever really divorce, but it’s never looked as bleak for them as it does now. I think the Wales are done.
I doubt Louis was the bandaid baby at least not to William who publicly said he only wanted two children. She wanted three, he wanted two. Louis was the consolation prize Kate blackmailed out of William after he was caught dad dancing, but he didn’t improve the situation.
Wiglet Watcher detailed it on here once. The Midds always extract some price when William gets caught.
See the 10 day kid-free holiday when PGTips was 8 months old. Came on the heels of William papped on a hunting trip with Jecca while Kate and Midds were in Mustique with the baby. And after months of William living solo in Wales and London after the baby was born while Kate was at her parents’ house.
Remember Kate allowing the paps to take their picture at the airport and not protesting the pics? It made tabloids pay attention to William not being on the family holiday but being with Jecca instead.
Louis came after the dad dancing AND William dumping the family Easter to attend Jecca’s wedding reception in Kenya. Likely in the middle of his years-long affair with Rose, which started soon after they moved to Norfolk when CC was born.
I don’t think Kate was happy after Louis was born because around that time she was being a bitch about bridesmaids dresses and upset about mentioning hormones. And Meghan felt bad for her about why the incident happened in the first place. Kate learned about the seriousness of the Rose affair well before it came out in spring 2019. And she disappeared from public view around that time, only to be given the Victorian order from the queen before she resurfaced.
@nic, I am of the opinion that Kate found out about the affair in 2018 (around the wedding, which fits with the bridesmaid tears etc) and William told her it was over after Louis was born – remember how happy she looked at his christening and a few other events that summer. And then it was like the lights went out a few months after that and we were commenting on here about how tired and unhappy she looked compared to a few months prior. that could also be when she tried to push Rose out – late 2018, early 2019 -and then the whole mess went public. I don’t think she tried to push Rose out of the toffs that long before it went public (meaning I don’t think she tried to push her out around the time of H&M’s wedding, I think it was well after that.)
@Harper I don’t think he talked himself into proposing, I think he felt like he didn’t have a choice.
I distinctly remember reading an article from before the proposal talking about how “it will be Kate.” It was (compared to the press in THOSE days) fairly ruthless towards both of them. I believe it was right around the end of their last separation, but I can’t remember if it was just before or after the separation ended. It talked about how W tried so many single females in his age range and social class, and none of them wanted anything to do with being part of the The Firm because of the press. It detailed quite a few women – Jecca, another two or three aristos that I can’t recall right now but have been brought up here at CB before, and even a couple of third or further cousins of his from the continent. And how NONE of them wanted to marry him. It pretty explicitly stated that a fling (or affair) was fine, but NONE of them wanted marriage with him or to be the future queen. And because of that, it WOULD be Kate. The entire thing was NOT complimentary to either of them. And I remember my jaw dropping but it was incredibly well written and comprehensive and so I believed it – and lo and behold, he proposed. Grudgingly and it took a while, but he proposed.
I really wish I could find it again, but I’m sure it’s been scrubbed. I think of that article every single time the state of their marriage comes up or people talk about him divorcing. If he couldn’t find a woman then – when he still had his looks, his “charm”, the shine from being one of Diana’s boys, and the press was still comparatively tame (opposed to now), and wasn’t internationally known as a rage monster who throws things at his wife and assaults family – why would any woman in his “class” sign up for it NOW?
I remember another article stating that William was starting to look like a cad for stringing Kate along but not coming through with a proposal. It said either to marry her or dump her instead of wasting her youth. Shortly, after they got engaged. I was kind of surprised by this because he treated her so badly through their dating years that it seemed clear that he was not interested in marrying her. But she got the cursed sapphire ring from his mother’s spectacularly bad marriage.
@nic I didn’t watch WK wedding live on tv as we were on vacation then with my own family. But my mom did watch it live and I remembered her telling me back then after I got back, that he didn’t seem to be happy to get married. I recently watched the clips a month or so ago as someone mentioned something about W not responding to Ks question whether he’s happy during the carriage ride. I don’t read lips so I don’t know if that happened but yes he seemed to have 2nd thoughts standing there at the altar awaiting his bride. .
