King Charles refused to allow Prince Harry to stay at Windsor Castle for one night

(This is Part 2, chronologically, in a three-part series of palace briefings which happened this weekend.)
The Windsors would do absolutely anything to control Prince Harry and Meghan, to tell them where to go, when to disappear, how they should just stay silent in the face of relentless abuse. Every single thing the Windsors have done to the Sussexes for three-plus years is about control, up to and including the Frogmore Cottage eviction. There was no financial reason to evict the Sussexes – they were paid up on the lease and they had reimbursed the Crown Estate for the renovations. But now Harry can’t come and go as he pleases from a safe, secure home in England. Now if he wants to stay in a secure royal property, he has to contact his father and request a room and security. That’s exactly what Harry did several weeks ago for his stopover in the UK before heading to Germany – he contacted the king’s office and asked if he could have a room in Windsor Castle for the night. His father turned him down.
The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. The Duke flew to London for the WellChild Awards, an annual charity event that this year fell on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Having established that it would be impossible to see his father due to their diary commitments and because the King was at Balmoral, the Duke asked if he could instead stay at Windsor Castle.
The arrangement would have enabled him to easily visit his grandmother’s resting place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, the following day, which he also asked if he could do. The visit was the Duke’s first since the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, their former Windsor home. It means they are now “homeless” when on UK soil and must ask permission from Buckingham Palace to stay on one of the royal estates. Royal sources have stressed that such provision will be made where possible but that the palace must be given suitable warning of any such visit.
The Duke is next expecting to be in the UK in January, when his claim against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, for alleged unlawful information gathering is due to be heard at the High Court.
The Duke’s office first contacted Buckingham Palace after confirming his attendance at the WellChild Awards. It said the Duke would love to see his father and stay with him if at all possible. However, he was told he would have to put in a formal request. It is unclear whether the King was aware of such correspondence. The Duke’s team duly sent specific details and timings of his trip. He had only a small window of 24 hours in the UK before he flew to Germany for the Invictus Games. The palace is understood to have responded, explaining that the King would be at Balmoral on the relevant dates but that the Duke was more than welcome to join him there.
Such a meeting would have allowed father and son an opportunity to catch up, face to face, for the first time in months. But both sides acknowledged that it was simply not feasible given the timings. The Duke would have had to have flown to Scotland by helicopter or private jet and even then would have had minimal, if any, time with his father. The Duke’s office then asked if it was possible to be given accommodation in Windsor – or indeed anywhere else – but is said to have done so too late and that it was deemed impossible to arrange.
As such, he was forced to stay in a hotel for the night – which, having been stripped of his police protection, added a complicated security element. The Duke was, though, allowed to visit the late Queen’s grave – a private excursion that became public knowledge when a member of the public took a photograph of him leaving the chapel.
The Telegraph reported this after the Sun reported that Harry “snubbed” his father’s invitation to Balmoral. The Sun buried their details about what Harry actually requested in favor of the more hilariously salacious headline about the Balmoral snub, while the Telegraph seemingly got a Buckingham Palace briefing about the specifics of Harry’s request and the king’s refusal. Windsor Castle truly has something like 1,000 rooms, and Harry asked to stay for one night. Even when Harry gave the specifics to the palace, they still refused him. It’s just… asinine, really. These people. “Where in the world would we find an available room in a thousand-room medieval castle, it’s impossible!” Then the palace leaked it to the Sun that Harry snubbed his father’s Balmoral invite. Basically, Charles is a dogs-t father and a controlling a–hole. I winced at “The Duke’s team duly sent specific details and timings of his trip.” Don’t give out that information, Harry! Your father is perfectly capable of leaking your plans and location and putting you in extreme danger. I hope next time, Harry doesn’t inform the palace about any part of his travels or where he’s staying.
I don’t believe this. I don’t think Harry asked. Just more fan fic from the media.
This is exactly what I wrote down below…just with a lot more words lol. I completely agree.
I guess they’re trying to make it seem like Harry is still desperate for that royal lifestyle or they want to be able to write a million ‘snubbed by king Chuckles’ articles? But yeah, not buying what they’re selling.
Agreed
Harry has a good team and experienced security. Don’t think he’d go “on a whim” it would be long planned.
