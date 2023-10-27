ITV: Prince Harry was cut off in June 2020, following the fake investigations

It was fascinating to watch as British and American media outlets overwhelmingly ignored Byline Times’ exclusive reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2020 exit from the UK and the reasons behind the monarchy’s attempts to bring Harry and Meghan “to heel.” Keep in mind, with the British newspapers and tabloids, no royal detail is usually left unturned, especially when it comes to publicly scorning the Sussexes. They’ve been churning out old stories for weeks because of the lack of royal gossip, yet the Mail, the Telegraph, the Mirror, the Times, even the Guardian – none of them will touch this. So imagine my surprise when ITV actually covered it and added their own exclusive reporting. You can see the full ITV video here.
God, this woman is falling all over herself to basically say “mistakes were made, it’s a terrible family situation and no one is to blame!” Except that the past four years, the palace has done everything it can to convince the British public that Harry and Meghan had a tantrum over nothing and abandoned “their royal duty” and should therefore be punished by a sadistic royal family forever.
ITV’s version of the timeline is that in April 2020, Harry sought to sue the Sun, and he cited and named Christian Jones, Prince William’s press secretary, as someone involved in a bribery scheme with Dan Wootton. By June 2020, the Met Police and the palace completed their “investigations” into Harry’s accusations and they found “nothing” (because the investigations were utterly fake, and they basically took Christian Jones’s word for it and made him pinky-swear that he did nothing wrong). It was then, in June, that the palace “cut off” the Sussexes financially, according to ITV’s timeline. But that’s not true – the Sussexes were cut off from royal protection at the end of March 2020, that’s why they had to take the “freedom flight” on Tyler Perry’s private plane and accept Tyler’s offer of security and a place to stay. While I appreciate Byline and ITV’s attempts to explain the timeline and what was happening behind the scenes, I still don’t believe we have anywhere near the full picture of what really happened.
The good news is, questions are being asked and answers sought. That’s more than anyone has done for 3 1/2 years. As long as reputable journalists keep investigating, they’ll get to the truth. And all hell will break loose.
“If you knew what I know, you’d have made the same decisions I made for my family” Prince Harry Duke of Sussex.
Charles and William are still pursing and attempting to have Harry and Meghan killed. The NYC paparazzi chase was an order from the BRF to have Harry and Meg be murdered in the same way Princess Diana was. I think Harry has all the information implicating his father and his minions in his mother’s death. “If you knew what I know” = if you knew that my father and brother wouldn’t hesitate to have me and my wife murdered without even blinking, if it meant them getting the limelight and not us, you too would flee for your life. That’s how I see this, and no one can convince me otherwise.
I find it hard to believe that Harry still loves his father and would like to have a relationship with him following a genuine apology if he really believes that his father and brother are trying to have him and his family killed. And if he actually believes that Charles was involved in his mother’s death, he would never want to have anything to do with him, much less attend his coronation.
KC is still his only living parent. I think that PH blames the paparazzi for Di’s death and puts most of the blame on the media for the “invisible contract”.
I think Harry feels (or felt, at the time of the Oprah interview) that his brother and father are trapped in “the system,”and in a way, are victims of it as well. We can agree or disagree with him on that point, but I think it’s clear that he blames the boarder system and not them individually for the majority of it all.
@taytanish I agree with you about the car chase that happened in NY. And how it’s become dead silent after that.
The 2nd time around security was taken more seriously.
YESSS! It makes me so happy that at least someone is interested in doing actual reporting and getting some of the truth out there.
Meanwhile at the palace.. I am sure Charles, Camilla, and William are all furiously digging for some meat they can throw at the rota for ignoring this story. My guess is Keen and her family will get some more (well-deserved) ish thrown at them.
This could be the best timing for Peg to announce the divorce and lay the blame on Keen for driving his brother away. It would garner so much media attention that this budding little investigation into the Sussexit would be buried for a long long time.
Personally, I don’t want Kate thrown under the bus to save BOTH Charles and William, I want NO divorce announcements at this time. I want Byline to exhaust this juicy story with zero distractions, anything to distract from this shit hitting the fan would be such a disappointment. It would once again mean someone else being thrown to the wolves to save the 2 evil heirs, which would be totally unacceptable to me. I want those 2 evil wimps Charles and William to be held accountable for once.
Taytanish, I agree with you. I’ve been literally giddy about this expose, too. I was just guessing what Peg, C and C would do next to nip it in the bud. You just know they will react to this one way or another.
I’ll bet Harry has documented every single item, and has it stored somewhere in case anything happens to him. I think this was what C W and W were really worried about when they knew Harry was having his memoir published. Even if Harry does not have all the details recorded in chronological order, it would still be one massive bombshell., especially now that we now know what Dan Wootton was up to, and that Harry was right about him all along.
The plot thickens…
I was surprised to see itv, home of the most trash morning shows I’ve ever seen, reporting on it but that woman at the end felt like she was desperately doing damage control for the palace. That said, I liked seeing the independent byline reports cited and recognized for their work.
Charles and Will deserve each other – it is difficult to say which one I despise more. To do this to a son/brother his wife (even if they didn’t like her) and a tiny baby who is a grandson/nephew is totally inexcusable. I have said for a long time that the worst possible thing that could happen to Charles is for something awful to happen to any of the Sussex’s… a second Diana situation would destroy his reputation. I just hope that the Sussex’s stay well away and can continue to afford the right level of security and protection.
If anything happens to the Sussexes, I don’t think the BRF or the BM will recover.
If anything happens to HM on US soil, agree I think they can’t get away with it this time.
If anything happened to the Sussexes, that would be the best thing that ever happened for both Charles and William. They know dead people don’t talk, and if Harry and Meghan are dead, both Charles and William and their tabloid minions would spin the story to their advantage and damage the Sussexes’ reputation so bad that everybody else would sympathize with the BRF. Harry and Meg would not be here to defend themselves and so it would be BRF word against…….no one’s actually. I believe with all my heart that the NYC paparazzi chase was not a coincidence but a well-planned attempt to off the Sussexes. That’s why nothing was ever heard about the paparazzi that were chasing the Sussexes, even though there were witnesses including the police station the Sussexes hid for a while.
I agree with you about the NYC chase. But I have got to believe that Harry and Meghan have all the information they have – detailed paper trails, hard evidence, etc – about everything they know about that royal crime family ready to be released in the event of their deaths from anything other than old age. And hopefully have told the family in no uncertain terms that if something were to happen to any of the Sussexes (or Doria) that the information will be published.
Dead people don’t talk, but their fans would. Diana was popular and had a lot of fans, but would she have been the legend she is if she’d lived today? Think about James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. How many other big stars from their era lived to old age, made more great films, but are without that kind of legendary status?
It’s sickening to write this, but even more people in Europe were racist back then than now. If she’d re-married anyone other than a white guy, I think quite a few fans would’ve turned their back at her. Chuck and Cam might be breathing and wear the crowns, but they’re not popular. Even decades after her death Diana is still the queen of peoples hearts, like she wanted to be. The queens reaction, or more correctly lack of action, after Diana’s death turned A LOT of people (who normally doesn’t read the tabloids) against the family. Lets not forget that in those days there weren’t any social media like today. The tabloids can write lie after lie, but now the Sussex Squad sets the record straight on SoMe. Not my king, prince of pegging etc has trended on twitter and the BRF and their rota rats can’t stop it. Chuck might not realise it, but a living breathing Diana would’ve been better for him in the long run.
If anything were to happen to Harry and Meghan it would 1) give them legend status and 2) people still remember how Diana died. There’s a lot of people who thinks the BRF was behind it. A lot of people would think one time might be an accident, but two? No way in hell! That would NOT be positive for Chuck, but I’m not sure he’s smart enough to understand it.
I suspect that when Harry and Meghan started their video diaries that all of this was included. The Netflix docuseries was just a fraction of what they have. Harry was recording the car chase in NY. They are keeping things documented for sure.
@CouchPotato
“If she’d re-married anyone other than a white guy, I think quite a few fans would’ve turned their back at her.”
My mom’s theory was that Diana was murdered because she was dating a Muslim and there was no way the British government would risk her marrying/having a child with (she was only 36) a Muslim man.
Whatever happened in that tunnel, it was not a simple car wreck due to reckless paparrazzi.
Killing an American in the US (New York)? I can’t see the US not asking many questions! The government, the Justice system, the Press.
AND if anything happens to the Sussexes, I hope it triggers the release of the other 400 pages.
Why re-write the story? Meghan and Harry already spoke their truth and I believe every single word. They cut the finances to force them to come back when they were in Canada, leaked their location and they had to tail out of there and thankfully Tyler Perry came to their rescue.
But hey , at least there are investigations and bringing these nasty thugs to light aka BRF. I hope the end comes sooner rather than later to these 🤡
Every time I’m reminded that Tyler Perry a Black American billionaire foiled the nefarious plans of the BRF, I’m equal parts thrilled and bewildered by how unlikely this whole story is. It never gets old. It’s easily one of the most interesting, unexpected turn of events in our lifetime.
@ Bettyrose I totally agree, it’s mythic. I hope I’m around by the time they make the movie – the scene when they come off the plane and he welcomes a refugee prince to America would be epic!
And the icing on top is King Tyler refusing to go to England for his goddaughter’s christening. He’s far too good for Meghan’s in-laws, and I hope they are still aghast at the very public snub.
That’s helpful to put back in the detail about when their location was leaked. I wish we had time to do a detailed timeline and put all of these things together again in light of the new information. H&M left a lot out of their story, and too many voices poured scorn on their truth, so that’s two reasons why some new storytelling is needed.
It’s incredibly annoying when we KNOW that h&m fled Canada because the funding was removed. ITV is making it sound like they were already hanging out in a mansion in Montecito so this is still very poor journalism
@Naye in va — they also had to flee Vancouver Island (I live not far from where they were staying) because *someone* leaked their location and they were being hounded day and night by the British tabloids. There were literally dozens of boats trying to get as close to them as possible and more paparazzo in town and at the gate of the compound where the Sussexes were staying (the locals kept chasing them off). We know it was Charles and/or William who leaked their location because nobody else knew where they were for 6 weeks. Then when they moved into Tyler Perry’s mansion, within 6 weeks their location was leaked AGAIN. Coincidence? I think not.
Re-write for the derangers who believed the lies that these same outlets spread against H&M previously. They repeated the lies over and over. Now they can repeat the truth over and over.
Yea, I am not complaining about the investigation, I am saying “rewrite the story” because the timeline this investigation gives is off. We know from Harry and Meg own account when this happened. It was way earlier in the year and it was nasty. Thankfully uncle Tyler came to the rescue! One thing about us Black people is that we do come to the rescue and show up when needed. I really like Tyler and celebrate his achievements! A Black billionaire!
I believe wholeheartedly that we must keep this story alive. They will go to any lengths to ignore the story or tell a sanitized version of it. Truth to power!
How can itv just turn the truth around and give false information? I don’t understand it!
Still, I’m glad that they’re reporting on it. At least slightly… not a single word was said about William and Dan Wooden.
Harry was not lying when he said he had 400 more pages left of Spare, I can believe it.
It was definitely the third act of Spare where you could sense deletions being made. It’s not as solid a narrative as the first two parts. You can almost sense the [redacted].
ITV says it was June because that’s what the Palace has told them. Pathetic. Notice that the person doing the report is the political correspondent not the Royal one. ITV has to make sure that Chris Ship is still invited to the Palace press parties.
It could be that they withdrew security first, then later cut off their allowance as an escalation in their attempts to force them back.
Nah it was the same time. Charles’s financial report stated he stopped financing Harry and Meghan at the end of March 2020.
this is what I think happened. there was speculation at the time (maybe it was outright said) that charles was going to support them for a year as they became financially independent- and then by the time they bought their house it was reported they took out a mortgage and had no help from Charles.
Either way though, its a bad look. Either Charles removed funding and security at the same time to force them home in March 2020, or just removed security and said he would keep funding them (but that 700k wouldn’t even cover their security costs to be honest), and then pulled that funding in april/may/june 2020.
Charles pulling the funding in June isn’t any better than pulling the funding in March so I’m not sure what BP is trying to accomplish here.
Just by removing his security, he would have known he was bankrupting them bc 700,000 would not have gone anywhere after they had to fund their own security.
