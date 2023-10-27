Why *did* the monarchy choose Prince William’s press secretary over Prince Harry?

Without getting too far “into the weeds” of Byline Times’ exclusive cover story, I do think there are many unanswered questions and loose threads which still need explanation. It’s clear that Prince William’s press secretary Christian Jones and Jones’s partner were selling information about the Sussexes to Dan Wootton, and it’s clear that Byline has documentation of that, plus documentation of the coverup within Kensington Palace and the larger institution. But what’s driving me crazy is that A) there actually isn’t solid evidence as to how Dan Wootton got the information about the Sussexit and B) why the situation was considered so dire that Charles was perfectly willing to put Harry, Meghan and Archie in mortal danger, all to protect… William’s press secretary and/or the f–ked up invisible contract between the Windsors and the press. Here are more highlights from Byline’s cover story:
Christian Jones’s partner was absolutely selling info about the Sussexes in 2019: Part of the testimony, which was initially supplied to the respected retired investigative journalist Nick Davies, reads: “I think the publicist’s ZC number is ZC634***. My friend thinks there was a payment for £3,000 made around the 15th of July last year [2019] for a story about the Duchess of Sussex and her nannies which was published on 28th of June. There was also a payment of £1,000 made for a story about godparents to Meghan’s son.”
It feels like, even now, they’re hanging everything on Jones: A second source with links to the royal households told Byline Times that the “Christian Jones problem promised to drag the hidden dealings between the palaces and the press into the public domain”.
Harry’s anger at Wootton’s Sussexit exclusive in January 2020: But the Sussexes – particularly Harry – were very keen to get to the bottom of it all.“He wanted to know how their private information kept being spun into negative headlines in the biggest newspapers. He and Meghan had been stung very badly by the timing and manner of Wootton’s reporting on their plans to live part of the year abroad,which wasn’t even a new idea as the Queen had previously given her blessing for a move to South Africa, which hadn’t worked out. And then detailed intelligence had come up to suggest Wootton was paying the partner of a Kensington Palace official,who had a lot of access, for stories about his family. Harry seemed pretty determined to get to the bottom of it.
Bringing the Sussexes to heel: “A view was quickly taken within the royal households that everything needed to be brought under control.The removal of the transition funding,which Prince Charles knew was his son’s only lifeline to keeping safe,was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the UK. But it didn’t work.”
It wasn’t about Jones specifically: “This is why it was such a problem when Christian Jones was named in those legal letters. Whether it was true or not true that information Jones collected in the course of his work was ending up in The Sun, was not really the point. The point is that the Royal Family is doing deals and trades with the press all the time for favourable coverage and protection and to maintain public relevance. The naming of Christian Jones threatened to shine a light on the entire unethical relationship between the institution and the press barons and that could not be tolerated and had to be punished.” And so it appears that the monarchy chose to side with a press secretary over Prince Harry.
[From Byline Times]
While I do think it was much, much larger than Christian Jones and his partner, again, it feels like we’re missing critical information. I’ve never been sure that the Sussexit leak to Dan Wootton came from William or Kensington Palace, although William and KP absolutely put their spin on it in the hours and days that followed. Does Harry believe that particular leak came from KP? Because I’ve always had the impression that he believed Charles and Camilla sold him out in that moment, January 2020. Also: while I believe that this Jones stuff was definitely a factor in Charles suddenly deciding to renege on the summit deal, there were other significant factors too. It simply makes no sense – even for the sadistic, short-sighted Windsors – that all of this was being done to protect William’s compromised press secretary and/or the system of leaks and briefings. What is this big, awful secret that everyone is talking around constantly?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
ALL for the “Heir” NOTHING for the “Spare”
😠
I think they thought oh they are out of the country. No one will care. And Charles was like this is a good time as any to see whose side Harry is on.
Narcissists love to test people. And if the answer isn’t anything but I will do whatever you say without question – then you get focused narcissist wrath raining down on you.
I think that’s one angle. There are many mlre.
Yep. All roads lead back to Meghan with all of this. They were trying to make the situation so bad Harry would leave her and come back.
The short sightedness of that strategy is 👏🏻stagg👏🏻er👏🏻ing but here we are.
The sense of urgency to destroy Harry and Meghan and shut the rumors down regarding the alleged affair between Rose Hanbury and William was paramount at the time and still is. I wouldn’t be surprised if the bigger secret is that Rose and William have been carrying on for a while and Hanbury’s daughter is probably William’s.
Or maybe it’s really Wiiliam and the MARQUESS (and not Rose) that are having an affair but Rose’s name is a red herring being shoved to the front to protect William’s pegging ways.
That’s my tinfoil hat theory 100%. And that the relationship within the family is accepted and William’s lover is under full protection of the palaces.
This is what I’ve come to believe as well. An extramarital affair with Rose would just cause shrugs 🤷, given the history of Windsor men. It may well involve more than a gay affair, but I think that’s the main basis for their panic. If that were revealed, it would unravel everything.
I will go down swinging that this is the case. Rose was the distraction.
I have been thinking the same thing. Rose was the cover which is why Kate had the following out with her. I think William and Rose’s husband go both ways but they know that they are required to produce heirs. Once the heirs were produced, they wanted to go about doing what they want to do. Kate’s in problem because she doesn’t have a parachute to catch her. Rose was an aristocrat. Kate’s time as a royal is coming to an end. If she wanted to use leverage against the royal family, will people believe her? Her family is being painted as lying grifters whose goal was to trap the future king. Once that goal was met, their business collapsed after collecting public funds. Kate isn’t beloved like Diana so she wouldn’t receive the public support like her. We know Diana had friends who still mourn her and an interests that she championed. Kate has none of that.
I don’t think this is the “big” secret that the press is dancing around. It might be true, but we’ve heard that there is something about William that would turn your stomach or make your eyes bleed, I can’t remember the exact quote.
William having an affair with david rocksavage might come as a surprise to a lot of royal watchers, and might anger a lot of homophobic people, but I don’t think its going to make peoples’ eyes bleed.
I agree. A gay affair would be juicy gossip and the tabloids would lap it up but it doesn’t go to PW’s suitability as a king. Whereas I think the real secret is something along those lines – whether it’s his ghastly personality, his temper, his tendency to violence, his problem drinking, or something worse.
But what is something that would “make your eyes bleed”? Or at least the person who originally said that? What would that person consider eye-bleed worthy?
An affair with Rose isn’t big enough to sell out Harry and Archine; I would wager money that it was the Marquess himself that Peg was pegging. Everything falls into place when you think about it. Why he waited 9 years to marry Kate (and probably only did so under duress after being forced to produce more heirs and spares). Why Kate flirted SO much with Harry pre Meghan (she was desperate for male attention). Why all his press secretaries are gay men. Why the media dropped hints about his pegging proclivities. Why Charles was willing to throw away Harry now that he had four other heirs in line above him – no way was it just over an affair. Charles himself had an affair and managed to make his mistress queen. But a secret gay relationship for the future king would scandalize the Brits, and for this, I can see him selling out Harry and Archie.
I thought that he lives in Paris with his lover.
My family went to England, Wales, and Scotland on summer vacation, and I did not get the impression that the UK was incredibly homophobic (with my out child). Plus, the Dutch government has already okayed non-heterosexuality for its royal heir: I just can’t see PW’s potential sexual orientation as a major issue. If he has tons of affairs with Rose, David, both, neither and/ or others the world isn’t going to spin off its axis.
I think that whatever they have on KC and PW is related to money and criminality. Something even that family suspects would be rage-inducing. Let’s face it, given what we know, it’s beyond weird and evil that you would choose to protect an employee over members of your own family to the extent that you cut them off financially and put them at physical risk!
