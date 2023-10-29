James Middleton & Alizee welcomed baby boy Inigo ‘a few weeks’ ago

I’ll say one nice thing about James Middleton: his dogs are beautiful and they always look so well cared for. If you told me he spends hours every single day grooming them and caring for them, I would believe you. If you told me that caring for his dogs was the reason why all of his businesses fail, I would not believe you. The man just is terrible at business and people need to stop “investing” in his dumb ideas. Well, James and his wife Alizee welcomed their first child recently, and last week, the Mail got the “first photos” of James and Alizee walking around Notting Hill with a pram. So James waited a few days and posted the first photos on his Instagram, with a name confirmation. They welcomed a son and named him Inigo. From The Princess Bride. James wrote:

He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three. We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾 We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS 🙏

[From James’s IG]

I’m actually surprised that he went relatively “offbeat” for the baby name. Kate had to go super-traditional, but then Pippa went very traditional too, naming her kids Arthur Michael William Matthews, Grace Elizabeth Jane and Rose [Unknown Middle Names]. And those kids will have a cousin named after a Princess Bride character. Arguably one of the best character names of all time though, Inigo Montoya. As for the photos… they’re sweet and as I said, I enjoy his very photogenic dogs. I wonder if this Instagram came about after failing to negotiate a good price with Hello Magazine? Or maybe Hello will still get some kind of exclusive, who knows.