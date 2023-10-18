Kourtney Kardashian to critics of her pregnancy: ‘How dare you question God’s plan?’

Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker. They’re having a boy. Her three older children with Scott Disick are Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight. She’s also stepmom to Travis’ three children: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and his step daughter Atiana, 24. It’s safe to say that they have a full house! Is it lame to call them the Kar-Barker Bunch? The Bardashian Brood? Eh, maybe portmanteaus aren’t for everyone. Or maybe I’m just bad at coming up with them.
Kourtney and Travis tried to get pregnant through IVF for a while to no avail. They announced that they had stopped fertility treatments on the third season premiere of The Kardashians and finally got pregnant about a year after they stopped trying. Kourtney did an adorable baby announcement at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, paying tribute to a scene from Blink’s “All the Small Things” music video. She also had an undisclosed medical emergency last month that required her to undergo fetal surgery. That sounds so scary! One of the downsides to putting a lot of your personal business out there to such a wide audience is attracting unwelcome opinions and Internet trolls. So, predictably, Kourtney has had to deal with a lot of comments about being pregnant at 44.
Her pregnancy was “God’s plan”: “Those comments don’t affect me. To those who do them I just say: How dare you question God’s plan?” she told Vanity Fair Italia in a story that was published over the weekend. “Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization,” she added.
IVF wasn’t right for them: “We are officially done with IVF,” Kardashian shared in a confessional during the show’s Season 3 premiere. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.” She also shared with the outlet that she never felt like IVF was the “right” route for her. “The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option,” she explained. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me. My intuition was telling me that she wasn’t right for me.”
On her ‘terrifying’ medical emergency: The Poosh founder went on to address the medical emergency she suffered last month, which required her to undergo fetal surgery, but admitted she’s not ready to discuss the “really scary” experience yet. “It was terrifying,” she said of the health scare. “And I feel that sooner or later I will go into details because I hope that you can help others, but today I don’t feel ready yet because it was really scary.”
No sexy times right now: She noted that with her past pregnancies she “never had to be careful. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex,” she said of her current pregnancy. Kardashian admitted all of the guardrails did make her feel a little nervous at first. “Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I never had to be careful,” she said.
#Grateful: She added, however, that she’s gotten to the point where she has “stopped worrying” and is feeling “more thankful.” “Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers,” Kardashian shared.
If Kourtney is happy and wants to have another baby at 44-years-old, then it’s her decision. Medical care is also so much more advanced nowadays and she is so fortunate to have the means to make these choices without having to take the financial burden into consideration. We thought about having a third child a few years ago, but life happened when my husband got laid off shortly thereafter. Now, I’m less than six months away from turning 40 and don’t plan on doing it again, but that’s because I’m generally always exhausted and daycare is hella expensive. Childcare, sleeping, and money are not an issue for Kourtney. We made our last daycare payment after nine years at the end of May and I swear, I wanted to throw a full-on party that cost two full months of daycare payments just to celebrate. Instead, we spent a weekend at my aunt’s apartment on the Upper West Side and did a toast with some leftover red wine out of her refrigerator. Adulting, y’all. I hope the rest of Kourtney’s pregnancy goes smoothly and wish her an uneventful, easy birth. Until then, I’ll work on my portmanteaus and eagerly await hearing what they name Baby Boy Bardashian.
Kind of silly sounding, the whole “how dare you question gods plan??” But then again im not religious. Also, there’s quite a bit of sexism in people’s criticism of Kourtneys pregnancy. Plenty of men have children WELL into their 40s, and beyond! Look at Michael Douglas, for example.
Just more people thinking that women shouldn’t be in charge of what happens to their own bodies……….
My take also. It’s modern medicine’s plan, not god, but yeah it’s also perfectly normal now for women to have babies in their 40s. My coworker just did it, so hardly restricted to the rich and famous. Criticism is 💯% the sexism of basement trolls wanting to tell women how to live.
Woman have been having babies in their late 30s and 40s well before “modern medicine” – it just wasnt as safe, and was highly unlikely to be their first child. Menopause is the natural stop, not society’s opinion. So I don’t get the hate.
Queen Charlotte was 39 in her last pregnancy in the late 1700s.
My great-grandmother had two children in her mid to late 40s, the last of whom was my grandmother. They were farmers in North Carolina in the pre-WWI era, so I imagine they did just chalk it up to “God’s Plan,” lol. I have no issue with Courtney saying it but I think my words would be more along the lines of “None of your business!”
I wish them the best.
I’ll be honest, I judge a lot of those older dads as well – I think people having babies in their fifties and beyond is selfish. one of my friends is 33, and his parents had him very late – they’ve basically been in extremely poor health for the last decade, and his father (who was in his eighties) passed away this year. so he spent his twenties trying to take care of his parents who could have been his grandparents.
obviously the very wealthy won’t have quite the same experience as my friend. I will say that I question, with three kids each, all of whom are older, why Kourtney and Travis felt the need to add a seventh child to the bunch. but hey, that’s their prerogative. they can afford it, I guess! 🤷
Its selfish to think your friend would be better off not being alive because his parents were old. An earlier baby would have been different and not your friend. Had to be that specific old egg and sperm to make him. If his parents didn’t have him late he wouldn’t be alive. 🤷🏽♀️
Arizona
Do you ALSO judge people who have children, despite having various health issues (besides age) that could cut their lived short? For example, Angelina Jolie has said that she was in a bit of a hurry to have children, because she thought there was a good chance she would die fairly young from the same cancers that took her mother and aunt. This was before we knew that having mastectomies could prevent it. Do you judge her?