Charles tampon and willie eggplant are horrible. I hope their schedule is full in the next weeks so they can be protested in each outing, in their own country.
I understand why UK tabloids don’t want to take this on, but why are US tabloids so quiet about it
Good question. From a purely gossip standpoint, this is tabloid gold.
Unfortunately the Murdochization of the Western media is global, turning it into his rightwing propaganda machine. Independent journalism is rare nowadays. Bylines’ explosive report on Dan Wootton has turned the spotlight on the workings of Murdoch’s sinister mediamachine which clearly terrifies him and his puppet editors and journalists. Luckily people on social media have picked up and shared the story. If this bias continues democracy is seriously at risk.
Meghan’s body language in that header photo…yeah. Gets me every time I see it.
I’m just so angry on Harry’s behalf, that he was thrown to the wolves for wanting the truso th out there, for wanting to protect and defend his wife and child(ren). And that one of the things he needed to protect them from was HIS OWN F–KING FAMILY.
I really hope this story somehow manages to take off in the British media (though I’m not holding my breath. It’s disgusting how virtually every single outlet is so beholden to the monarchy). The RF have no redeeming qualities, there is nothing worth preserving. They’re just horrible, petty, abusive, racist narcissists, and they need to go away.
1000% agree on all points @Miranda.
They can lie all they want but the timeline has been well documented of when they got cut off financially and security wise. How does upchuck think cutting off his own son financially for a random employee who was selling information about that son to the tabloids make sense?
To KC it makes sense because there are three things more important to him than his own son: 1, the reputation of the institution and his own legacy 2, Camilla 3, him being scared of Peg the rage monster. To a shitty father and human, it makes perfect sense.
I don’t believe it was June, just because the dates don’t seem to line up with their movements in 2020, but June would still be bad for the BRF, maybe even worse!
Let me get this straight: They are not disputing that Harry was promised security and funding for a year, and then when he wouldn’t bend the knee about suing The Sun ( with facts), they abruptly pulled back the money and, more importantly, the security, to bring the Sussexes to heel. I guess we all agree on that. Now, it would be a low move to do this in March 2020, when you could make the case that Charles was trying to bring Harry and Meghan home, to “protect them”. But to cut them off in June 2020 makes no sense – they would have been trapped in Canada or California with Archie, targets on their backs and the borders closed with nowhere to go. Why would anybody think that June would be a better look?
Maybe other things that happened in June that we don’t know about.
Remember there were two separate issues – the removal of security and the removal of financial support, and they didn’t necessarily happen at the same time.
i think the removal of security was to try to force them back to the UK, and I think the removal of the financial support was to again try to force them back and to punish Harry for this lawsuit/investigation.
When did they sign with Netflix? My guess is if we trace that back, they probably lost Charles’ support a month or two before they signed that deal.
Becks: Charles financial report for that year stated that he stopped financing them at the end of March 2020. When it was announced that Harry and Meghan had bought a house, Charles was telling the press that he helped them to buy the house and Harry had to come and say that he didn’t help them and that they were financially independent. They bought the house in June.
Oh that’s true, I forgot about the financial report. but even so, Charles may have given them a chunk of that 700k upfront, with another installment promised in June (every 3 months or something). Or maybe he just promised it and they never saw a penny, which would be about right for Charles.
Regardless, as I said above, this is a weird thing for BP to insist because either he cut it off in March 2020 to force them home, or he cut it off in June 2020 because Harry wouldn’t “shut up”* about William’s staff leaking to the press. Neither is a good look and its not a huge difference either way, so I’m not sure why all the debate over it.
*I’m sure that’s how charles and William think of it.
@Becks1 – is it that pulling security was about control/unaliving but pulling money was lawsuit punishment? I am also assuming these happened at 2 different moments: security while they were in Canada and money when they were in Cali. This matters because it shows how vindictive Charles is and underlines how he violated the Sandringham Agreement. Going against an agreement is something even a Charles apologist could see was wrong.
Isn’t it ironic that at the same time security was pulled their location on Vancouver Island was leaked. Gee I wonder who leaked it? *coughCharles-Williamcough* AND their location was leaked again when they were staying at Tyler Perry’s place. What a pair of vengeful, spiteful monsters Pa and Pegs are, I really hope this gets busted wide open by the press.