@notasugarhere – I think you are onto something here. At the time of their courtship/ wedding, it seemed Kate was the right person for William. And to be truthful William was said o have reservations about the set up. I wish he had waited until he found the right person.
It’s often said that seeing others get married often brings to the fore the state of one’s marriage- I think that is what happened with William and Kate- it drove home the state of their marriage. I also think that not only did William want what Harry had with Meghan, he was also jealous of Meghan’s hold over Harry as Harry would no longer be under his control as Harry may have been before meeting . He also resented Meghan’s popularity.
I don’t see them as a business arrangement. Toxic relationship, sure. Charles and Diana were a business arrangement and saw each other a total of 12 times before they got married (also turned into a toxic relationship). That’s an arranged marriage/business arrangement.
Kate and William were together for a decade before he proposed and definitely saw each other more than 12 times lol (they lived together at university). Sure, Kate chased him at her mother’s encouragement for 10 years/stalked him on purpose hoping to date him etc. She was hoping to be a future queen maybe, but I think she just stopped at the perks of being a royal and didn’t think about the work involved. It makes her creepy and narrow minded but Kate is the last person I expect to be business focused lol. She is also very near sighted and not a big picture thinker. I believe their relationship is a lot more complicated than just a business arrangement. There was genuine love there at some point, but it disappeared a long time ago. She was the last woman standing and William married her out of a lack of choice and sense of duty. They tried to make it work but it’s clearly not working.
Diana was 19. It was a business relationship on Charleses end, but nobody bothered to tell Diana that. She was an overwhelmed young girl swept up in something bigger than she could control. It surprises me that no one from her social order sat her down and told her the truth, but apparently no one did. She might have accepted being a broodmare and then quietly seeking her own sidepiece if that offer had been put to her (but it’s hard for me to imagine a 19 year old that would). Instead they just gaslit her, ignored her, and criticized her for complaining when she didn’t get her fairy tale. She was supposed to put up and shut up.
Kate at least was old enough to understand the deal: put up and shut up. But I think seeing Harry deeply in love with Meghan completely unnerved her. She was playing her role the way she was supposed to, and this half black American actress gets the fairy tale love and she doesn’t? AND she’s beautiful and charismatic and better at the job? Oh hell no! Kate had the solace of being the only young woman among the royals. She could starve herself and be admired and wear beautiful clothes and be envied. But who would envy her now? I think her vanity got the best of her. And the thought that Meghan doesn’t “deserve” what Kate fought so hard to get. It’s my personal belief that all of the British rota ratchets, especially the women, believe that. Perhaps a lot of the Meghan haters as well. Beauty is pain, after all, and Kate did all that she was supposed to: be silent, be pretty, be thin. And now Meghan gets the reward? Her life must be full of misery and bitterness.
I don’t think there was genuine love. K was the last one standing and always there when W needed a bed. W appeared to be the holy grail of social climbing marriages. I don’t think K (or mummy) thought beyond that.
This is the divorce rollout. After all this time, I figured it would probably happen, but I swear, it was their super awkward response to that reporter’s question about what they were having for dinner that night that really nailed it for me. It was so obvious they hadn’t had dinner together in a while. This question literally stumped them. It’s an easy question if you live together or are even just friends. To draw a total blank on what’s for dinner to me was a dead giveaway their marriage was really over.
Wait, I missed this. When was this??
This was the same time William talked about his favourite emoji.
This was in a post last week about W’s gross obsession with the eggplant emoji. The gist is that W&K did a light hearted interview and the reporter asked them what they were having for dinner. Instead of saying something/anything (we love roast chicken — see, easy!) they just blanked out. Like a major pause in the flow of conversation, which only made the awkwardness more awkward. To me, it was a clear sign they hadn’t had dinner together in a while to the point where they really couldn’t come up with an answer in a natural way. It was super weird for a supposedly happily married, tight-knit family.
They didn’t even know what they were having for dinner that night. That was uncomfortable to watch!
