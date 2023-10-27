Justin Timberlake turned off his IG comments & canceled some ‘club appearances’

As of yet, Justin Timberlake has not issued any public statements about Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. His publicist has been working overtime though, and the tabloids have been on a feeding frenzy with all of the vintage gossip. I wonder if JT will eventually have to issue some statement or apology on the record, but we’re not there yet. Right now, he’s still in damage-control mode, trying to pretend like he didn’t build his entire solo career on cultural appropriation and slut-shaming Britney. Notably, Justin has turned off his Instagram comments. I don’t blame him – people can do whatever they like with their social media pages, and clearly, Britney’s fans were yelling at him. Meanwhile, TMZ tried to write a positive “people still support Justin” piece, but even they had to admit that Justin has canceled some scheduled appearances.
Justin Timberlake is feelin’ the heat amid Britney Spears’ new book release — and all the spilled secrets about their relationship — but we’re told his *NSYNC bros still have his back. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez have nothing but love for Justin, and they’re supporting him through all the harsh criticism due to “The Woman in Me.”
We’re told they’ve all known him for 25 years, and would be more than happy to be back performing with him … despite all the negative energy Britney and her loyal fans are aiming at JT.
Remember, in her book Brit blames him for talking her into an abortion, accuses him of cheating and claims a run-in with Justin triggered a panic attack that ruined her 2007 VMA performance.
While *NSYNC fans and RCA Records would love another Reunion, it isn’t in the cards right now — we’re told Justin’s focused on his new solo single, album and a tour next year.
BTW, our sources say the hate JT’s been getting isn’t impacting his career plans. The single and tour for next summer are a full go — however, we’re told he’s quietly removed some club appearances that were set for early next year, tied to the release of his single and album.
There’s been some talk on Twitter/X that Justin is basically in hiding (he’s not) or that his comeback plans are now on hold because of Britney’s memoir. The original source for that is some random report from The Sun from last week. I’m not saying it’s bullsh-t, but who knows. It’s clear that Timberlake is revising his comeback plans and “quietly removing” some appearances, but mostly, he seems to be waiting things out. He has a lot of faith in his team and their damage-control work.
That cover photo of him and Jessica is so dumb. He is such an attention-wh*re. “Forget my beautiful new wife in her gorgeous dress look at ME! Jumping in the air like a fool.” That cover encapsulates his entire personality and their relationship in a single photo.
This photo screams “I’m annoying !”
@Ameerah, YEP. Exactly. That cover encapsulated everything about his needy PAY ATTENTION TO MMEEEE energy when it came out. Never saw him the same way again. A groom who upstages his wife in a bridal photo…smdh
I forget who said it at the time the cover was released, but Jessica is wearing a PINK WEDDING GOWN and this a-hole still managed to make sure all eyes were on him.
@Ameerah, 100%. He’s all about JT, all the time. Couldn’t even let their wedding be about both of them.
ETA, Jessica’s expression looks so tired. That’s the expression I expect to see on the mom of a toddler who is a second away from a tantrum, just trying to get the grocery shopping done. Not on a celebrity bride posing for a full spread with People. Unless your new husband is utterly exhausting and you’re just realizing you signed on for a lifetime of this bullsh!t.
I hope he is doing some quiet reflecting on how poorly he has treated women in the past and how he can do better, but he’s probably just “waiting it out” until his team tells him this has fallen off the front page. I don’t think he has the capacity to learn from his mistakes.
I’ll reshare this amazing Lainey article ANYTIME there is a chance to call out this fools behavior.
ITS FACTS.
https://www.laineygossip.com/Justin-Timberlake-was-the-overall-Oscars-Worst-in-2017/46390
Bet he was jumping up and down at this photoshoot screaming, “genu wiiiiiine!”
Holy moly, that Lainey article is both hilarious and awful. Also, I will forever only refer to him as Pop and Lock.
This man needs intensive therapy.