Agree. I’ll take $400 for “Things that never happened.” All Harry’s info would have been leaked if he’d provided any details of his travel plans to the palace. Also, wasn’t this an issue in Harry’s fight with RAVEC? They were demanding advanced notice of Harry’s travel plans in order to justify providing security and Harry pushed back on that request?
I agree – maybe this is the BM’s attempt at discrediting Harry’s story about refusing to put plans down in writing, because it’s always leaked to the press. I don’t buy it.
I think he’s learned not to share such details with the courtiers.
I agree. IIRC, it was reported in the press that Harry had left for Germany after his speech. Nobody knew he had stayed over. If he had reached out to KP, the press would have been all over it.
^^ Exactly! 💯 I do not believe one word of the BM’s fictitious crap. None of us should be chiding Prince Harry for ‘asking Chuck for a night’s accommodation at Windsor Castle,’ when it can’t be proven that actually happened. 🙄 We know from Harry what his terms are for any pie-in-the-sky ‘reconciliation.’ Why would Harry ask Chuck for a da*n thing after Chuck purposely pulled Harry’s security detail on Vancouver Island, not to mention after Chuck evicted the Sussexes from the home that was gifted to them by Harry’s grandmother, the Queen!? H&M paid for the renovations, and they had a valid lease! There’s no genuine love or sincerity to be had from C-Rex-III and the firm.
Meanwhile, as we know, the BM and ratchet rota 🤡 🤡 🤡 continue to desperately fake things up on their endless descent to an ignominious cauldron of nightmarish hell, of their own making.
I hope, if it’s not true, that Harry’s people shut it down.
Agree. I believe the BM/BRF want to make this story a thing. I also believe Harry planned and stayed somewhere he could sleep without having one eye open. He did not stay at a hotel. It’s becoming increasingly hard (no matter how hard they try) for the BM/BRF to act as if Harry doesn’t have tight connections. He does. He has plenty of places to stay a night and more that will have his back and he has theirs.
They’re just big maddy that they don’t know who is all keeping Harry safe. And, also those that love him.
Oops, sorry we jerked you around for too long, so now it’s too late to request a room. What an absolute awful group of people. I hope Harry continues to find other accommodations and never again stays on a royal property.
I don’t believe Harry asked for a room period. They say he asked and Chuckles said no so he had to stay in a hotel. If that were true they would know what hotel and would have staked it out and many pictures would have been printed. So no I don’t believe he asked. I believe he stayed at a friends and was safe there. These stories from tabloids and royal cult are just there anger from not knowing exactly where he stays.
Exactly. One of the Royal photographers admitted that they staked out different hospitals in London to find out were Archie was born. First of all the Palace would have leaked to the press before that Harry would not be allowed to stay at a Royal residence and then the press would have staked out hotels to find where Harry was staying.
This makes no sense. Harry has successfully come and gone from London since his eviction, see his last appearance for his court case. Obviously, he has friends and relatives in London that he stays with. There is no way he suddenly starts asking for a room in Windsor this trip.
At this stage I don’t think harry wants to meet with his father.
I hope you’re right. A meeting would only help Chuckles’ image at Harry’s expense.
Don’t play their game Harry! Their only goal now is to humiliate you!
But I don’t think Harry would be humiliated over this. He’d probably just shrug and be hurt and think yeah my family is still playing games. Hardcore royalists might cheer this but it only makes Charles look bad imo. He looks really really bad.
Yeah, this is why I think there might be a grain of truth here, because it makes Charles look really petty. Your son that you profess to love so much and that you want to rebuild a relationship with is going to be in London and you’ refuse to leave Scotland four days earlier than planned or whatever so you can see him?
That said, I think someone in Charles’ camp realized this makes him look petty, so they spun the whole “Charles offered Harry an olive branch, Harry SNUBS Balmoral invitation!!!!” story to the Sun.
Either way – both these stories indicate that Harry was welcome at Balmoral, this one indicates that he couldn’t make it for practical reasons, the other indicates he SNUBBED Charles and refused to go, but both are consistent in that Harry’s presence at Balmoral was….an option, I guess….at least from Charles’ perspective, if not Harry’s…..which is different from the past two months of “harry not welcome at Balmoral.”
I do also wonder if Harry did this because it actually helps his court case for security.
He knows them, he knows how petty and ridiculous they are, and now he would have it in writing that even when he asks, he gets denied and is without the royal estate security.