I can see his sexuality causing a stir but it just doesnt fit to me as being “the” thing that is covered up, because that is talked about in terms of William’s fitness to be king, and is why Wiliam “needs” Harry when he’s king. William being gay or bi wouldn’t mean he’s not fit to be king or that he “needs” Harry.
Now I can see if William’s sexual activities have led to some form of blackmail or kompromat – like if William was sleeping with his aides, engaging in orgies with people who could compromise him down the road with that information, etc.
So basically I would not be surprised if it came out that William was sleeping with David Rocksavage, but I think there is more to it than that.
(and honestly, I’ll say the same thing for David we said with Rose…..dont you feel like he could do better? Like, why william?)
Agree with your second paragraph @becks1. I can see a blackmail situation in regards to William’s sexual activities. I don’t think it’s about his sexuality so much but about the context in which it’s in. My imagination just sees Rose and David hosting a bunch of eyes wide shut-type parties at Houghton hall. When you’re rich and never held accountable, there’s so much there that could happen and be used for blackmail. The thing is all of William’s maneuvers with the press to hide something has only pointed out how much there is clearly something to hide and imaginations are going to go wild. The truth is either even crazier than what we could guess or something very mundane.
I am going to add that there was someone in Norfolk who said that William attended the dogging parties there and that despite wearing a mask they all knew it was him.
He’s probably not restricted to women in his activities, which shouldn’t be the thing that would make anyone’s eyes bleed. I mean they are bigoted on some level because I think they are ok with others being gay but with succession being so important they would have a problem with a gay heir. However, most people except religious conservatives would be ok with that. Just the fact that Knauf and Jones float around in the Tory party without issue would suggest that.
But Jones being named would mean that if he gave evidence under oath he would have to name the royal he is protecting and it would only be William. He wouldn’t be involved in what Charles did, and who has his own gatekeepers.
Harry also knows damn well it’s William being protected. Maybe he didn’t know at first, but I’m sure he’s made the connections by now n
Honestly, if they really wanted to capture Gen Z, an openly bisexual Prince of Wales could be a tactic. Actually modernize the monarchy by being out and proud because it’s not a big deal.
ooooh…! you might be onto something there 🤯
Can someone explain to me what “dogging parties” are? It is just Britspeak for an orgy or something more specialized?
I don’t know how anyone would know the paternity of Rose’s youngest for it to be some big bombshell secret. No one is getting any dna tests. The daughter can’t inherit so it’s not like her hubby would push for one even in a worst case scenario. Anything is just rumors and people have said she resembles the marquess anyway.
@bqm, I saw a picture of Rose’s girl and did not see any of Rocksavage in her. But that’s me and kids are notorious for changing up who they do and don’t look like as they grow in their first years. You know what kid we haven’t heard anything about? Jecca’s boy. But I don’t think an illegitimate son would be “eye bleed” worthy.
Even if Rocksavage isn’t her bio father, she was born in wedlock and she can inherit. Whatever women end up inheriting in a male primogeniture situation.
I just don’t think Rose would be that sloppy. There is easy access to birth control in the UK.
Rose Hanbury’s daughter looks very much like her father and not William.
About 20 years ago, I remember hearing a reporter on a Bay Area radio station talking about British royal scandals that couldn’t be reported on in the UK. He said they had a story about Harry raping another Eton boy in the showers and didn’t know what to do with it. I bet it wasn’t actually Harry. Can’t remember the radio station but it was a very popular morning show hosted by Sarah and some other guys. I remember the story because it’s so horrific.
Now that, @spqr, would make one’s eyes bleed. If that happened, it would have been William and I could see the Royal family or press (or both) trying to lay the blame on Harry.
I may be wrong SPQR, but I don’t think that a sexual assault in Eton, with more than likely zero evidence would make anyone eyes bleed. People will say that’s just a lie etc even if it’s very likely knowing how bad William is.
I remember when I started reading about that and frankly what was hinted seemed to be more in the line of murder and it was around the same time that a body was found on one of Queen’s property and that a friend of the said girl was still missing….
@ slush 100% agree with you – I don’t think if W is bisexual, I don’t think it would be a big deal this day and age. Actually that would embrace a lot of GenZ if that was their worry. If W has affairs, that prob won’t be a shocker as “that family” has a very long history of affairs (it would only be the die hard fans who would be shocked as they always believe WK marriage is so perfect 🙄).
Which leads me to believe @kaisers point in yesterdays blog . They always wanted H back but not M. They never wanted M for H(in Spare W was literally the most vocal even before the marriage ). Makes me wonder if W has been the ringmaster of all this. Prob the scandal here is that they were(and still are) trying/scheming their hardest to get M out of Hs life. The big question is Why. And my question if he did marry someone he really loves would he have acted this crazy. A commenter had mentioned a week or so ago in this forum that he’s autistic. Interesting as that commenter just threw it out there- if he is, that would also make a lot of sense of what’s been in going through his mind.
The panic attacks that M felt when she had to fly back to the UK, I’m sure she was more than frightened.
She was prob scared for her life tbh.
Or Willy Boy is with both and was taped and Wooton and co have the tapes.
That could be a theory too.
Yes what is the big secret? Will someone let that secret out? Is Peg gay? Is Peg suffering some mental illness? Is Peg involved with Dan and his sick catfishing schemes? What happened to the girl found dead at Kensington gardens? Is there some sex trafficking going on?Did Peg have something to do with that? Is it a combination of some of those things? Or all of those things? Stop beating around the bush and tell.
I think it’s probably much worse and involves only chuck and Billy. Bc whatever it is could end the monarchy and bring down the Tories.
The Tories don’t need any help in being brought down – their latest by election results were shockingly bad.
It’ll all have to come out soon. You know people who know are bursting at the seams to spill the real tea. Someone somewhere will tell. I hope. Lol
And I think it has to be one of the latter things you mention (dead bodies or trafficking, like his uncle) because everyone in that family has affairs (and probably illegitimate children, like Penny’s (?) daughter who is the twin of Pegs) and being queer could be handled by some good PR company (not that this family is known for that). But neither of those things would bring down the monarchy or (you’d think) be so damaging that Chuckles would potentially sacrifice the lives of the entire Sussex family.
He’s provided an heir, so being gay or bi- likely wouldn’t end the monarchy. Maybe he is like Uncle Andrew?
@equality, has he? If he, or Kate, hasn’t, that might be eye bleed-worthy for UK royalists.
@Susan, I truly believe it’s a culmination of all those things you’ve mentioned.
MY god, there really ARE two dead girls! One drowned in Kensington Gardens :
1. https://cafemom.com/entertainment/things-to-know-body-found-kensington-garden
“15 Things to Know About the Body Found Outside Will & Kate’s Home”
Published Sep 23, 2020 Article takes pains to point out that this is now a PUBLIC park and not part of palace grounds.
2. https://www.thedailybeast.com/body-at-queens-sandringham-estate-identified-as-alisa-dmitrijeva “Body at Queen’s Sandringham Estate Identified as Alisa Dmitrijeva”
Published Jan. 09, 2012 4:45AM EST
It does make one wonder if there are more mysterious dead girls waiting to turn up.
Maybe Will was one of those kids who liked to pull the wings off flies and later graduated to larger animals, like dogs and people.
Eurydice: yep that sounds right. It has to be something horrendous.
😳 Two! Someone said yesterday surely if it was William (or Andrew?), the firm/men in grey would surely make the bodies disappear. But what if they didn’t have enough warning or time? Or simply refused to fix it for him for some reason (last straw, didn’t want to get that dirty, he’d pissed them off too much, etc.)? Dead young women on palace/palace adjacent property that’s been hushed up for years certainly makes my stomach churn/eyes bleed.
