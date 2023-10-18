Justin Timberlake wants ‘everyone to grow & evolve’ instead of bringing up the past

Personally, I don’t think Britney Spears’ story about getting pregnant by Justin Timberlake was some kind of “gotcha.” She’s telling her story, in her memoir, and from the excerpt I read, she was matter-of-fact about the situation, that if it was solely up to her, she would have carried the pregnancy, but Justin said he wasn’t ready to be a father. He wasn’t – he didn’t welcome his first child with Jessica Biel until April 2015, probably 14 years later, when Justin was in his 30s. Like, I definitely think Justin deserves to be called out and held accountable for many, many things, but “a guy asking his girlfriend to get an abortion when they were 20 years old” is just a normal story for many people. Anyway, it looks like Justin won’t be commenting publicly on Britney’s memoir. At least not yet.
Justin Timberlake is focusing on his family as revelations about his relationship with Britney Spears come out.
A source tells ET that with the upcoming release of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, the “Cry Me a River” singer is looking ahead.
“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir,” the source says. “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”
Did Justin ever apologize to Britney privately? Not about the abortion, but just a personal apology for how he treated her and how he smeared her post-breakup? Oh, so I looked it up and I totally forgot about his 2021 apology! I even covered that mess. He was like “oh, I was part of the problem when I was a kid, youthful indiscretions, y’all!” So, he gave a public apology to Janet Jackson and Britney in 2021, and now, two years later, he’s all “We just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.” Dude spent years as a teflon white-guy, creating all kinds of problems for women, but now? Now he only wants to look forward.