That’s classic! I thought his performance was good at the oscars that year. But as for the rest? Someone commented on how great Jessica looked and she replied about eating chicken and hitting the treadmill hard (or something like that) and he was all, yeah, thank God my wife likes to exercise and stay in shape and look hot! (never mind she’s a mum with 3 kids or something? But sure, JT, looking hot (for you) is her priority.. Smh.
I just went down a rabbit hole reading the old coverage from her site. I totally see it all now. Every single event where she’s the nominee/presenter and he’s with her, he makes it about him. Wow. Just wow.
Jessica is basically JT’s backdrop on this magazine cover and in life.
And look up at the corner of that cover – “Brittney’s Shocking Trial”. Brittney’s life is imploding and he gets to act like a fool manchild on the cover of People magazine.
God that photo – he looks like a fool. NEVER got his appeal – there is something horrible behind those eyes, he looks strung out most of the time.
Years ago when his solo career started with a bang I remember reading a blind item that was supposed to be about him – apparently during sex he liked to refer to himself in the third person and would say ‘do you like getting f**ked by Justin Timberlake’ or something like that. And i can totally believe this.
There is a deadness behind his eyes that no light escapes from
I thought things were great in his life had he didn’t want to live in the past and had grown and evolved? Guess his past is not quite done with him yet.
He’s teflon. After all his crap (I’m still salty about him letting Janet take the fall for HIM ripping off her bodice), he’ll be fine. He’s a white man.
@Mimi Me too re Janet but Britney’s book is number 1 and people are being reminded of his awful behavior re both women. He might not be able to ignore this backlash and should finally take NYSYC up on their reunion offer to help his image.
His career is in the crapper and I don’t foresee that changing. The only thing making him money is Trolls, his last album flopped hard. Millennial women are done with this pig(unless it’s an NSYNC reunion but they’re def not buying tickets to a solo tour) and Gen Z doesn’t give a single F about him either. Good luck with that next album JT ya douche
I was never a traditional boyband fan of either, but really liked lots of songs from the Backstreet Boys.
Just thought NSync songs were very annoying.
I hear you Mimi. The whole “we were all dumb in our twenties” trolls/Justin paid bots narrative bums me out. Like, this isn’t controversial he said/she said. We were all there when he launched his career off her. Funny how all these jerks suddenly run to his defence.
Where I have faith is I believe Justin has lost a lot of fans as we grew up out of OUR twenties and realized smear campaigns run by dudes against their exes are giant red flags. The Cry Me A River video should have been one giant red flag to us. Now, I think that it is.
How’s he going to come back now? By making a cry me a river 2 video where he’s stalking Jimmy Fallon and Andy Sandberg lookalikes? Lol.
Literally eff this guy. when you use metal on Teflon, it’s rendered useless!
That was about Britney?
Never paid attention to his music much, but vaguely remember it being an annoying song.
Also funny how dudes now defend him when they traditionally hate boygroups (because it’s something girls like)
That wedding cover tells you everything you need to know about how he positions himself in his relationships.
ps: i have always thought JT and Prince William give the same vibe,they are dismissive and good forbid they show their spouses they actually love them instead of acting like they did them a favour by choosing them and must be eternally grateful in the background.
Britney isn’t aiming “negative energy” at ol’ Ramenhead. She’s simply sharing her life experiences and setting the record straight after all these years of being harassed and silenced. He wouldn’t be in such a bad position now if he hadn’t been such a dick back then. 🤷🏻♀️
“ol’ Ramenhead”- omg!!
I always called him “douchebin timberlake.” He’ll never grow up. I feel sorry for his kid/s.
Yeah, hate that framing. Britney is telling her story, she is not aiming negative energy at him. It was fine when Justin accused her of cheating, was slutshaming her, dragged her through the mud, acted perplex and innocent when people asked about the similarity of the “Cry me a river” actress to Britney, but when Britney talks about him and her experience in her book, she is aiming negative energy at Justin.
I also don’t understand people who keep asking why she had to bring of this up again, it’s been so long etc. Are they aware how Memoirs work?
It took me a minute for the Ramenhead comment to make sense, but that’s a nice burn.
Waiting it out has worked for him before, no reason to think it won’t work now.
