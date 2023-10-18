Kourtney Kardashian to critics of her pregnancy: ‘How dare you question God’s plan?’



Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker. They’re having a boy. Her three older children with Scott Disick are Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight. She’s also stepmom to Travis’ three children: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and his step daughter Atiana, 24. It’s safe to say that they have a full house! Is it lame to call them the Kar-Barker Bunch? The Bardashian Brood? Eh, maybe portmanteaus aren’t for everyone. Or maybe I’m just bad at coming up with them.

Kourtney and Travis tried to get pregnant through IVF for a while to no avail. They announced that they had stopped fertility treatments on the third season premiere of The Kardashians and finally got pregnant about a year after they stopped trying. Kourtney did an adorable baby announcement at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, paying tribute to a scene from Blink’s “All the Small Things” music video. She also had an undisclosed medical emergency last month that required her to undergo fetal surgery. That sounds so scary! One of the downsides to putting a lot of your personal business out there to such a wide audience is attracting unwelcome opinions and Internet trolls. So, predictably, Kourtney has had to deal with a lot of comments about being pregnant at 44.

Her pregnancy was “God’s plan”: “Those comments don’t affect me. To those who do them I just say: How dare you question God’s plan?” she told Vanity Fair Italia in a story that was published over the weekend. “Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization,” she added. IVF wasn’t right for them: “We are officially done with IVF,” Kardashian shared in a confessional during the show’s Season 3 premiere. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.” She also shared with the outlet that she never felt like IVF was the “right” route for her. “The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option,” she explained. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me. My intuition was telling me that she wasn’t right for me.” On her ‘terrifying’ medical emergency: The Poosh founder went on to address the medical emergency she suffered last month, which required her to undergo fetal surgery, but admitted she’s not ready to discuss the “really scary” experience yet. “It was terrifying,” she said of the health scare. “And I feel that sooner or later I will go into details because I hope that you can help others, but today I don’t feel ready yet because it was really scary.” No sexy times right now: She noted that with her past pregnancies she “never had to be careful. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex,” she said of her current pregnancy. Kardashian admitted all of the guardrails did make her feel a little nervous at first. “Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I never had to be careful,” she said. #Grateful: She added, however, that she’s gotten to the point where she has “stopped worrying” and is feeling “more thankful.” “Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers,” Kardashian shared.

[From HuffPo]

If Kourtney is happy and wants to have another baby at 44-years-old, then it’s her decision. Medical care is also so much more advanced nowadays and she is so fortunate to have the means to make these choices without having to take the financial burden into consideration. We thought about having a third child a few years ago, but life happened when my husband got laid off shortly thereafter. Now, I’m less than six months away from turning 40 and don’t plan on doing it again, but that’s because I’m generally always exhausted and daycare is hella expensive. Childcare, sleeping, and money are not an issue for Kourtney. We made our last daycare payment after nine years at the end of May and I swear, I wanted to throw a full-on party that cost two full months of daycare payments just to celebrate. Instead, we spent a weekend at my aunt’s apartment on the Upper West Side and did a toast with some leftover red wine out of her refrigerator. Adulting, y’all. I hope the rest of Kourtney’s pregnancy goes smoothly and wish her an uneventful, easy birth. Until then, I’ll work on my portmanteaus and eagerly await hearing what they name Baby Boy Bardashian.