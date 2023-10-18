Justin Timberlake wants ‘everyone to grow & evolve’ instead of bringing up the past

Personally, I don’t think Britney Spears’ story about getting pregnant by Justin Timberlake was some kind of “gotcha.” She’s telling her story, in her memoir, and from the excerpt I read, she was matter-of-fact about the situation, that if it was solely up to her, she would have carried the pregnancy, but Justin said he wasn’t ready to be a father. He wasn’t – he didn’t welcome his first child with Jessica Biel until April 2015, probably 14 years later, when Justin was in his 30s. Like, I definitely think Justin deserves to be called out and held accountable for many, many things, but “a guy asking his girlfriend to get an abortion when they were 20 years old” is just a normal story for many people. Anyway, it looks like Justin won’t be commenting publicly on Britney’s memoir. At least not yet.

Justin Timberlake is focusing on his family as revelations about his relationship with Britney Spears come out.

A source tells ET that with the upcoming release of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, the “Cry Me a River” singer is looking ahead.

“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir,” the source says. “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

[From ET]

Did Justin ever apologize to Britney privately? Not about the abortion, but just a personal apology for how he treated her and how he smeared her post-breakup? Oh, so I looked it up and I totally forgot about his 2021 apology! I even covered that mess. He was like “oh, I was part of the problem when I was a kid, youthful indiscretions, y’all!” So, he gave a public apology to Janet Jackson and Britney in 2021, and now, two years later, he’s all “We just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.” Dude spent years as a teflon white-guy, creating all kinds of problems for women, but now? Now he only wants to look forward.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Justin Timberlake wants ‘everyone to grow & evolve’ instead of bringing up the past”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:46 am

    Your look over here not there attitude shows your guilt in this Justin.

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:46 am

    Grow up and evolve. You first, Justin!

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:47 am

    After what he did to Brittany AND Janet 😪😡…let the CHIPS fall where they may🤬

    Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Justin: We just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.
    Britney: Cry me a river, bitch.

    Reply
    • H says:
      October 18, 2023 at 10:57 am

      This is the perfect comment. *chef’s kiss*

      I used to be a big NSYNC fan but I never liked Justin (Joey or Chris were my favorites ). The way JT vilified Britney after they broke up… He’s a dirtbag. Let’s not forget that he cheated on Jessica Biel.

      I hope he gets asked about this book every time he leaves his house.

      Reply
  5. ELX says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:49 am

    This is the messy reality of life and why abortion access is absolutely necessary.

    Reply
  6. Flamingo says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Creeps just hate it when their creepy behavior gets exposed. Poor Justin, now he has to crawl back to N’Sync for relevancy. He can go cry a river…

    Reply
  7. Myeh says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:51 am

    Teflon white guy is apt. I’m going to use that from now on.

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Britney gets to set the record straight and call him out, and now he’s all, that was so long ago, we were all immature, both sides, both sides.

    Knew he and his lawyers were holding up publication because he didn’t want the truth about cheating and horning it up to be told and needed time to prep his (non) response. Likely there’s more TK. That’s what he’s saving his real statement for.

    Reply
  9. Ameerah M says:
    October 18, 2023 at 10:55 am

    So basically he’s saying “please don’t call me out publicly and hold me accountable for my actions”. Meanwhile he made an entire album off of smearing her PUBLICLY.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      October 18, 2023 at 11:02 am

      Yup. It’s always the ones saying “let’s move forward, forget the past, we can’t possibly discuss this now” who are deflecting something bad.
      I imagine it’s difficult to date someone very famous and have them decades later write a memoir, but he’s such a douche I don’t feel for him at all.

      Reply
  10. Jais says:
    October 18, 2023 at 11:01 am

    It’s the way he spoke about her afterwards. For years. It wasn’t one quick one and done diss. He dined out on disrespecting her for years. So it might take years before we all collectively just evolve and move on about this. Sorry, Justin. And the phrase “but he still has respect for her.” Um, the issue is that he clearly didn’t have respect for her for so so many years.

    Reply
  11. JustMe says:
    October 18, 2023 at 11:05 am

    He should apologize for those frosted tips

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment