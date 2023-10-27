ES: Prince William & Kate are in ‘stealth mode’ as they ‘transform the monarchy’

The Evening Standard is not one of the go-to British outlets for royal gossip, nor royal embiggening. As of late, the Windsors’ favorite outlets are the Telegraph, the Times and the Mail. Those are the royal reporters getting all of the confirmations and major briefings. So imagine my surprise at this weird Evening Standard piece, “Inside the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Quiet Transformation of the Monarchy.” The sub-headline is the funniest part though: “As Harry and Meghan fail to generate headlines, Kate and William are in stealth mode as they strategically shake up the Palace.” Excuse me? First of all, are we treating Harry and Meghan like they’re the king and queen and they must “generate headlines”? Secondly, the Sussexes DO generate headlines constantly. Thirdly, I guess “stealth mode” is the new royalist code for “being too lazy, stupid and enraged to do anything substantive.” Anyway, some highlights from this curious piece:
The Sussexes’ “desperate quest”: While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue on their increasingly desperate quest to become Hollywood power players across the pond, on home turf, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been quietly cementing themselves as a more grown-up brand of superstars.
The Keens’ showbiz credentials: Earlier this month, it was revealed the royal couple has been shoring up their own showbusiness credentials by hiring TV bigwig Dame Pippa Harris as a director of their Royal Foundation. The appointment is being seen as a shrewd move in royal circles, with Dame Pippa known for being an “expert at getting things done”, and comes hot on the heels of reports that the future king and queen are also set to hire a CEO to head up their team, in what’s being hailed as a “revolutionary move” at the palace.
Hiring a Top CEO: It’s William and Kate’s other staffing move, however, that is said to have ruffled feathers at the Palace…Many royal insiders see the appointing of a CEO as a sensible strategic step and a crucial indication of how the future king and queen are positioning themselves for the throne. “I think it’s a smart move for William and Kate to corporatize the court as they move up the royal ladder,” says Claudia Joseph, author of Kate: The Making of a Princess. “The new CEO will oversee both their legacy projects, such as the Earthshot Prize and the Princess’s Centre for Early Childhood, as well as the Duchy of Cornwall and the Royal Foundation. Inevitably, some noses will be put out of joint when the new CEO arrives and makes changes, but that is normal in any section when a new boss takes over.”
People are critical of the CEO hire: “It seems to me the title of CEO, obviously intended to make the monarchy sound more business-efficient, is woefully misguided,” says Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III. “People don’t want to be reminded that ‘the Firm’ is exactly that – a multi-billion-pound moneymaking enterprise. I’m sure William and Kate think they are helping Charles ‘streamline’ the monarchy by creating this new post, but all they are really doing is adding another layer of bureaucracy and creating a recipe for even more backstabbing and intrigue [in the palace]. I think it is highly unlikely that Charles will embrace the CEO concept. He is very much a traditionalist when it comes to the way the house works, and believes that the private secretary system has served past monarchs well.”
Heartthrob Peg: William has also started to evolve as more of a global statesman over recent months, most notably on his trip to New York in September. There, he was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers, all desperate to grab a selfie with the popular prince – both William and Kate’s approval ratings are currently soaring, with the prince the second most popular royal after the late queen, on 67 per cent, according to the latest YouGov survey, and the princess not far behind on 62 per cent (Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, are on a measly 29 and 27 per cent respectively). William was praised by the American media for being “warm and genuine”, while his dip in the Hudson to see the Billion Oyster Project was said to have revived his “heartthrob status”.
Copykeening the Sussexes: That popularity will stand William and Kate in good stead with Gen Z, who the couple are keen to court. Eagle-eyed royal watchers have noticed that the Waleses’ social media feeds have been publishing increasingly slick videos of their work lately, such as the clips released around the King’s Coronation in May. These punchy video montages have racked up millions of views, likes and retweets, and the prince and princess have also increased their social media team to three people, including a new head of digital. A Kensington Palace source was quoted as saying the couple recognised this new aspect of being a working member of the royal family as “incredibly important”.
A new kind of monarchy: With the arrival of a CEO, a glitzy new showbiz hire and a more prominent social media presence, William and Kate now seem poised to take the royal family into a whole new era. “Monarchy in the 21st century is a very different beast from the 1950s, when the late queen succeeded to the throne,” says Joseph. “We live in a different age, where the royals are scrutinised as never before and people are less reverential towards the Firm. Charles has already begun a programme of modernisation as he takes on the role of king, but William has to look to the future for how Britain will look in 2050.”
[From The Evening Standard]
That quote from Christopher Andersen was from this Daily Beast piece, which I covered in September. This ES piece just regurgitated a lot of other coverage from the Mail, and added some hilariously unhinged digs on the Sussexes for no real reason other than “the Sussexes live rent-free in the Windsors’ heads.” The Sussexes have all of the power, celebrity and fame they want – they live quiet lives in Montecito and they can easily dominate headlines whenever they want. Meanwhile, Will and Kate are two desperados copying every single thing about Meghan and Harry. The CEO move, hiring people from the entertainment industry, the social media stuff, it’s all the Waleses attempting, in their lazy way, to become an all-white version of the Sussexes. As for “William has to look to the future for how Britain will look in 2050”… the assumption seems to be that King Charles will live to be 102? And that William will be a keen and hip 68-year-old king?
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as he celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she learns to tie a "Ukrainian ribbon" during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810859451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Is that article a comedy piece? It should be. Stealth mode my ass all these two know are photo ops and secret vacations. If that’s what they are doing to shake up the monarchy then I think we will see it end real soon. These two don’t have two brain cells to rub together and the people they hire are all yes men and women. Change the monarchy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.
I guess stealth mode is a new meaning for being lazy underachieving.
They’re so stealth they’re invisible!
^^ Pathetic, as usual. 🙄 It’s all copykeening, clout-chasing, and preposterous embiggening lies. 🤡 💩 All ‘tell’ and no ‘show.’ An endless, useless, one-sided competition. 🥱😴
If they are really in stealth mode, my guess is Kate (at a minimum) and possibly William are/were having work done to try to keep up their “youthful” appearance [cough], and have to avoid being photographed until it settles. I know Kate especially will want to look refreshed before her big “Christmas Is All About ME” concert.
Does this crap really move papers or generate clicks? It’s a stale rehash of cold tea from questionable sources. I don’t understand why it’s even worth printing unless this is just their first foray into AI written articles that only reconstitute other articles from the past few months.
Same: my gut reaction was that this was written by AI, Pinkosaurus. That or someone at the ES knows Dame Pippa personally or something along those lines.
The Evening Standard was being pushed for free on homes during lockdown with piles of that rag coming in the mail. A lot of people complained they wanted none of that garbage in their home, not even to line the bins.
The fact that they are not even embarrassed to publish this absolute 🐂💩 is amazing to me.
I wonder if this sudden article has anything to do with Byline – like the palace damage control is to demand a positive story – and the ES cobbled something together from bits and bobs.
I’m sure the BP and KP press offices are crazed right now throwing everything they have at countering the damage from the Byline article. It’s not going to work if this is all they can come up with.
I went on Twitter to boost the positive responses to the Byline posts and I see there’s lots of supporters posting about buying Byline from the news stand. I hope this series will have blockbuster sales. It won’t change what Murdock etc are doing but other media sources may finally realize there’s a lot of sales and clicks from tellling the truth and it’s worth defying the royal’s desperate legal threats.
That was my first thought… the embiggening was thrown to the ES as the Mail and Sun are getting too much heat at the moment. To me it reads as a reiteration of what William’s camp wants to accept as status quo.
Sorry to be late to the table on this, is the byline article about how the DM did a deal to shut down the rose story in exchange for going full tilt at H&M? Just done a really swift google sweep and that’s what I got. Work is manic and getting in and out of gossip is arghh at the moment.
Lol, late but still welcome. Check out the posts from yesterday. This is about Charles pulling Harry’s funding because he wouldn’t back down from naming who was leaking to the tabloids from William’s office.
Thanks, Eurydice! I shouldn’t hop in and out but it’s like a much needed slurp of coffee while you’re getting thru crap reports for someone else. I ended up reading about Dan Wootton’s apparent long held hatred of William and his tantrums, which was transferred to hunting down Harry in exchange for keeping quiet about rose. It’s just yuck.
Has there been a positive story from the Telegraph or the Times? This byline story was reported on ITV so now it will get more traction. They were probably hoping it would go away unnoticed.
