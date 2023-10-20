‘Friends’ Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong’o went to a Janelle Monae concert

For years, we barely heard anything about the love life of Lupita Nyong’o. That is, until the holiday season last year, when she did a cute Instagram video with her boyfriend Selema Masekela. They had seemingly been together for a while before they went IG-official. I bring this up because Lupita has apparently cleared her Instagram of any trace of Selema, and she was out this week with none other than Joshua Jackson. Oh. My. God.

Joshua Jackson’s not sulking at home because his wife filed for divorce — in fact, it’s quite the opposite, because he’s out on the town with Lupita Nyong’o. The “Dawson’s Creek” star went out with the actress and a group of friends Wednesday night, hitting up the Janelle Monáe concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Joshua and Lupita arrived together, but were among a group of about 9 or 10 people … they’ve known each other for years, and there’s nothing romantic about the night out. As further proof, we’re told there was no PDA, and Lupita’s recently been linked to Selema Masekela … though it appears she recently removed all traces of him on her Instagram, so there’s a chance they’re no more.

[From TMZ]

Of course Joshua Jackson was like “I need to go to Janelle Monae’s Inglewood concert with Lupita.” What a sentence, my goodness. When and where and how have Lupita and Joshua been friends for years? What is this sorcery on both their parts? So, I have no idea if they’re happening or if it’s just a friendship and Lupita was trying to cheer him up after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce, but all I’ll say is that Joshua and Lupita would make a really hot couple. That’s all, I will not be taking questions.

PS… Lupita wrote about her split from Selema on Instagram. Sounds like he cheated and broke her heart. Now I absolutely hope that Lupita is getting some from Joshua.

Wheeww Lupita announced her breakup like this…these words really touched me pic.twitter.com/G9QspacCk3 — she's yourrrrr (@Queennntobee) October 19, 2023