It could well be that he’s violent. Kate looks more and more stressed ,( sister wives long sleeved, high necked). Hinting reports in press about ‘pillows’ ,and fights, and Meghan spoke of fingers in faces. He is obviously incandescent, and has maybe taken it out on other women too. My take is that he is a physical abuser of women . He may feel rage at his mother
What are you hiding William? An affair by a public official, a secret child, being homosexual can be easily handled nowadays by a top PR firm. #WhatAreYouHidingWilliam
Totally agree Alexandria.
Affair – Both Charles and Phillip had numerous affairs and the crown is still here.
Secret Child – Prince Albert of Monaco has shown that having several children outside of marriage isn’t a biggie these day! – even when one the children is mixed race.
Homosexual – not really a problem here in the UK (it might even make him seem more interesting.) Although there could be some countries in the world which may find homosexuality a problem but, would they really ignore a future king?
As you say these scenarios could be handled by a top notch PR firm.
I keep going back to the journalist who said the truth would make eyes bleed. It has to be legal otherwise all those keeping the secret are complicit. I believe it’s either political – i.e. he’s a member of a far right group and there are possibly photos of him in attendance, or his mental state is such that he’s unable to be king. It could be why ‘they’ were so worried about Harry leaving. Harry (and Meghan) were supposed to cover for William’s inadequacies until George was old enough to pick up the reins.
Yeah it would be beyond disgusting if it was something illegal, especially dealing with sexual offenses, and people had proof but were sitting on it.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if there are a whole lot of people covering up something heinous that Willnot has done. I have a problem believing Harry and Meghan would stay silent about something illegal.
I’m so glad you’ve written this Kaiser – honestly it was my first thought when I read yesterday’s story about the funding being pulled!
Christian Jones, in the bigger picture of the various palace ridiculousness, is a nothingburger. So why go to such lengths to protect him, unless he’s got something explosive. The royal household might be made up of toffs and tory lackeys, but that’s not going to breed this kind of loyalty.
My vote is Jones has something on William.
As I wrote below, one reason would be that once William couldn’t protect Christian Jones, none of his employees in the future has a reason to trust him. William would lose all the people doing his dirty work because they would worry about legal repercussions.
But that doesn’t account for the “make your eyes bleed” thing.
This secret they’re trying to protect has to be more than an affair with Rose Hanbury. It’s definitely something more sinister.
Yes, totally agree. I’ve been saying this for ages. The king is literally married to his mistress. No one will care if it’s an affair, especially if he is in love with her (whatever love means) and especially if she’s beautiful and charismatic. Diana was much more popular than Keen so no one will really care if she gets the boot. That isn’t enough to really harm Pegs or his reputation. So what is the real tea?!
I think it’s either that Peg and/or KC are bi and they want to hide it. Or, and I think this is more likely, Peg committed a serious crime. Not financial crime, that’s nothing new for the Windsors, and somehow the public doesn’t care. Not a simple physical assault (against Harry multiple times), because it’s public knowledge, he didn’t deny it and the public still shrugged. A violent crime, sexual or other with tangible evidence is my guess.
On the grounds that the British Tabloids have a particular reputation, and they once plotted to get hold of H’s hair to test it can you imagine if W came out and they started wondering if the children were his and wanting DNA tests…. Wouldn’t make your eyes bleed I admit but would throw the line of succession into some very murky grey water
I agree that there is something much more consequential that they are desperately trying to hide than an affair. They all know a heterosexual affair with an age-appropriate, somewhat attractive woman will not be damaging to a sexy hunk statesman. I don’t even understand why Peg protested it so fiercely, besides the fact that it was true.
The other question is why Harry went so easy on Kate in Spare. Because she has no say in anything and was always left out of the decision-making? Or because this big secret they are hiding impacts her too.
Agree. An affair is NBD
Yes I agree. William is even actively trying to look single to the public. I don’t think its an affair.
And the desperation to avoid some sort of mysterious scandal has created what should be viewed as the even bigger scandal of selling out his own brother.
I would not be surprised if Charles and William swing both ways (rumors of that have circulated for years) but are both terrified of being outed. I honestly believe Knauff and William have been having an affair for the longest time.
Because there is dirt on William they don’t want to come out.
They don’t care about the Spare, everything to protect the heir.
Though I do think it’s way more serious than an affair. Hopefully the truth will out.
We are going to find out that William not only cheated with Rose, But many, and not just of the opposite sex.
It’s not about the staffer CJ himself (or his partner), it’s what he knows and has evidence of about Pegs. This is all to protect the heir. There’s no way they’d go to this much trouble just to protect the invisible contract coming to light because everyone already knows this. It has to be about Pegs and his stomach-turning behavior.
When did that flinch (when Pegs touched Keen’s shoulder) take place? I’m wondering if that was around the time when she found out what Pegs has REALLY been up to (worse that affairs). How does that fit into this whole timeline?
Maybe Bylines or some brilliant person online will make a timeline of events and fill in additional details like this.
I said sometime similar below. They aren’t protecting CJ and his partner, they’re trying to keep him out of court so he can’t testify.
The Mary Berry Christmas special. It aired December 16, 2019 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I29brKyINtw
It aired in December but IIRC it was recorded a few months before that, maybe in August or September?
Okay, looked it up. November 15 was when speculation first went around about it (on the Mirror). All I can find with the time I have right now, but apparently KP twitter might have posted about a related charity event.
Now see the smart thing would be to fire the aid that took Dan’s payment (because aids actually ARE expendable). It would have been a better look for the windsors, when all of this came out in court. So why didn’t they? What is it about Jones that made him so important they couldn’t have just fired him? Especially considering that he ended up leaving in 2021 anyway?
And if all this was done to protect someone higher up in the hierarchy, why did Dan have to pay for stories? Surely the threat of leaking whatever they were trying to hide would have been enough for Dan to get what he wants?
That’s what bothering me about this whole story too. What’s up with the £4k payments if this was a trade information on Harry for William scheme? My thinking is that the bonuses actually came from William himself for Jones’ partner being the middle man.
@pc @chloe by 2020 I don’t think Pegs had any stories to exchange anymore. I think H&M had completely cut him out by then. So I think the exchange with him was Damn wouldn’t expose him if he didn’t fire CJ since CJ was willing to do the dirty work.
Jones and his partner seem to be the ones who benefited from both sides: they were able to sell secrets to Wooton and were still protected by the RF. This means that they, *not* Wooton, hold all the cards.
In other words, I think Jones knows the dirty secret, whatever it is. At the time that this went down, Wooton probably didn’t know, or else he wouldn’t have needed to pay for anything.
It’s clear that KP chose to leak information to Dan Wootton instead of Emily Andrews who was the Royal correspondent for the Sun at the time. So it has to be that Dan Wootton had some major dirt on William which Christian Jones provided.
And Wootton is a catfisher. So William got caught up in that and got some blackmail evidence against William. Maybe some Eyes Wide Shut stuff or crazy orgy where a dead body got buried. Maybe hunting people, as billionaires do, lol, like YOU depicted last season.
And, seemingly due to lawsuits, the stories around Wooten across all papers have disappeared and/or have gone dry.
@ThatsNotOkay
“ And Wootton is a catfisher. So William got caught up in that and got some blackmail evidence against William.”
This is it. Wootton has documented evidence of William doing something the public would deem kinky and/or offensive. That ol’ chestnut “never get caught with a live boy or a dead girl” comes to mind. With William it could be either one or even both.
It could be that wootton is blackmailing William (that is certainly possible) but it doesn’t explain the payments.
If Wootton is blackmailing William, he wouldn’t need to pay the partner of William’s private secretary for leaks.