I read that they were promised something like 700K for the transition period. After their security got pulled in Canada, that money became worthless. They wouldn’t even afford 1-year security with that.
I know that Harry and Meghan tend not to comment on these things but, I really feel they should set the record straight here about the timelines…..and provide evidence .
These are not reports by the tabloids…..this is Byline and ITV and this is an extremely important part of their story.
Have you seen that Archwell is reposting like crazy? I wonder if it is part of a strategy to contextualize whatever is coming next…
Wow, so much twisting and interpretive dance to keep from saying Charles was at fault. For one second she said this was extremely damaging to Charles and the RF, and then she veered off into mushy blah, blah about a father and son and trust in the family, blah, blah, blah.
Was part of the Sandringham summit that Harry wouldn’t sue the tabloids?
That “just a family squabble” move is reprehensible. It’s a firm, not a family, and the press is knee-deep in this.
It’s great that this has made the ITV News but, I would have liked them to have mentioned that this comes from the investigation into Dan Wooton. It would also have been good if they’d mentioned it was Simon Case who oversaw the internal investigation, chose to ignore the photograph which showed the aid who was leaking information at Wooton’s private party. The British public really need to see how he creates a toxic environment of lies and deceit where ever he goes.
The palace wasn’t trying to save Christian Jones, the palace was trying to save William.
The reason they were insisting that Harry remove Jones’ name from his lawsuit against The Sun is because the palace was afraid of discovery and how the relationship between Kensington Palace and the press would be exposed if the case went to trial with Jones still named in Harry’s complaint.
They wanted to keep the heir clean even though William instigated a lot of the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan.
Everything the palace does is to prop up and advance the heirs. As stated in the Byline article, Harry & Meghan were considered expendable.
I mean, Harry has already exposed William for taking £1 million settlement in the phone hacking.
Can’t wait to see what new or additional details will be revealed in Omid Scobie’s book about this 👀.
Charles is cruel to have sanctioned the 12 month media abuse of his son, grandson and DIL. Clearly he has lost whatever tenuous hold he had on the press because we are well past the 12 months now and still the daily abuse and degradation of H&M continues. It’s such fitting that H&M doing something as mundane as going to the market is enough to kick Charles and Co. off the front page for days and weeks. The toxic media and tabloids are rabid, they foam at the mouth for H&M and there is no stopping them now.
Charles and William only have themselves to blame for creating the media’s unhealthy obsession with H&M. I hope Charles and William and the rest of that family never know a moment of peace for what they have done.
As far as the investigations going nowhere? The internal investigation was Simon Case just taking Christian Jones word for it. The investigation by the MET police went nowhere bc, according to byline, the whistleblower from the sun who identified the account numbers that linked to jones did not want to reveal their identity.
I am just so happy that Meghan, Harry, Archie, and now Lili are as far away from that awful family as possible. I will continue to watch the Sussex’s as they continue to bring light and compassion to others, and as they continue to inspire. That’s all that I have to say.
IIRC, she says, explicitly, that it’s not about press corruption. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
The timeline is confusing to me, too. I wish Spare was more detailed and specific about all of this.
I think it goes to what someone said yesterday – he and Meghan can’t be more specific if there are legal proceedings going on where this topic might be involved.
I’ve always thought the arrangement of the “family” portrait was odd. Seating George, who was too old and tall for Charles’s lap was awkward, but Charlotte is placed outside her nuclear family group. She is beside Camilla and in front of Harry and Meghan. Camilla’s hands are in her own lap, and she is even slightly turned away from Charles as if to say that this is not my family. Charlotte was probably told to move closer to Camilla, but her little right arm is almost pushed back onto her own lap and her left arm is on the arm of the bench for support. Camilla is entirely enclosed unto herself.
The NY Post has picked up, too. Of course, they had to include a giant piece misinformation – a paragraph at the beginning about Harry’s petition to the government to fund his own security. This makes it sound like the whole thing was about the petition. Then there are cherry picked bits from Byline, but nowhere is mentioned the main point of the leaks from Will’s office.