That’s a lot of words for “They are lazy AF.”
They’re in stealth mode? Is “stealth mode” perchance the name of their private helicopter?
Zing!
Lol. That made me think of Pegs sitting in the pilot seat of his ‘copter doing the vroom vroom noise like the orange menace did that one time in the big truck.
While wearing his airplane slippers, of course.
Those airplane slippers are truly the gift that keeps on giving!
That’s a lot of words to say lazy.
i’m smiling!
That leader photo at the prison event (I believe). That was one of her first after the summer break. It’s like, look at me, the surgery’s all settled, particularly round my chin, and I can do this. A few days later and the more realistic less shopped pictures kicked in and she looked like she’d wasted her money. Re the words – Charles has done bugger all since becoming king; the man’s noticeable by his absence. If they are truly jumping a generation and resting the BRF’s future on charisma free K&W, well good luck. Weren’t they crushed under the weight of it all the other day.
How chemically dependant are the staff at the Evening Standard? Only people with a serious drug and/or alcohol problem could write such dross without shame.
I always think the es is strapped for stuff to print, and so bloats out stories to put on repeat
She looks like she’s about to do a home renovation reveal on HGTV, it definitely does NOT look like she’s visiting a prison. Isn’t there anyone who can teach Kitty to properly use her face?
I’m confused about why Pippa Harris is such a big deal. She’s listed as a Trustee, not director. She’s one of eight trustees, and she’s neither the Chairman nor Vice Chairman.
Meanwhile, the foundation CEO since last summer is Amanda Berry, former long time CEO of BAFTA, is that not showbiz connected enough?
Haha that’s quite a slap to Amanda Berry.
I have no idea who any of these supposed important tv people are. The hilarious part of the UK is that the media doesn’t realize how insular and parochial they are. At least Canadians understand that our home made stars aren’t really known around the globe (unless they move to the states).
Harry and Meghan are working with people who have a global footprint. And that’s what makes William and Kate jealous.
I must say that was my first reaction as well about the people they named, (Who dat? or in more polite circles, Uh who?).
It doesn’t matter if she’s a big deal or not. Just knowing someone from the entertainment industry doesn’t give you “showbusiness credentials.” I’d think that being Prince and Princess of Wales would be credentials enough in the UK, but it seems W&K want to be something else, too. But all the “credentials ” in the world don’t mean anything if they don’t do something with them.
The Crown with its new season is going to remind everyone of the only Princess of Wales with global reach and international fame. The current one will never compare despite trying to replicate outfits.
Despite having 8 trustees and a presumably high powered CEO, you’d be hard pressed to figure out from their webpage what the foundation has accomplished apart from arranging some task forces, a seminar or two, and, in general, bringing relevant groups together (or “supporting” existing groups}. Maybe I missed something in my very quick perusal, but the only information I see about actual money going out is 1.8 million pounds spread among ten different charities, and that’s related to Covid, so done some time ago. Earthsh!t is no longer part of the foundation so wouldn’t anything financial related to that go elsewhere? And I don’t see what relevance a showbiz connection has to any of the areas the foundations cites as spheres of interest.
The webpage is very, very nicely done though, very professional. It’s clearly at least one other place where their money has gone.
Bahaha. So pathetic and desperate. Funny how many times they have to mention the “irrelevant” Harry and Meghan in every article they write. They’re in stealth mode because Pegs is catatonic with rage on the floor of someone’s sex den while Keen is vacationing and planning her winter Meghan lookbook.
And shall we take bets on how long the CEO will last in that shitshow? Three months? You want the over or the under?
Will the top CEO quit before starting like Keen’s ballbusting personal secretary, only for the position to be left open forever after? Do they just never actually take steps to fill it after making a big deal announcement like the royals “diversity czar” they were going to bring on?
They literally included a headline about how the Sussexes don’t make headlines. They’re in your headline, bestie!
The outlets that were all over PW being “warm and genuine” were NY Post and Fox News (which both lead back to Murdoch), CNN (what a shock) and People (both siders). So is it really representative of the US?
Yeah it’s all just delusion about that whole trip – from, as you say, who was reporting on his popularity to the Pegs as Invisible Man jog through Central Park.
Added to the delusions? The part about him in those oyster waders being what re-sparked his heartthrob status. Say what now?! There isn’t enough laughing emojis in the universe for that one.