@Becks1 I think the aide got greedy and thought they could milk this as a side hustle. The payments were quickly found out by William (or whoever was his liaison) and the payments were shut down because they would leave a paper trail.
Satanic worship
and I maintain that her abrupt departure from the Sun was somehow connected to Wootton. Maybe he was starting to get all the royal scoops and her contacts weren’t talking to her anymore? IDK.
Emily left the Sun around the time Wootton was at his peak power because he had the rose scoop and then the scoop about Harry and Meghan looking to leave.
But I strongly suspect she provided direction regarding the accounting codes being used to pay off the partner or CJ because she would have had KP contacts who were likely aware this was going on and of Harry trying to get to the bottom of it.
Maybe the record of payments were meant to lay the blame on Christian Jones and not his boss, William, or to get Jones into a pattern of revealing more and more information? Or, since this information comes from the Sun’s records, it’s also possible that it’s not true. For all we know Wooten was paying himself for info gathered through blackmail and claiming it was for a source?
Personally, I think Jones was more of a conduit for William to leak stories but also saw a way to supplement his salary on the side. Certainly, stories about nannies might have been widely known around KP, but details of the Sussexit and Meghan and Harry’s location? IMO, that had to have come from William or Charles directly.
And why protect CJ instead of just making him a scapegoat and firing his ass? From William’s side, I think he depended on Simon Case being able to protect the palace – after all, he’s basically done that for years, and has been able to defect questions about BoJo and his lockdown parties for years without consequences. These details probably wouldn’t have come out at all if Dan Wooten hadn’t run into his own legal troubles. And KP can still blame CJ today if they wanted- he was a lone wolf who acted alone, he betrayed the palace etc. So it’s not a crazy risk for William.
As for Charles, yes – he took a desperate step in cutting the Sussexes funding and seemingly siding with KP, but remember that this family is built around protecting the heir, always. Charles couldn’t have there be any talk about the transactional relationship between the royals and the press, particularly given his own ties and how he tried to polish Camilla’s image.People might wonder what he’s hiding! Plus, not unlike the Orange Monster, I think Charles expects everyone to operate in the crass way that he does. He thought that by cutting funding and security, he was making the Sussexes come crawling back to the UK, because that’s what everyone else in the family would do. None of them have ever been willing to give up the privileges, the perks, and most of all the public funding! Not even the Duke of Windsor. If QEII had told Charles he would have to give up the crown, the Duchy funding, and his position is of influence in order to marry Camilla, I think he wouldn’t think twice about it. Ditto every other member of the family! For Charles, it seemed like a safe bet; He just didn’t anticipate that his son doesn’t think like him, and that the Sussexes had other options up their sleeves.
“ The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.”
We know that Wootton’s into criminal levels of blackmail, so there are all sorts of things he could have evidence of. It also strikes me that they could be afraid of what he might know.
It’s also true that they’ve pulled this sort of controlling maneuvers on family members many times before. It’s always worked. Charles probably never even considered that Harry might not come back. I’m starting to think that why the BRF has this weird “slimming down” without actually getting rid of any of the expensive pomp is that they actually don’t want to get the royal family to a place where members could actually support themselves via outside work. That would be a nightmare, because it would mean no control.
If they are so afraid of Wootton spilling anything, why did they let him twist in the wind? I’m not being sarcastic, it really doesn’t add up to me why they didn’t protect him more.
Wootton most likely has duplicates of his evidence with someone (an attorney? a trusted friend?) and has told his victims that if anything happens to him the evidence will be released to the public.
I’m pretty sure that strategy is why Wootton and Prince Andrew are still breathing oxygen.
My cynical fingers are still crossed that criminal charges will be filed against Whooton. Blackmail and filming people having sex without consent is not only massively effed up but highly illegal. It’s possible charges are not or will not be filed bc he is being protected. We will see but I cannot see him being allowed to go to court. But DW should absolutely be in jail.
This is all William. Using his aid’s partner to carry stories. Then the partner messed up by taking money when it was probably just supposed to be a “tell for being favored” type of thing. I believe it was William who bullied his Father to remove funding because he knew how terrifying that would be for Harry. I believe that all of this , this big messy bus they tried to use to run over Meghan and Harry has been driven by William’s rage that he could no longer coerce, bully , control and use Harry freely. This time though, they might have backed the bus up over themselves.
Yes, the financial paper trail was probably not part of the plan.
@Mel I agree except I think Charles came up with the withholding of funds. He’s every bit as narcissistic and abusive as William and he has been a controlling person for decades. Charles most likely thought no one would find out he deliberately put a bullseye target on Harry, Meghan, and Archie and risked their lives in an attempt to control them.
William and Charles are men with incredible wealth, why did he only pay 4k? I think if you follow the money you will find all of their secrets. If the public was to demand accountability of funds I think that is Charles and Bills worst fear and where they cant hide what they spent their money on is what I think might make “eyes bleed”. William straight up refuses to disclose anything about the Dutchy spending.
Dear God!! ‘ brought to heel’. This is the way one talks about a misbehaving dog. Is this how Chas the turd and Peg think of Harry? The head of the Church of England??? A self- proclaimed adulterer!!! He did this because his son was protecting his wife. The man has no moral compass. How can the church continue to condone this?
Considering the basis of why the Church of England was founded, I’ve never considered them to be in position of holding a moral high ground let alone any of the “heads” of this institution.
Haha I see what you did there.
Ouuuuh, you chose violence today. I see you!
Yes, and it’s not only about pulling the funding – it’s also that, according to Byline, the palace signed off on a year-long smear campaign by the tabloids. The lack of funding put H&M’s lives in danger, but the smear campaign was to destroy them in another way. What in the world could cause this kind of reaction? It can’t be just about jealousy.
Yeah “signed off” is a curious phrase because it makes it sound like there’s an actual written contract between the palace and the various media outlets. I wonder what Byline really meant by “signed off”?
Figure of speech….obviously not about to leave paper trail. You know these people are all about ‘stealth’ dont you? (LOL!)
People who want/need/expect control and others to do what they say (because they are the king!) don’t need a big reason to go nuclear. In their mind, it’s justified because they (H&M) aren’t doing what the king wants them to do. And with the bad actors involved whispering in ears about how malicious H&M are…
Someone else mentioned this on a thread yesterday, but I think Cams is the only one who could convince Charles to pull the trigger on yanking H&Ms funding/security. I think closer scrutiny of her actions is needed since we know W & Charles are only good at yelling and handwringing. She is a ruthless strategist who revels in undoing or protecting, whichever is to her advantage.
Another thought, which was also mentioned yesterday, was the fact that W’s closest advisors (Simon, Jason, Christian and their partners) and press contacts Wooten (a known vicious blackmailer fixated on outing people), are all around the same age and are all openly gay. One is now working for the government (was it for Boris?). My point is, what if this ‘party’ goes beyond KP walls and into top level government offices? Could this whole group be engaging in something they want to keep secret? And since the heir is involved, Cams is working with her equally ruthless press pals to keep this pot from boiling over into the public domain?
All purely speculative mind you.
@Mrs. Smith. I love your use of ‘party’ . You make a good point though it is interesting that all these players surrounding William are openly gay men. William going to a gay restaurant, rumors of him liking to be pegged. I think there is something there and one day people will be saying ‘the signs were all there!’
I don’t think the big issue is merely the possibility that William may or may not be gay or bi . I don’t even think it’s that he has mental and emotional issues making him incompetent to be king (the need to have Harry by his side) I think it’s both of those and more.
“all around the same age and are all openly gay. One is now working for the government (was it for Boris?). My point is, what if this ‘party’ goes beyond KP walls and into top-level government offices?”
This sounds very logical. The big issue is not that he is bi or gay, but what this group does for “partying” could be criminal, like underage prostitution (I know, I know), drugs, violence, etc. and it’s not just Peg but his Tory masters who demand to be protected.
