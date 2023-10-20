Ana Navarro: ‘I hate raccoons, I think they should all die, I don’t care if they’re cute’

Embed from Getty Images
I haven’t watched The View in probably a decade, because reasons. But my mother assures me that Ana Navarro — the latest conservative voice on the panel — is intelligent and reasonable, like in the vein of Nicholle Wallace. Because of this gig, Ana splits her time between New York and her home in Miami. True story: Florida is populated by an abundance of wild animals (including its humans). On a recent episode of the Behind the Table podcast, Ana lit into a raccoon who has wreaked havoc on her Miami property. She wants this fiend, along with all its kin, dead. More on her desire to eradicate Procyon lotor from the face of the Earth, or at least Florida:
The View star Ana Navarro is preparing to do battle with a group of critters invading her Miami home.
The cohost and current events pundit recently took a break from discussing politics to set her sights on a pesky raccoon that terrorized her abode.
“I had to do an entire reconstruction of an area of my house,” she said on Friday’s episode of the Behind the Table podcast. “A raccoon came through a palm frond onto my roof, ate a hole through my roof, it rained, water got in. It has been a disaster. I had to take my guest house down to the studs because of this raccoon. So, let me just say, I hate raccoons, I think they should all die, I don’t care if they’re cute, I don’t care if PETA comes after me. This raccoon needs to die.”
The 51-year-old Republican cohost went on to lament certain aspects of her beloved city versus New York City, where she spends her downtime between broadcasts of The View.
“Living in Miami is so high-maintenance,” she said. “People in New York live in apartments and they have a super or somebody to take care of all this stuff. In Miami, you need all sorts of people to help.”
She continued, “And then there’s raccoons, there’s iguanas, they s— in your pool. There’s lizards, there’s pythons that eat your Yorkies. There’s alligators — there’s alligators walking around on the street!”
You guys, the poor woman had to renovate her guest house! Here’s the thing, I do feel sorry for Floridians these days. Between climate change-enhanced hurricanes, wild animals traipsing around like they belong there (the nerve!), and insurance companies essentially bailing on coverage entirely for the Sunshine State, homeowners are in dire straits. Ana could get some sympathy here, but it just rubs me the wrong way when she laments the damage done to her guest house and pool. I don’t even have a guest room, Ana! And FYI, I’m a New York City resident, and when I showed my building’s super the hole in my bathroom ceiling from water damage coming from the floor above, he took one look and said “I don’t fix that. Call management.” A friend in another borough had water leaking from her bedroom ceiling, and her super’s solution was… to move the bed. I’m just saying, not all of us NY apartment-dwellers have someone to reliably take care of “this stuff.”
As for raccoons, they are rascals who will mess up your sh*t. I count myself lucky that I haven’t had any close encounters with them, but I did have one creepy interaction. Well, not an interaction, so much as I’m pretty sure I witnessed from my childhood bedroom window two raccoons having sex in the backyard one night. I don’t know what this says about me, but I was riveted. And then increasingly concerned for the raccoon on the bottom who was stopped in every attempt to move away. I went to bed feeling very dirty that night.
Photos credit: David Selbert and Anne Sch via pexels
I feel the same way about republicans! take that, Ana, whoever you are! viva racoons!!!
+ 1 Lol!!!
Aw what a terrible thing to say! First-world rich-person problems.🙄 My son would be heartbroken to hear her say that as raccoons are his favorite animal. He has a little stuffed raccoon that goes everywhere with him. It’s made me love raccoons too; they’re adorable! I’m so sick of humans invading the territory of wild animals, taking the land from them, and then complaining about animals being around. Humans are the worst thing to happen to this planet!
Team raccoons! Especially since this woman is a Republican—Ugh.
Yes to this! Team raccoon! I live in a city and have full respect for any animal who manages to survive in this post apocalyptic environmental hellscape we created. I am not letting a rat into my garden, but also I get annoyed when people call them dirty. They’re dirty because we are filthy and they’re the only animal that can survive our toxicity.