Yup
It also expresses the different paths JT and Britney went after they dated and he sponged his career off of her. “gorgeous photos” of JT’s wedding to his beautiful, vanilla model wife and a side photo of Britney’s “shocking trial”. Typical.
Words can’t describe how I dislike this guy
Never did like him so I never really looked at him until now. That top photo should be in the dictionary under the word “Backpfeifengesicht.”
I love that German dopeslap and use it as often as possible.
Okay I just looked up what that means and will now use it often.
I’ll save y’all the click: this awesome German word translates to “a face in need of a fist”.
10/10. No notes.
Another great German word to add to my foreign vocabulary. My other favorite is fremdschämen.
Thanks BlueNailsBetty, for your translation and Moira’sRose’sGarden for the word. Jaded’s word translates to “vicarious embarrassment,” which is also great! I lived in Germany for a year decades ago, but never learned these words back then😂 They could have been helpful!
As to JT: his publicists have always cleaned up after him and they’re often earning their keep, but people aren’t as unknowledgeable about spin and misogyny anymore.
Not a JT fan. Never no how. Is he pairing up with Timbarland again for his next solo album. Can see him trying to channel usher again.
He’s lying low but his bots aren’t. There’s a crisis PR team furiously at work and they are testing and tweaking the Johnny Depp special. Joe Jonas had it backfire by being too obvious so they’re letting the misogyny leak out through social media far removed from him. LOTS of “it was so long ago” and “why is she so hung up on him” etc
Hmmm, they are destroying him on Tiktok, so at least for now it’s not working. There is a bizarre video of him dancing on stage which has gone viral and the comments are hilarious.
I saw someone on Twitter reference Taylor Swift in regards to this memoir: If guys don’t want me to write bad songs about them, they shouldn’t do bad things. I don’t see him saying that she is full-on lying about him…she’s allowed to write her story and how he treated her!
Yeah, those comeback plans more likely than not involved continued theft of black music and black culture as has propped up his entire career.
I hope he is mortified by the “fo shiz” story, and by Michelle Williams’ imitation of his actions in the audiobook. He doesn’t GAF about the abortion or his infidelity.
I don’t know if I’m allowed to post this link but will try.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/oct/27/michelle-williams-impression-of-justin-timberlake-britney-spears-memoir
Michelle’s reading of the fo shiz moment was breathtaking. She really nailed how obnoxious he must have sounded.
Welp, he tried to embody the Man of the Woods- some hillbilly, knife wearing, compass checking, conservative shtick where he’s the human Br’er Rabbit with PRIDE…but thank god it didn’t sell, so now he’s back to stealing or riding whatever his little grubby paws can get at cuz he doesn’t have any style or charisma himself.
Inclusion of that People cover makes this post art 😂 👏
It is probably extremely petty of me, but I am so pleased to see time working its will on Timberflake’s (typo and it stays) face….the eye bags, the wrinkles, the sags. Keep ’em coming. Does he still look in the mirror and think he’s hot?
Somewhere in his attic there is a pristine portrait of Dorian Grey because it is refusing to give this man cover.
Don’t forget about the moves that come with that dad bod:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ITKTNLobLy8
I am going out on a limb here. I never cared for any of their music. I am not a fan. I just don’t want her book sales to outlast prince harry. The comments are quick to blame Justin. Britney has been married a few times. She is over 40 and there maybe another marriage that lets hopefully is the one. Maybe the comments can lay some of the blame not just with Justin. They were both young and under the supervision of bad decisions. He is now married with children for over a decade. I hope she gets healing and this doesn’t tear apart another marriage.
You don’t want her to outsell Harry’s memoir? Why not? Harry had a fantastic book but if anyone in the near future is going to sell more books than him, it’s going to be Britney. Also, what are you trying to imply with your last sentence? That it would be somehow Britney’s fault, if Justin’s marriage to Jessica fails? Nah, that is on him and his behaviour in said marriage.
Ummm…. WHAT?? When I try to connect the dots in your comment the result is an indefinable scribble. No logic detected.
I’ve hated him since his “Dick in the Box” days.