Lupita Nyong’o adopted a big orange tomcat to help her through a breakup

Lupita Nyong’o broke up with Selema Masekela at some point pretty recently, like it probably happened in early October from the sound of it. Lupita announced the split in a weird way – she went to a Janelle Monae concert with a group of friends (including Joshua Jackson) and then posted a somewhat cryptic message on her Instagram about her “season of heartbreak” because of a love “suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” Selema really fumbled the bag and broke Lupita’s heart in a huge way. Her mom came to stay with her and now Lupita has adopted a big orange tomcat to help her get over her heartbreak. I cannot get over this. Lupita posted this message with photos of her new cat, Yoto.
Introducing my new companion, Yoyo!
I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was altered instantly recently, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities. So, a dear friend (shoutout Palmer Hefferan!) held my hand through the process and took me to visit my first animal shelters. I fostered Yoyo from Best Friends Adoption Center, and 3 days into it, I knew I could not give him up.
What I have learned about him already:
• He LOVES company
• He LOVES his food
• He is extremely careful and rarely drops things
• He is very picky about his wand toys
• He only drinks running water
• The bugs in the house don’t stand a chance
• He can’t be trusted around supplements!
I never understood people whose phones were full of photos and videos of their pets – now I am one of those people! It may look like I saved Yoyo, but really, Yoyo is saving me. #YOYOYYO #Caturday
And shoutout to the fantastic staff at @bestfriendsanimalsociety for being so warm, helpful and patient with me!
Speaking as someone who currently lives with a big orange tomcat, Yoyo is going to drive Lupita crazy and she’ll love every minute of it. Soon she’ll be a regular poster on the “One Orange Braincell” Reddit thread. Soon she’ll be awoken in the middle of the night by Yoyo deciding to sleep on her face. Soon she’ll be following Jorts’s orange exploits and wondering if all orange kitties are sweet-potato idiots. Anyway, I’m actually worried about Lupita – she’s really going through it and she looks like she’s lost weight too. I hope Yoyo looks after her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
She’ll have so much fun with that big kitty. I’m glad she adopted instead of shopped.
Omg she looks so sad. Poor thing is going through it! Yoyo is going to bring so much love and joy into her life- I’m a black, brown tabby or tuxedo girl myself because lorddd gingers are a handful!
Welcome friend, to the world of being owned by a kitty! It’s the best. They are such furry little jerks in the best way possible. I have three and they make my life so much better.
We have three, too, including a big ginger boy who was obese and obsessed with bread when we got him at 3yo. I love how happy Yoyo looks in these photos. He knows he’s a lucky boy to have Lupita’s love!!
It sounds like they are so happy! Yoyo will undoubtedly give Lupita many moments of laughter and joy, and I hope they have many wonderful years together. Our rescues are our world. They make lives richer.
How could anyone break this lovely person’s heart?
What a great celebrity story. Cats are the best. It’s bananas they have such bad PR.
I think a lot of people get dogs not realising they actually want a cats.
It feels like the world is on fire and I live in Maine so it’s been a tough week so this is exactly the content I need. Delightful! And I’m volunteering to cat sit!
🥰 Love this story. I have 3 ginger cats. Maybe this sounds a bit kooky – but I *vibe* best with ginger cat energy. Even though all 3 of my gingers have hugely different personalities. Welcome to the ginger cat club Lupita. I hope Yoyo brings you years of laughter, thousands of kitty cuddles, soothing kitty purrs when you’re feeling down, and keep you warm when the nights are long and the days are cold
Damn. That ex-f!cker really messed her up huh? I’m so happy that Lupita has Yoyo. He’s so sweet and it’s clear that her heart needs some repair. She really is taking the loss of her relationship hard. I hope sharing about what she’s going through helps with her healing.
What a handsome boy! I have a ginger kitty too. I hope he helps her heal. He looks very comfortable where he is, thank you.
Looks like they are already best buddies! 😻 Cats are the best companions and the love and laughter they provide keep me going every single day. So happy for Lupita & Yoyo.
My fav story from the weekend. Handsome cat getting loved.
I lost my home and my cats earlier this year after a very bad life change. I miss them terribly, my baby cat most of all as I’d raised her from birth and she was my very best lifelong companion and friend ever beyond my darling dog Bella. I miss the weight of my baby cat riding upon my shoulders, she loved to do that. I made her cat walks all over my home, even on top of my canopy bed that I built when I got my own space finally. Sometimes I miss her so badly I don’t think I will ever be able to feel comfort or safe again, I think bc our pets are so important and precious to our heart health. So glad you have a cat best friend to love you back to happy L. 💕
I’m sorry to hear that. I hope you feel better soon. Do you still have your dog?
Aww, I love it! My ginger tomcat sleeps with me every night and is generally just happiest when I’m within sight. He gives me pure, uncomplicated love and affection. I hope this sweet boy helps her with her heartache and is a source of joy.
As someone who has had my heart healed by cats (and dogs) in the past, and is currently a cat mom to a ginger girl (unusual) tabby, Lupita and Yoyo stole my heart today! May they have wonderful long lives with each other🥰😽
Cats can provide amazing emotional support. Whenever I’m sick or unhappy, our two spend the whole time with me cuddling me back to health.
Especcialy our ginger tomcat has bonded so closely with us, going on walks, always beeing in the same room, sleeping on us (the female cat prefers to sleep at the end of the bed and is a bit more independend).
I wish her all the best and a great time with Yoyo who will soon sleep on her face, wake her in the morning and will always be in the way, but in the cutest way possible.