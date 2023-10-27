“Is Britney Spears’ memoir actually outselling Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’?” links

Is Britney Spears’ memoir actually outselling Prince Harry’s Spare or are these numbers being pulled out of someone’s rump? [OMG Blog]
Ugh. Why does it need to be a competition. I’m glad for BOTH books to have great sales. I’m so sick of people dragging Harry’s name up at the drop of a hat to get clicks 🙁
Let them both be extraordinary books that tell their stories.
The British rags are desperate for a story, any story. Fiction, nonfiction it doesn’t matter it just has to degrade a good successful and independent Prince for a petty king and his pegging heir.
I agree with you generally, but the linked story is discussing how Britney has beat the record, previously held by Harry, for fastest selling non-fiction book. Its a specific record that’s worth discussing, and it makes sense to bring it up.
Harry is the parameter by which you judge every book in the universe
I feel bad but I kind of got bored with Britney’s book 😬 I’m going to force myself to read it because I DID use my Audible credit to read/listen to it. But I have reread Spare more than once.
Nick Bosa is a gross MAGAt with bad taste.
We’re a THE Ohio State family, so familiar with the Bosa brothers and I was SO bummed when I found out about their politics. I mean, should I have expected it? Sure, but STILL.
Bummer about Bosa. He’s fairly hot, although enough of his muscle is in “there for looks” category that is easy to believe he’s self centered egotist.
Bosa is gross and I don’t get the physical appeal. I guess K is outing herself lately with barbia MAGAt and now beefy but empty MAGAt. Not to mention her love of designers who need to incorporate child porn into their ads because they are talentless.
I believe the numbers on Britney’s book. She hasn’t really spoken publicly for many years so a lot of people want to hear her tell her story. There’s a genuine interest there, she has a huge fan base, and this book appeals to more than just fans.
I am not sure why Harry is being brought up either. Spare was released almost a year ago. Can’t they both be equally successful regardless of the final numbers?
Harry’s book is being brought up because it held the record for fastest selling non-fiction book, and Britney has now beat the record. It’s not just bringing up Harry for no reason.
I mean she should, Britney is a talented successful self made woman that has had tragic life. Harry was born into a family.
Harry has his own accomplishments and tragic story but don’t let your bitterness stop you, lol.
yes @Lisa. agree to an extent. not a competition for trauma tho. mainly the interest with Harry is an insider look into a fam that’s very secretive. but yea, his fame is being born into a family.
And If Harry was only born into a family. Then why was his name even brought up? No one seems to care about the others in that family. Their stories and photo ops don’t seem to sell magazines. Could it be because Harry is more than just a royal. Could it be that people actually like him because he’s kind and smart. And hard working. Things that being born into that family aren’t really taught.
Harry WAS born into “a family”, as were many other celebs. He also has made much of his life in his charity work beyond just “being born.” Nobody can help what family they are born into. Come to that a lot of the fascination with Brit is because she was also born into a terrible family and associated with a lot of terrible guys. Most of the info I can find online says official numbers haven’t been released yet on Britney’s memoir, but hopefully she will be successful with it and none of her family will try to leverage a piece of it.
I find two of them very similar in a way. They both had families who used and abused them for their own purposes. Britney was the money maker of the family and Harry was the scapegoat for hiding family’s scandals. The sad part is Harry found a way to get out even though they are still trying to pull him back in, while Britney was turned into a slave using legal means for a decade. I am happy that both of them put their stories out there and people read it from their own words.
Harry was JUST born into a family and yet his memoir sales are one of the fastest selling of all time? When authorised royal books have been written for decades with poor sales? And weird how other people JUST born into a family don’t rack up decent numbers. Please explain? Funny how the trollllllls are so desperate to put H down.
chicken and egg argument. would argue he wouldn’t even BE a well-known philanthropy without the means of being in the monarchy for him to launch his projects and attention on him since birth for him to be a public figure. it’s not a lie to say he wouldn’t be where he were if wasn’t a prince. that’s his privilege being the ultimate nepo baby…but he’s shown he’s committed and good what what he does.
It’s not a competition.
Yeah, that’s why I don’t get why Harry? When did Harry release a pop album? What’s the angle to crowbar him in this?
He previously held a record that Britney has now beat. That’s what being discussed in the article. That Bs memoir is now the fastest selling non fiction book. It’s worth reporting.
My goodness, the Sussex haters are out in full force all acting and behaving juvenile as always, LOL. WTH? Let Brittany beat Harry’s record, good for her!!! Now lets see her beat Spare worldwide, geez. Look, many care for Harry, many don’t. Same with Brittany, its doesn’t matter. If Brittany beat Harry’s record, it matters zilch. Both sold, both got rich, both are nice people, both were used and abused by their fathers AND their families, no one is more tragic than the other, they both were victims of abuse and both deserve to tell their story. Records are made and broken all the time. Spare wasn’t going to hold the record for eternity. And why are we even comparing books that came out a year apart? If Harry and Brittany had both published a book at the same time, then it would be a fair comparison. Still, Harry broke someone’s record, his record has been broken and Brittany’s will be broken next year, so what?? Jeezus!!!
I brought Britney’s book but I heard it isn’t good. I might even return it.