As I said on the other thread, they need a huge distraction and they need it now. Like a divorce announcement and a new girlfriend for the hunky single dad.
I don’t think it was Cams, she does NOT care if Harry is there or gone. She doesn’t care about protecting William. She has no oar on that boat, it’s all William,he’s the only one who had things to gain or lose. It was William.
Charles is a malignant narcissist. No one has to convince him to be terrible. His need to control everyone, especially people who stand up to him (Diana, Harry), and his willingness to do whatever it takes to keep control over them means no method is off limits. Camilla is an evil piece of crap but she didn’t make Charles do anything. This was all Charles’s idea and execution.
It’s not just William: Mark Bolland, Charles’s former deputy private secretary, is in a same-sex partnership; his partner is Guy Black, the former Director of the Press Complaints Commission.
They were all in on it in some way, if not from the beginning they certainly made themselves accessories when they didn’t say anything to stop it and they sure took pleasure in “punishing” the Sussex’s and bragged about it often through their mouth pieces. They broke the SA, they pulled security, funds, patronages, military ranks, shunned the Sussex’s at a funeral, uninvited invites, and the eviction from Frogmore prove just how involved the BRF has been in all of this. I hope byline times keeps investigating and pulling those threads. I bought an online subscription, they truly have been amazing at following this through so far.
I think what is being skirted around is more than an affair or financial mismanagement – Peggy is compromised and the press know all about it. Its also about how unfit he is to be King with the violence to those around him.
Peggy is a serious liability to both crown and country – thats what they are trying to hide.
It’s so wild to me that (assuming what you say is true) that no RRs are willing to leak this info. Something so big that he’s a liability to crown and country?! So violent or mentally unsound that he’s unfit to be king?! And no one will say anything?! Those people (RRs) are sick sick sick.
That is the one thing I don’t understand. What does the media get in return for being silent? It stands to reason all the scandals they know about would create millions (billions?) of dollars in revenue so why not get the headlines going and the money flowing?
There’s a great clip from a British news show that circulated on Twitter a few years back. In it, a young guy says that William and Kate are basically scandal free and an older male host says well actually there’s quite a few stories about William . Then the female host goes well we won’t get into that and then literally she says hello lawyers and waves at the camera. So they’re legally constrained. As in massive lawsuits. If anyone has that clip handy, feel free to post. I’m too lazy to look up😂
We don’t need to look too far for open secrets that were covered up for years but then suddenly snowballed. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein…they all operated for decades and used their own power, the legal system, and media complicity to keep their names clean. I have no doubt that once the dam breaks, there will be no end of stories about William and whatever the superinjunction is hiding, but until then? Nobody wants to be the first.
The American media kept quiet about a lot of what trump did as well. And he was only in office for four years and not in power for centuries.
The UK media is not brave enough to challenge the monarchy in that way.
@Jay – Yes, the thing about Weinstein was that he was a pipeline for journalists to get into Hollywood. He would option their stories and screenplays in exchange for them turning their heads. With the RF there’s practically a revolving door between the palaces and government, not to mention the media and other institutions. When it’s all about who you know, it’s best not to know.
While I have no doubt that William is hiding a multitude of secrets ranging from embarrassing to horrific, I think the thing they are desperate to hide is that Christian Jones sold secrets at the express request of William.
William being the Cain to Harry’s Abel is what they are desperate to hide.
and I could see them being an item. christian is a decent looking guy. i really hope that he’s not covering up being gay. coming out would actually modernize and humanize that disgusting family, although far too much damage has been done now.
For a family with a history of throwing their employees under the bus to protect their necks, it must be something REALLY juicy.
Right? They threw that beloved, cherished Hussey woman under the bus faster than you can say “Bob’s your uncle” but some rando who means nothing to the family gets the fullest protection from the Crown? I truly hope Byline is still digging into that.
What i find interesting is just how ‘cheap’ these stories were sold for!? Or maybe it was never about the money for Jones and he was just following directives.
I think Jones saw it as a long term side hustle but someone realized it would leave a paper trail and shut down the payments.
I truly believe that Will may have severely hurt or killed someone. Given his temper, and attack on Harry, that seems in character. I suspect it may have been in the course of some kinky sex play.
However, I would add that “nobody would care about an affair” doesn’t wash as an argument. Peg would care. He doesn’t want to be his dad and I can see him throwing a fit at anything that would make him look that way. There’s a part of me that thinks Will could just be a stubborn idiot making the cover up worse than the crime. And dumbass Chuck just can’t put his foot down with the heir. That would also be believable to me.
100% agree about peg caring about the affair coming out. Yes, Charles is still King but he’s deeply unpopular. Yes, Katie isn’t as loved as Diana but I still think people would care if an affair did come out. William does not want to be seen in the same light as his father. And based on what we’ve seen from his as of late…W cares A LOT about his image.
I agree, this may not be an earthshaking secret to the rest of the world but enough of a chink in how William wants to be perceived that he is over reaching and has raged until he and KC3 created an enormous mess out of minor scandals that would blow over.
The cover up could be worse than the crime here, you’re right. Maybe William was so desperate to hide the affair that he…..he what, sold out to Dan Wootton? I dont know.
There is something big here and I can’t figure out what it is.
William put so much effort into being seen as a never put a foot wrong, perfect family man, that an affair would seriously damage his image. That’s his entire PR message for the past 10 years. Most of the excuses as to why William can’t work more are because he has a young, growing family. He can’t do any work because the kids have a break coming up. H&M leaving puts a dent in William’s family time. Charles couldn’t support Meg because William and his family take up all of the money. Peg would care if an affair came out and I think the public would care because, once again, they’ve been sold a lie about that family.
If it wasn’t for the “make your eyes bleed” comment then we could easily just say it’s related to affairs or involvement with other men. But that comments does suggest something far worse.
I know the article yesterday said that Wootton changed courses on William in the summer of 2019, and that may be, but I remember a HUGE shift in his coverage after Sussexit when he became rampantly pro William. I think its clear it was part of the deal for Sussexit, so yes, I do think that came from KP.
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark (sorry Danish royal family) and I think we are just at the tip of the iceberg. The royal family put Harry’s life at risk to protect Christian Jones? to protect the invisible contract? Something does not add up here and I think there is a lot more under the surface.
Protecting Christian jones over Harry makes sense if Christian Jones has something big on William. But then we’re back to the age old question of – what is it?
“What is this big secret everyone is constantly talking around?” That’s the big question. Yeah, they wanted to hide the unethical dealings with the press but I think the biggest issue (and I think it’s been said before when Harry was in London for his case) that they are more scared of Jones, his partners, and the RF itself having to be deposed or being made to take the stand. Jones and his partner will sing.
Other notes: Referring to Archie as “Meghan’s son”is weird. I usually refer to kids as being the child to whoever I’m closer with if I’m not naming both parents. In this situation you’d think they’d name Harry.
Next: what did Wooten pay the $1000 for? We still don’t know Archie’s godparents. Did he pay to find out Pegs was incandescent? He could have kept his money for all that. Also, why wasn’t that info leaked? The Christening photos make it look like William was there. I bet he was there the same way he was best man.
I think William knew how Wootton was getting the stories, whether giving permission or turning a blind eye. What I don’t understand is why the institution was willing to protect Jones over Harry, Meghan and Archie. They were so desperate to keep his name out of the court documents and prevent him being called to the stand in a trial. Yes, the press dealings is an open secret but there’s definitely another layer to this than we’re aware of and it’s more than an alleged affair with Hanbury. My hunch is Wootton’s blackmailing has something to do with it, whether he has taped conversations with highly damaging info on William or a video. I’m beginning to suspect 🥚 is bisexual.
