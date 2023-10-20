‘Friends’ Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong’o went to a Janelle Monae concert

For years, we barely heard anything about the love life of Lupita Nyong’o. That is, until the holiday season last year, when she did a cute Instagram video with her boyfriend Selema Masekela. They had seemingly been together for a while before they went IG-official. I bring this up because Lupita has apparently cleared her Instagram of any trace of Selema, and she was out this week with none other than Joshua Jackson. Oh. My. God.
Joshua Jackson’s not sulking at home because his wife filed for divorce — in fact, it’s quite the opposite, because he’s out on the town with Lupita Nyong’o.
The “Dawson’s Creek” star went out with the actress and a group of friends Wednesday night, hitting up the Janelle Monáe concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA.
Sources with direct knowledge tell us Joshua and Lupita arrived together, but were among a group of about 9 or 10 people … they’ve known each other for years, and there’s nothing romantic about the night out.
As further proof, we’re told there was no PDA, and Lupita’s recently been linked to Selema Masekela … though it appears she recently removed all traces of him on her Instagram, so there’s a chance they’re no more.
Of course Joshua Jackson was like “I need to go to Janelle Monae’s Inglewood concert with Lupita.” What a sentence, my goodness. When and where and how have Lupita and Joshua been friends for years? What is this sorcery on both their parts? So, I have no idea if they’re happening or if it’s just a friendship and Lupita was trying to cheer him up after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce, but all I’ll say is that Joshua and Lupita would make a really hot couple. That’s all, I will not be taking questions.
PS… Lupita wrote about her split from Selema on Instagram. Sounds like he cheated and broke her heart. Now I absolutely hope that Lupita is getting some from Joshua.
Wheeww Lupita announced her breakup like this…these words really touched me pic.twitter.com/G9QspacCk3
— she's yourrrrr (@Queennntobee) October 19, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Getty.
This is the kind of juicy old fashioned gossip I am here for!
Like wow he wasted no time! The juicy drama of it all lol.
i just feel very meh about it tbh. I mean his wife’s side of the bed hasn’t even had time to cool. smh @ people. I think it might be being done to irk the wife to be honest. Lupita is pretty but I just prefer Joshua with the wife. They just looked so regal together to me. It will be very interesting to see if anything comes from this though.
Well you know what they say…once you go black you never go back! Lol
Quinn, I really REALLY hope you’re Black otherwise… Yikes
Are you Black saying this because if not…don’t ever say that again.
Even if Quinn is black-yikes.
@MaryContrary – Black folks talking about Black folks is a closed circle and that is a common saying within the Black community. So it’s not a yikes – it’s simply “stay in your lane”
Its cringe af when anyone say it. use to be funny but its just cringe now. But, I didnt know we was gate keeping this comment. Im from Chicago. Is this a regional black thing were only blacks can say this LOL. In my 40s, I aint never heard non blacks cant use this. This is universal and not a closed saying. On a side note. Josh give duchbag vibes.
@Barbiem – I’m 43 and from Chicago – born and raised. And it was NEVER okay for someone who is NOT Black to say this. It was a phrase coined by Black folks FOR Black folks. The fact that you haven’t heard this perhaps means you have never actually said it in the presence of Black people. So you’ve been saying it to other non-Blacks. And that is YIKES AF. Black colloquialisms beings used by non-Black people who don’t understand their origins is problematic.
I AM black and Quinn is just repeating an old saying said in black communities. No need to be offended on our behalf. We’ve been saying that for years. 💃🏽💃🏽
I am Black too – and yes I know that is a common saying within the community- that’s kind of my point. It’s not for others to say.
Echoing what CaptainCrunch said. This is a very common saying in the black community. It’s said in funn.
Yes. BY BLACK PEOPLE. Signed, a Black woman.
Black don’t crack is also a saying in the black community said by blacks people and a lot of people say it and the majority black people don’t care. Beside the N word, we don’t have a monopoly on sayings. All in fun and not a big deal. There is real racism going on we should be focused on.
Maybe Joshua Jackson is the next Robert DeNiro.
Wait, didn’t we just establish that JJ treated his last girlfriend badly? If that’s true, then there’s not anything fun about seeing him move on to another mark.
No one has established anything of that sort.
There have been leaks that Jodi was unhappy. That doesn’t mean she was treated poorly. People can be unhappy for many reasons including, commonly, incompatibility.
Anyhow we have no idea either way.
No, nothing has come out that suggests that they had anything scandalous happen or that he was the problem.
Chile…I am so fascinated by this whole situation. From Lupita’s break up message to her being with Josh (and others) at the Janelle Monae concert. What is really going ON guys?