Ooh ShazBot, I love that theory.
Yep. I really do think Harry wants it on record that he asked for one night of housing and was denied. This was the very first time he was going to London without the protection of frogmore. The palace said he could still stay on palace grounds and he called their bluff. The papers are referencing correspondence and emails. I think they denied Harry out of spite and then later realized that it was all in email and Harry could easily one day say, possibly in regards to his security case, well I tried to stay there but was denied. They are trying to drop the info first.
Oh ho ho, I think y’all are onto something.
Charles does himself no favours, you kicked your son out f a place he paid for and haven’t reimbursed him the money , now you are playing around with his requests to stay, in one of your homes for a night, no you can’t stay in Windsor but you can come to balmoral, WTF is wrong with you, if it was worth it I would say Harry should buy his own place so he cam come and go as he pleases, but know the rabid tabloids they would find it and make it unsecured. Let’s hope when it’s Charles time to go he does it swiftly and doesn’t need care.
No. Let him have long unpopular reign., so that Baldimort ascends the throne as a 70 year old Mr. Burns and Skeletor becomes queen consort as a 71 year old crone draped in jewels.
Let Charles have a short unpopular reign that ends within 10 years with the death of the monarchy, not his death. I want him and William to live for decades without any taxpayer funding or security. And let the reparations lawsuits take every ‘private’ penny the Windsors have.
Sorry @Lili, but I must disagree with your last sentence. A quick and easy death is better than this purposely horrible father deserves. May he have a long slow decline complete with pain and disability, drooling and shitting his pants in public, capped off with years in a wheelchair before the day comes.
I can believe he asked. Harry probably asked as a test run. As in, let’s give my dad a chance and see what he does. And Charles failed. Refused a room and leaked to the press. Harry’s probably not surprised. The idea that he didn’t give enough notice is bs. They likely delayed correspondence and finally offered balmoral, which Harry said no to and asked for Windsor and then they did oh no sorry it’s too late.
I don’t believe Harry is giving the Palace information about his whereabouts in the UK. If he did there would have been pictures of him arriving at the airport. The excuse that staff wouldn’t be available in Windsor because the King was in Balmoral is not credible because William and Kate, Sophie and Edward and Andrew all live in Windsor. I have hard time believing that Harry asked to stay at a Royal residence because he knows that his movements would have be controlled and where he was staying would have been leaked. I still don’t believe he stayed at Frogmore the last time he was in the UK because there were no pictures have him being in Windsor like the last he and Meghan were there.
Agree. He’s living an independent life from the BRF. Harry is not asking them to keep him secure whilst in the UK. They f*cking pulled his security when they were in Canada. The Wails were in Wales during his visit.? right? Andrew, Sophie & Ed were in Windsor/London. KP is a source of strife for Harry. Until Harry says these stories are true, I’m a disbeliever. He doesn’t have to put out a statement saying such, it’s what the BM wants. More food for their fodder.imo
The part that strikes me is : “It is unclear whether the King was aware of such correspondence.”
So, if all of this went through the minions, was Charles also unaware of the invitation to Balmoral? Of course, this is supposing that any of this is true.
Good point @Eurydice we know the men in grey suits manipulated QEII by withholding info. I wonder how much of this ridiculousness is really Charles versus the courtiers creating drama with horrible actions.
LOL @Eurydice. Right. On one hand they’re saying Harry is asking Chuck if he could shack up someplace on Windsos grounds, on the other hand it’s actually unclear if Harry is asking his father directly for anything. We know how Harry feels about courtiers. He will circumvent them. Yep. They’ve haven’t been having fireside chats. Chuck is not getting favor requests from his better son.imo Pretty sure Harry is done with courtiers, private secretaries, bees, wasps and flies.
He is better off staying in hotel than Windsor. I wish Harry to stop expecting his family to treat him better and cut off completely like Meghan. Windsors treated them worst than Thomas markle I don’t know why he is entertaining windsors and going back and forth.
The windsors are like many wealth family, once you are out no matter what they will never look at you again.
There is no proof of him engaging with any of them other than the tabloids say so…
Are you sure about that? He clearly asked to stay and have conversation with chuck. He is not cutting off his family like meghan which is very suspicious?
Confused, what is suspicious?
