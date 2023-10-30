Taylor Swift & Travis are ‘quickly turning more serious’ & she gets his sleep schedule

I love Taylor Swift and her team’s brief little updates to People Magazine. Team Swift has been doing it for a while and I appreciate that they’re pretty matter-of-fact about it. We saw it a lot in the six-week “romance” with Matt Healy too – Team Swift tried hard to stay on top of the narrative via casual briefings to People, and then when Swift and Healy broke up, the briefings were “it was never that serious anyway, you guys overreacted!” I remember! Anyway, Team Swift wants us to know that Taylor and Travis Kelce are getting very serious about each other.
It seems like romance is “burning red” between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. A source tells PEOPLE that things are getting “more serious” between the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.
“It’s quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” says the source.
Kelce is also “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around,” adds the source.
Let’s admit it – Travis is perfect for Taylor. He IS goofy and kind and that man is genuinely trying to woo her and show her that he’s serious and locked in. That’s also the reason why I keep wondering if Taylor will find a way to sabotage herself or the relationship. It’s simply too perfect and it’s clear that Travis is zero-drama and very into her. It’s like Tom Hiddleston all over again. Meanwhile, Travis’s dad Ed gave yet another interview, and this time he praised Taylor for understanding that Travis needs his rest.
“I think she’s very genuine,” he told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, calling Swift “so grounded.” He also thinks their relationship is “just great.”
“They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other,” he said, noting that “this is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She’s in the middle of this ginormous tour, he’s knee-deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft.”
And, importantly, that means a commitment to letting Travis take a nap. “I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing,” Ed Kelce said. “So I think they’re both very supportive.”
The sleep thing is something I’ve noticed a lot recently, where athletes casually talk about sleeping for nine, ten, eleven, maybe even twelve hours a day. Tennis players have started talking about it more (which is how I trendspotted it!) and there’s one 20-year-old tennis player who honestly tries to get up to 13 hours of sleep a day because he thinks sleep is the best restorative method for his body. Maybe athletes have always been like that, but it does feel like it’s some kind of trend and now elite athletes are like “yeah, part of my recovery is a mandatory three-hour nap every day.” Honestly, goals. I wonder if Travis and Taylor take naps together. OMG, imagine Travis taking catnaps WITH Taylor’s cats Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith.
Taylor didn’t attend last night’s Chiefs game in Denver… and the Chiefs lost. After the game, Denver played Swift’s “Shake It Off” while Broncos fans celebrated. Ouch.
They make a cute couple, the kind that are fun to see together even if you don’t know or follow either of them. I hope they make it🤞🏼
As a former chronic self-saboteur when it came to relationships, I can say that sometimes, you just grow out of it when you find the right person. Someone who notes your behavior and persists in spite of it, because they genuinely care that much. Travis knew what he was getting into with Taylor (hell, we all know her history). And he’s still going for it. He seems like an awesome guy and I hope he’s the one for her.
That said, people are so damn invested in these two as a couple that, if they do break up, I think we’re gonna need a national day of mourning. 😂
I personally do not like Taylor Swift and even I am kind of rooting for these two. They seem so well matched and that must be really hard for somebody in her position to find. Plus as a tight end, he is used to blocking and protecting the bigger star already so his ego seems fine being with somebody as big as Taylor. If she self sabotages this she will probably regret it for a long time.
Yep, totally agree, @Miranda. Same here — I was a total self-saboteur and drama queen till I met my husband, and I think finding the right person helped, as did (quite frankly) just being ready to grow up and find a genuine connection not predicated on conflict. Now that I’m typing this I actually think that may have been the more important part: just being ready to grow up. I wonder if that’s the self-saboteur’s equivalent of “my light is on”? 🙂
They do seem to be getting serious. I hope it works out for them. They seem like a good fit.
I think this little article might also have been planted, though, to deflect any criticism about Taylor “distracting” Travis from the game. The Chiefs lost last night in something of an upset. Taylor wasn’t even there, nor were they seen together for the past few days. She was in New York. But he was at the World Series game in Texas (I think on Friday?) and seen out dancing in a bar or something to one of her songs that happened to be playing there afterwards. So, of course there are those who might jump on that and say he’s not focused enough.
This little tidbit is saying that yes, Travis is getting plenty of rest and Taylor is a busy woman too who understands his work commitments. So don’t blame her when the team loses.
I love these two and I think they’re such a great match. Having said that, I’d say it’s just as likely that the Swifties could sabotage this relationship as Taylor. they’re already harassing members of his family, his ex-girlfriend and demanding his publicist is fired. They’re too much.
Why are they demanding his publicist be fired?
She reposted something she shouldn’t have (a picture of herself next to Taylor with Taylor’s face covered with a clown emoji). Careless and silly? Yes. But probably and honest mistake.
Swifties have flooded Travis’s instagram comments to demand her firing and are all-round acting like she’s been caught performing ritual sacrifice.
She post birthday pic with taylor face covered with clown emoji
Kayla Nicole liked some shady posts about Taylor. She is bitter &jealous 🤮
It was good having a break from these thirsty channels cutting to Taylor for every Kelce play. I loved seeing Simone Biles on the sidelines cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens.
I don’t know how anyone sleeps ten hours a day, much less thirteen. I’m pretty much wide awake after seven. But then, I’m no elite athlete.
I love naps and sadly am married to a man who never naps. I have cats and dogs though and they are thrilled to have company to sleep with during the day.
Lol, Broncos. Great trolling.