Chuck basically pulled their security after their final official appearances in March. I suspect that a quarterly payment was already made, which was why they weren’t completely cut financially until June. All this over a lawsuit which most likely would have been settled? To protect their sleazy press relationship of leaks and lies.I always think the Windsors doth protest too much regarding snubbing and cutting off H & M when it’s probably the Sussexes who are sending their calls to voicemail.
I understand that this is, to say it kindly, a crazy A$$ dysfunctional family at best, but If my father was paying my way and I stepped out of what “he considered” out of line, he would have cut me off too. H & M were both millionaires so excuse me if I am not flabbergasted and that his father cut him off….at 38…regardless of “his” reasonings.
That’s the issue when you live out of someone else’s pocket. They want you to tow their line & if you step out of it, then no more dough. I am glad H & M chose their own path but really all this kerfuffle about who, what & when is rather silly. The choice of freedom can be expensive both monetarily and emotionally. When we walk away we must, at some level, know the door might slam shut behind us for good. In this particular choice, good riddance and live your best life on your terms
It’s not really about the money. It’s about security. Harry had Diana’s inheritance, he was going to fine. What is inexcusable is Charles pulling security and putting his son, daughter-in-law and grandson in danger. Harry didn’t ask to be born a prince of the realm and should be protected regardless of familial ties.
@K8erade. I do agree with you it isn’t about money, & the security thing is horrible the fact remains that once they left Canada (a commonwealth country) H & M were outside of RF protection. When the RF is in the US they are protected by the municipality they are visiting as a courtesy. Something that was simply not possible to maintain for a permanent US resident.
@snappyfish, you don’t know what you are talking about. Their security got pulled off when they were in Canada. Tyler Perry offered his home with SECURITY, that’s why they moved to LA when their security was gone in Canada. The type of security they need costs millions of dollars yearly. It is because Harry’s family leaked lies about them for years. Their threat level was too high. They are paying it now themselves because they made big commercial deals, but when their security was pulled suddenly, they were left to either die or go back to UK for more abuse. They didn’t have the money money to afford the security at the time.
Except that in Harry’s case, his father was also his employer until March of 2020. Think of the money as back pay for work already performed.
Yes, of course, there are prices of freedom. The issue here is that a father told his son he would provide money and security for a year. He then reneged and took the security away at the same time that their location was leaked by a family member, possibly that same father. Bc his son was investigating leaks against about his baby’s nanny to a Murdoch paper. Charles put their life at risk. He put baby Archie’s life at risk. On purpose to coerce them to return. So yeah no, all this kerfuffle shows that Charles cares more about control than this family’s safety. His actions potentially or intentionally could have gotten them all killed. It’s absolutely okay for people to call that out.
@snappyfish I think Harry did exactly that. This isn’t like some government official just returning to civilian life. This was a big deal and Charles basically blew up whatever deal was agreed upon because he didn’t like some lawsuit. Doesn’t matter if we think Harry should not have expected anything, it was what was agreed on by all parties, he still wanted to trust them,and then it was reneged on with no recourse. In his book he even mentioned the absurdity of being dependent on the crown and his father, of never even having his own credit card. This was how it’s always been done. These weren’t salaried positions with pensions, pay raises and paid vacations. It was like being a gilded pet fed and groomed for display. Which explains a lot of the dysfunction and corruption. To anyone normal it’s utterly bizarre. I think this was a lesson well-learned for Harry. He should never be in a position to be beholden and dependent on them again. Also the security threat is real and to just revoke it is just ruthless and dangerous, and not just for the Sussexes.
I don’t know if this would be a big thing in the US media at this moment(with the mass murderer in Maine , Trump trials, and a MAGA speaker of the house ). And most of the US tabs are controlled by Murdoch and you know who they favor. The US mainstream media would care if something happens on US soil(esp involving American citizens) and that’s where there’s going to be a lot of questioning etc.
The BM being mostly silent with this piece and the real possibility on how the BRF (which they pay taxes to) manipulates the media for propaganda and push their own narratives for their own personal ambitions, I would think that should be concerning over there. But at least it starts with the independent reporting of the Byline Times putting it out in the open and possibly be a domino effect, if people(esp over there) care and are vocal about it. I’m sure everyone who is involved is frightened and wants to bury this any way they can.