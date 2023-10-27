ITV: Prince Harry was cut off in June 2020, following the fake investigations

It was fascinating to watch as British and American media outlets overwhelmingly ignored Byline Times’ exclusive reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2020 exit from the UK and the reasons behind the monarchy’s attempts to bring Harry and Meghan “to heel.” Keep in mind, with the British newspapers and tabloids, no royal detail is usually left unturned, especially when it comes to publicly scorning the Sussexes. They’ve been churning out old stories for weeks because of the lack of royal gossip, yet the Mail, the Telegraph, the Mirror, the Times, even the Guardian – none of them will touch this. So imagine my surprise when ITV actually covered it and added their own exclusive reporting. You can see the full ITV video here.

For those asking about the ITN News at Ten clip on @BylineTimes cover story. https://t.co/VW59aPMk3N — Byline Times (@BylineTimes) October 27, 2023

“The palace are saying , we don’t discuss private matters”, yeah but you were quick to say #RecollatonMayVery_BS 😂😏🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oJBbWoj0o9 — Henry_Rachel_Archie_Lili🙏🏾 (@jozzzaphen) October 27, 2023

God, this woman is falling all over herself to basically say “mistakes were made, it’s a terrible family situation and no one is to blame!” Except that the past four years, the palace has done everything it can to convince the British public that Harry and Meghan had a tantrum over nothing and abandoned “their royal duty” and should therefore be punished by a sadistic royal family forever.

ITV’s version of the timeline is that in April 2020, Harry sought to sue the Sun, and he cited and named Christian Jones, Prince William’s press secretary, as someone involved in a bribery scheme with Dan Wootton. By June 2020, the Met Police and the palace completed their “investigations” into Harry’s accusations and they found “nothing” (because the investigations were utterly fake, and they basically took Christian Jones’s word for it and made him pinky-swear that he did nothing wrong). It was then, in June, that the palace “cut off” the Sussexes financially, according to ITV’s timeline. But that’s not true – the Sussexes were cut off from royal protection at the end of March 2020, that’s why they had to take the “freedom flight” on Tyler Perry’s private plane and accept Tyler’s offer of security and a place to stay. While I appreciate Byline and ITV’s attempts to explain the timeline and what was happening behind the scenes, I still don’t believe we have anywhere near the full picture of what really happened.

Why did Prince Harry say he was ‘literally cut off financially” by his dad King Charles?@itvnews understands it was after Harry refused to remove the name of a palace aide in legal papers to The Sun alleging leaking of stories

First reported @BylineTimes https://t.co/AwFpNY8kmg — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 26, 2023