That was an odd message to drop no? I’m thinking it was more than breaking her heart. What if it’s an Anne Hathaway con artist ex boyfriend situation? If Josh is a cheater then she shouldn’t be taking up with him. But he did look so hot in those concert photos.
my conspiracy brain was like what if he cheated on her with Jodie! (I sincerely do not think this is what happened, but can you imagine the gossip!)
They were both there because they are friends of Janelle, and were invited by her along with a whole lot of other people. Nothing going on.
Good to see that I’m not the only one that found Lupita’s message odd sounding then. I have always liked Lupita from afar. She’s a great actress and beautiful but something was ‘odd’ about that post. A bit melodramatic and overkill but hey, maybe girlfriend had had a couple of glasses of wine and smoked a doobie and was all up in her emotions when she wrote it. There are alot of industry relationships and it kind of feels like one of those types of situations. With each other for the image and the clout. Nothing wrong with it. If I were a famous person and I wanted to be photographed looking fabulous and happy, knowing it could possibly secure more lucrative roles for me, I would probably do the same. All of this is only my opinion so as not to offend any hardcore Lupita fans. It could definitely not be the reality of the situation.
I mean I’m with Kaiser, Lupita and Joshua would be hot.
To be fair, any couple involving Lupita is guaranteed to be hot. Adore her and sending lots of good vibes for a beautiful romance and steamy sex.
Only 2 things popped in my mind after OMG when I read this:
“Dude”
then
“Bruh”
Perfect comment. So funny.
According to someone at the concert who was two rows behind them, it was totally platonic. They were in a group of people, and she said it looked like a group of friends interacting.
Yeah, that’s what I got from the photos. Two people hanging at a concert with a group of people.
I personally hope they are dating. There I said it. Sorry not sorry. They would make a hot couple.
I hope it’s just a rebound. Hot but she deserves better in a relationship. He’s a cheater, no need to move from one cheater to another.
Lupita’s breakup message was so sad! I can’t believe that guy broke her heart like that! I have no idea if JJ is a good guy or not, but it sounds like Lupita had fun at the concert. I’m glad she’s out and socializing.
See my post below, Lupita stole that post word from word from a Poet on Instagram.
This situation is about to get real messy….
Given the language of her post and how recent it is, it does not sound like she’s jumping right back into dating.
Her IG post was sad and beautiful. I hope she had a great evening out with people who made her feel valued and safe.
The streets are saying Lupita stole that ‘heart felt’ Instagram post from a writer.
This whole situation is getting more bizarre by the minute.
Stole or read it and felt like it reflected her situation? If she’s using someone else’s words then she should absolutely give credit to the original author, but not sure there is anything else shady there. People use quotes from others to reflect their feelings all the time.
@Kate – Lupita posted it as if it were a personal message and people are interpreting it as such. Even if she didn’t know the original author she could have credited it as unknown.
That’s icky if she did and she should give credit but with social media it’s so easy to make snap judgments. So much misinformation. I’m hoping she didn’t but if she did… give credit where it’s due!
I missed the part where Lupita was dating Hugh Masekela’s son! I’m actually kind of surprised by her statement, she usually plays things closer to the vest. This makes me think they probably ARE dating, otherwise why bring it up?
They looked like friends at a concert. Her IG post made me sad for her. Dude broke her heart. I doubt she’s rebounding with Joshua, who was supposedly gobsmacked by his own break up.
Jodie is exquisite. Absolutely gorgeous.
And Lupita has a face that is absolute perfection. Her curve of her upper lip just mesmerizes me.
How does Josh draw in these women? It seems crazy to me.
I’d much rather stan Lupita and Janelle, thank you very much
I’ am all for this coupling!
Does he possess an appeal I’m not seeing? Wickedly funny? Strong lips?
@bettyrose LMAO at strong lips !!!
I’m with you on this. I never got the appeal.
Two people who are friends went out in a group with more friends to see the show of a friend they have in common. Quick, lets make it all scandalous. Something could be going on but maybe we can grasp the concept that women and men can be friends without exchanging body fluids or hoping to?
Do a story on the soccer stars ali krieger and ashlyn harris divorce! apparently, they are getting a divorce….seems like its due to ashlyn and sophia bush’s affair!
I think there was one recently but it looks like it’s getting messier.
Like someone else said, between Taylor Swift and Sophia Bush, I’ve never had this much sports coverage on my tik tok FYP.
It always interests me who is friends with whom in Hollywood. JJ had been around a long time and has long standing relationships with a lot of people. So it would not be be surprising that friends both going through break ups hang out together. I remember him and Ruth Wilson doing a great all day bitch and drinking session in NYC after he left his ex.