Ok guys, so what’s the secret trademark?
I’ll start with-
WanK -no one does petty better!
That’s hilarious! They’re so so so busy but they have time to plot an American takeover and take down their “rivals”. Yuck.
I have never seen two people, especially a couple, be so woefully out of their depths. They don’t do anything! And when they do, it’s performative and a complete waste of time. They need to divorce and get this over with. It’s painful to bear witness. Blaming H&M for their issues will not work for them. Especially when we all know their marriage was in trouble way before Meghan was even on the scene. Spare us of the theatrics and just make the separation official.
That time even the daily fail put quotes around “extra workload”.
This is just an unbelievably weird choice for them. Our marriage is in trouble because…my younger brother moved away and started his own family! The stress of doing less than half of the work engagements of the most senior members of the firm is too much!
But also, somehow, despite that extra workload, we’ve got our sights set on America now and if that doesn’t go well that’s also Harry’s fault!
Wow, when you put it like that the Wails really do sound pathetic, don’t they. What is it that the Rota Rats want people to believe? That the monarchy is in a strong pair of hands with the Wails? Ok then!
William and Kate have been feeling “incredibly resentful” toward Harry and Meghan since the moment it became clear that H&M were a forever couple.
W&K just need to divorce already, so they can maybe try to get past their bitterness.
So this is finally an acknowledgment that there’s trouble in paradise, but let’s blame it on Harry & Meghan yet again? Harry & Meghan offered half in, half out as I recall & it was rejected. They have no one else to blame; they piled on the abuse and now that H&M have left these two are crying foul. Serves them right.
I suspect their marriage is falling apart because they are blaming each other over the H&M fallout and living with regrets about how it all turned out: H&M left, their uselessness is exposed, they are subject to much ridicule on social media and a large majority of the world hates their guts for what they did and thought they would get away with. Now look…
I think Harry and Meghan leaving just exposed the Wales marriage problems sooner. The marriage was never that great, they didn’t even look into each other at the wedding, and it’s only gotten worse as the years went by. Their “pact” was never a love match, so seeing Harry find the love of his life just made their lives look worse by comparison.
I mean, does anyone check the copy so they can tell what is a flex and what isn’t? We were depending on Harry ( and whoever) to be at our beck and call and do the majority of the work and now we can’t handle having to do more backbiting each other is not a good look. Hey , the birth right means the work right, whatever happened to never complain, never explain?
if they truly feel stressed, and she looks it, why not refuse certain projects? it’s not like anyone would notice; their actual attendance is about an hour max. also, why not focus on one meaningful project. there’s a lot of planning that goes into a tiny chunk of their attendance; it is a pointless eating up of a day. i’d pick a socially focused project – say the elderly and carers – and build it. surely that sustained kind of work would be more rewarding and less stressful; you could put in a proper week’s work in the office, on the phone to people you’d build real working relationships with, and visiting related events. there’s no continuity in what they do.
My questions is why should she feel stressed? She has nannies ( no shade) and house hold help, she’s has dodged doing much of anything for years and now that she’s called upon to do the duties that come with her title it’s a problem? She better sit down somewhere….. My analysis includes her lazy, incandescent with rage hubby also.
I think the stress comes from never measuring up to expectations, not the workload. Kate has always been average, pleasant, but no real charm or charisma. It didn’t matter before Meg. But now, she is constantly compared to Meg and lacking in every way: beauty, intelligence, professionalism, style, you name it. We seen the real deal and KKKate is not it. Also, she saw her husband lusting after Meg and jealous of Harry. No woman wants to see that and feel unattractive and unloved by comparison. She wanted M&H gone, probably thinking distance would lessen their impact. But, she was wrong, their star has only ascended more and she and Will are stuck in the bed they made.
I suspect a lot of ‘the duties that come with her title’ are put together on the day, with hurried requests to the lucky organisations to host her.
Why on the day?
Because KM has woken up not looking too rough, and thinks she cuts a fine figure with new hair extensions and yet another new outfit.
