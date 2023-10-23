Lupita Nyong’o posted about dissociating from someone who deceived her

Here are some photos from this weekend’s Go Campaign’s annual gala. Robert Pattinson – a Go Campaign ambassador – attended with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Lupita Nyong’o was there as well, and she brought her mother, Dorothy Ogada, as her date. I want to talk about Lupita more than Rob, if that’s okay. Weirdly, Rob seems so settled lately, like he’s finally figured out some kind of balance in his life and everything’s going well for him, so it’s not that scandalous or anything. But Lupita has some drama and it’s not just her shell headpiece or her sack dress.

So, last Wednesday, Lupita turned up at a Janelle Monae concert in Inglewood. She was with a group of friends, one of whom was Joshua Jackson. Jodie Turner Smith just filed for divorce from Joshua a few weeks ago, and reportedly, he was surprised. Reportedly, Joshua and Lupita are “just friends” but… you know, people will gossip. That Janelle Monae concert outing came at the very same time that people noticed that Lupita wiped all evidence of Selema Masekela from her social media. Lupita and Selema had been together for a year, probably longer. Well, the day after the concert, Lupita posted this note on her social media:

There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.” But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 100, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.

[From Lupita’s IG]

WTF did Selema do to Lupita? What kinds of lies, what deceptions, what did he do that was so horrible that she needed to publicly dissociate herself?? The fact that all of this happened within 24 hours is bonkers too – Lupita wipes her IG of any trace of Selema, goes to the concert with Joshua and then posts this message… I really, really want to know what went down. It was bad, I know that much. It also feels like Lupita’s mom probably had to fly in after the sh-t went down.