What are you on about @Jennie? There’s absolutely nothing clear, nor accurately confirmed about anything spewed by the British tabloid media, especially NOT about anything to do with the Sussexes.
@jennie — this is all made-up conjecture by the gutter tabloids. Harry would NEVER ask to stay there OR have a convo with Pa. He HAS cut off his father, brother and SIL because they’re garbage human beings who nearly drove his wife to suicide. It’s clear he can slip in and out of the UK unnoticed and clearly has a secure bolt-hole to go to either at a highly protected hotel or a friend’s home. He travels with airtight security and avoids his immediate family like the plague they are. Nothing *suspicious* about it at all.
I’m going to state it. Jennie is an anti/deranger that seemingly makes innocent comments under a passive/aggressive stance with no basis. Yep, I’m calling out the broken English as a ruse to mislead. There is zero evidence that Harry is contacting his family. There is evidence (Harry’s words from the Colbert? interview), that an apology, especially to Meghan is of most importance.
How did he clearly ask to stay and ‘have conversation with chuck’? There is nothing clear about the BM/BRF’s messiness and bs.
I said this in the other thread but I just don’t believe this whole narrative to be true. I think for, his own safety (and sanity), he is not asking to stay in any royal residences.
Especially Kaiser, as you mentioned, because this would require him to give the royal machine all of his travel details. And especially not after what happened in NY, which legit seemed like a hit or at least trying to facilitate an “accident” of the ‘if they die, they die’ kind. Just the other day a RR was talking about how to solve “the problem of Harry”…I which to me sounds like the palace wanting a permanent fix.
And even if he did feel safe in a royal residence, I don’t think he’d ask to stay there unless and until he gets the apologies he’s asked for for himself and Meghan. My guess and hope is that he stayed at Elton John’s or one of his Spencer aunts or at some other high profile friend’s house (George and Amal?) that would have the security he needs. There’s no way, IMO, he stayed at a hotel or it would have been leaked by now.
I, too, think that it was an attempted hit, but for M only, at least when it was first arranged. Initially, no-one really knew that Harry would be accompanying her, they thought that M would be on her own. At least that’s how I read those sinister events. That’s why the proverbial hit the fan and they couldn’t really downplay it, even though they tried. Had she been on her own then they would have used past narratives to discredit her, but this time, too many people were paying attention and putting two and two together and saying “OMG – think what happened to HIS mother!”.
If he stayed at a “hotel” it was probably a secure club, like Soho House? I gather they are super discreet; no-one would ever know. I don’t think he had any intention of staying at any royal residence. He certainly didn’t when he visited for the court case, did he?
Didn’t a royal protection officer say that Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein’s procurer) used to come into Windsor Castle at will to visit(?) Paedro, with no notice given. Yet now we are being told that Harry was denied entry by not my king when on his way to Invictus via the Wellchild Awards.
Just goes to show where their priorities lie.
These “briefings” are just bitter irrelevant people making up stories like they have some moral high ground and looking like the fools they are. I have a hard time believing PH asked them for accommodations but if he did shame on them for denying him and leaking it. They should have just kept quiet, but they just keep proving the importance of Spare and the Harry and Meghan docuseries which allow us to see through the 👑🐂💩.. with the decline of England as a whole the monarchy better do something drastic because the EU rejoiners and the Republican movement are growing stronger and fed up with the Murdoch created world.
On what planet does this look good? A father who has countless homes up and down the country categorically refusing his youngest son a room for the night in one his largest properties. There’s no chance of him (or the evil-stepmother) bumping into to said son because they’re out of the country. Yip, this is all about getting the France speech and the NYC visit off the front pages.
Good point…..
You have to wonder if the point is to make Charles look even more like an idiot than he is. I don’t believe this whole scenario happened. Hypothetically,
H: Pa, I’m coming to London for the WellChild Awards. Can I stay somewhere on Windsor grounds since you took Frogmore Cottage away from me? Security and all that.
Charles: My darling boy, not a chance. Camzilla & me will be at Balmoral. It’s most convenient and environmentally friendly (cause you know how I feel about that topic), that your fly into Heathrow, do your thingamagig an then fly to Balmoral to see me and Cams, and then fly to Germany for that wee little games thing you created for veterans. It’s cute that you did that thing that I won’t publicly support. As far as staying on Windsor grounds, no chance. I”M NOT YOUR BELOVED GRANDMOTHER.