Over-worked? I don’t think so
I’m sure it is stressful living your life in the public eye, having people pick apart everything — your hairstyle, your accent, your outfit, your kids and their behaviour etc. I definitely wouldn’t want that. And the Windsors are probably not very supportive (to say the least). But, that’s what she signed up for and worked towards all those years ago!
I think her stress is because W has made it clear to her the marriage is over. No Royal Lodge to pretend everything is fine. No new pieces of jewellery. Everything she fought so hard for is now slipping out of her reach. It explains the sudden bandaged fingers from her alleged bulimia and her haggard appearance.
This is why the Wales get the big bucks with the income stream from the Duchy of Cornwall, as well as William being in the privileged position of POW. To work! And if they’re too fainthearted to do it in their own country, what makes them think they can expend the massive effort to “break” into America? We know they are all incapable of doing that anyway. They’re not getting paid to neglect their own responsibilities where they’re supposedly going to be ruling.
why would a british royal family couple want to break america? such an odd ambition, and one hugely divergent from what they are and their supposed purpose.
Will wants what Harry has. Always and forever. I suspect “crack” is just a code word thrown in by the writer to describe the state of the Wales marriage.
They’re such strange people, aren’t they, Dee?! Harry & Meghan haven’t “broken” America; it’s where they live and work. i’ve long suspected the “k&w have passionate debates” stuff was thrown out to the press because fights have been witnessed by staff. and i think this stuff about the pressure on their marriage is because they’re living separately and it’s been seen by loads of staff.
Will certainly wanted Meghan, that much was made obvious at the wedding. To this day I believe that William did/said something so off-side and suggestive to Meghan that whatever amity existed between them was destroyed. She may not have told Harry right away, but the writing was on the wall as the relationship between the Wails and Sussexes gradually crumbled, ending in the Easter-gate fight where she told him to “kindly remove your finger from my face” and Kate yelled at her for being too familiar with her (baby brain comment). When the Sussexes decided to divide the foundation that was the last straw. Everything the Wails have tried to do (and failed to do) since then is to try and best the Sussexes at their own game. The Wails are consumed with jealousy, as most narcissists are, and William’s made it his life’s mission to smear the Sussexes as much as he can. So of course as the tabloids have started hinting at trouble in the Wails’ marriage the focus will be on “It’S ThE SuSSeXeS FauLt y’All!!!”
You’re right! They never mention the Commonwealth countries anymore. That is suppose to be their beat, not the US. Someone needs to keep showing W&K photos from their last two trips to the US (the booing at the basketball game, no crowds for Will’s NY project) to remind them that the monarchy means nothing here, in the US.
Another odd make believe article from the Mirror and Closer. The low level tabs are just making up conflict.
So they’re cracking under the pressure of work but at the same time want to start more “ work” in America to make Harry and Meghan jealous? They barely do anything outside the 30miles radius of London ( like going from San Francisco to Palo Alto). Then they resent Harry and Meghan for leaving and being stripped of all Royal patronages, even though that is exactly what they wanted after briefing against them and abusing Meghan for years while they were doing actual royal duties and tours. It’s been obvious those two are sick of each other, sick of working and resentful of the Sussexes. Nothing new here but they got what they wanted and now don’t want it anymore.
William and Kate bonded over destroying Meghan and Harry especially Meghan they wanted her gone weather it be by divorce or dead they didn’t care . What they didn’t counted on was Harry also leaving too they and the British establishment truly thought that Harry would fall back line after the destroy Meghan and Archie . If their marriage is falling apart good it’s karma William and Kate are vile disgusting racist bullies they both deserve what misery comes their way . I don’t know how your brother and his wife and their child moving away can effect your marriage so much that it falls apart within Three years and yet the press can telling everyone how William and Kate have the most perfect marriage there nothing to see it’s meghan and Harry marriage that troubled .
WanKs marriage or marriage problems has nothing to do with the Sussexes. If they wanted to work on their situation there is nothing to stop them. Even before the Sussexes left there were little cracks showing in how they interacted with each other. They’re lazy, vindictive and jealous. Always have been, always will be and will continue to blame the Sussexes for every woe they bring on themselves whether it be a paper cut or a paper marriage.