Lordy, I don’t know what is being hidden. So many plausible ideas in the comments. I have no idea but I really want to know. No idea if it’s about William’s sexuality, and really if a person wants to keep that private, they should be allowed imo, even the heir. If that’s even what this is. But his actions of publicly smearing the Sussexes to hide his secret has actually thrust whatever potential secret it is even further into the open. And that’s on him.
With the desperation of the cover up, this seems like the right time to remind everyone that a dead woman was found on Sandringham grounds several winters ago. I don’t think that the investigation ever went anywhere. Not sure if anyone remembers more details?
Well, ya know, back in the day it was rumored that Jack the Ripper was a member of the RF and Scotland Yard never did figure out who he was to this day. We also know that marrying cousins can create a lot of crazy problems and there’s a history of mental illness that runs in the royal family. King George III of Great Britain, later the United Kingdom (r. 1760–1820) suffered from periodic mental illness from 1788, and from 1811 was incapable of working in public life. It has been suggested that he had porphyria, alternatively that he was bipolar. More recently the other Prince William after whom Willy is named secretly suffered from “porphyria”, a so called royal disease, as well (it’s been reported).
We also know Willy has a problem being incandescent with rage so I’m going with the sinister idea that in one of his rages something went terribly wrong.
I googled it. Came over this little tidbit. Seems there’s been quite a few bodies turning up on royal estates in the last two decades. https://strangeremains.com/2017/12/27/murder-for-the-holidays-the-slaying-at-sandringham/?amp=1
https://observer.com/2020/09/womans-body-dead-found-kensington-palace-lake-prince-william-kate-middleton/
and another one…
Two dead woman have been found.
Wills could get off on being untouchable.
King Joffrey vibes
Whatever it is my money says it’s to primarily protect William. Why?
Firstly, Charles has had his number of scandals aka The Tampoon King, the black spider memos, and taking plastic bags full of ME money. I’m sure there is much much more that can be revealed to tarnish his reputation but he’s had a lot to come at him over the years and he’s still standing.
Secondly, despite pulling a craven power move on Harry & Meghan by pulling money for needed security measures, etc., to keep the two of them in line, Harry didn’t necessarily burn down the house in Spare when it came to his father. Perhaps Harry is holding that for another day or as his ultimate threat and protection.
Finally, it’s been publicly reported or PR’d that Charles has one essential mandate, if you will, and that is too protect the monarchy. Don’t let it fall. Keep it intact. Diminish all threats. So, in my book, that essentially means William at this point. Protect William. William is the heir, and Harry is the Spare—that’s his birth order and his institutional role. So, despite how much Charles may love his dear boy, needs must prevail.
Last, last thing: I think for the protection of his own psyche, Harry “needed” to go light on his father in Spare, he “needed” to provide his father with some grace because without that, deep emotional and psychological, the betrayal and utter indifference would have likely cut Harry too deeply at the time of his writing the book.
My two cents
🕊
@Honey
“ Last, last thing: I think for the protection of his own psyche, Harry “needed” to go light on his father in Spare, he “needed” to provide his father with some grace because without that, deep emotional and psychological, the betrayal and utter indifference would have likely cut Harry too deeply at the time of his writing the book.”
Absofreakinglutely. Coming to terms with parental abuse and breaking ties to them is extremely difficult. One of the reasons Harry went easy on Charles is because Harry is still processing the abuse he suffered. He is still processing Charles’s actions. And Harry is probably resistant to cutting Charles off due to an emotional longing for a father-son relationship.
Processing all of that can take a lot of time. Eventually, Harry’s emotions will subside and he will get crystal clear clarity. But for now, he’s doing the best he can to deal with all of this.
Honestly, at this point I think Harry pulled his punches in the documentary and in Spare because if he said much more they might put an actual hit out on him and his family. Like Henry VIII’s victims praising him before their executions to protect their surviving family. These people seem like the Mafia to me now.
@Honey — and let’s not forget Charles’ close friendships with Jimmy Savile and Bishop Peter Ball, both dangerous pedophiles who got away with their crimes for decades. There seems to be an aura of sick sexual practices around the BRF — Andrew’s being the only one that has been publicized — so why not William? As you said, Harry’s been traumatized by his family and is still processing it, but on his journey through therapy I’m sure a lot of awful stuff has come to the surface that he had deliberately forgotten or compartmentalized. My one hope is that whatever it is that “would make your eyes bleed” comes out and the BRF is finally held accountable.
I think, on Charles’ side of this, it could be as simple as his one and only goal (now that Cam is his wife and queen) is to not be the monarch holding the hat when it all falls apart. He might want to keep as much buried as possible, so by the time the Commonwealth and U.K. finally kick this family to the curb, he’s not the one history blames.
If it all comes out after he dies, he really could not care less.
As you may recall in #SPARE Harry wrote and alluded to this very incident. He wrote about a conversation he had with William about this person/issue in which Harry told Will that a staff member was being unethical, leaking information about Harry, and that Harry had reported the matter to Scotland Yard and Willy looked shocked/surprised and said he would follow up on it but never did. Words to that effect; can’t recall the exact details.
Four years ago, the big secret was the affair with Rose. I didn’t want to believe it when posters started saying Will was cheating; I had bought the relationship hook, line and sinker. To this day most of the public still believe Kate and Wills are perfect. But because the Wales’ ideal family image is payback from the institution to the British public for the mess that Charles made cheating on Di, the Rose rumors were serious enough for the family to think feeding Meghan to the wolves was worth it. For sure there were discussions among the staff as to how it would be handled, and for sure William did not want those discussions probed in a courtroom.
As for the thermonuclear gossip comment about a senior royal made by Boris Johnson’s sister,(which has been resurrected on social media in the past day or so) that has to be the dogging or the pegging. The dogging tea was spilled when Alex Tiffin, a Scottish journalist, started the Twitter festival of Prince William’s affair post-Christmas 2020 or 2021. After that, the pegging tea came from DeuxMoi in the past year or so. But four years ago, Burger King’s reputation was so different, and I don’t think anyone really thought those were the secrets in danger of being leaked in a courtroom.
“He and Meghan had been stung very badly by the timing and manner of Wootton’s reporting on their plans to live part of the year abroad,which wasn’t even a new idea as the Queen had previously given her blessing for a move to South Africa, which hadn’t worked out. ”
—I don’t remember this part. Why didn’t it work out?
I believe it was in the Netflix series that Harry said once a plan was leaked to the press that plan became so criticized that usually it did not happen.
Thanks!
It didn’t work out because it was leaked to the Times and revealed in several articles. And as Harry said in his book, whenever things were pre-emptively leaked, that effectively put a stop to it. So it never happened because the powers that be made sure that it was in the public domain before the plan could properly take shape. They wanted Harry and Meghan to remain the scapegoats for William etc.
Thanks!
Valentine Low said in his “Courtiers” book that the reasons were costs and security. The British Press usually ignore even that unsympathetic source and imply it was because Meghan was too Hollywood.
https://www.insider.com/prince-harry-meghan-planned-year-away-from-uk-book-reports-2022-10
The BRF protected Christian Jones and his partner because the leaks would have led back to William or Kate, plain and simple. I actually wonder if they’re all trying to protect Kate instead of William? It would explain William’s distancing from his wife and her slowly being phased out. I could see him being so angry at her being so sloppy feeding info to Christian Jones/his partner and partially blaming Megxit on her and losing his brother to the USA. I know the BRF may consider Kate expendable but… she knows soooo much dirt. I know the Middleton family is getting attacked for their failed business now but four years ago Kate may have been in better favor and then maybe she lost favor by leaking the Megxit plans and everything else?
