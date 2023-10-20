Justin Timberlake is ‘happy at home with Jess & their kids… He’s in such a great place’

I’m sure the Germans or the Japanese have a word for it, but we need an English word for “enjoyment derived from watching an unpleasant person squirm.” Like “schadenfreude” is specifically about enjoying someone’s misery. I want a word for laughing as I watch a villain twist in the wind. It’s schadenfreude-adjacent. So it is with Justin Timberlake, who spent decades as a teflon white man in the entertainment industry, cheating on every girlfriend, avoiding accountability, blaming the nearest woman for his misfortunes.

In recent years, there’s been backlash to Timberlake’s years of douchebaggery, and in 2021, he even made a half-assed apology to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears. Now, with Britney’s memoir getting excerpted all over the place, chickens are coming home to roost. Right now, Justin is just trying to stop the PR bleed, but he doesn’t know how. His old method – be a white guy and blame everyone else – isn’t working. So he’s just pretending everything is fine and he’s not even paying attention to Britney’s memoir.

Justin Timberlake is taking the current news cycle in stride. As Britney Spears reveals in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me that she became pregnant with Timberlake’s baby during their relationship but had an abortion, a source tells PEOPLE the musician, 42, is focused his family with wife Jessica Biel and work, including the *NSYNC reunion and his upcoming Trolls movie. “He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place,” says the insider. Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed the revelation in Spears’ book. She writes that the pregnancy “was a surprise” but not “a tragedy,” as she was in love with Timberlake and hoped to eventually have children with him. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” writes the “Toxic” singer, now 41, in the book. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

[From People]

“He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place.” IS HE? I doubt it. To be fair, Jessica seems to spend most of her time outside of Hollywood, raising their sons in Montana, all while Justin is… somewhere. Doing something else. Anyway, Justin has been previewing his panic about Britney’s memoir for months, and it feels like we’re only a third of the way through Justin’s damage control around Britney’s truth-telling. I can’t wait to see what the next People exclusive will be.