H: Alrighty then. I have other places to stay. Just giving you a chance at some good PR. You f*cking failed me again.
If (big “if”!) Harry really did ask, I wonder if perhaps it was a test. Like, he’d already arranged a relatively secure place to stay, but he just wanted to gauge his father’s reaction to the request and willingness to accommodate him (as we’re always hearing how much Charles loves Harry and wants to extend olive branches, etc.), and to see whether or not anything would be leaked. I would hope that, by now, he knows better than to expect anything but pettiness and bullshit from his father.
I think if he asked, it was specifically Windsor and specifically to pay respects to the late queen.
obviously, as a threshold matter, we have no idea if ANY of this is true. But in general, this take is more reasonable than the Sun’s screeching about Harry’s shocking snub, lol. Harry reached out to BP to see if he would be able to see Charles while he was here, Charles’ team said he would not be in London, both sides agreed Harry going to Balmoral was not feasible. No snub, etc.
and note that in this version, there was no olive branch offered by Charles, which makes me think this might be the true version of what happened, and then Charles’ team decided to go one step further in the press and make it all about Charles extending the olive branch. In this version, Harry is the one who reached out.
Do I think he asked for a room at Windsor? I honestly don’t know. If he was going to do that for any trip, I think it would be this one, since everyone knew he would be in the UK that day anyway for WellChild.
But, the real reason I don’t think he asked is because RRs thought he left for Germany right after the ceremony and were caught off guard when he was in Windsor the following morning. I think if he had asked, that would have been leaked BEFORE the fact and the RRs would have known he was spending the night in London.
Unless of course, he asked Charles’ team and all communications were between House Sussex and BP, and KP was completely cut out so William couldn’t leak the information 🤷♀️
“Unless of course, he asked Charles’ team and all communications were between House Sussex and BP, and KP was completely cut out so William couldn’t leak the information 🤷♀️”
I’m wondering if this is what’s happening. Though the Frogmore eviction makes me skeptical.
Also, if I read correctly, the location of the WellChild Awards was kept secret. Why do that if you’re going to give the palace a heads up as to your plans?
Hmm, or maybe the press thought Harry was leaving for Germany bc they knew Harry had been denied a place to stay in Windsor. So they assumed he’d just go to Germany. But that doesn’t make sense in terms of Harry going to Windsor chapel. Perhaps, the palace assumed he would go to the chapel the day before rather than the day of? Or maybe they actually didn’t give Harry permission to go to the chapel and we’re just as surprised. Idk, just spitballing ideas here.
KC had to have known when the WellChild Awards were (publicized) and when the IG were (publicized). A REAL father would have reached out and offered a place a stay and come back from his extended vacation early to see his son. A REAL father and a REAL Commander-in-chief would have supported the IG in some way. If the goal of this article was to make KC look good and PH look bad=MAJOR fail.
I think Harry might have wanted to stay at Windsor because he knew he was going to visit Liz and Phil’s crypts. But I’m sure he was prepared for a no. I hope he’s at that point by now.
Indeed….
If this was the scenario, Harry will be advised to not ask for any accommodations in the foreseeable future…..
I don’t believe any of their rubbish .
Yah no this did not happen. They just like the image of a friendless Harry begging for scraps and being refused. Harry has friends from childhood, school, military, invictus etc and I’m sure he has multiple places he could stay. He’s got wealthy people like Elton, nacho, Chris Martin, James cordon etc but also just lots of normal people and with his own security he can go places without the royal rats knowing. They didn’t even know he stayed overnight ffs.
I wish the Sussexes’ spox would be allowed give just one statement about these ridiculous stories: “For security reasons, Prince Harry does not request lodging on royal properties when he travels back to his home country. Past experience has shown that the information regarding his itinerary does not remain confidential per his wishes, which his security team has advised represents a heightened risk. For this reason, the Duke of Sussex oversees arranging his own lodging arrangements in the UK.”
I know it will never happen. But just once, I wish they would. The palace goons could not even credibly fight back because then the spox could point out that they never said it was the RF who leaks it, just that the information leaks when the information is disclosed to anyone working there.