I don’t believe this pregnancy was natural. If you believe in God, then you could still argue it’s God’s plan that she’s having this child because she is. So I’m not throwing shade at that. But during her IVF, she was producing basically no viable eggs. As someone who went through IVF, I know what it takes. There’s no way – in MY opinion – that she naturally got pregnant when she stopped trying at basically 43-44 years old with no eggs. My guess is an egg donor, possibly someone in her family. But either way, good for her and bless the baby. Every baby is a blessing, specially when you can shower them with love and provide for their every need, as they surely will.
I know several women who tried IVF in their forties with no success, only to wind up pregnant without trying within a year or two, so it’s definitely possible. I have wondered if the IVF prepped their bodies in a way that made viable eggs and uterus more likely even after they stopped trying IVF. It’s not like all those extra hormones just disappear out of your system.
I am so sorry for your pain. Fertility challenges are so awful and make you feel so alone. My heart goes out for you.
It’s called the “going out of business sale” the body is likely to drop more eggs as you get closer to menopause. Which is why twin rates go up after 40. Yes, you’re less fertile than at 24, but until the shop is closed there’s always a chance.
That happened to me. I had two kids, my second at 31. About 15 years later my body seemed to be telling me that if I wanted another one, I should go for it ASAP. Getting your period twice a month for six months is not fun…..
It seems like she’s been pregnant forever. It’s so hard to tell the timeline with the show. I think she hasn’t been on last season or this one while pregnant? And was the fighting with Kim during her pregnancy? If so it’s another level of mean imo. Kim didn’t need to get so nasty to a pregnant lady talking about we have chats about you, your children come to me about you, huh. She’s not my favorite and I think the over the top pda and late life pregnancy are over the top self indulgent when you already have 3 kids with an ex. Idk, I do wish them all the best and hope she’s truly happy.
Turbanma
I completely agree about Kim being next-level hateful to a woman in the midst of a difficult pregnancy. The foulness of it….And not just any woman, her own sister! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Kim is up to her eyeballs in jealousy with Kourtney right now, because Kourtney has a real man who is devoted to her, and being with Travis has elevated Kourtney the same way Kanye (initially) elevated Kim. And Kim can’t stand it. She seems to genuinely hate that Kourtney is so happy. I don’t know what the root is of Kim’s hostility towards Kourtney, I assume it goes way way back to their childhoods, all I know is that Kim is TOXIC TOXIC TOXIC and if I were Kourtney I would cut her out completely
Gods plan? She’s been doing IVF and required a surgery to correct something that was wrong with the fetus she conceived with the help of science. She’s trying to ride a high horse here and it’s cringey. She has some arrogance to bring God into it given all the work her family seems to need in reproducing.
Right. Were this 50 years ago, god’s plan would have been sorry, Kourt, your time is has come & gone.
50 years ago was 1973. And women were in fact getting pregnant in their 40s.
No one is questioning God’s plan. They’re question whether a pathological liar from a family of pathological liars is telling the truth lol.
This!
Well, yeah, you are absolutely spot on!
I think anyone who wants to be pregnant and have a baby should get to – not me ever/ but I was happy for her both at becoming pregnant after trying and when the baby was okay after the surgery. Losing a wanted pregnancy is a tragedy.
But, god’s plan?
Those women are beautiful yet get plastic surgery, repeatedly – which seems in conflict. If god wanted you to have (insert cosmetic surgery “fix”) he’d have seen to that. So god seems like a convenience for her/ and most people.
Pull him out when you want to win an argument without any factual support.
I never knew her to be so religious. Gods plan. News to me.
I just can’t with these God’s plan people. If that specific baby got Gods planning board time….. geez.
The extension of the idea is that history’s and the present’s atrocities are gods plan too. Or, as projection from only the most immature people, the big G gets credit for the good and doesn’t take any accountability for the bad.
The baby happened because of Kourtney and Kourtney’s credit card. And if it’s a wanted baby, then fine for her. But leave it at that.
Maybe God is Kardashian specific and doesn’t bother with us peasants.
Brassy Rebel
Ha! 😄
Rosie: you’re not bad at coming up with the names! I called Ben and Jennifer “Beylo” once (early Ben and Jen so YEARS ago) and my family won’t let me forget it!!
gOd”S pLaN. Spare me the Kardashian pseudo spirituality.
These comments….Some people don’t believe in God – and that’s fine. Some people do. Clearly she does. And she has a right to talk about her situation in spiritual terms if she likes. Stop policing the way people choose to speak about their own experiences. Jeez
It’s the hypocrisy that gets people talking about them, not religion.
She’s not saying she’s happy because it’s God’s plan-she’s saying how dare the rest of you question it. Her spiritual beliefs are her business-telling everyone else that they should believe is annoying.
Ameerah
🎯
I had my first and only daughter when I was 43. I was fit and healthy and she is a healthy and wonderful girl, While I still enjoy this gift of unexpected and late pregnancy which wasn’t supposed to happen anymore those comments (“geriatric motherhood”) still hurt. Can people just shut up?
I had my last at 42. I never felt like “old” mom until very recently as he’s started high school. But I wouldn’t change anything for a minute. He’s a great person, and I have so many friends I met through him.
I judge the Kardashians for many other reasons, I do not care if they are pregnant or not pregnant. But this “god and pregnancy”-talk is really irritating, when there are people constantly trying to say their god has a right to decide about every woman’s healthcare.
To everyone who is insisting that she’s lying and this pregnancy was the result of IVF……what if you’re wrong?? What if she’s telling the truth? Kourtney has always struck me as the LEAST dishonest Kardashian, but that’s just me.
And if she IS telling the truth, then she’s not a hypocrite imo, but she could have worded things a LOT better, and not been so combative. But I get it, she’s sick of the online hate
As someone who recently had my 3rd a few weeks before my 41st bday, after trying for three years and accepting it was not in the cards for a year- I believe her and am happy for her ❤️