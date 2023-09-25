King Charles refused to allow Prince Harry to stay at Windsor Castle for one night

(This is Part 2, chronologically, in a three-part series of palace briefings which happened this weekend.)

The Windsors would do absolutely anything to control Prince Harry and Meghan, to tell them where to go, when to disappear, how they should just stay silent in the face of relentless abuse. Every single thing the Windsors have done to the Sussexes for three-plus years is about control, up to and including the Frogmore Cottage eviction. There was no financial reason to evict the Sussexes – they were paid up on the lease and they had reimbursed the Crown Estate for the renovations. But now Harry can’t come and go as he pleases from a safe, secure home in England. Now if he wants to stay in a secure royal property, he has to contact his father and request a room and security. That’s exactly what Harry did several weeks ago for his stopover in the UK before heading to Germany – he contacted the king’s office and asked if he could have a room in Windsor Castle for the night. His father turned him down.

The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. The Duke flew to London for the WellChild Awards, an annual charity event that this year fell on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Having established that it would be impossible to see his father due to their diary commitments and because the King was at Balmoral, the Duke asked if he could instead stay at Windsor Castle. The arrangement would have enabled him to easily visit his grandmother’s resting place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, the following day, which he also asked if he could do. The visit was the Duke’s first since the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, their former Windsor home. It means they are now “homeless” when on UK soil and must ask permission from Buckingham Palace to stay on one of the royal estates. Royal sources have stressed that such provision will be made where possible but that the palace must be given suitable warning of any such visit. The Duke is next expecting to be in the UK in January, when his claim against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, for alleged unlawful information gathering is due to be heard at the High Court. The Duke’s office first contacted Buckingham Palace after confirming his attendance at the WellChild Awards. It said the Duke would love to see his father and stay with him if at all possible. However, he was told he would have to put in a formal request. It is unclear whether the King was aware of such correspondence. The Duke’s team duly sent specific details and timings of his trip. He had only a small window of 24 hours in the UK before he flew to Germany for the Invictus Games. The palace is understood to have responded, explaining that the King would be at Balmoral on the relevant dates but that the Duke was more than welcome to join him there. Such a meeting would have allowed father and son an opportunity to catch up, face to face, for the first time in months. But both sides acknowledged that it was simply not feasible given the timings. The Duke would have had to have flown to Scotland by helicopter or private jet and even then would have had minimal, if any, time with his father. The Duke’s office then asked if it was possible to be given accommodation in Windsor – or indeed anywhere else – but is said to have done so too late and that it was deemed impossible to arrange. As such, he was forced to stay in a hotel for the night – which, having been stripped of his police protection, added a complicated security element. The Duke was, though, allowed to visit the late Queen’s grave – a private excursion that became public knowledge when a member of the public took a photograph of him leaving the chapel.

[From The Telegraph]

The Telegraph reported this after the Sun reported that Harry “snubbed” his father’s invitation to Balmoral. The Sun buried their details about what Harry actually requested in favor of the more hilariously salacious headline about the Balmoral snub, while the Telegraph seemingly got a Buckingham Palace briefing about the specifics of Harry’s request and the king’s refusal. Windsor Castle truly has something like 1,000 rooms, and Harry asked to stay for one night. Even when Harry gave the specifics to the palace, they still refused him. It’s just… asinine, really. These people. “Where in the world would we find an available room in a thousand-room medieval castle, it’s impossible!” Then the palace leaked it to the Sun that Harry snubbed his father’s Balmoral invite. Basically, Charles is a dogs-t father and a controlling a–hole. I winced at “The Duke’s team duly sent specific details and timings of his trip.” Don’t give out that information, Harry! Your father is perfectly capable of leaking your plans and location and putting you in extreme danger. I hope next time, Harry doesn’t inform the palace about any part of his travels or where he’s staying.