The comparison of William to Mr. Darcy will live in infamy, I swear…😂🤪😳😈
Well, that’s to show how modern he is. Just compare him to characters that all the young kids are talking about, you know, Mr. Darcy.
@debbie you’d be surprised how many younger people like mr darcy. But I can guarantee none of them are comparing William favorably to him!
Who were the hundreds of people waiting for selfies? I saw a crowd of maybe 3.
They do say that “three is a crowd” maybe that’s what the BM is counting on.
“As Will and the wife fail to generate headlines, watch us shove Harry and Meghan into EVERY headline (related or not) just so you’ll click on it”
There. I fixed it for you
Since the defection of Spare and the passing of QE2 my interest in the royals has waned considerably. But what continues to amuse is how Every Single Article about bland overworked W&K has to mention those awful grifting limelight-stealing traitors living their sunny California best lives.
I absolutely love that photographs of Meghan out running errands will literally dominate the British headlines, completely blowing whatever “royal” is doing “work” totally out of the water. Today, my pettiness knows no bounds 😃
Meghan taking a literal hike during Chuck’s hat party made bigger headlines! I loved that so much.
But, I thought it was bad and disrespectful to want to transform an old institution. Didn’t they say that’s what Meghan wanted to do and that’s why they hated Meghan?
Well, they have to explain the constant vacationing and frequent absences somehow…but this is too funny. My fave line re New York – “he was greeted by hundreds of well wishers, all desperate to grab a selfie with the popular prince…” All??? When and where – specifically? And someone needs to learn how to count. Also this gem “the prince and princess have increased their social media team to 3 people”. 3 people to work 5 hours a week, and that’s being generous. These “royal” wannabe social media influencers really are desperate and delusional.
Yes, they were all desperate to grab a selfie with the popular prince…when they thought Harry was in the car. Will, not so much.
This article is cringe, very very cringe. I guess they’re trying to target the non tabloid readers but this is unhinged!
The most interesting thing for me is that Peg The Incandescent’s good friend Evgeny Lebedev, Baron Lebedev of Kingston upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation, son of a former KGB spy and hence a huge security risk, owns the biggest share of the ES. The Fail Trust and Geordie Greig, former EIC of the Fail, own the rest.
So this is the ES doing Bulliam and Mumblina McButtons a favor on behalf of the establishment press, showing they’re still around, to spite the meanies Harry and Meghan, who are trying to make life difficult for the poor little sods that are the fewcha king and Airrly Yarrs expert.
I forgot about this but now this makes sense. William has been pals with the Russian lord for a while.
What’s alarming is how much W&K seem to believe in their own “wow”. My kids have no interest in them at all, ditto their friends; when we were growing up the queen was very special, and diana was whirlwind glamour and talked about continually amongst youngsters. William may be the most popular royal, but that means precious little these days when the BRF carries no meaning for the next generations on.
It’s hilarious they think GenZ cares about them. They don’t. Even during the school visits they wanted Meghan or Harry to attend. Not these two.
Also the article pretends that using you tube is for the youth. It’s old white ladies who are their followers on there. Same with Twitter. Another white racist grandma exposed her identity confirming that their fan base is made of racist and bitter old white ladies. That’s the opposite of Gen z.
Gen Z doesn’t give two effs about them. Their social media videos are desperate and honestly, boring. and millions of views – I mean, that may be true on IG, but 2 million views when you supposedly have 14 million followers is not quite the win they think it is.
I can’t believe I am about to type this, but Chuck is the far more progressive of the two, and more relatable for GenZ.
He definitely managed to make an heir that will never be more interesting than he is, which I suppose was his goal.
Those YouGov surveys are bogus. They pick who can fill out certain surveys.
So they’re a new grown-up brand of superstars? Why? Are they more grown-up superstars just bc they look older than the Sussexes?
I don’t know what they think they’re doing. They’re irrelevant for most people under 40 or so. One thing about this article – re William’s visit to the US. He does do better on his own ; he speaks with more confidence in group situations and is more engaged than Kate. He doesn’t seem as fake with his gestures, etc.
This comment may be duplicated somewhere! I am really rushy today and hope I’ve deleted the double.