But I don’t think they’re protecting her now so all the above I just wrote is probably wrong. William is more important as the heir, my guess the leaks were coming directly from him through Christian Jones and his partner.
I think you are at least partly right. This does sound like some middleton hairbrained scheme. It makes no sense and it’s obviously aimed to get rid of Meghan.
Tin foil tiara: William has been compromised with myriad of personal scandals by a hostile foreign power and he’s still on that leash. Jones spilled the royal tea or an alleged lover of William is really a honey trap. They got texts, emails, pictures, audio and video tape, the whole shebang. The Duke of Windsor is evidence a foreign government can use and in elected head of state (or a future or an ex) to attempt to destabilize a nation. Even the rota can’t clean that up.
I’d believe this.
Yeah, I’d believe this to. And it fits the whole “William’s secret would make your eyes bleed.” When this discussion came up yesterday on this site, my first thought was: William has a sex tape.
Because an affair would not be that scandalous for the RF. But video evidence? Yeah. That would be BAD.
I’d believe this. Something seriously damaging is being covered up. William isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed and I can believe he was careless and sloppy or was honey trapped into subservience.
Wild ass conspiracy time but if every accusation is a confession, what is the one thing that Meghan has been accused of by trolls and haters which if the reverse were true could indeed cause a crisis in the monarchy?
Hint…”of the body”
A faked pregnancy? But the Wales kids (at least the first two) look so much like both parents.
I’ve often wondered about this. Because the third “problem” child looks a LOT like a man who was randomly described as a “close friend of The Duchess of Cambridge” years ago in a Daily Fail article which was to me totally unrelated to this tidbit. And I was gobsmacked when I googled the man’s name because the face staring at me was that of the supposed “reward” baby for Peg’s dad dancing away with blondes.
So… not a faked pregnancy, but not the paternity of the “third child” that most people have been focussing on, but one much closer to home.
Gestational surrogacy.
Does William look like any of the Windsor’s ?
Growing up what was the biggest joke about Harry, his red hair and possible parentage ?
Aren’t the RR famous for switching stories to protect heirs ?
The above is a trifecta of scandal – Diana, William and Harry.
Wouldn’t that be the very definition of a Constitutional crisis ?
The older William gets the more the Windsor genes are showing up. He’s definitely a Windsor.
If KP were somehow thinking about the future, it would be obvious that Christian Jones being outed as being a channel for leaks would mean that William could never effectively promise secrecy for his minions doing his bidding. Once the minions’ legal immunity via royal protection is removed, why would they stick their necks out for William?
Working backwards from effect to (possible) cause:
– Charles cuts off funding and security to his younger son. Charles.
– This is ostensibly to protect Christian Jones being outed as the leaker. CJ is Williams man, not Charles.
– Since Charles threw his own man (Michael Fawcet) under more buses than at the Port Authority bus terminal, why would he want to protect William’s?
– Who means so much to Charles that he’d sacrifice anyone, anytime? Camilla.
– Ok. If CJ is outed as the leaker of things he DID leak (nannies etc), can he plausibly say “not me” to the one he didn’t – Sussexit?
– Wooten connects to CJ though. It had to come from CJ. So who told him? Only ppl who Harry told – KC3, Pegs, QE2. They talked to Camilla, Philip… Did Willy tell Kate?
– Reasons each could have for leaking Sussexit via CJ:
QE3 and Phil – obv didn’t.
KC3 – nothing to gain (at the time, pre cash bags)
W for quid pro qou -to bury rose/pegging/crime.
K for jealousy – to smear Meghan, again.
Camilla – “bodies in the street to rehabilitate her image”
– Interestingly, W’s secrets are not well hidden, rose and pegging are out there. Kate’s jealousy is well known. These two aren’t that good at really *cultivating* the media. You know who is? Camilla.
– Chuck then protects CJ for either one of two reasons:
1) Protect the future of the monarchy. Sacrifice Harry to shield William’s quid pro qou for something so horrible it hasn’t even been hinted at yet (kind of impossible given that no one likes W and they gossip about him)
2) Protect the one person he always protects. The one who cozily gossips and “shares a laugh” with media very under the radar. So under the radar that her lunch with Jeremy Clarkson right before his vile Megan column was clearly not the first, just the one that people finally noticed. The one who Harry clearly loathes now, when he was just disinterested before. The one who was preparing to to take being Queen despite not supposedly wanting it. The one who banned other women from wearing tiaras on her big queen coronation day. The only one Chuckie would do anything for …
Hmmm. So you think Camilla is the one who leaked Sussexit and as a result Charles would do anything to protect Christian Jones so that CJ didn’t say publicly or in a legal proceeding that he did NOT leak Sussexit?
I don’t know….I think that’s a big leap. And Camilla would not have leaked it to Dan Wootton. She would have used someone at the Mail IMO.
@Becks1, sorry I wasn’t clear! I think Camilla leaked to CJ, knowing he’s already leaking for W. (Bc they all knew who was leaking for whom except Harry who really had blinders on.) Camilla has played these Machiavellian games for decades, leaving almost no fingerprints is a trademark.
The specific thing Harry was after was the Sandringham summit leak. If CJ was called on it (and here’s where I muddied my post with the “not me”), CJ could reveal Camilla. CJ being questioned further would reveal W. Charles leaked on his own kids so much, he probably would enjoy the “global statesman” getting muddied. But Camilla, never.
I also think the bee, wasp, and other insect (ant?) were at the summit. It’s possible one of them (bee) leaked, since they were there (per Spare), and really running the show. CJ saying “not me” would have moved a pointing finger in that direction. I can see them working on Charles to “protect the monarchy… And Queen Camilla” by firmly stopping Harry from pushing the CJ angle.
I know it seems like a stretch, and it is. I just don’t think a clean W to CJ to Wooton pipeline alone would result in such effort to protect CJ, simply bc W leaking wasn’t a big secret. If W has some big other secret, the pressure could equally be applied to CJ to shut/up lie about it.
Actually…shit. It would have been so mucheasier to pressure CJ into taking the fall than Harry to stop pushing legal action. The fact that it went so far… They just lost their minds and wanted to punish Harry.
I think they ALL freaked so much at H&M effortlessly getting all the headlines, disrupting the hierarchy… It’s probably like an Agatha Christie plot – they all did it.
Love the Agatha Christie plot comparison- they all did it. They really did. Who leaked the part about the titles, sussexit and the location? Sussexit happened before sandringham though. That feels like William but lol yes maybe Camilla wants us to think it’s william. The part about the titles and the location? That feels more like from Charles or Camilla maybe?
I don’t think Charles needs reasons to abuse and punish his scapegoat. He was more than glad to do this. And I suspect he wanted to do it as soon as possible – so they didn’t have a chance to become independent, to cultivate relationships that could become lifelines. I think the timing suited Charles just fine and he hoped they would die and he wouldn’t have to deal with them anymore.
But the CJ thing is very interesting. I absolutely believe that William has done some truly dark and terrible things. I think it’s part of why he has no friends. There is something deeply wrong and twisted in him and it frightens other people or at the least turns them away.
It would explain why he has no personality to the outside world. He hides everything “bad” and that still leaves him as a jacksss who mocks everyone who enters his sphere.
Could he be bi or gay? Sure. Could Kate have gotten pregnant via ivf? Sure. Could they have used a surrogate? Sure. But the DNA is still Williams so I can’t see that being an issue.
His murder / sex torture club though – that could be a problem.
They would not be allowed to use a surrogate. Of the body means the child has to be born from his or her mother.
That said I don’t think that is the secret. I’m sure Kate got tested for fertility before they let the marriage happen.
It’s more likely evidence of a sex tape or maybe something more violent.
