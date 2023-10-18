TMZ: Britney Spears reveals, in her memoir, that Justin Timberlake cheated on her

Surprising absolutely no one, Britney Spears has revealed that Justin Timberlake cheated on her when they were together circa 2001-2002. Twenty years later, we’re finally getting that vindication and that truth. For years, Justin “slut-shamed” Britney and left enough breadcrumbs to lead fans to believe that he dumped Britney for cheating on him. When really, he got Britney pregnant, convinced her to get an abortion, cheated on her and then wrote “Cry Me A River” about Britney cheating on HIM.
Britney Spears took most of the blame for years after she and Justin Timberlake split due to speculation she cheated — but she’s accusing him of doing the same with another celebrity — one of many revelations in her new memoir.
Britney’s “Woman in Me” doesn’t drop until next week, but the cheating claim is just another chapter when it comes to her relationship with the *NSYNC star. Remember, we were first to report Britney also says she and Justin got pregnant when they were 19, and she claims he pushed for the abortion she eventually had.
In the book, we’re told Britney doesn’t name the person with whom Justin allegedly stepped out, saying the woman now has a family Brit doesn’t want to embarrass … which means fans will, inevitably, start trying to connect dots on their own.
Of course, Justin dropped his massive hit “Cry Me a River” in 2002 — admitting he wrote it after a nasty argument with Spears — with many believing she had cheated on him.
Britney never denied the claims, and released her song “Everytime” the following year — a song her writing partner says was a direct response to “Cry Me a River.” Britney’s lyrics in the song include, “I may have made it rain. Please, forgive me. My weakness caused you pain. And this song’s my sorry.”
However, since we broke the story of the abortion, some fans have speculated “Everytime” is actually about the pregnancy and abortion … especially because the music video features a woman giving birth at the end.
Blind item: who was the famous woman, in what I assume was 2002? What if it was Christina Aguilera? Or Jessica Simpson? (It probably wasn’t Jessica.) Maybe it was an actress. Man, post-9/11 gossip was apocalyptic. I’ll admit that I missed much of this stuff at the time because I was actually paying attention to the war in Afghanistan and George W. Bush, etc. Anyway, it was well known that JT cheated on all of his girlfriends. That man just loves infidelity. What he did to Britney was disgusting.
Vindication. Re: Timberlake. Re: The Smiths
Let’s go, 2023. Keep spilling the tea.
She’s really spilling that tea and yeah Timbers has every right to be shook – a long time coming as far am I’m concerned. He has ALWAYS ALWAYS been a mega douche.
As for the other celeb – my money is on Aguilera. The 3 of them were on the Mickey Mouse club at the same time (with Ryan Gosling) and there was always a level of competition between them all.
I hope every interview JT gives for the next 5+ years includes the interviewer asking him about these reveals, and how he feels about hurting Britney (in the same was she was constantly asked about how she felt about hurting him in the years immediately after their breakup).
Ehhh I doubt it was Christina she went for a really different type. I’m thinking it was an actress — **googles mtv award shows 2001****reels from the fug of the fashions** like Tara Reid or Shannon Elizabeth or Anna Faris?
This is so sad. Poor Britney. She’s been through so much in her life. This relationship sounds like it was traumatic and emotionally abusive.
He is exactly who I always thought he was. Glad she’s finally getting the chance to tell the truth.
I remember speculation at the time that he had stepped out with Scarlett Johanson
I think that was later, because it was when she was in his what goes around comes around video. can’t remember if it was Jessica or Cameron he was with at the time.
I think of all the shows and radio shows he went on talking about her in truly crude and disrespectful ways. He did that for years. Can’t recall her ever shit talking him. Now she’s just laying out the facts.
I don’t really keep up with this past relationship info and only one thing comes to mind – it must really suck to live in the public eye. And if one were in a relationship and then the other starts to chat about it (like Travis on his podcast) I don’t think I would deal well with it being discussed (or published) BUT then again, I didn’t choose to be in the public eye.
I hope it all comes out and Britney can finally be free of all the lies that people told to keep her in line, profitable, and subservient.
Justin made millions off his music, slut-shaming her and then she had to endure the Diane Sawyer interview slut-shaming her. Her image was tarnished by Justin taking advantage of their break-up. Years of having to suffer through this AND then a imprisoned conservatorship. I’m ready now for Miss Britney to bring all that down. Justin can go f*ck off.
Let’s not forget he also cheated on his wife.
Justin looked SO stupid with that hair, back then. What a terrible look.
I have never ever ever understood the appeal.
I don’t think it was anyone high profile. I think it was someone on the lower chain who stayed in line. Didn’t the 1st Step Up movie come out around that time? I think it was Jenna Dewan.
Step Up came out 4 years after their breakup. You’re waaaay off base with that theory!!
Did it???
I don’t know. What is time.
I was also thinking that it might have been Jenna Dewan. She was a backup dancer for NSync and later said that she dated JT after his breakup with Britney.
Justin Timberlake = Kate Middleton. The male version of a lying Karen.
FYI, I’m willing to bet good money that Justin has cheated in every relationship he has ever been in. And his wife knows it.
There was beef between Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz because of Justin too. Then supposedly Cameron took up with A-Rod. Those 2000’s were so messy. He probably cheated on all of the women he was involved with, including his wife.
Kate and Justin were messing around?
I remember her still being married to Chris Robinson who she later left for Owen Wilson and then she got with A Rod.
Imagine being a wealthy, successful, attractive movie star, and fighting over…Justin Timberlake.
Obviously I have never understood his appeal!
I’ve always disliked him and now it’s confirmed. May I also say, Justin is a guy who was cute for a nanosecond in his early twenties but he had really lost his looks as he’s aged.
Britney 10000000% also cheated on him with wade robson. They were both young dumb famous rich people.
I think this is less about cheating than the differences in how Justin and Britney were treated in the aftermath. Yes, young couples can cheat. It happens. Who would expect at 18, 19, couples are expected to be monotonous? Except Britney got dragged for cheating on him. When he cheated on her, he got what exactly? Diane Sawyer never slut-shamed him. He made music dragging her, while she wrote a song apologizing to him? The treatment of him versus her in the media, with his PR egging it on, was just gross. Even considering she never spoke out about his cheating or the pregnancy for years until now.
I believe many teenagers are monotonous.
Wow, were you there in the room with them?? Spill, girl.
Please, I was heavily involved in the fandom at the time. Every single person knew it happened.
@CC
Sorry!!! I meant monogamous, not monotonous. Trying to write and do five hundred things at the same time right now.
Cameron Diaz? Wasn’t there something at the time?
Lol! The article starts: “Britney Spears took most of the blame…”. No she didn’t. She took all of the blame. See: Diane Sawyer. See: Cry Me A River.
100 this!
THANK YOU!!!!
We BEEN knew. But thanks Britney for confirming.
AND JC WAS THE BETTER SINGER!!!!
^^^THIS.
Bring back JC. Go home, JT.
And JC has aged like a fine wine unlike Justin.
I’ll be forever baffled that any woman was willing to deal with him, then or now. THAT guy?? It’s not just that he looked like shit, he’s always looked like the kind of asshole who could never stop looking at himself in the mirror. It’s unbelievable anyone can find him attractive.
Jessica Biel also loves staring at herself in the mirror. She is also a huge jerk. They are perfect for each other.
I am so glad Justin is finally getting his. It’s been a long time coming. He is a dog. Janet, Britney, his wife, etc…have all been treated horribly by him.
I wish we weren’t linking to the TMZ leaks. They have treated her *horribly* over the years, and the fact that they got a leaked copy and are scooping her planned roll out this week with People sucks.