TRANSLATION:
Divorce incoming! It’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault, but mostly Meghan’s for dragging Harry away from his royal duties!
Meanwhile, sexy, statesman and newly single future King will be on the hunt for an American that can compete with Meghan and give Peggy an excuse to come to America more often.
Who are some potential candidates? I’m thinking a Fox News blond type or an American heiress.
American heiress would be my guess. have to “one up” Harry there by getting someone “better”: (i.e., whiter, richer). Or maybe a Euro aristocrat who also comes from a former marriage and has kids–“modern family”. Or perhaps he would do the Bachelor Playboy King Leo DiCaprio style and have an assembly line of hot young models. (The public is pretty squicked out by Leo but the idiot courtiers might not realize that)
Britney’s single again. 😉
Who wouldn’t be caught dead with this bald knob.
Where is Ivanka?
Plotting to bag Justin Trudeau now that he and Sophie have split up.
@snuffles that’s the exact translation 😆. Since the rest of the BP can’t say it directly lolZ.. I swear we’re having articles on the US obsession every week now.
Btw.. just for laughs if I had to guesstimate, agree with above: 1.) a US journalist or 2.) an American heiress or 3.) an actress(that has both Meghan’s and Grace Kelly’s persona). 😀Happy weekend all!
Every time I read one of these pieces the more I am convinced there is major resentment among the cujos toward this couple. These trash pieces make them look petty and pathetic and whiny. Why not blame their charlie who wanted a slimmed down monarchy (ROTFL at this one). If it was just going to be the 3 couples in this slimmed down version, just replace H&M with S&E (again, ROTFL that H&M could ever be ‘replaced’).
They really were convinced H would never leave. This piece makes that so clear. They thought they could use, abuse, malign, feed Meghan to the cujos, and they would just stay and take it. Because you know, they would go after their kids next. That is some serious delusion right there. To treat them that way, then to double down on that treatment when they left, and then pretend they don’t know why they left? (katie’s behavior in that last church service. Yikes!) Why not course correct? Fix the problems, soften your tone/approach, figure out a way to get them back, say we’ll work on things and do it, anything to get them to stay.
Well, the axiom ‘you reap what you sow’ is apposite here. Its too late, they are not coming back. I suggest you’ll figure out a way to make it work with your left overs. All you to do was be nice.
What is this “leaving” they keep talking about? H&M were forced out after asking for a compromise, so I’m not sure where this “they just left and now W&K have to pick up the slack” narrative is coming from. Wait, yes I do. It’s coming from all the mountains of delusion and rewriting that has gone on since Harry and Meghan, their 13 suitcases and cute baby had to flee. So, if the Wales didn’t consider all the engagements and work they were going to have then they should’ve tried harder not to be awful to their brother and sister-in-law.
F*ck around and Find Out on full display. I’m more and more convinced each day that HLMTQ was not the final say on that decision either. Charles, Camilla, Will and the Insects engineered the whole scenario. They can all rot as far as I’m concerned. I hope H&M never go back.
Watch them as they blame the Wales’ divorce on the Sussexes next lol
Scene 3
Camilla sits down in chair with a gin and tonic cackling ” Mission accomplished” scene fades from view.
Memo to WanK -hahaha it’s called karma.
Then Cowmilla, having dispensed with H&M AND W&K, will move one of her spawn into Frogmore Cottage and have Chuck raise her children in status and titles to make THEM “Senior Royals”. And Chuck, who has already set up Cowmilla’s spawn with “generous” trust funds, and security and privacy from the tabloids, will let it happen.
Also, I predicted last year that it wouldn’t take long until Cowmilla has Diana’s statue removed from Kensigton and put someplace where she will never have to see it again. I stll say it will happen.
I am genuinely baffled how people with this much money who could afford the best of the best PR can be so bad at this. Like how narcissistic and/or stupid do you have to be to think this is a good strategy?
