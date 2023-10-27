Justin Timberlake turned off his IG comments & canceled some ‘club appearances’

As of yet, Justin Timberlake has not issued any public statements about Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. His publicist has been working overtime though, and the tabloids have been on a feeding frenzy with all of the vintage gossip. I wonder if JT will eventually have to issue some statement or apology on the record, but we’re not there yet. Right now, he’s still in damage-control mode, trying to pretend like he didn’t build his entire solo career on cultural appropriation and slut-shaming Britney. Notably, Justin has turned off his Instagram comments. I don’t blame him – people can do whatever they like with their social media pages, and clearly, Britney’s fans were yelling at him. Meanwhile, TMZ tried to write a positive “people still support Justin” piece, but even they had to admit that Justin has canceled some scheduled appearances.

Justin Timberlake is feelin’ the heat amid Britney Spears’ new book release — and all the spilled secrets about their relationship — but we’re told his *NSYNC bros still have his back. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez have nothing but love for Justin, and they’re supporting him through all the harsh criticism due to “The Woman in Me.” We’re told they’ve all known him for 25 years, and would be more than happy to be back performing with him … despite all the negative energy Britney and her loyal fans are aiming at JT. Remember, in her book Brit blames him for talking her into an abortion, accuses him of cheating and claims a run-in with Justin triggered a panic attack that ruined her 2007 VMA performance. While *NSYNC fans and RCA Records would love another Reunion, it isn’t in the cards right now — we’re told Justin’s focused on his new solo single, album and a tour next year. BTW, our sources say the hate JT’s been getting isn’t impacting his career plans. The single and tour for next summer are a full go — however, we’re told he’s quietly removed some club appearances that were set for early next year, tied to the release of his single and album.

There’s been some talk on Twitter/X that Justin is basically in hiding (he’s not) or that his comeback plans are now on hold because of Britney’s memoir. The original source for that is some random report from The Sun from last week. I’m not saying it’s bullsh-t, but who knows. It’s clear that Timberlake is revising his comeback plans and “quietly removing” some appearances, but mostly, he seems to be waiting things out. He has a lot of faith in his team and their damage-control work.