Is Prince Harry looking to buy a private piece of real estate in the UK?

There’s still some “debate” amongst the Sussex Squad about Buckingham Palace’s leaks, in September, about Prince Harry’s request to stay one night at Windsor Castle. Harry made a whirlwind visit to the UK just before the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. Harry attended the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7, then he spent the night somewhere. The next morning, he paid his respects to his grandmother’s crypt in St. George’s Chapel on the Windsor estate on what was the one-year anniversary of her death. According to the palace’s series of briefings weeks later, Harry requested a room in Windsor Castle for the night of the 7th, only his father’s office told him there were no available rooms and no staff there. There was also some kind of invitation extended for Harry to fly up to Balmoral, but that would have made zero sense for Harry’s travel plans.
The end of the palace’s weekend briefing spree was an admission that perhaps King Charles was hasty, petty and completely stupid for evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage, and that Harry should perhaps be “given” some royal apartment somewhere, in case he’s in town. That was literally what Frogmore Cottage was supposed to be – somewhere safe and secure, where Harry could have a base and the king’s grandchildren would be welcome in the UK. Personally, I believe Harry probably did request a room for one night, just as I believe he was refused. Now, did Harry expect the palace to give him a room? Or was this some kind of test to see if Charles really is a dogsh-t father? I don’t know. I also believe that Harry (and not Meghan) would still like to have some kind of UK base. What I don’t believe is that Harry is considering buying an apartment near London:
In September, Prince Harry requested to stay in a room in Windsor Castle during a brief trip to the UK. However, the Duke of Sussex’s request was rejected due to a lack of notice given to the Royal Family.
In a bid to find a new base in the UK, Harry has started looking for a property near London, according to a source.
They told OK!: “There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this. They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage. Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”
Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.
This is the solution I’ve seen some Sussex fans suggest, which is “don’t ask your garbage family for anything and just buy or rent your own place in London or wherever.” I get that, I do, and Harry has the money to do so, but I don’t think he will. Harry is so focused on security and I just think if he ever bought a place, it would end up being a huge security issue. The media would be breaking into that apartment or home constantly, the cost to secure the home would be enormous and it wouldn’t be worth it, given that Harry plans to only be in town for a few days at a time for his many lawsuits. Again, the eviction from Frogmore Cottage is the original sin here – that’s the thing which never should have happened, from which there is no turning back.
This is rubbish. One: the source is OK magazine. And two, it claims they “will soon start”. Not even that they ARE looking but that they “will” look.
Also it sounds like they’re really close to just going with the divorce storyline again and say that Harry is looking to relocate to the UK on his own.
I don’t believe he asked for accommodation. I don’t believe he is looking for a place in London either. He is there so infrequently that why bother. Whatever he has been staying seems to be working no one knows where that is. If he were to purchase or lease everyone might find out. The stalkers are always looking for these public information documents.
Exactly. People forget that he and Meghan were renting a place in the Cotswolds and were forced to move out because the press found out where the house was and took pictures of their bedroom.
i honestly think he hasn’t asked for a room at any of the palaces. he already got the message when they evicted him from their home
I think he discreetly stays at a hotel or at one of Elton John’s many properties.
Soho hotel London is what previous commenters think. Close location and Meghan friends with owner.
I don’t believe any of it either 😠 why don’t they tell us what we really want to know DID HARRY AND MEGHAN GOT THEIR 2 MILLION DOLLARS BACK ???
I don’t believe this story either. When has OK magazine ever been accurate about anything?
Has Harry been repaid his and his wife’s money for their renovations to Frogmore Cottage?
This is what I want to know.
Harry has said his life is in the US, Meghan refuses to step foot on that island. The only people obsessed with the Sussexes wanting to live in the UK is the British media.
Again, I don’t believe he requested to stay at Windsor Castle, just like I don’t believe he asked to visit his grandmothers crypt. Harry’s still HRH Prince Henry, he’s still the kings son, that holds a lot of weight.
I don’t think he’ll consider buying anything until security has been worked out. H has said he wants his kids to know where he grew up so I’m sure he’d like them to have a home there but it doesn’t seem feasible right now.
The Sussex children may go with their parents to the UK to visit but if conditions stay the same with Charles and William I doubt it would happen. Charles William and their respective spouse’s would not be welcoming to say the least.
Wanting to know where he grew up does not equal buying a house.
I’m from a different country from my husband and my kids knowing my country and family entails FaceTime, dressing up international day at school and visiting for approx 2 week a year.
This is a good point and at this point, Harry may have given up on a home in the UK. The security issue is nowhere near resolved and there’s no way he or Meghan would buy property there without proper protection.