California used to be chock full of beavers and otters and bears and eagles… the drop off is fully on us.
Side story: when I was in undergrad my neighborhood got together to kill this *immense* raccoon who was killing their chickens. Animal control trapped him and I convinced my neighbors to let me set him free if I drove him 100 miles away. It was absolutely terrifying, I was so scared he would lunge at me instead of running away, but he didn’t and I hope he did okay in his new forrest.
yeah, I wonder how animals feel when humans imprison them in tiny cages for life, kill and torture them.
But yeah, some Republican’s guest house 🙄
My husband laughs at me because I’m so delighted whenever I find their little muddy paw prints on the patio furniture. They have lil human hands! I wasn’t even mad when I realized that they were taking the suet I left out for birds. They’re wonderful and funny and smart little creatures and they were there first and have more right to the land than Ana’s guest house.
Agree…………what a really terrible thing to say.
Animals don’t stand a chance against the awful way people portray them when all they are doing is trying to survive. Trying to find a place to belong on earth where people have been indoctrinated to believe that they have dominion over all things and all things not human are considered dispensable.
#teamracoon
TRASH PANDAS 4 EVER!!!!
LOL!!! I feel the same about rats. I live next to a huge empty lot and every rainy season I find some teying to take shelter in my house. I kill them non humanely, sorry.
Omg I feel the same way about mice and squirrels now. Used to love those little critters, so cute and all, but they damaged my property, and I just can’t anymore. ARGHHHHHHH
I’m from the PNW and yea those cute guys are a menace. Getting into the garbage, rumbling with the neighborhood cats…they are cute but don’t ever approach them. They can be mean little F&ckers.
But also not going to defend any Republican as none of them are ‘reasonablé. F&ck ‘em all.
What an ignorant woman. All of those animals play an important role in the life cycle of our planet. Maybe if you didn’t destroy their habitat and replace it with a suburban desert aka grass lawn, they wouldn’t need to nest in your guest house or swim in your pool.
This. Florida has been particularly reprehensible about destorying habitat with glee and abandon and no thought whatsoever about the impact on the land, animals, plants, ecosystem, etc. Mother nature has a way of getting even. Screw her and her need to — gasp — hire help.
Except for those pythons. Those are an introduced species. And they wrought havoc on small mammals in the Everglades, including Ana’s much-hated raccoons. The bounty system has made a dent, thought, and small mammals are returning, like rats & otters & yes, raccoons. They belong there.
Animal genocide. This why aliens don’t take us seriously 😒
My backyard deck is like a condo complex for wild animals. I have feral cats, groundhogs, foxes, deer, the occasional flock of buzzards if one of the above die, and yes, raccoons.
Raccoons have stolen packages off of my porch and ripped them apart to eat any food inside. Usually my cats dry food. That’s said, as long as those little fuckers leave me alone, we cool.
I live in a tiny house on a tiny lot on the Jersey Shore. A demented squirrel with a horrible case of pica has adopted my home to destroy. He gnaws on the metal picnic table, he chews the wood around the outdoor shower, and he has slowly gnawed shingles off my roof. He also brings around his girlfriend to copulate squirrel-style on the outdoor couch which then needs to be stripped and bleached. We are at war; but the days I don’t see him I worry. He is MY insane little mammal to scream at and shoo away. I think the world has driven him nuts and his behavior is totally appropriate.
Surely eradicating an entire animal species would do wonders to the environment.
I do hate raccoons. I don’t find them cute at all. Just dangerous.
Such a ridiculous lie that people perpetuate. As long as they’re not protecting their babies or rabid (you know, like literally every wild animal), they pose NO threat whatsoever. They’re harmless and are more scared of you than you are of them.
If you hate raccoons just say so but please stop spreading misinformation. This is the kind of BS that makes people think they should shoot a raccoon for walking across their yard smdh.
They may not attack people, but they will kill dogs, cats etc.
Floridian here…leave the little trash pandas alone, Ana.
Absolutely OBSESSED with raccoons. We have an enclosed deck but a baby raccoon still visits and sleeps on one of the lounge chairs. It’s so tempting to feed it but we don’t. This b*tch is a monster.