Does he really, though? Royal hunk in waders notwithstanding, the rest of his time in NYC was a jog through Central Freaking Park, where no one saw him, and cozying up to tourists, which are now proclaimed to be hundreds deep. Has there even been one selfie on social media?
The Sussexes are on friendly terms with Oprah and Beyonce (among others) but hey the Keens have Dame Pippa Harris ! Also that popularity survey is from yougov so, no thank you.
First of all if William and Kate were ever really in stealth mode, they are not anymore since the ES has announced the alleged stealth mode.
Secondly, if Harry and Meghan don’t generate headlines why bother to use their names in the ES headline?
If I were on the hunt for logic, I wouldn’t find it in the British press.
This evening syandard article seems like it was written by an AI chatbot.
YES this is what is throwing me off about it. Its either a chatbot or its someone who was told what to say and what key phrases to include – the “global statesman” was the dead giveaway. Who refers to themselves like that?? Can you ever imagine Obama or Biden saying “i’m a global statesman?”
I can see Trump saying it though.
William wants to be the hot single dad. The keens are so not superstars
William and Kate will keep up this rivalry till they die and possibly pass it on to their children meanwhile the Sussexes could care less. That has to really hurt 😂
Transform the monarchy into what? A pile of rubble to be cleaned up and disposed of? By all means, go for it!! It couldn’t happen to a better family.
The press can’t be happy that there are now so many dead spots during the year. They are going to start demanding that William and Kate do more.
This articles is embarrassing for the Keens. Pure fanfiction, they they get surprised and angry when their popularity doesn’t pan out in person.
Nothing they do in the world gets more attention than Harry and Meghan. Not even that sad coronation.
LMAO this Evening Standard article is so unserious. William and Kate wouldn’t know stealth if it bit them on their lazy a*ses. The constant attempts by the British media to embiggen this overexposed couple is so cringe.
Also if Harry and Meghan are so “desperate” and “unpopular” then why, oh why do they remain the gold standard that William and Kate are trying so desprately emulate. Just pathetic.
Lastly, there isn’t a single part of William’s goofy looking self that gives hearttrob. They really need to let that ridiculous lie go 🙄.
There is nothing, absolutely nothing, desperate about Harry and Meghan. And William is ugly as sin, they can try ’til the cows come home with this BS. Good luck.
I grew up in the Diana years full of excitement and glamour but I always found WK dull and stiff and so formal and stuck in the 1950s. Dull but decent and competent is such a low bar but to be confronted with the truth that they are instead just lazy, stupid, racist, uninterested and downright nasty . Ironic given their laziness but they will by their non efforts and sheer nastiness transform the UK into a republic!
Enough of this heartthrob business while standing in a river bullcrap. He looked ridiculous. He looked unserious. He looked like an awkward nobody.
He was wearing waders LOL.
There is no “royal ladder”. A ladder requires intention and effort to climb. What they have is the automatic staircase chair that you put grandma in when she can’t do stairs anymore.
that’s really funny, and wise!
Kate always looks like such a fool at these public outings. Fake, exaggerated smile, manic eyes, and jazz hands. And her clothes are always so boring. I watch the other royal women like Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia, and others and they look engaged, capable of carrying on a conversation, and attentive. Kate just fails on all levels.
Oh hi Meghan! Whoops, Kate. Is she going permanently with Meghan’s hair now? That being said, these two dullards couldn’t find their way out of a paper bag and everyone except the derangers knows it.
“Inevitably, some noses will be put out of joint when the new CEO arrives and makes changes, but that is normal in any section when a new boss takes over.”
(snort) Yeah, Dame Harris is doomed. This job is being made to cover too much turf of folks who ain’t giving up an inch to any outside boss.
Is this a joke? All these surveys are not genuine, W is not a heartthrob nor is K a personality filled icon. These two duds do not realise that organising fake publicity will never make them popular world figures. They have transformed the BRF into an openly vile, nasty organisation, what’s next for this amazing couple…….
Gen Z doesn’t even care about them. I can think of at least a dozen Gen Z celebs (who can generate billions of impressions on SM, not just millions of views) who are talented and more articulate and intelligent.
The only thing I have to contribute that hasn’t been said is how funny that quote about social media is. “They’ve been posting slick videos recently, like in May.” You know, five months ago! They’re constantly telling on themselves with how little they work, it’s hilarious.