I don’t see any reason for H and M to maintain a property in the UK. He seems well able to visit for the 1-2 times a year that he wants to. I think because of the recent flurry of events – two funerals and a coronation – it might seem like he was there more, but it’s a fluke. I wouldn’t be surprised going forward if he simply stops by the Wellchild awards once a year, pays respects to Gran, then GTFO the island.
Plus, if he wanted, he could just do what lots of rich British celebs do and buy a place in France instead?
They shouldn’t buy anything until the security issue is settled. Harry is serious about making sure he and his family are safe. As much as I think he would love to buy a uk home he won’t until it’s safe for him to bring his kids over. Meghan definitely doesn’t want to live under the watchful eye of her husband’s family so I do think they will buy a house once the security situation is handled but not until then.
Bring their children over.
Just another story made up to imply their marriage is faltering.
This story sounds like a rota fever dream. I think the BM is realizing that evicting H&M from FC was a dumb as move. It’s a lot easier to report on your biggest cash cows when they’re in the country. I saw squaddie tweeted out that there’s an article that speculated on what schools A&L would go to in the UK. Sounds like regrets to me.
The whole we’ll let you stay in some rooms at KP really is just more psychological warfare from the effed up Windsors. Harry and Meghan deliberately chose a house in Windsor, far away from KP. Kate and William
(Really just William) still have an apartment there. No way do they want to run into them. And more importantly, the KP offices are there. The office that terrorized Meghan and smeared her with false bullying charges. The RF and the BM are aware the sussex family would never want to stay at KP.
Okay so my tinfoil tiara theory is that Harry was offered rooms at KP because Will wants to get Harry alone to try to persuade (read: bully) him to come back. Will truly believes that Sussexit was all Meghan and if he could just get Harry alone, he could force him to break. I think another dog bowl incident would’ve happened.
Charles meanwhile knows it’s done. Hence he refused rooms by BP and evicted from Frogmore.
Oh, I absolutely agree that William would like to get Harry alone so he can rage at him. I’m not sure the sense in that bc it’s certainly not going to bring Harry back. He might just want to rage at Harry for the sake of raging. And as William likely spends a lot of time at KP, that is who Harry or Meghan would run into if they stayed at KP. The BM knows this so maybe that’s why they keep saying Harry could just stay at KP. They want a confrontation bw the brothers. I just don’t think there’s a chance Harry would stay at KP. And Meghan would likely never.
Buying and maintaining a property would imply they are planning on many visits to the UK and extended ones at that. I’m sorry but that’s not happening. He could easily bring the kids when they are older and stay with other friends or family every summer for a visit. Their life is in cali and they don’t need a home in the UK.
Royal Lodge has lots of room. Andrew needs the rent money.
The funniest possible outcome of all this would be the Sussexes getting to stay at the much-coveted royal lodge with Eugenie and Beatrice while WanK seethe over in their little cottage.
Cheep speculations for clickbait. Not one single indication or real proof from these laughable rags and parroting hate channels, that this is happening. Unfortunate this BS will continue in 1,000 versions. Next.
I do think ever since they were kicked out Frogmore and Charles refused to let Harry to literally just sleep for a night in a Royal property they decided to get their own house. I know that most people believe Meghan will never come back to England again but I disagree. They both have friends and charities that they still support. I don’t think they will ever stay for weeks at a time. But I think because of the kids, it’s easier to have their own space instead of staying at a hotel or finding a rental.
I don’t think this is impossible – Harry has made it clear that he’s not cutting all ties with England as a country, and I’m sure he would like some sort of home base there, a place that he knows is secure, where they can leave some personal items, etc.
You know, a place kind of like Frogmore Cottage.
Do I think he’s buying a townhouse in Mayfair next week? No, lol. But I don’t think the general idea of them buying property in the UK is that far of a reach. I do think a lot will depend on the security issue.
I still don’t believe he ever asked Charles for a room. I think Harry knows not to ask his father for shit. I think Harry stays at a friend’s – either Elton’s or the owner of the Soho House.
Yeah, I agree. In terms of security is probably much better not to have a specific place the press can stalk when Harry is in the UK. If they (or rather he let’s be honest) only plans to visit very sporadically it doesn’t make sense to sink that much money into protecting a house/flat/whatever if the alternative is staying with trusthworthy friends or family members.
You know, he has an uncle just up the road – how much angst would there be if Earl Spencer put him up at Althorp? I’d buy popcorn for that!
And he’s close to his Spencer aunts . . . There are plenty of places for him to stay under the radar when he comes to the UK.
It boggles the mind that there are seemingly normal folks who walk amongst us, who still believe that Prince Harry ASKED THOSE CRIMINALLY RUTHLESS STOOGES who run the affairs of the British royal family for a one-night lodging while he was in England gor the WellChild event, followed by HIS PRIVATELY PLANNED VISIT to pay his respects on the anniv of his grandmorher’s death.
I believe this like I believe Willie went for a run in Central Park.