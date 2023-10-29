James Middleton & Alizee welcomed baby boy Inigo ‘a few weeks’ ago

I’ll say one nice thing about James Middleton: his dogs are beautiful and they always look so well cared for. If you told me he spends hours every single day grooming them and caring for them, I would believe you. If you told me that caring for his dogs was the reason why all of his businesses fail, I would not believe you. The man just is terrible at business and people need to stop “investing” in his dumb ideas. Well, James and his wife Alizee welcomed their first child recently, and last week, the Mail got the “first photos” of James and Alizee walking around Notting Hill with a pram. So James waited a few days and posted the first photos on his Instagram, with a name confirmation. They welcomed a son and named him Inigo. From The Princess Bride. James wrote:
He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy
No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.
We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾
We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS 🙏
I’m actually surprised that he went relatively “offbeat” for the baby name. Kate had to go super-traditional, but then Pippa went very traditional too, naming her kids Arthur Michael William Matthews, Grace Elizabeth Jane and Rose [Unknown Middle Names]. And those kids will have a cousin named after a Princess Bride character. Arguably one of the best character names of all time though, Inigo Montoya. As for the photos… they’re sweet and as I said, I enjoy his very photogenic dogs. I wonder if this Instagram came about after failing to negotiate a good price with Hello Magazine? Or maybe Hello will still get some kind of exclusive, who knows.
I was completely thinking they would go with super traditional – and some a$$ kissing like naming him William. Indigo was out of completely left field.
everybody is going to be doing the Inigo scene everytime he’s going to say his name. Like I did at least 3 times.
Who is Ella and why wouldn’t Inigo exist if she hadn’t died?
Ella was his much-loved dog and I think Ella jumped on Alizee or something and that’s how James and Alizee met
Carole really played the long game even in how she named her kids.Pippa was completely obnoxious with those names,unless her hubby is aristo and insisted.
They are very traditional names but also quite common, so i don’t think she was being obnoxious. I actually quite like the names Grace and Rose. They’re pretty names. It could very well be that pippa simply drew inspiration from her mother. I mean Catherine, Philippa and James are also very old traditional names
I was refering to giving her children three extra middleton names.
Yeah he was probably holding out for the Hello exclusive. I don’t think Pippa has given photos but she definitely gave Hello the exclusive for the birth announcement and names. If you have an Instagram account that’s where your exclusives should go.
I’m thinking he was named after great British architect Inigo Jones?
They show just the baby’s hand. When Meghan and harry did a similar photo for Archie they were slammed.
Just came here to say this, Carrie. Iniggo Jones is probably his namesake—still cool—vs Eeneego Montoya, absolutely one of the best characters of the book and then the movie.
Yup I came to say this too. I actually thought of Inigo Jones before Inigo Montoya.
Also coming to say I thought the namesake might be Inigo Jones the architect. He remodeled St Paul’s Cathedral after the fire in the 1600’s
and designed many buildings and squares in London.
So Alizée and James live in Bucklebury, and the one day they’re in London, ~ 60 miles from where they live, a pap catches them.
Not only that, they allow him to take more than 50 photos in different locations that end up exclusively at the Fail, quite by chance.
Sometimes I wonder if James is the actual black sheep of the Middleton fam. He tried his hand at (terrible) business but I don’t think anyone would have known about it if it wasn’t leaked.
I’ve always had the impression he wants a more quiet life than his sisters.
I’ve always gotten the impression it’s the opposite. He could easily be promoting only his biz endeavors on IG but he posts many personal photos on there as well. He’s also the one who has given the most interviews.
If it weren’t for his sister, I would bet good money he would’ve done the reality tv route and/or become an influencer. However bc his sister is “‘married” to Billy the bully, he will never be allowed to do so.
I always thought Inigo was a pretty typical British upper class name. Like Alistair.
Apparently the spelling is common in the UK but I will forever be annoyed by it.
To me it always looks as if people, usually English speakers, don’t ever bother with spelling things correctly when the words come from other languages and make mistakes like this one. Using n instead of ñ which are completely different letters and sounds makes no sense whatsoever.