Thing is raccoons can kill as in decimate pets, dogs as big as Irish Setters.
They are adorable but incredibly vicious animals when it comes down to it. My husband’s niece had a portable chicken roost in Phoenix and a raccoon got in and slaughtered the chickens. She said it was horrifying and they had to hide it from their kids.
Omg, I thought I liked her because she seemed to have some reasonable opinions, but JFC, her talking about her guest house, and her pool etc when people here in Fort Myers a year later are still homeless due to Ian makes me want to send a circus of racoons to her house and watch what they do while sitting back and eating popcorn. Yep we have many critters here that aren’t native, pythons, Bufo toads, iguana’s, piranha’s, the list goes on, but her rant is crazy. Yes, rich people’s problems. Btw, I hate squirrels, but they are a part of nature and wouldn’t want to see them gone.
My first child was a raccoon who was orphaned because people don’t understand that raccoon mommas need to eat during the day. Her siblings were all dead within a couple of days but she called all night for help.
One of the few good things I can say about my ex husband is that he climbed a tree at night and brought her to me.( I do recommend that people find a rehabber but this was the 70s and I didn’t know better).
That first night she made her way from the box I made cozy for her to my pillow. And that was it for me. Completely smitten for life 💗 Raccoons are like a cross between a toddler and a monkey. So cuddly! So smart!
I live in the country and she eventually moved outside but she visited often and brought babies to visit in the spring. They didn’t come in the house, but she would in early spring to have something to eat and cuddle for a bit. 🥰
When my mom close to dying, she would talk about all of the people in the room. She said “Rocky is here, she is with your father!” I can’t tell you how much that meant to me.
Completely in tears now. This is the sweetest, saddest and most hopeful thing. Someday, hopefully many years from now, you’ll see Rocky again.
💗💗💗
The trash pandas are mean AF if cornered but leave them alone. They have landed in Brooklyn, every once in a while there’s one hanging out in my yard.
I used to see them in Brooklyn out in the regular streets when I lived there too. They’re all over Central Park and Prospect Park too.
We had a Mama raccoon install herself under my parents’ deck a few summers ago. She had 6 or 7 kits, there were a lot of them! Needless to say, my mom was not thrilled sharing space with raccoons so close to the house so traps were set up and one of the babies was caught (at this point the babies were larger, they grow super fast). In the state of CT, you are not allowed to relocate trapped raccoons, state law mandates that they must be euthanized due to the threat of rabies. Mama was not caught but I think she was so freaked out by the traps and one of her babies getting caught, she was spotted running away from the deck. We aren’t sure if she took the rest of her babies with her or if she abandoned them. I felt bad about the whole thing but my parents were adamant they did not want to be sharing their deck with a raccoon family.
Also another story: A relative of ours has a house up in the Thousand Islands (NY state) that’s open from May-October, it’s closed during the winter season. She went back in the spring only to discover that raccoons had broken into the kitchen during the winter and went through cereal boxes and pretty much destroyed her kitchen. It was a huge mess.
Friends had a raccoon family take up residence under their house; their screeching was apparently rather noisy. They didn’t want to call animal control or trap them or anything; instead, they rigged up a sound system & blasted them out, sort of like the US did with Noriega. It worked on the raccoons!
Love Ana, but raccoons are so damn cute! Will NEVER forget Ana excoriating a Republican commentator who said her own 13 year old daughter shouldn’t hear Ana saying “pussy.” Ana went nuclear and reminded the rethug that the PRESIDENT of the United States said “pussy” all the time (which was why Ana mentioned it) and THAT wasn’t a problem? Feel like looking up the clip right now it was so hilarious and righteous.
well this is unfortunate to read. raccoons can be mean but they’re also really cute. And from personal experience you can win them over with hot dog buns.
Amazed at how many want to anthropomorphize raccoons. They aren’t “mean”, because they defend themselves when cornered or kill domestic animals; they are wild animals acting instinctively.