I just finished reading the ebook today. I think it delivered what most people would expect of a book from Britney. It’s her perspective, you get some insights into her life growing up and behind the scenes when she was “at the top”. And you get to learn how the very people she did not want in her life, came to control it and put her through some cruel and disturbing things.
For me it didn’t evoke powerful emotion or imagery like Harry’s did, but I wasn’t expecting it to either.
I’m almost done. Aside from the information about the abortion, which was juicy new information, the rest came as no surprise. Just reinforced how shit Justin, Kevin Federline and her family is.
That…doesn’t sound that surprising? I know Celebitchy readers are really interested in the British royals, but Britney is a huge star who’s in a position to comment on a bunch of other huge stars and whose conservatorship was constantly in the news over the past few years. I don’t think it’s surprising there’s a bigger audience for pop stars than princes.
💯. It feels exactly right to me. Honestly not everyone cares about the royals. However Britney is a huge global star with so many ups and downs to her life. Of course she is going to outsell Harry. It’s so…obvious 🤷♀️.
Sounds right to me, too. The royals are pitched at a certain age and interest only. Last place I left the BRF was years ago, when I watched K&W’s wedding, I remember thinking what a cheap dress she had on, but was more persuaded by the bbc commentator who kept on about how she was the middle class breath of fresh air the family needed. That breath was short on exhale. And then there was H&M’s wedding day, when the UK was so happy. I think the treatment of meghan is where i picked up. I’ve retrospectively learned about “waity” and the outcry about W&K’s lack of work; I never read the tabloids so didn’t have a clue. But seriously none of my friends care. At all. I think I’m the only one. I read this site for years and was surprised how often Kate Middleton popped up; I couldn’t believe there was any interest outside the UK.
Only cared about the BRF when Diana was alive. During the gap years couldn’t care less, until Meghan joined the family and then saw how ”that family” treated her.
Liked Britneys songs during her peak but also never was interested in her personal life .
I gave up reading most of the royal family books after Diana’s passing since some were heavily biased against her. The best Diana book to me was Sarah Bradford book. And I quickly reserved the book by Harry and I am more enthusiastic about royalty books.
I tend to agree here. While Harry’s is obviously one of the most famous people on earth, I think the interest in reading a book on his life story is relatively low, given his level of fame (again, I stress, relatively! His book was the fastest selling non fiction book before Britney’s, so obviously many do went to read it!)
As just one data point, I had 1-2 people I know talk about reading Spare, at least 5 have talked about Britney’s.
Not hate to Harry, it just is what it is.
Exactly Lunchcoma,
Outside of this site, nobody I know or interact with IRL gives a shit about M&H. But even my husband, who doesn’t care about gossip, has always had a crush on Spears and as an adult, cared deeply about her conservatorship, which shocked him by how unfair it is,
Outside of celebitchy I haven’t met a single person that could say more than a few sentences about BRF. I even stopped clicking on the stories about them. Other than the Queen, I’ve noticed some don’t even know what the BRF looks like.
Britney is superstar level. I think people also view her as a more sympathetic figure. Say what you guys will, a lot of people just see Harry as a spoiled rich boy and don’t care enough to find out more.
The comparison is being brought up because Spare set all kinds of records. I’m curious, because in my oldish knitting group, everyone read Spare and was waiting for it to come out, but no mention of Britney. I’m getting everything from the library these days. It’ll probably be a while.
I think the initial release will be solid, but i think sales will fall quickly because soooo much of it has been leaked. I planned to get it this weekend, but I’m hearing it is kinda meh.
I’m not sure why there is even a comparison? Not everything related to Harry and Meghan requires them being put in the position of being compared to others. Both of them are successful in their own ways and have their own traumatic experiences to share. I’m honestly not interested in Britney or her story but I hope that her story is shared and it helps her and others to heal. Harry didn’t write his book to break records but to have his truth finally told and hopefully help others in the process.
The problem with this claim of outselling Spare is no trusted organization tracking book sales is backing it up. Britney should wait until those numbers come out before taking a bow or the book is dismissed.
She’s a celebrity of some world renown with a lot of pop culture nostalgia attached her and a very dramatic youth. I wouldn’t be surprised at all that it’s outselling Harry’s material. Any biography hitting those numbers is no joke, though. People are reading less and less these days, to our social detriment.
I don’t know why it has to be a competition. I bought Britney’s book in all three formats just like I did Spare. I see a lot of similarities between Harry and Britney, both were treated terribly by their families, both have battled mental health problems, hopefully she will end up in a happy place like he has.
If a tree falls in the forest, do we need to compare it to Harry’s trees? It’s memoir season.Both Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith currently have memoirs out right now as well. Anyway, congrats to Britney on her bestseller, which I haven’t read.
Guiness will put out a statement and her book will replace Harry’s. That’s it as far as I can tell. I haven’t read Britney’s book (I probably won’t), but I wish her well and I hope the book continues to sell well. I’ll be happy for both of them. They both had stories that needed telling.
I know this is a gossip site, but geezus, didnt anyone even just do a quick google to see if this was actually true? The official numbers are not out yet, this is something she said. And no, I doubt when those numbers come in this claim will be borne out.