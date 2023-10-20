Queen Maxima wore two great Natan Couture ensembles in South Africa

Y’all seemed to enjoy yesterday’s Dutch-royal fashion post, so here’s another one. Queen Maxima has been serving some amazing looks during her tour, with King Willem-Alexander, of South Africa. This is their first royal tour of South Africa, and it genuinely feels like they’re sending a message to the Windsors. The message: that royal tours can still be done if you actually give a sh-t and embrace modernity, rather than acting like colonialist fools staggering from self-made crisis to self-made disaster.

The standout of Maxima’s tour looks is absolutely this bronze ensemble, which is so beautiful, flattering and stylish. While it looks like a dress, it’s actually a two-piece from Natan. She accessorized with a Patek Philippe watch, Jar earrings and Gianvito Rossi pumps. If I have any criticism here, it’s that the earrings are slightly overkill – she could have chosen something smaller and less “distracting” from the amazing ensemble. That, and she made a bad decision with her hosiery.

Additionally, Maxima wore a more traditionally “royal” look for a photocall at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. This floral dress is also from Natan. It’s one of her favorite labels, and she’s worn a lot of pieces from the Dutch label during this tour. Maxima not only loves bold dressing, she enjoys accessorizing. It’s a joy to watch a queen put together an outfit from head to toe.