I keep thinking this isn’t just about William, but about Diana, too, and how she died. That despicable institution has so many buried secrets.
What if Wills knows that the Firm had a role in his mother’s death? His remarks undermining her could have been his way of justifying whatever happened.
(I cannot believe I’m even suggesting this, but nothing would surprise me with the Windsors.)
I don’t think Christian has anything on William – but I think he is the something special or leads to the something special.
The common nexus appears to be that all the key players are gay men. That just feels toooo cosy.
Even Rose’s husband was previously intermittently living in Paris with his lover.
Also when we consider that Chuckles had considered stripping H&M of their titles in connection with including Christian then we begin to realise just how big or ‘eye watering’ a story this is.
Also hasn’t Harry previously said something to the effect of ‘dark forces operating’?
I find it interesting that David Rocksavage has now gotten in even tighter with the BRF, moving from Lord Great Chamberlain to KFC’s Lord-in-Waiting — a very prestigious position. He is undoubtedly bi and, as you say, the common nexus is all the key players are gay or bi. I’m sure that’s at least part of the “eye bleeding” comment about KFC and Pegs.
Yep, he has his role but then Charles have him another one. I really recommend reading:
https://www.ft.com/content/cb83f2aa-7f4c-4f35-a1cb-aa4affb82b6e
It’s from may of this year and talks about the role and they ask him what’s it’s about and he very glibly answers more or less, I don’t know, I suppose I shall see. Also Kate moss is the godparen from one of their kids.
I’m wondering if we’re over thinking what secret it is they’re hiding. It really could be as vanilla as William bats both sides. It may be vanilla to us but it wouldn’t be vanilla to them if it was public and we’re underestimating what a cudgel it would be for the newspapers with their endless “clever” headlines etc. Not just that but the can of worms that would have been opened, like if they can nail one official sources for the papers maybe it opens a flood gate implicating other principals’ undercover mouthpieces, even though Camilla’s already been dragged for Clarkson etc and it’s a bit of a shrug.
Not saying there’s nothing else, more sinister, there but honestly with this lot you never know. They’re all a bit twisted and they don’t have the best people around them as advisors.
Agree. Occams razor theorizes that over thinking and too many assumptions gets in the way of the simplest explanation may be the best.
If we’re going Occam’s razor, then it could be as simple as byline says. Not wanting to expose the invisible contract. My timeline is a mess but didn’t all of this cutting off happen pre-Oprah interview? Harry calls out the invisible contract on Oprah but still the BM covers for the RF, as in oh no that’s not true at all. But perhaps before Oprah, they were really afraid of Harry revealing that but after Oprah, having seen that they can deny it and still be protected by the BM, they don’t care as much. As long as they can keep the absolute evidence of it out of the courts. Christian Jones could not go to court. Dan Whooton cannot go to court. It’s one thing for Harry to say there’s an invisible contract, especially as his character and word has absolutely been smeared in the press, and another thing for it to be proven in court.
They didn’t side with the employee over Harry they sided with William over Harry.
I remember this story way back when. That Kate had somehow brought William into a “eyes wide shut” situation to get him to propose or be exposed.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8044561/Kate-Middletons-sex-club-founding-friend-dishes-wildest-Killing-Kittens-parties.html
This article refers to the “Clothes Pegs” couples at some of the sex parties. Interesting reference.
I did a google search or Iris, Rose H’s daughter, and I think the whole internet thinks she is Willys.
I just listened to something a SS member posted and the profundity of this whole mess has just sunk in (I have become quite practiced at blocking). ITV news is covering this. There is a a clip from H’s book where he says he loves his mother country, loves his family, always will but he just wishes that at the second darkest moment in his life, they could have been there for him. My heart breaks for this man. HOW could any parent/family do this to their child, family member, brother and grandchild??? No way Elizabeth co-signed this. No way.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1717729079170887890
BTW, listening to the commentary in this clip, that family are ACTUALLY still pretending that they do not leak stories to the press. I mean wtaf.
Why do I have a feeling that Willy boy has been taped in some very compromising sexual situations and he is being blackmailed by some people in the press or staff members. To each its own, private people are allowed to do whatever they want, not judging anyones moral standards but but his position is really problematique. That is a speculation from me.
Kate leaked Sussexit so it wouldnt happen. She didnt want the media to turn to her and her family to be the scapegoat instead of Meghan. Kate also lied to everyone about the crying drama she caused so much trouble that it was all exposed and thats why they didnt want the aide to go to court – he could out her. Thats why Wills has distanced himself from her that commoner will take down the Monarchy mark my words.
Sussexit is reported by Dan. Dan doesn’t get stories from Kate or her mother. Kate and her family would leak it to Camilla from Telegraph. She was their go-to reporter. Tears story is from her, she also interviewed Kate’s mother. Dan was getting his stories from Willy’s men.
I think it would be helpful to look at the decision to cut off the Sussexes with 2019/20 eyes, not 2023 eyes. Knowing what we know now about how this ends – the Sussexes’ do not come crawling back to the UK, they escape to Montecito, they thrive, they make millions and tell their story to Oprah… it’s like a fairy tale, and it was obviously a huge tactical error on the Windsor’s part. If they had a chance to go back in time and accept the “half-in, half- out” deal, I’m sure they would.
But the Windsors don’t think like that. Everything they do is about their own survival, and if they have to throw a few “lesser” family members or married-ins under the bus, well, so be it. Everything is about projecting and protecting the heir’s image, and making it known that William and/or Charles not only worked closely with the tabloids, but actively fed them information about Harry and Meghan? That would be a disaster. Charles has likely never encountered a problem that he couldn’t throw lawyers and money at. Could Charles ever imagine throwing away his position and public funding? Could William? We don’t have any examples of any of the royals being able to succeed in anything on their own – they do what the monarch says, and they get to live in luxury, maybe if they are extra good someday they will get a special ribbon. It’s worked for centuries.
I’ll bet that Charles didn’t imagine for a single second that Harry would ever go it alone, or that he and Meghan would have powerful friends outside of the aristocracy. In other words, he didn’t count on Tyler Perry 😂
But in March 2020, Harry panicking and moving his family back to the security of the palace and accepting whatever treatment they gave him and Meghan in order to protect them was a very safe bet in Charles’ eyes.
Let’s imagine an alternative April 2020 where the Sussexes are now stuck sheltering in place in Windsor, having come back to the UK after their foolish and vain attempt to live abroad and been accepted back into the fold by a magnanimous father, who loves his “prodigal son”. Negative stories about them would be constant – the stories about Meghan being a bully, that they wanted to sell out the royals, that they are ungrateful and should lose their home etc. There would be no Oprah interview to push back on the claims, and they would live in constant fear of being evicted and their security pulled, just as eventually happened. Certainly there would not be any Netflix deals, memoir, or interviews telling their side of the story. Remember, there would be no reporting about why they came back – it would simply appear that like many royal spares, they tried something and it quickly failed. We would never know about Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and the harassment. We wouldn’t know about the discussion of Archie’s skin colour, nor how they took Meghan’s passport and removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate. We wouldn’t know about William assaulting his brother.
What I’m saying is, yes, Charles gambled here by exposing Harry in order to bring him to heel, but it wasn’t necessarily a crazy gamble at the time. I don’t think it necessarily means that Christian Jones knows something huge that could bring down the monarchy. I don’t think Charles could have anticipated that his decision to cut Harry off would end up undermining the whole monarchy! He simply put himself in Harry’s place, he may even have thought that this was a great opportunity to solve two problems at once. He’s just never had a problem like Harry.
I think the monarchy can survive any sex scandal, corruption, even murder. They always have. But is the weight of all of these scandals cause people to despise them, disrespect them, and consider them to be irrelevant, then they might start sinking into oblivion.