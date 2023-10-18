Is Prince Harry looking to buy a private piece of real estate in the UK?

There’s still some “debate” amongst the Sussex Squad about Buckingham Palace’s leaks, in September, about Prince Harry’s request to stay one night at Windsor Castle. Harry made a whirlwind visit to the UK just before the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. Harry attended the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7, then he spent the night somewhere. The next morning, he paid his respects to his grandmother’s crypt in St. George’s Chapel on the Windsor estate on what was the one-year anniversary of her death. According to the palace’s series of briefings weeks later, Harry requested a room in Windsor Castle for the night of the 7th, only his father’s office told him there were no available rooms and no staff there. There was also some kind of invitation extended for Harry to fly up to Balmoral, but that would have made zero sense for Harry’s travel plans.

The end of the palace’s weekend briefing spree was an admission that perhaps King Charles was hasty, petty and completely stupid for evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage, and that Harry should perhaps be “given” some royal apartment somewhere, in case he’s in town. That was literally what Frogmore Cottage was supposed to be – somewhere safe and secure, where Harry could have a base and the king’s grandchildren would be welcome in the UK. Personally, I believe Harry probably did request a room for one night, just as I believe he was refused. Now, did Harry expect the palace to give him a room? Or was this some kind of test to see if Charles really is a dogsh-t father? I don’t know. I also believe that Harry (and not Meghan) would still like to have some kind of UK base. What I don’t believe is that Harry is considering buying an apartment near London:

In September, Prince Harry requested to stay in a room in Windsor Castle during a brief trip to the UK. However, the Duke of Sussex’s request was rejected due to a lack of notice given to the Royal Family. In a bid to find a new base in the UK, Harry has started looking for a property near London, according to a source. They told OK!: “There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this. They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage. Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.” Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

[From GB News]

This is the solution I’ve seen some Sussex fans suggest, which is “don’t ask your garbage family for anything and just buy or rent your own place in London or wherever.” I get that, I do, and Harry has the money to do so, but I don’t think he will. Harry is so focused on security and I just think if he ever bought a place, it would end up being a huge security issue. The media would be breaking into that apartment or home constantly, the cost to secure the home would be enormous and it wouldn’t be worth it, given that Harry plans to only be in town for a few days at a time for his many lawsuits. Again, the eviction from Frogmore Cottage is the original sin here – that’s the thing which never should have happened, from which there is no turning back.