AHHHHHHHHH, HOW much bloody longer will they roll out this sht. Harry didn’t need to tell them anything! First lie proved against the press. Harry wouldn’t tell anyone at the palaces where he was going to be staying, OR ask if he could stay, because he KNOWS it would be leaked (2nd lie proved)
ALL of the Palace rooms are not locked down for cleaning or anything else, they are TOURIST ATTRACTIONS, only the private apartment of the king is shut down, (3rd lie proved).
Now, Well Child is held on the same dates every year, so they KNEW Harry wouldn’t miss it, he is a patron and the only time he missed it was when his grandmother died. Ffs I wish the press would stop printing every lie and misdirection from the Palace toads, all they do is make themselves stupid and the Royals, exactly what they are, vain, selfish immoral idiots. Roll on the revolution
This seems like something the either (a) the royal rota made up or (b) KCIII’s people made up to look “tough.” I’m actually going to go with (b), as it’s the corollary to the last story, which is the “Oh, woe is the King, whose child was offered an audience with him but turned him down!” story. His comms team likely tossed both stories out there as red meat, and the audience can choose their cut.
I don’t believe that Harry could’ve interacted with anyone in the Firm about accommodations without his travel information being leaked beforehand. Unless, that is, he threw out a false date knowing that they’d refuse him, they leaked it to the press, and the press staked out the airports and got nothing. And now this is their attempt to squeeze a story out of it.
Suppose this is true which I don’t believe. With everything that has happened and the apparent animosity the family has for Harry, why would he continue to request to stay at a place where it’s obvious he’s not wanted? I just do not understand why he will continue to put himself through this. Again, I will say I don’t believe he asked but if he did I will say it’s naive of Harry to think they will allow him or accommodate him in any way.
The whole thing seems strange especially since Harry has been in the U.K. a few times since the Frogmore eviction. Also what is the point of leaking this? The palace can never for one second either be truthful and upfront, or acting in good faith, that is when they’re not outright lying. I hope Harry ignores them next time he’s in the U.K. and eventually just buys his own private property. Let’s see where Charles escapes to next time Harry’s in London.
@L4Frimaire I believe there’s some truth to what they are leaking but not all of it. I agree with you I hope next time Harry is in England he ignores them fine another place to stay and eventually buys his own home in England.
With a father like chucky , Harry might as well consider himself an orphan. What an absolute terrible father Charles is .
Pics or it didn’t happen
I don’t believe it. The palace(s) would have leaked it.
I have given up reading any articles about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. They are all made of lies and inuendoes and are a waste of time. These people are unimportant and Great Britain is in its death throes. I will only follow Harry and Meghan for they have made it abundantly clear that they are done with that family. Charles , if not William, will probably be the last king of England and that’s fine with me.
So, When I go visit my cousin in Mass. where I grew up, I’m homeless because I don’t have a house there? Whenever the Pope visits somewhere is he not homeless because the isn’t a Pope home there. So many questions. 🧐???
* and yes the security issue, I do not have*
In my mind I picture scribes, all in a close dark room, feverishly scrawling out the next chapter of their Royal adventures series.
It’s funny how as we see so many images of the Sussexes being fully embraced by their community, whether it’s Invictus or Montecito, or Hollywood A-listers, as they’re looking more happy and confident, we get these stories from Salt Island about how they reject any and all overtures by Harry, assuming any of it is true. They really are trying to mess with them and it looks so desperate and needy. Why not just issue a statement saying he can’t stay at royal properties instead of leaking this sh*t. How are they not tired of all this? It’s getting so old but they keep doing this.
Harry didn’t ask to stay at Windsor, he didn’t ask permission to visit his grannie’s grave, and I’m willing to bet actual cash money that he did not stay at a hotel. The media there is desperate to have something, anything, to say about him.
Total b.s. Harry doesn’t need or want to stay at Windsor Castle where recording and video devices will have been set up and maybe an exploding surprise or two that will “baffle” all the next day. Stop with the snubbing stories, too, Charles and Will. You’ve used up your quota for life. It also makes you look like SUCH assholes and is NOT the flex you’re sure it is. And Bill, if you want to make Americans gaga about you, you can’t. That ship sailed away with your golden locks and will never return. Do us a favor and don’t YOU return to our shores. You are not welcome and never will be. We’ll stick with the Americans, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. You, William, are dog shit to us. And so is your horrid dad.