They suck at this because 1) their PR people are toff nepo-babies who don’t know what the heck they are doing; 2) no PR person who knows the score would want to deal with this nightmare for any amount of money; 3) the RF seldom if ever hires outsiders who could give them the straight story–and the RF wouldn’t listen anyway.
This has been such a long week, personally and professionally, for me that I needed this long, hard laugh.
Poor sausages. I love their excuse, oh the school run, oh no time together, forgetting (conveniently) that H&M have young kids, too, younger than theirs.
What about the Early Years, Kate?
I hope they choke on the work 🙂 Hah!
This is the most stupid launch of a marriage, trying to pin this on the Sussexes. What would stop a non UK outlet to expose the real reason for the Waleses’ martial collapse? Omid Scobie has his book coming out in November. Who’s to say he won’t name Rose?
These people. I just can’t.
Why do the British press keep reporting these useless stories, can’t they see they make their BRF look so pathetic! I wonder what the end game is! They can never drum up more support for the Waleses or more hate for the Sussexes they should just give up already! My goodness
I don’t think this came from Kate. She desperately wants to stay married (even willing to put up with being a disrespected doormat by her own husband). But the primary thing keeping William in the marriage is his ego and not wanting to be seen as a failure as compared to his brother’s marriage. If the press give William an “out” from the marriage in a way that lays the blame on someone other than William, that does not help Kate in any way.
I think the press are actually hinting to W and K to give them more to print. And that if they don’t provide more photo-ops and stories, they will print more about the failing marriage.
Poor sausages! Maybe they’re cracking under the pressure of their constant failures as they try to up their PR.
Kate, in her post split-up interview, “Well, there were 4 people in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.
The header pic! Omg Kaiser it’s perfection.
It’s not just the jazz hands, mediocre piano man edition vibe to it all, it’s the way he is looking at those ass grabby hands with so. much. disdain. Even her bandages make his skin crawl.
He can’t even fix his face or hide his disgust in public for 12 seconds.
I know I am in the minority here, but I think he is going to divorce her and marry a WOC. He gets to copy Harry if he can find someone willing to sell their soul the same way Kate has, and he gets to promote this we are so not a racist family BS and continue to be bored with racism, while claiming Africa is HIS. I believe this is what is going to happen and it will be gossip gold when that boozehound horsey stepmom of his comes out of her stable and gets starts sticking her mane in everything. Oh it’s about to be ON people!!!
PeggySue is not ever marrying a woman of color. He thinks Africans have too many children and told them so! He is a racist through and through.
It will be a white American heiress (Ivanka except she brings the baggage of her father), who wants the spotlight but doesn’t want kids, and can give him (more) money and access to the US. He won’t go European after Brexit, the Tories won’t allow that.
I’m so tired of hearing about how hard they work, with or without the Sussexes to blame their “workload” on. It’s such a patently false narrative.
These whiny bitches wouldn’t last a week in any real job. They’d be flabbergasted that people would actually expect them to…. Do stuff.
W&K’s marriage was broken long before Meghan entered the seen, because of Willy’s cheating. They just found a common enemy, which is what is prolonging their marriage, .. for now.
Not a donkey would consider believing the “they have to work so hard” narrative they ask their media friends to sell, to be true. It’s easily proven to be false, because the court circular tells a different story. Based on those figures from 2022, for instance – which were studied by ByLine – even the very old Kents ‘worked’ harder than these lazy arses.
These year’s figures won’t be any different. How many holidays have they had this year so far? 4 or 5?
“It’s been reported that WK are setting sights on making waves in America, meaning HM would face competition across the pond…I do think that were WK wanting to crack America they would do so with far greater ease and speed”
The fact this obsession is being reported several times every week now in the BP.
WORK? HAHAHAHAHAHA! Photo ops and meet and greets and feeding off of the taxpayers. Someone needs to discover what real work actually entails, you know 30 – 40 hours a week for pay that does not match the cost of living, being drained everyday with nobody noticing or caring about you or the daily effort that you need to put in just to survive. These two are not workers but there is another word that is more apt, I think for the WHOLE family, that word is PARASITE. They should look it up today!